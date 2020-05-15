Serie TV rinnovate e cancellate: tutte le notizie sui serial USA, UK e stranieri (Maggio 2020)

Tutti i teledipendenti là fuori sanno fin troppo bene quanto è diventato difficile, a volte impossibile, tenere a mente cosa sta succedendo nel panorama televisivo attuale delle serie americane o inglesi, e non stiamo parlando delle trame o dei colpi di scena dei vari serial, ma di debutti, cancellazioni, conferme, rinnovi e via dicendo. Se prima era già complicato con i network e i canali via cavo, adesso l'entrata in scena di altri tipi di piattaforme di distribuzione ha complicato ulteriormente le cose e tra Amazon, Hulu, Yahoo! Netflix e perfino Playstation si corre il rischio di perdere il filo sulle serie TV rinnovate e cancellate.

Noi abbiamo deciso di tendervi una mano per districarvi tra le varie informazioni, con un elenco sempre aggiornato, e suddiviso in sezioni, che vi guidi attraverso il labirinto della stagione televisiva in corso, con uno sguardo rivolto al futuro e alle serie non ancora trasmesse. Vediamo in dettaglio quali sono le categorie che abbiamo selezionato per raggruppare i vari titoli:

Cancellate - tutte le serie al primo anno che non sono state confermate, e tutte quelle già in corso che non sono state rinnovate.
Concluse o in conclusione - tutte le serie alla loro ultima stagione.
Rinnovate - tutte le serie che hanno già avuto una conferma per tornare con una nuova stagione.
In attesa di rinnovo - tutte le serie in onda che non sono state ancora confermate o rinnovate per un'altra stagione.
Ordinate ma non ancora trasmesse - tutti le serie ancora in preparazione il cui debutto è previsto per quest'anno.

A volte il confine tra cancellate e in conclusione è vago, considerati gli imprevisti che possono sorgere durante la trasmissione di una serie (calo di ratings, conflitti interni di produzione o divergenze artistiche) quindi se trovate serie che non "appartengono" a una delle due categorie, non ce ne vogliate troppo.

Al fianco di ogni serie troverete il canale di distribuzione originale, il numero di stagioni conclusivo per le serie cancellate o in fase di conclusione e il numero della stagione confermato per le serie rinnovate. Nella sezione Rinnovate inoltre, sarà specificato in base ai dati disponibili, in che periodo verranno trasmesse le future stagioni all'estero; per conoscere eventuali date di premiere verrà fornito un link al termine del paragrafo. Prima di tuffarvi nella ricerca delle vostre serie tv preferite, qui di seguito trovate gli aggiornamenti più recenti in ordine cronologico in merito a cancellazioni, conferme e rinnovi. Nel caso in cui la vostra serie del cuore mancasse dall'elenco, lasciateci un messaggio nei commenti e provvederemo a risolvere il problema al più presto, tuttavia le serie che sono state cancellate già da parecchio tempo verranno man mano eliminate dall'elenco. In ogni caso, se notate errori, mancanze o altro, siamo ben felici di accogliere i vostri commenti in proposito in modo da rimediare subito e rimanere aggiornati.

images/2018/07/13/100serietv-approvata.png

Ultimi aggiornamenti:

15/05/2020: After Life rinnovata per una terza stagione, Upload rinnovata per una seconda stagione, Dave rinnovata per una seconda stagione, Tell Me a Story cancellata dopo due stagioni, The Purge e Treadstone cancellate da USA Network, The Good Fight rinnovata per una quinta stagione.

Knightfall e Project Blue Book cancellate da History Channel dopo due stagioni.

Rinnovi CBS: All Rise (stagione 2), Blood & Treasure (stagione 2) Blue Bloods (stagione 11), Bull (stagione 4), FBI (stagione 3), FBI: Most Wanted (stagione 2), MacGyver (stagione 5), Magnum P.I. (stagione 3), NCIS - Unità anticrimine (stagione 18), NCIS: Los Angeles (stagione 12), NCIS: New Orleans (stagione 7), S.W.A.T. (stagione 4), Seal Team (stagione 4), Bob Hearts Abishola (stagione 2), The Neighborhood (stagione 3), The Unicorn (stagione 2), Young Sheldon (stagione 4), Evil (stagione 2), Mom (stagione 8). Cancellate Man With a Plan (chiude con quattro stagioni), Carol's Second Act, Broke e Tommy, tutte alla prima stagione. God Friended Me chiude con due stagioni, Criminal Minds chiude dopo quindici stagioni, Hawaii Five-0 chiude con dieci stagioni e Madam Secretary con sei stagioni.

