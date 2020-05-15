Serie TV rinnovate e cancellate: tutte le notizie sui serial USA, UK e stranieri (Maggio 2020)

Tutti i teledipendenti là fuori sanno fin troppo bene quanto è diventato difficile, a volte impossibile, tenere a mente cosa sta succedendo nel panorama televisivo attuale delle serie americane o inglesi, e non stiamo parlando delle trame o dei colpi di scena dei vari serial, ma di debutti, cancellazioni, conferme, rinnovi e via dicendo. Se prima era già complicato con i network e i canali via cavo, adesso l'entrata in scena di altri tipi di piattaforme di distribuzione ha complicato ulteriormente le cose e tra Amazon, Hulu, Yahoo! Netflix e perfino Playstation si corre il rischio di perdere il filo sulle serie TV rinnovate e cancellate.
Noi abbiamo deciso di tendervi una mano per districarvi tra le varie informazioni, con un elenco sempre aggiornato, e suddiviso in sezioni, che vi guidi attraverso il labirinto della stagione televisiva in corso, con uno sguardo rivolto al futuro e alle serie non ancora trasmesse. Vediamo in dettaglio quali sono le categorie che abbiamo selezionato per raggruppare i vari titoli:
Cancellate - tutte le serie al primo anno che non sono state confermate, e tutte quelle già in corso che non sono state rinnovate.
Concluse o in conclusione - tutte le serie alla loro ultima stagione.
Rinnovate - tutte le serie che hanno già avuto una conferma per tornare con una nuova stagione.
In attesa di rinnovo - tutte le serie in onda che non sono state ancora confermate o rinnovate per un'altra stagione.
Ordinate ma non ancora trasmesse - tutti le serie ancora in preparazione il cui debutto è previsto per quest'anno.
A volte il confine tra cancellate e in conclusione è vago, considerati gli imprevisti che possono sorgere durante la trasmissione di una serie (calo di ratings, conflitti interni di produzione o divergenze artistiche) quindi se trovate serie che non "appartengono" a una delle due categorie, non ce ne vogliate troppo.
Al fianco di ogni serie troverete il canale di distribuzione originale, il numero di stagioni conclusivo per le serie cancellate o in fase di conclusione e il numero della stagione confermato per le serie rinnovate. Nella sezione Rinnovate inoltre, sarà specificato in base ai dati disponibili, in che periodo verranno trasmesse le future stagioni all'estero; per conoscere eventuali date di premiere verrà fornito un link al termine del paragrafo. Prima di tuffarvi nella ricerca delle vostre serie tv preferite, qui di seguito trovate gli aggiornamenti più recenti in ordine cronologico in merito a cancellazioni, conferme e rinnovi. Nel caso in cui la vostra serie del cuore mancasse dall'elenco, lasciateci un messaggio nei commenti e provvederemo a risolvere il problema al più presto, tuttavia le serie che sono state cancellate già da parecchio tempo verranno man mano eliminate dall'elenco. In ogni caso, se notate errori, mancanze o altro, siamo ben felici di accogliere i vostri commenti in proposito in modo da rimediare subito e rimanere aggiornati.
Nota bene: Se dopo aver fatto binge watching con queste serie volete approfondire (o scoprire) altre imperdibili serie televisive, c'è un libro ufficiale di Movieplayer.it che fa al caso vostro. 100 serie TV in pillole - manuale per malati seriali è un ricchissimo e coloratissimo volume scritto a sei mani da Luca Liguori, Giuseppe Grossi e Antonio Cuomo che comprende le migliori 100 serie televisive degli ultimi trent'anni, dai classici ai successi più recenti. Ma attenzione: non sono soltanto le cento migliori serie che si siano viste sullo schermo, ma quelle capaci di provocare maggior dipendenza. Potete acquistare il libro sul nostro shopping senza spese di spedizione, sui maggiori store online quali Amazon.it, Unilibro e tanti altri, o direttamente in libreria a partire dal 30 agosto 2018. Non fatevelo scappare!
Ultimi aggiornamenti:
15/05/2020: After Life rinnovata per una terza stagione, Upload rinnovata per una seconda stagione, Dave rinnovata per una seconda stagione, Tell Me a Story cancellata dopo due stagioni, The Purge e Treadstone cancellate da USA Network, The Good Fight rinnovata per una quinta stagione.
Knightfall e Project Blue Book cancellate da History Channel dopo due stagioni.
Rinnovi CBS: All Rise (stagione 2), Blood & Treasure (stagione 2) Blue Bloods (stagione 11), Bull (stagione 4), FBI (stagione 3), FBI: Most Wanted (stagione 2), MacGyver (stagione 5), Magnum P.I. (stagione 3), NCIS - Unità anticrimine (stagione 18), NCIS: Los Angeles (stagione 12), NCIS: New Orleans (stagione 7), S.W.A.T. (stagione 4), Seal Team (stagione 4), Bob Hearts Abishola (stagione 2), The Neighborhood (stagione 3), The Unicorn (stagione 2), Young Sheldon (stagione 4), Evil (stagione 2), Mom (stagione 8). Cancellate Man With a Plan (chiude con quattro stagioni), Carol's Second Act, Broke e Tommy, tutte alla prima stagione. God Friended Me chiude con due stagioni, Criminal Minds chiude dopo quindici stagioni, Hawaii Five-0 chiude con dieci stagioni e Madam Secretary con sei stagioni.