SERIE TV CANCELLATE

  1. 2 Broke Girls (CBS) - 6 stagioni
  2. 24: Legacy (Fox) - 1 stagione
  3. 9JKL (CBS) - 1 stagione
  4. Agent Carter (ABC) - 2 stagioni
  5. Agent X (TNT) - 1 stagione
  6. AJ and the Queen (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  7. Alex, Inc. (ABC) - 1 stagione
  8. All About The Washingtons (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  9. Allegiance (NBC) - 1 stagione
  10. Almost Family (Fox) - 1 stagione
  11. Almost Royal (BBC America) - 2 stagioni
  12. Alone Together (Freeform) - 2 stagioni
  13. American Crime (ABC) - 3 stagioni
  14. American Gothic (CBS) - 1 stagione
  15. American Odyssey (NBC) - 1 stagione
  16. American Vandal (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  17. Angie Tribeca (TBS) - 4 stagioni
  18. Andi Mack (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
  19. Animals (HBO) - 3 stagioni
  20. A.P.B. (FOX) - 1 stagione
  21. Ascension (Syfy) - 1 stagione
  22. Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz) - 3 stagioni
  23. Aquarius (NBC) - 2 stagioni
  24. Baby Daddy (ABC) - 6 stagioni
  25. Battle Creek (CBS) - 1 stagione
  26. Being Mary Jane (BET) - 4 stagioni
  27. Bellevue (CBC) - 1 stagione
  28. Believe (NBC) - 1 stagione
  29. Benched (USA) - 1 stagione
  30. Benidorm (ITV) - 10 stagioni
  31. Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands (ITV) - mini-serie
  32. Berlin Station (Epix) - 3 stagioni
  33. Beyond (Freeform) - 2 stagioni
  34. BH90210 (Fox) - 1 stagione
  35. Billy & Billie (DirecTV) - 1 stagione
  36. Black Dynamite (Adult Swim) - 2 stagioni
  37. Blood Drive (Syfy) - 1 stagione
  38. Bluestone 42 (BBC Three) - 3 stagioni
  39. Blunt Talk (Starz) - 2 stagioni
  40. Bordertown (FOX) - 1 stagione
  41. Boy Meets Girl (BBC Two) - 2 stagioni
  42. Brickleberry (Comedy Central) - 3 stagioni
  43. Broke (CBS) - 1 stagione
  44. Bron/Broen (SVT) - 4 stagioni
  45. Castle - Detective tra le righe (ABC) - 8 stagioni
  46. Catastrophe (Channel 4) - 4 stagioni
  47. Carol's Second Act (CBS) - 1 stagione
  48. Champions (NBC) - 1 stagione
  49. Channel Zero (Syfy) - 4 stagioni
  50. Chasing Life (ABC Family) - 2 stagioni
  51. Chelsea (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  52. Chewing Gum (E4) - 2 stagioni
  53. Cedar Cove (Hallmark) - 3 stagioni
  54. Chambers (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  55. Chance (Hulu) - 2 stagioni
  56. Chicago Justice (NBC) - 1 stagione
  57. Childrens Hospital (Adult Swim) - 7 stagioni
  58. Class (BBC America) - 1 stagione
  59. Cleverman (SundanceTV) - 2 stagioni
  60. Cloak and Dagger (Freeform) - 2 stagioni
  61. Code Black (CBS) 3 stagioni
  62. Colony (USA) - 3 stagioni
  63. Constantine (NBC) - 1 stagione
  64. Containment (CW) - 1 stagione
  65. Conviction (ABC) - 1 stagione
  66. Counterpart (Starz) - 2 stagioni
  67. Covert Affairs (USA) - 5 stagioni
  68. Crashing (HBO) - 3 stagioni
  69. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (CBS) - 2 stagioni
  70. Crisis in Six Scenes (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
  71. Cristela (ABC) - 1 stagione
  72. Critical (Sky) - 1 stagione
  73. Crossbones (NBC) - 1 stagione
  74. Crowded (NBC) - 1 stagione
  75. CSI: Cyber (CBS) - 2 stagioni
  76. Dallas (TNT) - 3 stagioni
  77. Damien (Lifetime) - 1 stagione
  78. Damnation (USA Network) - una stagione
  79. Daredevil (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  80. Dark Matter (Syfy) - 3 stagioni
  81. Daybreak (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  82. DCI Banks (ITV) - 5 stagioni
  83. Deadbeat (Hulu) - 3 stagioni
  84. Deadly Class (Syfy) - 1 stagione
  85. Dead of Summer (ABC) - 1 stagione
  86. Deception (ABC) - 1 stagione
  87. Degrassi: Next Class (Netflix) - 4 stagioni
  88. Designated Survivor (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  89. Devious Maids (Lifetime) - 4 stagioni
  90. Dice (Showtime) - 2 stagioni
  91. Dietland (AMC) - 1 stagione
  92. Difficult People (Hulu) - 3 stagioni
  93. DIG (USA) - 1 stagione
  94. Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (Netflix - BBC America) - 2 stagioni
  95. Disjointed (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  96. Doctor Foster (BBC1) - 2 stagioni
  97. Dominion (Syfy) - 2 stagioni
  98. Doubt (CBS) - 1 stagione
  99. Downward Dog (ABC) - 1 stagione
  100. Drifters (E4) - 4 stagioni
  101. Dr. Ken (ABC) - 2 stagioni
  102. Drop Dead Diva (Lifetime) - 6 stagioni
  103. Easy (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  104. Everything Sucks! (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  105. Eye Candy (MTV) - 1 stagione
  106. Extant (CBS) - 2 stagioni
  107. Eyewitness (USA Network) - 1 stagione
  108. Falling Water (USA Network) - 2 stagioni
  109. Fam (CBS) - 1 stagione
  110. Famous in Love (Freeform) - 1 stagione
  111. Faking It (MTV) - 3 stagioni
  112. Finding Carter (MTV) - 2 stagioni
  113. Flowers (Channel 4) - 2 stagioni
  114. Forever (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
  115. For the People (ABC) - 2 stagioni
  116. Freakish (Hulu) - 2 stagioni
  117. Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) - 6 stagioni
  118. Friends from College (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  119. Frequency (CW) - 1 stagione
  120. Galavant (ABC) - 2 stagioni
  121. Gang Related (FOX) - 1 stagione
  122. Gangland Undercover (Channel 4)
  123. Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything (Disney XD) - 2 stagioni
  124. Game of Silence (NBC) - 1 stagione
  125. Garfunkel & Oates (IFC) - 1 stagione
  126. Ghosted (Fox) - 1 stagione
  127. Ghost Wars (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  128. Girl Meets World (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
  129. Glitch (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  130. God Friended Me (CBS) - 2 stagioni
  131. Good Behavior (TNT) - 2 staigoni
  132. Good Girls Revolt (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
  133. Graceland (USA) - 3 stagioni
  134. Grandfathered (FOX) - 1 stagione
  135. Grand Hotel (ABC) - 1 stagione
  136. Graves (Epix) - 2 stagioni
  137. Gravity Falls (Disney XD) - 2 stagioni
  138. Great News (NBC) - 2 stagioni
  139. Growing Up Fisher (NBC) - 1 stagione
  140. Ground Floor (TBS) - 2 stagioni
  141. Guardians of the Galaxy (Disney XD) - 3 stagioni
  142. Guilt (Freeform) - 1 stagione
  143. Gypsy (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  144. Hank Zipzer - Fuori dalle righe (CBBC) - 3 stagioni
  145. Hap and Leonard (Sundance Channel) - 3 stagioni
  146. Happy! (Syfy) - 2 stagioni
  147. Happy Together (CBS) - 1 sagione