SERIE TV CANCELLATE
- 2 Broke Girls (CBS) - 6 stagioni
- 24: Legacy (Fox) - 1 stagione
- 9JKL (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Agent Carter (ABC) - 2 stagioni
- Agent X (TNT) - 1 stagione
- AJ and the Queen (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Alex, Inc. (ABC) - 1 stagione
- All About The Washingtons (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Allegiance (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Almost Family (Fox) - 1 stagione
- Almost Royal (BBC America) - 2 stagioni
- Alone Together (Freeform) - 2 stagioni
- American Crime (ABC) - 3 stagioni
- American Gothic (CBS) - 1 stagione
- American Odyssey (NBC) - 1 stagione
- American Vandal (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- Angie Tribeca (TBS) - 4 stagioni
- Andi Mack (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
- Animals (HBO) - 3 stagioni
- A.P.B. (FOX) - 1 stagione
- Ascension (Syfy) - 1 stagione
- Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz) - 3 stagioni
- Aquarius (NBC) - 2 stagioni
- Baby Daddy (ABC) - 6 stagioni
- Battle Creek (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Being Mary Jane (BET) - 4 stagioni
- Bellevue (CBC) - 1 stagione
- Believe (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Benched (USA) - 1 stagione
- Benidorm (ITV) - 10 stagioni
- Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands (ITV) - mini-serie
- Berlin Station (Epix) - 3 stagioni
- Beyond (Freeform) - 2 stagioni
- BH90210 (Fox) - 1 stagione
- Billy & Billie (DirecTV) - 1 stagione
- Black Dynamite (Adult Swim) - 2 stagioni
- Blood Drive (Syfy) - 1 stagione
- Bluestone 42 (BBC Three) - 3 stagioni
- Blunt Talk (Starz) - 2 stagioni
- Bordertown (FOX) - 1 stagione
- Boy Meets Girl (BBC Two) - 2 stagioni
- Brickleberry (Comedy Central) - 3 stagioni
- Broke (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Bron/Broen (SVT) - 4 stagioni
- Castle - Detective tra le righe (ABC) - 8 stagioni
- Catastrophe (Channel 4) - 4 stagioni
- Carol's Second Act (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Champions (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Channel Zero (Syfy) - 4 stagioni
- Chasing Life (ABC Family) - 2 stagioni
- Chelsea (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- Chewing Gum (E4) - 2 stagioni
- Cedar Cove (Hallmark) - 3 stagioni
- Chambers (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Chance (Hulu) - 2 stagioni
- Chicago Justice (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Childrens Hospital (Adult Swim) - 7 stagioni
- Class (BBC America) - 1 stagione
- Cleverman (SundanceTV) - 2 stagioni
- Cloak and Dagger (Freeform) - 2 stagioni
- Code Black (CBS) 3 stagioni
- Colony (USA) - 3 stagioni
- Constantine (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Containment (CW) - 1 stagione
- Conviction (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Counterpart (Starz) - 2 stagioni
- Covert Affairs (USA) - 5 stagioni
- Crashing (HBO) - 3 stagioni
- Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (CBS) - 2 stagioni
- Crisis in Six Scenes (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
- Cristela (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Critical (Sky) - 1 stagione
- Crossbones (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Crowded (NBC) - 1 stagione
- CSI: Cyber (CBS) - 2 stagioni
- Dallas (TNT) - 3 stagioni
- Damien (Lifetime) - 1 stagione
- Damnation (USA Network) - una stagione
- Daredevil (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- Dark Matter (Syfy) - 3 stagioni
- Daybreak (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- DCI Banks (ITV) - 5 stagioni
- Deadbeat (Hulu) - 3 stagioni
- Deadly Class (Syfy) - 1 stagione
- Dead of Summer (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Deception (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Degrassi: Next Class (Netflix) - 4 stagioni
- Designated Survivor (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- Devious Maids (Lifetime) - 4 stagioni
- Dice (Showtime) - 2 stagioni
- Dietland (AMC) - 1 stagione
- Difficult People (Hulu) - 3 stagioni
- DIG (USA) - 1 stagione
- Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (Netflix - BBC America) - 2 stagioni
- Disjointed (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Doctor Foster (BBC1) - 2 stagioni
- Dominion (Syfy) - 2 stagioni
- Doubt (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Downward Dog (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Drifters (E4) - 4 stagioni
- Dr. Ken (ABC) - 2 stagioni
- Drop Dead Diva (Lifetime) - 6 stagioni
- Easy (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- Everything Sucks! (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Eye Candy (MTV) - 1 stagione
- Extant (CBS) - 2 stagioni
- Eyewitness (USA Network) - 1 stagione