  148. Happyland (MTV) - 1 stagione
  149. Hart of Dixie (CW) - 4 stagioni
  150. Haters Back Off (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  151. Haven (Syfy) - 5 stagioni
  152. Heathers (TV Land) - 1 stagione
  153. Helix (Syfy) - 2 stagioni
  154. Here and Now (HBO) - 1 stagione
  155. Home Fires (ITV) - 2 stagioni
  156. House of Lies (Showtime) - 5 stagioni
  157. Heroes Reborn (NBC) - 1 stagione
  158. Hindsight (VH1) - 1 stagione
  159. Houdini and Doyle (Fox) - 1 stagione
  160. Humans (AMC / Channel 4) - 3 stagioni
  161. Hunters (Syfy) - 1 stagione
  162. I am Frankie (Nickelodeon) - 2 stagioni
  163. Ice (AT&T Audience Network) - 2 stagioni
  164. I Love Dick (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
  165. I'm Dying Up Here (Showtime) - 2 stagioni
  166. I miei peggiori amici (CBS) - 1 stagione)
  167. Impastor (TVLand) - 2 stagioni
  168. Imposters (Bravo) - 2 stagioni
  169. Incorporated (Syfy) - 1 stagione
  170. Inhumans (ABC) - 1 stagione
  171. Insatiable (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  172. Instinct (CBS) - 2 stagioni
  173. Into the Badlands (AMC) - 3 stagioni
  174. Iron Fist (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  175. Io sono Cait (E!) - 2 stagioni
  176. Jean-Claude Van Johnson - 1 stagione
  177. Jessica Jones (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  178. Jett (Cinemax) - 1 stagione
  179. K.C. Agente Segreto (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
  180. Key and Peele (Comedy Central) - 5 stagioni
  181. Kevin Can Wait (CBS) - 2 stagioni
  182. Kevin from Work (ABC Family) - 1 stagione
  183. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC) - 1 stagione
  184. Knightfall (History Channel) - 2 stagioni
  185. Krypton (Syfy) - 2 stagioni
  186. Lady Dynamite (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  187. LA to Vegas (Fox) - 1 stagione
  188. Law & Order: True Crime (NBC) - 1 stagione
  189. Le avventure di Hooten & The Lady (Sky Uno) - 1 stagione
  190. Le streghe dell'East End (Lifetime) - 2 stagioni
  191. Lethal Weapon (FOX) - 3 stagioni
  192. Legends (TNT) - 2 stagioni
  193. Lewis (ITV) - 9 stagioni
  194. Life in Pieces (CBS) 4 stagioni
  195. Life Sentence (CW) - 1 stagione
  196. Light as a Feather (Hulu) - 2 stagioni
  197. Lilyhammer (NRK1) - 3 stagioni
  198. Limetown (Facebook Watch) - 1 stagione
  199. Living Biblically (CBS) - 1 stagione
  200. Lodge 49 (AMC) - 2 stagioni
  201. London Spy (BBC Two) - 1 stagione
  202. Lopez (TV Land) - 2 stagioni
  203. Lore (Amazon Prime Video) - 2 stagioni
  204. Louie (FX) - 5 stagioni
  205. L'ultimo uomo sulla Terra (FOX) - 4 stagioni
  206. Luke Cage (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  207. Mad Dogs (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
  208. Making History (FOX) - 1 stagione
  209. Manhattan (WGN) - 2 stagioni
  210. Man Seeking Woman (FXX) - 3 stagioni
  211. Man With a Plan (CBS) - 4 stagioni
  212. Marco e Star contro le forze del male (Disney XD) - 4 stagioni
  213. Marco Polo (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  214. Maron (IFC) - 4 stagioni
  215. Marlon (NBC) - 2 stagioni
  216. Master of None (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  217. Matador (El Rey) - 1 stagione
  218. Married (FX) - 2 stagioni
  219. Marry Me (NBC) - 1 stagione
  220. Masters of Sex (Showtime) - 4 stagioni
  221. Melissa & Joey (ABC Family) - 4 stagioni
  222. Me, Myself and I (CBS) - 1 stagione
  223. Men at Work (TBS) - 3 stagioni
  224. Mercy Street - 2 stagioni
  225. Messiah (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  226. Michael: Every Day (CBC) - 2 stagioni
  227. Midnight, Texas (NBC) - 2 stagioni
  228. Mistresses (ABC) - 4 stagioni
  229. Moonbeam City (Comedy Central) - 1 stagione
  230. Mount Pleasant (Sky) - 6 stagioni
  231. Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon Prime Video) - 4 stagioni
  232. Mr. Robinson (NBC) - 1 stagione
  233. Mulaney (CBS) - 1 stagione
  234. Murder in the First (TNT) - 3 stagioni
  235. Murphy Brown (CBS) - 1 stagione
  236. Mystery Girls (ABC Family) - 1 stagione
  237. Nightflyers (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  238. Nobodies (TVLand) - 2 stagioni
  239. No Offence (Channel 4) - 3 stagioni
  240. Now Apocalypse (Starz) - 1 stagione
  241. Odd Mom Out (Bravo) - 3 stagioni
  242. One Mississippi (Amazon Prime Video) - 2 stagioni
  243. Ordeal by Innocence - cancellata prima della trasmissione
  244. Origin (Youtube) - 1 stagione
  245. Outcast (Cinemax) - 2 stagioni
  246. Outsiders (WGN) - 2 stagioni
  247. Partners in Crime (BBC) - 1 stagione
  248. Patriot (Amazon Prime Video) - 2 stagioni
  249. Pearson (USA Network) - 1 stagione
  250. People of Earth (TBS) - 2 stagioni
  251. Penny Dreadful (Showtime) - 3 stagioni
  252. Perception (TNT) - 3 stagioni
  253. Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams (Channel 4) - 1 stagione
  254. Pitch (FOX) - 1 stagione
  255. Playing House (USA) - 3 stagioni
  256. Please Like Me (ABC) - 4 stagioni
  257. Powerless (NBC) - 1 stagione
  258. Powers (Playstation Network) - 2 stagioni
  259. Prime Suspect 1973 (ITV) - 1 stagione
  260. Project Blue Book (History Channel) - 2 stagioni
  261. Project MC2 (Netflix) - 6 stagioni
  262. Prova a sfidarmi (USA Network) - 1 stagione
  263. Pure (CBC) - 1 stagione
  264. Pure Genius (CBS) - 1 stagione
  265. Purity (Showtime) - cancellata prima del debutto
  266. Quantico (ABC) - 3 stagioni
  267. Quarry (Cinemax) - 1 stagione
  268. Raised by Wolves (Channel 4) - 2 stagioni
  269. Ransom (CBS) - 3 stagioni
  270. Ray Donovan (Showtime) - 7 stagioni
  271. Recovery Road (Freeform) - 1 stagione
  272. Red Band Society (FOX) - 1 stagione
  273. Remedy (Global) - 2 stagioni
  274. Resurrection (ABC) - 2 stagioni
  275. Revenge (ABC) - 4 stagioni
  276. Reverie (NBC) - 1 stagione
  277. Rise (NBC) - 1 stagione
  278. Roadies (Showtime) - 1 stagione
  279. Roseanne (ABC) - 1 stagione
  280. Rosewood (Fox) - 2 stagioni
  281. Rush (USA) - 1 stagione
  282. Rush Hour (CBS) - 1 stagione
  283. Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  284. Satisfaction (USA) - 2 stagioni
  285. Scorpion (CBS) - 4 stagioni
  286. Scream (MTV) - 3 stagioni
  287. Second Chance (FOX) - 1 stagione
  288. Seven Seconds (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  289. Secrets & Lies - (ABC) - 2 stagioni
  290. School of Rock (Nickelodeon) - 3 stagioni
  291. Scott & Bailey (ITV) - 5 stagioni
  292. Scream Queens (Fox) - 2 stagioni
  293. Selfie (ABC) - 1 stagione
  294. Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (FX) - 2 stagioni
  295. Shadowhunters (Freeform) - 3 stagioni