- Falling Water (USA Network) - 2 stagioni
- Fam (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Famous in Love (Freeform) - 1 stagione
- Faking It (MTV) - 3 stagioni
- Finding Carter (MTV) - 2 stagioni
- Flowers (Channel 4) - 2 stagioni
- Forever (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
- For the People (ABC) - 2 stagioni
- Freakish (Hulu) - 2 stagioni
- Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) - 6 stagioni
- Friends from College (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- Frequency (CW) - 1 stagione
- Galavant (ABC) - 2 stagioni
- Gang Related (FOX) - 1 stagione
- Gangland Undercover (Channel 4)
- Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything (Disney XD) - 2 stagioni
- Game of Silence (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Garfunkel & Oates (IFC) - 1 stagione
- Ghosted (Fox) - 1 stagione
- Ghost Wars (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Girl Meets World (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
- Glitch (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- God Friended Me (CBS) - 2 stagioni
- Good Behavior (TNT) - 2 staigoni
- Good Girls Revolt (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
- Graceland (USA) - 3 stagioni
- Grandfathered (FOX) - 1 stagione
- Grand Hotel (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Graves (Epix) - 2 stagioni
- Gravity Falls (Disney XD) - 2 stagioni
- Great News (NBC) - 2 stagioni
- Growing Up Fisher (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Ground Floor (TBS) - 2 stagioni
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Disney XD) - 3 stagioni
- Guilt (Freeform) - 1 stagione
- Gypsy (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Hank Zipzer - Fuori dalle righe (CBBC) - 3 stagioni
- Hap and Leonard (Sundance Channel) - 3 stagioni
- Happy! (Syfy) - 2 stagioni
- Happy Together (CBS) - 1 sagione
- Happyland (MTV) - 1 stagione
- Hart of Dixie (CW) - 4 stagioni
- Haters Back Off (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- Haven (Syfy) - 5 stagioni
- Heathers (TV Land) - 1 stagione
- Helix (Syfy) - 2 stagioni
- Here and Now (HBO) - 1 stagione
- Home Fires (ITV) - 2 stagioni
- House of Lies (Showtime) - 5 stagioni
- Heroes Reborn (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Hindsight (VH1) - 1 stagione
- Houdini and Doyle (Fox) - 1 stagione
- Humans (AMC / Channel 4) - 3 stagioni
- Hunters (Syfy) - 1 stagione
- I am Frankie (Nickelodeon) - 2 stagioni
- Ice (AT&T Audience Network) - 2 stagioni
- I Love Dick (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
- I'm Dying Up Here (Showtime) - 2 stagioni
- I miei peggiori amici (CBS) - 1 stagione)
- Impastor (TVLand) - 2 stagioni
- Imposters (Bravo) - 2 stagioni
- Incorporated (Syfy) - 1 stagione
- Inhumans (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Insatiable (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- Instinct (CBS) - 2 stagioni
- Into the Badlands (AMC) - 3 stagioni
- Iron Fist (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- Io sono Cait (E!) - 2 stagioni
- Jean-Claude Van Johnson - 1 stagione
- Jessica Jones (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- Jett (Cinemax) - 1 stagione
- K.C. Agente Segreto (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
- Key and Peele (Comedy Central) - 5 stagioni
- Kevin Can Wait (CBS) - 2 stagioni
- Kevin from Work (ABC Family) - 1 stagione
- Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Knightfall (History Channel) - 2 stagioni
- Krypton (Syfy) - 2 stagioni
- Lady Dynamite (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- LA to Vegas (Fox) - 1 stagione
- Law & Order: True Crime (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Le avventure di Hooten & The Lady (Sky Uno) - 1 stagione
- Le streghe dell'East End (Lifetime) - 2 stagioni
- Lethal Weapon (FOX) - 3 stagioni
- Legends (TNT) - 2 stagioni
- Lewis (ITV) - 9 stagioni
- Life in Pieces (CBS) 4 stagioni
- Life Sentence (CW) - 1 stagione
- Light as a Feather (Hulu) - 2 stagioni
- Lilyhammer (NRK1) - 3 stagioni
- Limetown (Facebook Watch) - 1 stagione
- Living Biblically (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Lodge 49 (AMC) - 2 stagioni
- London Spy (BBC Two) - 1 stagione
- Lopez (TV Land) - 2 stagioni
- Lore (Amazon Prime Video) - 2 stagioni
- Louie (FX) - 5 stagioni
- L'ultimo uomo sulla Terra (FOX) - 4 stagioni
- Luke Cage (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- Mad Dogs (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
- Making History (FOX) - 1 stagione
- Manhattan (WGN) - 2 stagioni
- Man Seeking Woman (FXX) - 3 stagioni
- Man With a Plan (CBS) - 4 stagioni
- Marco e Star contro le forze del male (Disney XD) - 4 stagioni
- Marco Polo (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- Maron (IFC) - 4 stagioni
- Marlon (NBC) - 2 stagioni
- Master of None (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- Matador (El Rey) - 1 stagione
- Married (FX) - 2 stagioni
- Marry Me (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Masters of Sex (Showtime) - 4 stagioni
- Melissa & Joey (ABC Family) - 4 stagioni
- Me, Myself and I (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Men at Work (TBS) - 3 stagioni
- Mercy Street - 2 stagioni
- Messiah (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Michael: Every Day (CBC) - 2 stagioni
- Midnight, Texas (NBC) - 2 stagioni
- Mistresses (ABC) - 4 stagioni
- Moonbeam City (Comedy Central) - 1 stagione
- Mount Pleasant (Sky) - 6 stagioni
- Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon Prime Video) - 4 stagioni
- Mr. Robinson (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Mulaney (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Murder in the First (TNT) - 3 stagioni
- Murphy Brown (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Mystery Girls (ABC Family) - 1 stagione
- Nightflyers (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Nobodies (TVLand) - 2 stagioni
- No Offence (Channel 4) - 3 stagioni
- Now Apocalypse (Starz) - 1 stagione
- Odd Mom Out (Bravo) - 3 stagioni
- One Mississippi (Amazon Prime Video) - 2 stagioni
- Ordeal by Innocence - cancellata prima della trasmissione
- Origin (Youtube) - 1 stagione
- Outcast (Cinemax) - 2 stagioni
- Outsiders (WGN) - 2 stagioni
- Partners in Crime (BBC) - 1 stagione
- Patriot (Amazon Prime Video) - 2 stagioni
- Pearson (USA Network) - 1 stagione
- People of Earth (TBS) - 2 stagioni
- Penny Dreadful (Showtime) - 3 stagioni
- Perception (TNT) - 3 stagioni
- Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams (Channel 4) - 1 stagione
- Pitch (FOX) - 1 stagione
- Playing House (USA) - 3 stagioni
- Please Like Me (ABC) - 4 stagioni
- Powerless (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Powers (Playstation Network) - 2 stagioni
- Prime Suspect 1973 (ITV) - 1 stagione
- Project Blue Book (History Channel) - 2 stagioni
- Project MC2 (Netflix) - 6 stagioni
- Prova a sfidarmi (USA Network) - 1 stagione
- Pure (CBC) - 1 stagione
- Pure Genius (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Purity (Showtime) - cancellata prima del debutto
- Quantico (ABC) - 3 stagioni
- Quarry (Cinemax) - 1 stagione
- Raised by Wolves (Channel 4) - 2 stagioni
- Ransom (CBS) - 3 stagioni
- Ray Donovan (Showtime) - 7 stagioni
- Recovery Road (Freeform) - 1 stagione
- Red Band Society (FOX) - 1 stagione
- Remedy (Global) - 2 stagioni
- Resurrection (ABC) - 2 stagioni
- Revenge (ABC) - 4 stagioni
- Reverie (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Rise (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Roadies (Showtime) - 1 stagione
- Roseanne (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Rosewood (Fox) - 2 stagioni
- Rush (USA) - 1 stagione
- Rush Hour (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- Satisfaction (USA) - 2 stagioni
- Scorpion (CBS) - 4 stagioni
- Scream (MTV) - 3 stagioni
- Second Chance (FOX) - 1 stagione
- Seven Seconds (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Secrets & Lies - (ABC) - 2 stagioni
- School of Rock (Nickelodeon) - 3 stagioni
- Scott & Bailey (ITV) - 5 stagioni
- Scream Queens (Fox) - 2 stagioni
- Selfie (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (FX) - 2 stagioni
- Shadowhunters (Freeform) - 3 stagioni
- She's Gotta Have It (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- Shoot the Messenger (CBC) - 1 stagione
- Shooter (USA Network) - 3 stagioni
- Shots Fired (Fox) - 1 stagione
- Shut Eye (Hulu) - 2 stagioni
- Sirens (USA) - 2 stagioni
- Six (History) - 2 stagioni
- Sleepy Hollow (FOX) - 4 stagioni
- Somewhere Between (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Son of Zorn (Fox) - 1 stagione
- Soy Luna (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
- Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch) - 2 stagioni
- Soundtrack (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Spinning Out (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Splitting Up Together (ABC) - 2 stagioni
- SMILF (Showtime) - 2 stagioni
- Sneaky Pete (Amazon Prime Video) - 3 stagioni
- Spotless (Canal +) - 1 stagione
- Stan Against Evil (IFC) - 3 stagioni
- Star (Fox) - 3 stagioni
- StartUp (Crackle) - 3 stagioni
- State of Affairs (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Still the King (CMT) - 2 stagioni
- Stitchers (Freeform) - 3 stagioni
- Strange Angel (CBS All Access) - 2 stagioni
- Superior Donuts (CBS) - 2 stagioni
- Survivor's Remorse (Starz) - 4 stagioni
- Swamp Thing (DC Universe) - 1 stagione
- Sweetbitter (Starz) - 2 stagioni
- Sweet/Vicious (MTV) - 1 stagione