  296. She's Gotta Have It (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  297. Shoot the Messenger (CBC) - 1 stagione
  298. Shooter (USA Network) - 3 stagioni
  299. Shots Fired (Fox) - 1 stagione
  300. Shut Eye (Hulu) - 2 stagioni
  301. Sirens (USA) - 2 stagioni
  302. Six (History) - 2 stagioni
  303. Sleepy Hollow (FOX) - 4 stagioni
  304. Somewhere Between (ABC) - 1 stagione
  305. Son of Zorn (Fox) - 1 stagione
  306. Soy Luna (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
  307. Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch) - 2 stagioni
  308. Soundtrack (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  309. Spinning Out (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  310. Splitting Up Together (ABC) - 2 stagioni
  311. SMILF (Showtime) - 2 stagioni
  312. Sneaky Pete (Amazon Prime Video) - 3 stagioni
  313. Spotless (Canal +) - 1 stagione
  314. Stan Against Evil (IFC) - 3 stagioni
  315. Star (Fox) - 3 stagioni
  316. StartUp (Crackle) - 3 stagioni
  317. State of Affairs (NBC) - 1 stagione
  318. Still the King (CMT) - 2 stagioni
  319. Stitchers (Freeform) - 3 stagioni
  320. Strange Angel (CBS All Access) - 2 stagioni
  321. Superior Donuts (CBS) - 2 stagioni
  322. Survivor's Remorse (Starz) - 4 stagioni
  323. Swamp Thing (DC Universe) - 1 stagione
  324. Sweetbitter (Starz) - 2 stagioni
  325. Sweet/Vicious (MTV) - 1 stagione
  326. Taken (NBC) - 2 stagioni
  327. Take Two (ABC) - 1 stagione
  328. Teachers (TV Land) - 3 stagioni
  329. Tell Me a Story (CBS) - 2 stagioni
  330. Telenovela (NBC) - 1 stagione
  331. Ten Days in the Valley (ABC) - 1 stagione
  332. The Aliens (Channel 4) - 1 stagione
  333. The Arrangement (E!) - 2 stagioni
  334. The Awesomes (Hulu) - 3 stagioni
  335. The Bastard Executioner (FX) - 1 stagione
  336. The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC) - 1 stagione
  337. The Brave (NBC) - 1 stagione
  338. The Breaks (VH1) - 1 stagione
  339. The Bridge (FX) - 2 stagioni
  340. The Brink (HBO) - 1 stagione
  341. The Carmichael Show (NBC) - 3 stagioni
  342. The Catch (ABC) - 2 stagioni
  343. The Code (CBS) - 1 stagione
  344. The Comedians (FX) - 1 stagione
  345. The Crossing (ABC) - 1 stagione
  346. The Dangerous Book for Boys - 1 stagione
  347. The Deep End (ABC) - 1 stagione
  348. The Defenders (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  349. The Detour (TBS) - 4 stagioni
  350. The Exorcist (FOX) - 2 stagioni
  351. The Exes (TV Land) - 4 stagioni
  352. The Family (ABC) - 1 stagione
  353. The Following (FOX) - 3 stagioni
  354. The Fosters (Freeform) - 5 stagioni
  355. The Guest Book (TBS) - 2 stagioni
  356. The Get Down (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  357. The Gifted (Fox) - 2 stagioni
  358. The Great Indoors (CBS) - 1 stagione
  359. The Good Cop (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  360. The Grinder (FOX) - 1 stagione
  361. The InBetween (NBC) - 1 stagione
  362. The Indian Detective (CTV) - 1 stagione
  363. The Innocents (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  364. The Interceptor (BBC) - 1 stagione
  365. The Jim Gaffigan Show (TV Land) - 2 stagioni
  366. The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (HBO) - 1 stagione
  367. The Knick (Cinemax) - 2 stagioni
  368. The Last Post (BBC One) - 1 stagione
  369. The Last Tycoon (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
  370. The Librarians (TNT) - 4 stagioni
  371. The Living and the Dead (BBC One) - 1 stagione
  372. The Lion Guard (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
  373. The Mayor (ABC) - 1 stagione
  374. The Magicians (Syfy) - 5 stagioni
  375. The Mick (FOX) - 2 stagioni
  376. The Missing (Starz) - 2 stagioni
  377. The McCarthys (CBS) - 1 stagione
  378. The Messengers (CW) - 1 stagione
  379. The Millers (CBS) - 2 stagioni
  380. The Mist (Spike) - 1 stagione
  381. The Muppets (ABC) - 1 stagione
  382. The Mysteries of Laura (NBC) - 2 stagioni
  383. The Night Shift (NBC) - 4 stagioni
  384. The OA (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  385. The Odd Couple (CBS) - 3 stagioni
  386. The Path (Hulu) - 3 stagioni
  387. The Punisher (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  388. The Purge (Syfy) - 2 stagioni
  389. The Romanoffs (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
  390. The Quad (BET) - 2 stagioni
  391. The Real O'Neals (ABC) - 2 stagioni
  392. The Red Road (Sundance Channel) - 2 stagioni
  393. The Returned (A&E) - 1 stagione
  394. The Romeo Section (CBC) - 2 stagioni
  395. The Rook - (Starz) - 1 stagione
  396. The Royals (E!) - 4 stagioni
  397. The Shannara Chronicles (MTV) - 2 stagioni
  398. The Tick (Amazon Prime Video) - 2 stagioni
  399. The White Princess (Starz) - 1 stagione
  400. The Wrong Mans (BBC Two) - 3 stagioni
  401. This Life (CBC) - 2 stagioni
  402. Those Who Can't (TruTV) - 3 stagioni
  403. Time After Time (ABC) - 1 stagione
  404. Timeless (NBC) - 2 stagioni
  405. Trial & Error (NBC) - 2 stagioni
  406. Travelers (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  407. Treadstone (USA Network) - 1 stagione
  408. Tyrant (FX) - 3 stagioni
  409. Togetherness (HBO) - 2 stagioni
  410. Tommy (CBS) - 1 stagione
  411. Too Close to Home (TLC) - 2 stagioni
  412. Too Old To Die Young (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
  413. Training Day (CBS) - 1 stagione
  414. Transporter: The Series (TNT) - 2 stagioni
  415. Tuca e Bertie (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  416. Twisted (ABC Family) - 1 stagione
  417. Undateable (NBC) - 3 stagioni
  418. Ultimate Spider-Man (Disney XD) - 4 stagioni
  419. Uncle (BBC Three) - 3 stagioni
  420. Underground (WGN America) - 2 stagioni
  421. Under the Dome (CBS) - 3 stagioni
  422. Unforgettable (A&E) - 4 stagioni
  423. Vicious (ITV) - 2 stagioni
  424. Vinyl (HBO)- 1 stagione
  425. Wayward Pines (FOX) - 2 stagioni
  426. Web Therapy (Showtime) - 4 stagioni
  427. Welcome to Sweden (NBC) - 2 stagioni
  428. Yonderland (Sky 1) - 3 stagioni
  429. Your Family or Mine (TBS) - 2 stagioni
  430. You, Me and The Apocalypse (Sky/NBC) - 1 stagione
  431. W1A (BBC Two) - 3 stagioni
  432. White Famous (Showtime) - 1 stagione
  433. White Gold (BBC) - 1 stagione
  434. Will (TNT) - 1 stagione
  435. Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS) - 1 stagione
  436. Wolf Creek (Stan) - 2 stagioni
  437. Wrecked (TBS) -3 stagioni
  438. You're the Worst (FXX) - 5 stagioni
  439. Z: The Beginning of Everything (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
  440. Zoo (CBS) - 3 stagioni
  441. Z Nation (Syfy) - 5 stagioni