- Taken (NBC) - 2 stagioni
- Take Two (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Teachers (TV Land) - 3 stagioni
- Tell Me a Story (CBS) - 2 stagioni
- Telenovela (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Ten Days in the Valley (ABC) - 1 stagione
- The Aliens (Channel 4) - 1 stagione
- The Arrangement (E!) - 2 stagioni
- The Awesomes (Hulu) - 3 stagioni
- The Bastard Executioner (FX) - 1 stagione
- The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC) - 1 stagione
- The Brave (NBC) - 1 stagione
- The Breaks (VH1) - 1 stagione
- The Bridge (FX) - 2 stagioni
- The Brink (HBO) - 1 stagione
- The Carmichael Show (NBC) - 3 stagioni
- The Catch (ABC) - 2 stagioni
- The Code (CBS) - 1 stagione
- The Comedians (FX) - 1 stagione
- The Crossing (ABC) - 1 stagione
- The Dangerous Book for Boys - 1 stagione
- The Deep End (ABC) - 1 stagione
- The Defenders (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- The Detour (TBS) - 4 stagioni
- The Exorcist (FOX) - 2 stagioni
- The Exes (TV Land) - 4 stagioni
- The Family (ABC) - 1 stagione
- The Following (FOX) - 3 stagioni
- The Fosters (Freeform) - 5 stagioni
- The Guest Book (TBS) - 2 stagioni
- The Get Down (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- The Gifted (Fox) - 2 stagioni
- The Great Indoors (CBS) - 1 stagione
- The Good Cop (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- The Grinder (FOX) - 1 stagione
- The InBetween (NBC) - 1 stagione
- The Indian Detective (CTV) - 1 stagione
- The Innocents (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- The Interceptor (BBC) - 1 stagione
- The Jim Gaffigan Show (TV Land) - 2 stagioni
- The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (HBO) - 1 stagione
- The Knick (Cinemax) - 2 stagioni
- The Last Post (BBC One) - 1 stagione
- The Last Tycoon (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
- The Librarians (TNT) - 4 stagioni
- The Living and the Dead (BBC One) - 1 stagione
- The Lion Guard (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
- The Mayor (ABC) - 1 stagione
- The Magicians (Syfy) - 5 stagioni
- The Mick (FOX) - 2 stagioni
- The Missing (Starz) - 2 stagioni
- The McCarthys (CBS) - 1 stagione
- The Messengers (CW) - 1 stagione
- The Millers (CBS) - 2 stagioni
- The Mist (Spike) - 1 stagione
- The Muppets (ABC) - 1 stagione
- The Mysteries of Laura (NBC) - 2 stagioni
- The Night Shift (NBC) - 4 stagioni
- The OA (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- The Odd Couple (CBS) - 3 stagioni
- The Path (Hulu) - 3 stagioni
- The Punisher (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- The Purge (Syfy) - 2 stagioni
- The Romanoffs (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
- The Quad (BET) - 2 stagioni
- The Real O'Neals (ABC) - 2 stagioni
- The Red Road (Sundance Channel) - 2 stagioni
- The Returned (A&E) - 1 stagione
- The Romeo Section (CBC) - 2 stagioni
- The Rook - (Starz) - 1 stagione
- The Royals (E!) - 4 stagioni
- The Shannara Chronicles (MTV) - 2 stagioni
- The Tick (Amazon Prime Video) - 2 stagioni
- The White Princess (Starz) - 1 stagione
- The Wrong Mans (BBC Two) - 3 stagioni
- This Life (CBC) - 2 stagioni
- Those Who Can't (TruTV) - 3 stagioni
- Time After Time (ABC) - 1 stagione
- Timeless (NBC) - 2 stagioni
- Trial & Error (NBC) - 2 stagioni
- Travelers (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- Treadstone (USA Network) - 1 stagione
- Tyrant (FX) - 3 stagioni
- Togetherness (HBO) - 2 stagioni
- Tommy (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Too Close to Home (TLC) - 2 stagioni
- Too Old To Die Young (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
- Training Day (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Transporter: The Series (TNT) - 2 stagioni
- Tuca e Bertie (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- Twisted (ABC Family) - 1 stagione
- Undateable (NBC) - 3 stagioni
- Ultimate Spider-Man (Disney XD) - 4 stagioni
- Uncle (BBC Three) - 3 stagioni
- Underground (WGN America) - 2 stagioni
- Under the Dome (CBS) - 3 stagioni
- Unforgettable (A&E) - 4 stagioni
- Vicious (ITV) - 2 stagioni
- Vinyl (HBO)- 1 stagione
- Wayward Pines (FOX) - 2 stagioni
- Web Therapy (Showtime) - 4 stagioni
- Welcome to Sweden (NBC) - 2 stagioni
- Yonderland (Sky 1) - 3 stagioni
- Your Family or Mine (TBS) - 2 stagioni
- You, Me and The Apocalypse (Sky/NBC) - 1 stagione
- W1A (BBC Two) - 3 stagioni
- White Famous (Showtime) - 1 stagione
- White Gold (BBC) - 1 stagione
- Will (TNT) - 1 stagione
- Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS) - 1 stagione
- Wolf Creek (Stan) - 2 stagioni
- Wrecked (TBS) -3 stagioni
- You're the Worst (FXX) - 5 stagioni
- Z: The Beginning of Everything (Amazon Prime Video) - 1 stagione
- Zoo (CBS) - 3 stagioni
- Z Nation (Syfy) - 5 stagioni
SERIE TV CONCLUSE O IN CONCLUSIONE
- 100 Code (Sky Atlantic) - 2 stagioni
- 12 Monkeys (Syfy) - 4 stagioni
- 1992 (Sky Atlantic) - 3 stagioni
- 22.11.63 (HULU) - 1 stagione
- 24 (FOX) - 8 stagioni più 1 limited event
- Alias Grace (Netflix) - miniserie
- Adventure Time (Cartoon Network) - 10 stagioni
- Arrow (CW) - 8 stagioni
- Ballers (HBO) - 5 stagioni
- Banshee (Cinemax) - 4 stagioni
- Bates Motel (A&E) - 5 stagioni
- Beauty and the Beast (CW) - 4 stagioni
- Bitten (Syfy) - 3 stagioni
- Bizaardvark (Disney) - 3 stagioni
- Black Sails (Starz) - 4 stagioni
- Bloodline (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- Boardwalk Empire - L'impero del crimine (HBO) - 5 stagioni
- BoJack Horseman (Netflix) - 6 stagioni
- Bones (FOX) - 12 stagioni
- Broadchurch (BBC) - 3 stagioni
- Broad City (Comedy Central) - 5 stagioni
- Casual (Hulu) - 4 stagioni
- C'era una volta (ABC) - 7 stagioni
- Club de Cuervos (Netflix) - 4 stagioni chiusa
- Community - 6 stagioni
- Continuum (Syfy) - 4 stagioni
- Cougar Town (TBS) - 6 stagioni
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW) - 4 stagioni
- Criminal Minds (CBS) - 15 stagioni
- CSI: Scena del crimine (CBS) - 16 stagioni
- Cuori in cucina (Freeform) - 5 stagioni
- Da Vinci's Demons (Starz) - 3 stagioni
- Defiance (Syfy) - 3 stagioni
- Detectorists (BBC 4) - 3 stagioni
- Diario di una nerd superstar (MTV) - 5 stagioni
- Divorce (HBO) - 3 stagioni
- Doctor Who: The Power of the Dalkes (BBC) miniserie
- Downton Abbey (ITV) - 6 stagioni
- Dragons: I Cavalieri di Berk (Netflix) - 7 stagioni
- Due uomini e mezzo (CBS) - 12 stagioni
- Elementary (CBS) - 7 stagioni
- Emerald City (NBC) - 1 stagione
- Emma una strega da favola (Nickelodeon) - 4 stagioni
- Episodes (Showtime) - 5 stagioni
- Falling Skies (TNT) - 5 stagioni
- Fleabag (Amazon Prime video) - 2 stagioni
- Flesh and Bone (Starz) - 1 stagione
- Fortitude (Sky Atlantic) - 3 stagioni
- Franklin & Bash (TNT) - 4 stagioni
- Getting On (HBO) - 3 stagioni
- Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce (Bravo) - 5 stagioni
- Girls (HBO) - 6 stagioni
- Glee (FOX) - 6 stagioni
- Gotham (FOX) - 5 stagioni
- Grimm (NBC) - 6 stagioni
- Guerrilla (Showtime) - miniserie
- Halt and Catch Fire (AMC) - 4 stagioni
- Hannibal (NBC) - 3 stagioni
- Hand of God (Amazon Prime Video) - 2 stagioni
- Harley and the Davidsons (Discovery Channel) - 1 stagione
- Hawaii Five 0 (CBS) - 10 stagioni
- Hell on Wheels (AMC) - 5 stagioni
- Hemlock Grove (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- How I Met Your Mother (CBS) - 9 stagioni
- Howards End (BBC/Starz) - miniserie
- Hot in Cleveland (TV Land) - 6 stagioni
- House of Cards (Netflix) - 6 stagioni
- Il trono di spade (HBO) - 8 stagioni
- Indian Summers (Channel 4) - 2 stagioni
- iZombie (CW) - 5 stagioni
- Jane the Virgin (CW) - 5 stagioni
- Jessie (Disney) - 4 stagioni
- Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell (BBC One) - mini-serie
- Justified (FX) - 6 stagioni
- Killjoys (Syfy) - 5 stagioni
- Kingdom (DirecTV) - 3 stagioni
- Legion (FX) - 3 stagioni
- La leggenda di Korra (Nickelodeon) - 4 stagioni
- Le amiche di mamma (Netflix) - 5 stagioni
- Le regole del delitto perfetto (ABC) - 6 stagioni
- L'Ispettore Gently (BBC One) - 8 stagioni
- Liv & Maddie (Disney Channel) - 4 stagioni
- Longmire (Netflix) - 6 stagioni
- Looking (HBO) - 2 stagioni
- Lost Girl (Showcase) - 5 stagioni
- Lo straordinario mondo di Gumball (Cartoon Network) - 6 stagioni
- Love (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- Love, Nina (BBC) - miniserie
- Love Thy Neighbor (OWN) - 5 stagioni
- Luther (BBC One) - 5 stagioni
- Madam Secretary (CBS) - 6 stagioni
- Mad Men (AMC) - 7 stagioni
- Madoff (ABC) - miniserie
- Major Crimes (TNT) - 6 stagioni
- Make It Pop (Nickelodeon) - 2 stagioni
- Maniac (Netflix) - limited event series
- Mary Kills People (Entertainment One) - 3 stagioni
- Mike and Molly (CBS) - 6 stagioni
- Modern Family (ABC) - 11 stagioni
- Moone Boy (Sky One)- 3 stagioni
- Mr. Robot (USA) - 4 stagioni
- Mr. Selfridge (ITV) - 4 stagioni
- Narcos (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- Nashville (CMT e Hulu) 6 stagioni
- New Girl (FOX) - 7 stagioni
- New Tricks (BBC) - 12 stagioni
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Nickelodeon) - 4 stagioni
- Nurse Jackie - Terapia d'urto (Showtime) - 7 stagioni
- Orange Is the New Black (Netflix) - 7 stagioni
- Orphan Black (BBC America) - 5 stagioni
- Parenthood (NBC) - 6 stagioni
- Parks and Recreation (NBC)) - 7 stagioni
- Person of Interest (CBS) - 5 stagioni
- Plebs (ITV) - 5 stagioni
- Portlandia (IFC) - 8 stagioni
- Power (Starz) - 6 stagioni
- Preacher (AMC) - 4 stagioni
- Pretty Little Liars (ABC Family) - 7 stagioni
- Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform) - 1 stagione
- Rectify (Sundance Channel) - 4 stagioni