SERIE TV CONCLUSE O IN CONCLUSIONE

  1. 100 Code (Sky Atlantic) - 2 stagioni
  2. 12 Monkeys (Syfy) - 4 stagioni
  3. 1992 (Sky Atlantic) - 3 stagioni
  4. 22.11.63 (HULU) - 1 stagione
  5. 24 (FOX) - 8 stagioni più 1 limited event
  6. Alias Grace (Netflix) - miniserie
  7. Adventure Time (Cartoon Network) - 10 stagioni
  8. Arrow (CW) - 8 stagioni
  9. Ballers (HBO) - 5 stagioni
  10. Banshee (Cinemax) - 4 stagioni
  11. Bates Motel (A&E) - 5 stagioni
  12. Beauty and the Beast (CW) - 4 stagioni
  13. Bitten (Syfy) - 3 stagioni
  14. Bizaardvark (Disney) - 3 stagioni
  15. Black Sails (Starz) - 4 stagioni
  16. Bloodline (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  17. Boardwalk Empire - L'impero del crimine (HBO) - 5 stagioni
  18. BoJack Horseman (Netflix) - 6 stagioni
  19. Bones (FOX) - 12 stagioni
  20. Broadchurch (BBC) - 3 stagioni
  21. Broad City (Comedy Central) - 5 stagioni
  22. Casual (Hulu) - 4 stagioni
  23. C'era una volta (ABC) - 7 stagioni
  24. Club de Cuervos (Netflix) - 4 stagioni chiusa
  25. Community - 6 stagioni
  26. Continuum (Syfy) - 4 stagioni
  27. Cougar Town (TBS) - 6 stagioni
  28. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW) - 4 stagioni
  29. Criminal Minds (CBS) - 15 stagioni
  30. CSI: Scena del crimine (CBS) - 16 stagioni
  31. Cuori in cucina (Freeform) - 5 stagioni
  32. Da Vinci's Demons (Starz) - 3 stagioni
  33. Defiance (Syfy) - 3 stagioni
  34. Detectorists (BBC 4) - 3 stagioni
  35. Diario di una nerd superstar (MTV) - 5 stagioni
  36. Divorce (HBO) - 3 stagioni
  37. Doctor Who: The Power of the Dalkes (BBC) miniserie
  38. Downton Abbey (ITV) - 6 stagioni
  39. Dragons: I Cavalieri di Berk (Netflix) - 7 stagioni
  40. Due uomini e mezzo (CBS) - 12 stagioni
  41. Elementary (CBS) - 7 stagioni
  42. Emerald City (NBC) - 1 stagione
  43. Emma una strega da favola (Nickelodeon) - 4 stagioni
  44. Episodes (Showtime) - 5 stagioni
  45. Falling Skies (TNT) - 5 stagioni
  46. Fleabag (Amazon Prime video) - 2 stagioni
  47. Flesh and Bone (Starz) - 1 stagione
  48. Fortitude (Sky Atlantic) - 3 stagioni
  49. Franklin & Bash (TNT) - 4 stagioni
  50. Getting On (HBO) - 3 stagioni
  51. Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce (Bravo) - 5 stagioni
  52. Girls (HBO) - 6 stagioni
  53. Glee (FOX) - 6 stagioni
  54. Gotham (FOX) - 5 stagioni
  55. Grimm (NBC) - 6 stagioni
  56. Guerrilla (Showtime) - miniserie
  57. Halt and Catch Fire (AMC) - 4 stagioni
  58. Hannibal (NBC) - 3 stagioni
  59. Hand of God (Amazon Prime Video) - 2 stagioni
  60. Harley and the Davidsons (Discovery Channel) - 1 stagione
  61. Hawaii Five 0 (CBS) - 10 stagioni
  62. Hell on Wheels (AMC) - 5 stagioni
  63. Hemlock Grove (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  64. How I Met Your Mother (CBS) - 9 stagioni
  65. Howards End (BBC/Starz) - miniserie
  66. Hot in Cleveland (TV Land) - 6 stagioni
  67. House of Cards (Netflix) - 6 stagioni
  68. Il trono di spade (HBO) - 8 stagioni
  69. Indian Summers (Channel 4) - 2 stagioni
  70. iZombie (CW) - 5 stagioni
  71. Jane the Virgin (CW) - 5 stagioni
  72. Jessie (Disney) - 4 stagioni
  73. Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell (BBC One) - mini-serie
  74. Justified (FX) - 6 stagioni
  75. Killjoys (Syfy) - 5 stagioni
  76. Kingdom (DirecTV) - 3 stagioni
  77. Legion (FX) - 3 stagioni
  78. La leggenda di Korra (Nickelodeon) - 4 stagioni
  79. Le amiche di mamma (Netflix) - 5 stagioni
  80. Le regole del delitto perfetto (ABC) - 6 stagioni
  81. L'Ispettore Gently (BBC One) - 8 stagioni
  82. Liv & Maddie (Disney Channel) - 4 stagioni
  83. Longmire (Netflix) - 6 stagioni
  84. Looking (HBO) - 2 stagioni
  85. Lost Girl (Showcase) - 5 stagioni
  86. Lo straordinario mondo di Gumball (Cartoon Network) - 6 stagioni
  87. Love (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  88. Love, Nina (BBC) - miniserie
  89. Love Thy Neighbor (OWN) - 5 stagioni
  90. Luther (BBC One) - 5 stagioni
  91. Madam Secretary (CBS) - 6 stagioni
  92. Mad Men (AMC) - 7 stagioni
  93. Madoff (ABC) - miniserie
  94. Major Crimes (TNT) - 6 stagioni
  95. Make It Pop (Nickelodeon) - 2 stagioni
  96. Maniac (Netflix) - limited event series
  97. Mary Kills People (Entertainment One) - 3 stagioni
  98. Mike and Molly (CBS) - 6 stagioni
  99. Modern Family (ABC) - 11 stagioni
  100. Moone Boy (Sky One)- 3 stagioni
  101. Mr. Robot (USA) - 4 stagioni
  102. Mr. Selfridge (ITV) - 4 stagioni
  103. Narcos (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  104. Nashville (CMT e Hulu) 6 stagioni
  105. New Girl (FOX) - 7 stagioni
  106. New Tricks (BBC) - 12 stagioni
  107. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Nickelodeon) - 4 stagioni
  108. Nurse Jackie - Terapia d'urto (Showtime) - 7 stagioni
  109. Orange Is the New Black (Netflix) - 7 stagioni
  110. Orphan Black (BBC America) - 5 stagioni
  111. Parenthood (NBC) - 6 stagioni
  112. Parks and Recreation (NBC)) - 7 stagioni
  113. Person of Interest (CBS) - 5 stagioni
  114. Plebs (ITV) - 5 stagioni
  115. Portlandia (IFC) - 8 stagioni
  116. Power (Starz) - 6 stagioni
  117. Preacher (AMC) - 4 stagioni
  118. Pretty Little Liars (ABC Family) - 7 stagioni
  119. Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform) - 1 stagione
  120. Rectify (Sundance Channel) - 4 stagioni
  121. Red Oaks (Amazon Prime Video) - 3 stagioni
  122. Reign (CW) - 4 stagioni
  123. Regular Show (Cartoon Network) - 8 stagioni
  124. Rel (Fox) - 1 stagione
  125. Ripper Street (Amazon Prime Instant Video) - 5 stagioni
  126. Rizzoli & Isles (TNT) - 7 stagioni
  127. Rogue (DirecTV) - 4 stagioni
  128. Rookie Blue (Global ABC) - 6 stagioni
  129. Roots (History Channel) - mini-serie
  130. Royal Pains (USA) - 8 stagioni
  131. Salem (WGN America) - 3 stagioni
  132. Saving Hope (CTV) - 5 stagioni
  133. Scandal (ABC) - 7 stagioni
  134. Sense8 (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  135. Sharp Objects (HBO) - miniserie
  136. Shades of Blue (NBC) - 3 stagioni
  137. Show Me a Hero (HBO) mini-serie
  138. Sons of Anarchy (FX) - 7 stagioni
  139. Sons of Liberty (History Channel) - 1 stagione (mini-serie)
  140. Stargate Origins (Stargate Command) - miniserie
  141. Star Wars Rebels (Disney Channel) - 4 stagioni
  142. Stuck in the Middle (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
  143. Supernatural (CW) - 15 stagioni
  144. Switched at Birth (ABC Family) - 5 stagioni
  145. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon) - 5 stagioni
  146. Teen Wolf (MTV) - 6 stagioni
  147. Texas Rising (History Channel) mini-serie
  148. The Affair (Showtime) - 5 stagioni
  149. The Alienist (TNT) - limited event series
  150. The Americans (FX) - 6 stagioni
  151. The Big Bang Theory (CBS) - 12 stagioni
  152. The Book of Negroes (CBC) - mini-serie
  153. The Casual Vacancy (BBC) - mini-serie
  154. The Deuce (HBO) - 3 stagioni
  155. The Dovekeepers (CBS) - mini-serie
  156. The End of the F***ing World (Channel 4/Netflix) - 2 stagioni
  157. The Fall (BBC Two) - 3 stagioni
  158. The Five (Sky) - 1 stagione
  159. The Good Place (NBC) - 4 stagioni
  160. The Good Wife (CBS) - 7 stagioni
  161. The Honourable Woman (Sundance) - mini-serie
  162. The Killing (Netflix) - 4 stagioni
  163. The Last Ship (TNT) - 5 stagioni
  164. The League (FX) - 7 stagioni
  165. The Leftovers (HBO) - 3 stagioni
  166. The Lizzie Borden Chronicles (Lifetime) - mini-serie
  167. The Looming Tower (Hulu) - miniserie
  168. The Man in the High Castle (Amazon Prime Video) - 4 stagioni
  169. The Mentalist (CBS) - 7 stagioni
  170. The Middle (ABC) - 9 stagioni
  171. The Mindy Project (FOX) - 6 stagioni
  172. The Musketeers (BBC) - 3 stagioni
  173. The Newsroom (HBO) - 3 stagioni
  174. The Originals (CW) - 5 stagioni
  175. The Ranch (Netflix) - 4 stagioni
  176. The Slap (NBC) - mini-serie
  177. The Strain (FX) - 4 stagioni
  178. The Son (AMC) - 2 stagioni
  179. The Soul Man (TV Land) - 5 stagioni
  180. The Tunnel (Sky Atlantic) - 3 stagioni
  181. The Vampire Diaries (CW) - 8 stagioni
  182. The Young Pope (HBO/Sky) - 2 stagioni
  183. Transparent (Amazon) - 5 stagioni
  184. Trollhunters (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  185. TURN: Washington's Spies (AMC) - 4 stagioni
  186. Tut (Spike TV) - mini-serie
  187. Una mamma per amica: di nuovo insieme (Netfilx) - mini-serie
  188. Una serie di sfortunati eventi (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
  189. Unbreakable Kimmy Shmidt (Netflix) - 4 stagioni
  190. Uncle Grandpa (Cartoon Network - 5 stagioni
  191. UnReal (Lifetime) - 4 stagioni
  192. Valor (CW) - 1 stagione
  193. Veep (HBO) - 7 stagioni
  194. Versailles (Canal+) - 3 stagioni
  195. Vice Principals (HBO) - 2 stagioni
  196. Vikings (History) - 6 stagioni
  197. Violetta (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
  198. Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp - (Netflix) - 1 stagione
  199. White Collar - Fascino criminale (USA) - 6 stagioni
  200. Will & Grace (NBC) - 11 stagioni
  201. Wilfred (FX) - 3 stagioni
  202. Workaholics (Comedy Central) - 7 stagioni
  203. X Company (CBC) - 3 stagioni
  204. Waco (Spike TV) - miniserie
  205. When We Rise (ABC) miniserie
  206. Wolf Hall (BBC Two) - miniserie

SERIE TV RINNOVATE

  1. 21 Thunder (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020?)
  2. 3% (Netflix) - stagione 4, ultima (2020)
  3. 9-1-1 (Fox) - stagione 4 (2021?)
  4. 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) - stagione 2 (2021?)
  5. Absentia (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 3 (2020)
  6. A Discovery of Witches (Sky) - stagione 2 e 3 (2020-2021?)
  7. After Life (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2021)
  8. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) - stagione 7, ultima (2020)
  9. All Rise (CBS) - stagione 2 (2021)
  10. Alexa & Katie (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2020?)
  11. ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks (Nickelodeon) - stagione 7 (2020)
  12. Altered Carbon (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
  13. American Crime Story (FX) - stagione 3 (2020)
  14. American Dad! (TBS) - stagione 17 (2020)
  15. American Gods (Starz) - stagione 3 (2020)
  16. American Horror Story (FX) - stagione 11 - 12 - 13 (2020 - 2021 - 2022?)
  17. Animal Kingdom (TNT) - stagione 5 (2020)
  18. Another Life (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
  19. A.P. Bio (NBCU) - stagione 3 (2020)
  20. Archer (FX) - stagione 11 (2020?)
  21. Atlanta (FX) - stagione 4 (2020)
  22. Avenue 5 (HBO) - stagione 2 (2021?)
  23. Atypical (Netflix) - stagione 4 (2021?)
  24. Barry (HBO)- stagione 3 (2020)
  25. Better Call Saul (AMC) - stagione 6, ultima (2021?)
  26. Better Things (FX) - stagione 4 (2020)
  27. Big Hero 6: The Series (Disney XD) - stagione 3 (2020)
  28. Big Mouth (Netflix) - stagione 4 - 5 - 6 (2020 - 2021 - 2020?
  29. Billions (Showtime) - stagione 5 (2020)
  30. Black-ish (ABC) - stagione 6 (2020)
  31. Black Monday (Showtime) - Stagione 2 (2020)
  32. Black Summer (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
  33. Bless the Harts (Fox) - stagione 2 (2020)
  34. Blood & Treasure (CBS) - stagione 2 (2020)
  35. Blood and Water (OMNI) - stagione 3 (2020?)
  36. Blue Bloods (CBS) - stagione 11 (2021)
  37. Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - stagione 2 (2021)
  38. Bodyguard (BBC) - stagione 2 (2020?)
  39. Bosch (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 7, ultima (2021?)
  40. Britannia (Amazon/Sky) - stagione 3 (2020?)
  41. Brockmire (IFC) - stagione 4 (2020)
  42. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (da FOX a NBC) - stagione 8 (2020)
  43. Bull (CBS) - stagione 4 (2021)
  44. Call the Midwife (PBS) - stagione 9 (2020)
  45. Candice Renoir (France 2) - stagione 8 (2020)
  46. Cardinal (CTV) - stagione 4 (2020)
  47. Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 2 prima del debutto, (2020)
  48. Castlevania (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2020)
  49. Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark Channel) - stagione 5 (2021?)
  50. Chicago Fire (NBC) - rinnovata per tre stagioni (fino al 2022?)
  51. Chicago Med (NBC) - rinnovata per tre stagioni (fino al 2022?)
  52. Chicago PD (NBC) - rinnovata per tre stagioni (fino al 2022?)
  53. City on a Hill (Showtime) - stagione 2 (2020)
  54. Claws (TNT) - stagione 4, ultima (2020)
  55. Cobra Kai (YouTube Red) - stagione 3 (2020)
  56. Condor (Audience Network) - stagione 2 (2020?)
  57. Corporate (Comedy Central) - stagione 3 (2020)
  58. Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) - stagione 10 (2020)
  59. Dark (Netflix) - stagione 3, ultima (2020)
  60. Dave (FX) - stagione 2 (2021)
  61. Dead to Me - Amiche per la morte (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020?)
  62. Dear White People (Netflix) - stagione 4, ultima (2020)
  63. Delitti in Paradiso (BBC One) - stagione 9 (2020)
  64. Derry Girls - stagione 3 (2020)
  65. Dion (Netflic) - stagione 2 (2020?)
  66. Disincanto (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
  67. Doctor Who (BBC) stagione 12 (2020)
  68. Ducktales (Disney XD) - stagione 3 (2020)
  69. Duncanville - (Fox) - stagione 2 (2021?)
  70. Élite (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2020)
  71. Empire (FOX) - stagione 6, ultima (2020)
  72. Endeavour (ITV) - stagione 8 (2020)
  73. Euphoria (HBO) - stagione 2 (2020)
  74. Evil (CBS) - stagione 2 (2021)
  75. Fargo (FX) - stagione 4 (2020)
  76. Fauda (Yes TV) - stagione 3 (2020?)
  77. FBI (CBS) - stagione 3 - (2021)
  78. FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) - stagione 2 - (2021)
  79. Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) - stagione 6 (2020)
  80. Feud (FX) - stagione 2, prima del debutto - hiatus
  81. F Is for Family - stagione 4 (2020)
  82. Final Space (TBS) - stagione 3 (2020)
  83. Frankie Drake Mysteries (CBC) - stagione 3 (2020)
  84. Friday Night Dinner (Channel 4) - stagione 6 (2020)
  85. For All Mankind (Apple) - stagione 2 (2020)
  86. Future Man (Hulu) - stagione 3, ultima (2020)
  87. Genius (National Geographic) - stagione 3 (2020)
  88. Giorno per giorno (da Netflix a Pop) - stagione 4
  89. G.L.O.W. (Netflix) - stagione 4, ultima (2020)
  90. Good Girls (NBC) - stagione 3 (2020)
  91. Goliath (Amazon) - stagione 4 (2020)
  92. Good Trouble (Freeform) - stagione 3 (2020?)
  93. Good Witch (Hallmark Channel) - stagione 6 (2020)
  94. Grace and Frankie (Netflix) - stagione 7, ultima (2020)
  95. Grantchester (ITV) - stagione 5 (2020)
  96. Greenleaf (OWN) - stagione 5 (2020)
  97. Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - stagione 17 (2020)
  98. Grown-ish (Freeform) - stagione 4 (2021?)
  99. Hanna (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 2 (2020)
  100. Happy Valley (BBC One) - stagione 3 (2020?)
  101. Harrow (ABC)
  102. Heartland (CBC) - stagione 13 (autunno 2020)
  103. High Maintenance (HBO) - stagione 4 (2020)
  104. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - stagione 2 (2020)
  105. Homeland (Showtime) - stagione 8, ultima (2020)
  106. I'm Sorry (TrueTV) - stagione 3 (2020)
  107. Insecure (HBO) - stagione 5 (2021?)
  108. Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central) - stagione 5 - hiatus
  109. Inside No. 9 (BBC) - 5 stagione (2020?)
  110. In the Dark (CW) - stagione 2 (2020)
  111. In the Long Run (Sky 1) - stagione 2 (2020)
  112. Into the Dark (Hulu) - stagione 2 (2020)
  113. I Simpson (FOX) - stagione 32 (2020)
  114. Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 3 (2020)
  115. Just Add Magic (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 4 (2020?)
  116. Kidding (Showtime) - stagione 2 (2020)
  117. Killing Eve (BBC America) - stagione 4 (2020)
  118. L'amica geniale (Rai1 - HBO) - stagione 2 (2020)
  119. La casa di carta (Netflix) - quarta parte, (stagione 3?) - 2020
  120. L.A.'s Finestt (Spectrum) - stagione 2 (2020)
  121. Law & Order: Unità speciale (NBC) - rinnovata per tre stagioni (fino al 2022?)
  122. Legacies (CW)
  123. Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - stagione 5 (2020)
  124. Le ragazze del cetralino (Netflix) - stagione 5, ultima (2020)
  125. Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina - stagione 3 e 4 (2020 - 2021?)
  126. Liar (ITV) - stagione 2 (2020)