- Red Oaks (Amazon Prime Video) - 3 stagioni
- Reign (CW) - 4 stagioni
- Regular Show (Cartoon Network) - 8 stagioni
- Rel (Fox) - 1 stagione
- Ripper Street (Amazon Prime Instant Video) - 5 stagioni
- Rizzoli & Isles (TNT) - 7 stagioni
- Rogue (DirecTV) - 4 stagioni
- Rookie Blue (Global ABC) - 6 stagioni
- Roots (History Channel) - mini-serie
- Royal Pains (USA) - 8 stagioni
- Salem (WGN America) - 3 stagioni
- Saving Hope (CTV) - 5 stagioni
- Scandal (ABC) - 7 stagioni
- Sense8 (Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- Sharp Objects (HBO) - miniserie
- Shades of Blue (NBC) - 3 stagioni
- Show Me a Hero (HBO) mini-serie
- Sons of Anarchy (FX) - 7 stagioni
- Sons of Liberty (History Channel) - 1 stagione (mini-serie)
- Stargate Origins (Stargate Command) - miniserie
- Star Wars Rebels (Disney Channel) - 4 stagioni
- Stuck in the Middle (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
- Supernatural (CW) - 15 stagioni
- Switched at Birth (ABC Family) - 5 stagioni
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon) - 5 stagioni
- Teen Wolf (MTV) - 6 stagioni
- Texas Rising (History Channel) mini-serie
- The Affair (Showtime) - 5 stagioni
- The Alienist (TNT) - limited event series
- The Americans (FX) - 6 stagioni
- The Big Bang Theory (CBS) - 12 stagioni
- The Book of Negroes (CBC) - mini-serie
- The Casual Vacancy (BBC) - mini-serie
- The Deuce (HBO) - 3 stagioni
- The Dovekeepers (CBS) - mini-serie
- The End of the F***ing World (Channel 4/Netflix) - 2 stagioni
- The Fall (BBC Two) - 3 stagioni
- The Five (Sky) - 1 stagione
- The Good Place (NBC) - 4 stagioni
- The Good Wife (CBS) - 7 stagioni
- The Honourable Woman (Sundance) - mini-serie
- The Killing (Netflix) - 4 stagioni
- The Last Ship (TNT) - 5 stagioni
- The League (FX) - 7 stagioni
- The Leftovers (HBO) - 3 stagioni
- The Lizzie Borden Chronicles (Lifetime) - mini-serie
- The Looming Tower (Hulu) - miniserie
- The Man in the High Castle (Amazon Prime Video) - 4 stagioni
- The Mentalist (CBS) - 7 stagioni
- The Middle (ABC) - 9 stagioni
- The Mindy Project (FOX) - 6 stagioni
- The Musketeers (BBC) - 3 stagioni
- The Newsroom (HBO) - 3 stagioni
- The Originals (CW) - 5 stagioni
- The Ranch (Netflix) - 4 stagioni
- The Slap (NBC) - mini-serie
- The Strain (FX) - 4 stagioni
- The Son (AMC) - 2 stagioni
- The Soul Man (TV Land) - 5 stagioni
- The Tunnel (Sky Atlantic) - 3 stagioni
- The Vampire Diaries (CW) - 8 stagioni
- The Young Pope (HBO/Sky) - 2 stagioni
- Transparent (Amazon) - 5 stagioni
- Trollhunters (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- TURN: Washington's Spies (AMC) - 4 stagioni
- Tut (Spike TV) - mini-serie
- Una mamma per amica: di nuovo insieme (Netfilx) - mini-serie
- Una serie di sfortunati eventi (Netflix) - 3 stagioni
- Unbreakable Kimmy Shmidt (Netflix) - 4 stagioni
- Uncle Grandpa (Cartoon Network - 5 stagioni
- UnReal (Lifetime) - 4 stagioni
- Valor (CW) - 1 stagione
- Veep (HBO) - 7 stagioni
- Versailles (Canal+) - 3 stagioni
- Vice Principals (HBO) - 2 stagioni
- Vikings (History) - 6 stagioni
- Violetta (Disney Channel) - 3 stagioni
- Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp - (Netflix) - 1 stagione
- White Collar - Fascino criminale (USA) - 6 stagioni
- Will & Grace (NBC) - 11 stagioni
- Wilfred (FX) - 3 stagioni
- Workaholics (Comedy Central) - 7 stagioni
- X Company (CBC) - 3 stagioni
- Waco (Spike TV) - miniserie
- When We Rise (ABC) miniserie
- Wolf Hall (BBC Two) - miniserie
SERIE TV RINNOVATE
- 21 Thunder (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020?)
- 3% (Netflix) - stagione 4, ultima (2020)
- 9-1-1 (Fox) - stagione 4 (2021?)
- 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) - stagione 2 (2021?)
- Absentia (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 3 (2020)
- A Discovery of Witches (Sky) - stagione 2 e 3 (2020-2021?)
- After Life (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2021)
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) - stagione 7, ultima (2020)
- All Rise (CBS) - stagione 2 (2021)
- Alexa & Katie (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2020?)
- ALVINNN!!! And the Chipmunks (Nickelodeon) - stagione 7 (2020)
- Altered Carbon (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
- American Crime Story (FX) - stagione 3 (2020)
- American Dad! (TBS) - stagione 17 (2020)
- American Gods (Starz) - stagione 3 (2020)
- American Horror Story (FX) - stagione 11 - 12 - 13 (2020 - 2021 - 2022?)
- Animal Kingdom (TNT) - stagione 5 (2020)
- Another Life (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
- A.P. Bio (NBCU) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Archer (FX) - stagione 11 (2020?)
- Atlanta (FX) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Avenue 5 (HBO) - stagione 2 (2021?)