  127. Locke & Key (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2021?)
  128. Lost in Space (Netflix) - stagione 3, ultima (2021?)
  129. Lucifer - stagione 5, ultima (2020) (Netfilx)
  130. L'uomo di casa (ABC) - stagione 8 (2020)
  131. MacGyver (CBS) - stagione 4 (2020)
  132. Manhunt: Unabomber (Discovery Channel) - stagione 2 (?)
  133. Manifest (NBC) - stagione 2 (2020)
  134. Marcella (Netflix) stagione 3 (2020?)
  135. Mayans MC (FX) - stagione 3 (2020)
  136. McMafia (AMC) - stagione 2 (2020?)
  137. Miracle Workers (TBS) - stagione 2 (2020)
  138. Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 2 (2020)
  139. Mom (CBS) - stagione 8 (2021)
  140. Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (AppleTV) - stagione 2 (2020?)
  141. Narcos: Mexico (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
  142. NCIS - Unità anticrimine (CBS) - stagione 18 (2021)
  143. NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) - stagione 12 (2021)
  144. NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) - stagione 7 (2021)
  145. New Amsterdam (NBC) - stagione 3 - 4 - 5 (fino al 2023)
  146. NOS4A2 (AMC) - stagione 2 (2020)
  147. Not Going Out (BBC One) - stagione 11 - 12 - 13 (2020 - 2021 - 2022)
  148. On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime) - stagione 2 (2020)
  149. On My Block (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2020)
  150. Outlander (Starz) - stagione 5 - 6 (2020 - 2021?)
  151. Ozark (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2020)
  152. Padre Brown (BBC One) - stagione 8 - 9 (2020 - 2021)
  153. Peaky Blinders (BBC Two) - stagione 7 (ultime stagioni) (2020?)
  154. Pennyworth (Epix) - stagione 2 (2020)
  155. Poldark (BBC) - fino alla stagione 6 (fino al 2020)
  156. Pose (FX) - stagione 3 (2020)
  157. Prison Break: Sequel (Fox) - stagione 2, in attesa di conferma ufficiale
  158. Queen of the South (USA Network) - stagione 5 (2020)
  159. Queen Sugar (OWN) - stagione 5 (2020?)
  160. Raven's Home (Disney Channel) - stagione 4 (2020)
  161. Rick and Morty (Adult Swim) fino alla decima stagione (2020 - ?)
  162. Ride with Norman Reedus (AMC) - stagione 4 (2020)
  163. Robot Chicken (Adult Swim) - stagione 9 (dicembre)
  164. Room 104 (HBO) - 4 e ultima stagione (luglio 2020)
  165. Roswell, New Mexico (CW) - stagione 2 (2020)
  166. Runaways (Hulu) - stagione 3, ultima (2020)
  167. Russian Doll - (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
  168. Schitt's Creek (CBC) - stagione 6, ultima (2020)
  169. Search Party (da TBS a HBO) - stagione 4 (2020)
  170. Secret City (Foxtel)
  171. Servant (AppleTV+) - stagione 2 (2020)
  172. Sex Education (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2021?)
  173. Shameless (Showtime) - stagione 11, ultima (2020?)
  174. Shrill (Hulu) - stagione 2 (2021?)
  175. Silicon Valley - (HBO) - stagione 6, ultima (2020)
  176. Siren (Freeform) - stagione 3 (2020)
  177. Snowfall (FX) - stagione 4 (2020)
  178. SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon) stagione 13 (2020)
  179. Station 19 (ABC) - stagione 4 (2020?)
  180. Star Wars: le guerre dei Cloni (Disney+) - stagione 7, ultima (2020)
  181. Star Trek: Discovery (CBS) - stagione 3 (2020)
  182. Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access) - stagione 2 (2020)
  183. Stranger Things (Netflix) - stagione 4 (2020)
  184. Strike Back (Cinemax) - stagione 8, ultima (2020)
  185. Suburra (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2020?)
  186. Succession (HBO) - stagione 3 (2020)
  187. Superstore (NBC) - stagione 6 (2020?)
  188. Temple (Sky) - stagione 2 (2020)
  189. The 100 (CW) - stagione 7, ultima (2020)
  190. The Blacklist (NBC) - stagione 8 (020?)
  191. The Bold Type (Freeform) - stagione 4 (2020)
  192. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 2 (2020)
  193. The Chi (Showtime) - stagione 3 (2020)
  194. The Crown (Netflix) - stagione 5, ultima (2020 - 2021?)
  195. The Expanse (da Syfy a Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 5 (2020)
  196. The Girlfriend Experience (Starz) - stagione 3 (2020)
  197. The Good Doctor (ABC) - stagione 4 (2020)
  198. The Good Fight (CBS) - stagione 5 (2021)
  199. The Handmaid's Tale - stagione 4 (2020)
  200. The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix) - stagione 2 The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020?)
  201. The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN) - stagione 7 (2020?)
  202. The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime) - stagione 2 (2020?)
  203. The Last Kingdom (BBC2) - stagione 4 (2020?)
  204. The Last O.G. (TBS) - stagione 3 (2020)
  205. The Mandalorian (Disney+) - stagione 2 - stagione 3 in pre-produzione (2020?)
  206. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 4 (2020)
  207. The Neighborhood (CBS) - stagione 3 (2021)
  208. The Night Manager (AMC) stagione 2 (2020?)
  209. The Order (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020?)
  210. The Orville (Fox) - stagione 3 (2020?)
  211. The Outpost (CW) - stagione 3 (2020)
  212. The Politician (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
  213. The Rain (Netflix) - stagione 3, ultima (2020)
  214. The Righteous Gemstones (HBO) - stagione 2 (2020)
  215. The Sinner (USA) - stagione 3 (2020)
  216. The Society (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
  217. The Spanish Princess - (Starkz) - stagione 2 (2020)
  218. The Terror (AMC) - stagione 3 (2021?)
  219. The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access) - stagione 2 (2020)
  220. The Umbrella Academy (Netlifx) - stagione 2 (2020?)
  221. The Unicorn (CBS) - stagione 2 (2021)
  222. The Walking Dead (AMC) - stagione 11 (2020)
  223. This Is Us (NBC) - stagione 5 - 6 (2020 - 2021 )
  224. Thunderbirds Are Go! (ITV) - stagione 4 (2020?)
  225. Tin Star (Sky) - stagione 3, ultima (2020)
  226. Titans (DC Universe) - stagione 3 (2020)
  227. Trapped (RUV) - stagione 3 (2020?)
  228. Tredici (Netflix) - stagione 4 (2020)
  229. Trinkets (Netflix) - stagione 2, ultima (2020)
  230. Unforgotten (ITV) - stagione 4 (2020)
  231. Upload (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 2 (2021)
  232. Vampirina (Disney Jr.) - stagione 3 (2020?)
  233. Van Helsing (Syfy) - stagione 5 (2020)
  234. Vera (ITV) - stagione 10 (2020)
  235. Vida (Starz) - stagione 3, ultima (2020)
  236. Virgin River (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020?)
  237. Wentworth (Foxtel) - stagione 9, ultima (2021)
  238. Westworld (HBO) - stagione 4 (2021)
  239. Why Women Kill (CBS All Access) - stagione 2 (2020)
  240. When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel) - stagione 8 (2021?)
  241. Workin' Moms (CBC) - stagione 4 (2020)
  242. Work In Progress (Showtime) - stagione 2 (2020?)
  243. Wynonna Earp (Syfy) - stagione 4 (2020)
  244. Yellowstone (Paramount Network) - stagione 4 (2021)
  245. You (Lifetime) - stagione 3 (2020?)
  246. You Me Her (AT&T) - stagione 4 e 5, ultima (2020?)
  247. Younger (TV Land) - stagione 7 (2020)
  248. Young Justice (DC digital platform) - stagione 4 (2020)
  249. Young Sheldon (CBS) - stagione 4 (2020)

SERIE TV IN ATTESA DI RINNOVO

  1. A Casa dei Loud (Nickelodeon)
  2. All Americann (CW)
  3. All Night (Hulu)
  4. America Divided (Epix)
  5. American Housewife (ABC)
  6. American Woman (TV Land)
  7. A Million Little Things (ABC)
  8. Another Period (Comedy Central)
  9. Arrested Development (Netflix)
  10. B: the Beginning
  11. Babylon Berlin (Sky Atlantic)
  12. Baskets (FX) - 4 stagioni
  13. Beat (Amazon Prime Video)
  14. Beat Bugs (Netflix)
  15. Between (Netflix)
  16. Big Little Lies (HBO)
  17. Big Time in Hollywood, FL (Comedy Central)
  18. Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix)
  19. Black Lightning (CW)
  20. Black Jesus (Adult Swim)
  21. Black Mirror (Netflix)
  22. Blindspot (NBC)
  23. Bob's Burgers (FOX)
  24. Boomers (BBC One)
  25. Brotherhood (Comedy Central)
  26. Burden of Truth (CBC)
  27. Camping (HBO)
  28. Care Bears and Cousins (Netflix)
  29. Castle Rock (Hulu)
  30. Caught (CBC)
  31. C'è sempre il sole a Philadelphia (FX)
  32. Charmed (CW)
  33. Chiamatemi Anna (CBC/Netflix)
  34. Childhood's End (Syfy)
  35. Clique (BBC Three)
  36. Close to the Enemy (BBC)
  37. Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (passa da Crackle a Netflix)
  38. Comrade Detective (Amazon)
  39. Con Man
  40. Crossing Lines (da NBC a Netflix)
  41. Cuckoo (BBC Three)
  42. Dal Tramonto all'alba: La serie (El Rey) (attualmente in hiatus)
  43. Dawn of the Croods (Netflix)
  44. Death Note (NTV)
  45. Deep State (Fox)
  46. Detroiters (Comedy Central)
  47. Deutschland 83 (RTL)
  48. Devilman: Crybaby (Netflix)
  49. Diablo Guardián (Netflix)
  50. Dinotrux (Netflix)
  51. Doctors (BBC One)
  52. Doc Martin (ITV)
  53. Dragon Ball Super (Fuji Television)
  54. Dynasty (CW)
  55. El Chapo (Netflix)
  56. Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)
  57. Endeavour (ITV)
  58. Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
  59. Falco (TF1)
  60. Family Time (Bounce)
  61. Flaked (Netflix)
  62. For Better or Worse (OWN)
  63. Free Rein (Netflix)
  64. Frontier (Discovery)
  65. Full Circle (DirecTV)
  66. Get Shorty (Epix)
  67. Godless (Netflix)
  68. Greenhouse Academy (Netflix)
  69. Grown Folks (Bounce TV)
  70. Hard Sun (Hulu)
  71. Harlots (ITV)
  72. Henry Danger (Nickelodeon)
  73. Hiding (ABC1)
  74. Homecoming (Amazon)
  75. Ice (Audience)
  76. Idiotsitter (Comedy Central)
  77. I Griffin (FOX)
  78. I Feel Bad (NBC)
  79. If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN)
  80. Il metodo Kominsky (Netflix)
  81. Il principe dei draghi (Netflix)
  82. I Misteri di Murdoch (CBC)
  83. Impress Me (POP)
  84. Ingobernable (Netflix)
  85. In the Cut (Bounce)
  86. I segreti di Twin Peaks - hiatus (Showtime)
  87. Jeff and Some Aliens (Comedy Central)
  88. Julie's Greenroom (Netflix)
  89. Justin Time: The New Adventures (Netflix)
  90. Kazoops! (Netflix)
  91. Kirby Buckets (Disney XD)
  92. Kong - il re delle scimmie (Netflix)
  93. Kuu Kuu Harajuku (Nickelodeon)
  94. Lab Rats: Elite Force (Disney XD)
  95. Last Tango in Halifax (BBC)
  96. Le avventure del Gatto con gli stivali (Netflix)
  97. Lebowitz vs. Lebowitz (RTBF)
  98. Le Cronache di Evermoor (Disney Channel)
  99. LEGO Bionicle: The Journey to One (Netflix)
  100. Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (Disney XD)
  101. Les Revenants (Canal +)
  102. Leyendas (Netflix)
  103. L'ispettore Barnaby (ITV)
  104. Lonely and Horny (Vimeo)
  105. Lore (Amazon)
  106. Lost & Found Music Studios (Netflix)
  107. Lovesick (Netflix)
  108. Magnum P.I. (CBS)
  109. Making a Murderer (Netflix)
  110. Mann and Wife (Bounce)
  111. Marseille (Netflix)
  112. Marte (National Geographic Channel)
  113. Medici: Masters Of Florence (Rai)
  114. Milo Murphy's Law (Disney XD)
  115. Mike Tyson Mysteries (Adult Swim)
  116. Miles dal Futuro (Disney Channel)
  117. Mindhunter (Netflix)
  118. Monica Chef
  119. Mosaic (HBO)
  120. Motive (CTV)
  121. Mr. D (CBC)
  122. Mr Inbetween (FX)
  123. Mr. Mercedes (AT&T)
  124. Mr. Pickles (Adult Swim)
  125. Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter (Adult Swim)
  126. New Blood (BBC)
  127. Newsreaders (Adult Swim)
  128. Nightcap (POP)
  129. No Activity (CBS All Access)
  130. Nowhere Boys (ABC)
  131. Olympus (Syfy)
  132. Ordinary Lies (BBC One)
  133. Other Space (Yahoo!)
  134. Our Girl (BBC One)
  135. Parole in festa (Netflix)
  136. Paw Patrol (Nickelodeon)
  137. Piovono polpette - La serie (YTV)
  138. Popples (Netflix)
  139. Prey (ITV)
  140. Private Eyes (Global)
  141. Queen America (Facebook Watch)
  142. Real Rob (Netflix)
  143. Rebel (BET)
  144. Red Dwarf (Dave)
  145. Rel (Fox)
  146. Review (Comedy Central)
  147. Richie Rich (Netflix)
  148. Rita (TV 2/Netflix)
  149. Riverdale (CW)
  150. Riviera (Sky Atlantic)
  151. Sacred Games (Netflix
  152. Safe (Netflix)
  153. Saints & Sinners (Bounce)
  154. Sally4Ever (HBO)
  155. Salvation (CBS)
  156. Samantha! (Netflix)
  157. Seal Team (CBS)
  158. She-Ra e le Principesse Guerriere (Netflix)
  159. Sherlock (BBC One) - attualmente in hiatus (ma ci sono poche speranze...)
  160. Skylanders Academy (Netflix)
  161. Siblings (BBC Three)
  162. Single Parents (ABC)
  163. Slasher (TVA/AddikTV)
  164. Snatch (Crackle)
  165. South of Hell (WE TV)
  166. South Park (Comedy Central)
  167. Speechless (ABC)
  168. Spirit Riding Free
  169. Star vs. The Force of Evil
  170. Star Wars: Resistance (Disney Channel)
  171. Stan Lee's Lucky Man (Sky)
  172. Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)
  173. Suits (USA)
  174. SunTrap (BBC)
  175. Supergirl (CW)
  176. Suspects (Channel 5)
  177. S.W.A.T. (CBS)
  178. Swedish Dicks (Lionsgate TV)
  179. Taboo (FX)
  180. Tangled (Disney Channel)
  181. Tarzan and Jane (Netflix)
  182. Testimoni silenziosi (BBC One)
  183. The American West (AMC)
  184. The Art of More (Crackle)
  185. The Bisexual (Hulu)
  186. The Comeback (HBO) - in limbo, in attesa di decisione su una possibile terza stagione
  187. The Conners (ABC)
  188. The Deleted (Fullscreen)
  189. The Disappearance (CTV)
  190. The Durrells
  191. The Flash (CW)
  192. The First (Hulu)
  193. The Frankenstein Chronicles (ITV)
  194. The Goldbergs (ABC)
  195. The Heart, She Holler (Adult Swim)
  196. The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret (IFC)
  197. The Job Lot - (ITV2)
  198. The Kids Are Alright (ABC)
  199. The Last Panthers (Sky)
  200. The Little Drummer Girl (AMC)
  201. The Long Road Home (NatGeo)
  202. The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show (Netflix)
  203. The Night Of (HBO)
  204. The Oath (Crakle)
  205. The Other Kingdom (Nickelodeon)
  206. The Refugees (La Sexta)
  207. The Resident (Fox)
  208. The Rookie (ABC)
  209. The Stinky & Dirty Show (Amazon)
  210. The Windsors (Channel 4)
  211. Thirteen (BBC America)
  212. Time Traveling Bong (Comedy Central)
  213. Things You Shouldn't Say Past Midnight (DIRECTV)
  214. Ties That Bind (UP Network)
  215. Top of the Lake (BBC)
  216. Trailer Park Boys (Netflix)
  217. Transformers: Robots in Disguise (Cartoon Network)
  218. TripTank (Comedy Central)
  219. Trollied (Sky 1)
  220. Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Netflix)
  221. Troy - Fall Of A City (BBC One)
  222. True Detective (HBO)
  223. Trust (FX)
  224. Tutti pazzi per Re Julien (Netflix)
  225. Undercover (BBC One)
  226. Upstart Crow (BBC Comedy)
  227. Velvet (Antena 3)
  228. Victoria (ITV)
  229. Voltron: Legendary Defender (Netflix)
  230. War and Peace (BBC)
  231. We Bare Bears (Cartoon Network)
  232. Weird Loners (FOX)
  233. Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later (Netflix)
  234. What Would Diplo Do? (Viceland)
  235. Wicked City (ABC)
  236. Winx Club WOW: World of Winx - (Netflix)
  237. Wolfblood - Sangue di Lupo (CBBC)
  238. X-Files (Fox) - ufficialmente cancellato? (resta da vedersi)
  239. Years of Living Dangerously (National Geografic)
  240. You (Lifetime)
  241. You Are Wanted (Amazon Prime)

SERIE TV ORDINATE MA NON ANCORA TRASMESSE

  1. 3001: The Final Odyssey (Syfy)
  2. Almost There (DirecTV)
  3. Bandolero
  4. Black Flags (HBO)
  5. B.O.O. (Bureau of Otherworldly Operations) (Netflix)
  6. Cold (Go90)
  7. Criminal Justice (HBO)
  8. Dimension 404 (Hulu)
  9. Dogs of Berlin (Netflix)
  10. El Dandy (UniMas)
  11. Ever After High (Netflix)
  12. Fatal Attraction (Fox) Limited series event
  13. Foundation (HBO)
  14. Freedom Run (NBC)
  15. From Darkness (BBC)
  16. Good Omens
  17. Guantanamo
  18. Halo: Nightfall (Xbox Live)
  19. Her Story Show (Youtube)
  20. Hyperion (Syfy)
  21. Humboldt (ancora senza canale di distribuzione)
  22. Ice (Audience)
  23. Kiss Me First (Netflix)
  24. Llama Llama (Netflix)
  25. Les Italiens
  26. Lewis and Clark (HBO) (in fase di ri-sviluppo)
  27. Life in Squares (BBC)
  28. Little Darlings (MTV)
  29. MaddAddam (HBO)
  30. Morning Has Broken (Channel 4)
  31. Most Wanted (ABC)
  32. Napoleon (HBO)
  33. New Warriors
  34. Nobodies (TV Land)
  35. Rex Undercover (webseries italiana in preparazione)
  36. Rio Heat
  37. Sick Note (Sky)
  38. Spin (Syfy)
  39. The Ambassador's Wife (E!)
  40. The Barbary Coast
  41. The Comedians
  42. The Council (CBC)
  43. The Expendables (Fox)
  44. The Life and Times of Teddy Roosevelt (Showtime)
  45. The Night of the Gun (AMC)
  46. The One Percent - al momento il progetto è sospeso
  47. The Reaper (NBC)
  48. The Seventh Day (Televisa)
  49. The Way (Hulu)
  50. Video Synchronicity (HBO)
  51. Viva La Madness (ancora privo di canale di distribuzione)
  52. Watership Down
  53. We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves (HBO)