- Atypical (Netflix) - stagione 4 (2021?)
- Barry (HBO)- stagione 3 (2020)
- Better Call Saul (AMC) - stagione 6, ultima (2021?)
- Better Things (FX) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Big Hero 6: The Series (Disney XD) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Big Mouth (Netflix) - stagione 4 - 5 - 6 (2020 - 2021 - 2020?
- Billions (Showtime) - stagione 5 (2020)
- Black-ish (ABC) - stagione 6 (2020)
- Black Monday (Showtime) - Stagione 2 (2020)
- Black Summer (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Bless the Harts (Fox) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Blood & Treasure (CBS) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Blood and Water (OMNI) - stagione 3 (2020?)
- Blue Bloods (CBS) - stagione 11 (2021)
- Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - stagione 2 (2021)
- Bodyguard (BBC) - stagione 2 (2020?)
- Bosch (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 7, ultima (2021?)
- Britannia (Amazon/Sky) - stagione 3 (2020?)
- Brockmire (IFC) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine (da FOX a NBC) - stagione 8 (2020)
- Bull (CBS) - stagione 4 (2021)
- Call the Midwife (PBS) - stagione 9 (2020)
- Candice Renoir (France 2) - stagione 8 (2020)
- Cardinal (CTV) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 2 prima del debutto, (2020)
- Castlevania (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark Channel) - stagione 5 (2021?)
- Chicago Fire (NBC) - rinnovata per tre stagioni (fino al 2022?)
- Chicago Med (NBC) - rinnovata per tre stagioni (fino al 2022?)
- Chicago PD (NBC) - rinnovata per tre stagioni (fino al 2022?)
- City on a Hill (Showtime) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Claws (TNT) - stagione 4, ultima (2020)
- Cobra Kai (YouTube Red) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Condor (Audience Network) - stagione 2 (2020?)
- Corporate (Comedy Central) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) - stagione 10 (2020)
- Dark (Netflix) - stagione 3, ultima (2020)
- Dave (FX) - stagione 2 (2021)
- Dead to Me - Amiche per la morte (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020?)
- Dear White People (Netflix) - stagione 4, ultima (2020)
- Delitti in Paradiso (BBC One) - stagione 9 (2020)
- Derry Girls - stagione 3 (2020)
- Dion (Netflic) - stagione 2 (2020?)
- Disincanto (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Doctor Who (BBC) stagione 12 (2020)
- Ducktales (Disney XD) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Duncanville - (Fox) - stagione 2 (2021?)
- Élite (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Empire (FOX) - stagione 6, ultima (2020)
- Endeavour (ITV) - stagione 8 (2020)
- Euphoria (HBO) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Evil (CBS) - stagione 2 (2021)
- Fargo (FX) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Fauda (Yes TV) - stagione 3 (2020?)
- FBI (CBS) - stagione 3 - (2021)
- FBI: Most Wanted (CBS) - stagione 2 - (2021)
- Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) - stagione 6 (2020)
- Feud (FX) - stagione 2, prima del debutto - hiatus
- F Is for Family - stagione 4 (2020)
- Final Space (TBS) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Frankie Drake Mysteries (CBC) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Friday Night Dinner (Channel 4) - stagione 6 (2020)
- For All Mankind (Apple) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Future Man (Hulu) - stagione 3, ultima (2020)
- Genius (National Geographic) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Giorno per giorno (da Netflix a Pop) - stagione 4
- G.L.O.W. (Netflix) - stagione 4, ultima (2020)
- Good Girls (NBC) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Goliath (Amazon) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Good Trouble (Freeform) - stagione 3 (2020?)
- Good Witch (Hallmark Channel) - stagione 6 (2020)
- Grace and Frankie (Netflix) - stagione 7, ultima (2020)
- Grantchester (ITV) - stagione 5 (2020)
- Greenleaf (OWN) - stagione 5 (2020)
- Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - stagione 17 (2020)
- Grown-ish (Freeform) - stagione 4 (2021?)
- Hanna (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Happy Valley (BBC One) - stagione 3 (2020?)
- Harrow (ABC)
- Heartland (CBC) - stagione 13 (autunno 2020)
- High Maintenance (HBO) - stagione 4 (2020)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Homeland (Showtime) - stagione 8, ultima (2020)
- I'm Sorry (TrueTV) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Insecure (HBO) - stagione 5 (2021?)
- Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central) - stagione 5 - hiatus
- Inside No. 9 (BBC) - 5 stagione (2020?)
- In the Dark (CW) - stagione 2 (2020)
- In the Long Run (Sky 1) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Into the Dark (Hulu) - stagione 2 (2020)
- I Simpson (FOX) - stagione 32 (2020)
- Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Just Add Magic (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 4 (2020?)
- Kidding (Showtime) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Killing Eve (BBC America) - stagione 4 (2020)
- L'amica geniale (Rai1 - HBO) - stagione 2 (2020)
- La casa di carta (Netflix) - quarta parte, (stagione 3?) - 2020
- L.A.'s Finestt (Spectrum) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Law & Order: Unità speciale (NBC) - rinnovata per tre stagioni (fino al 2022?)
- Legacies (CW)
- Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - stagione 5 (2020)
- Le ragazze del cetralino (Netflix) - stagione 5, ultima (2020)
- Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina - stagione 3 e 4 (2020 - 2021?)
- Liar (ITV) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Locke & Key (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2021?)
- Lost in Space (Netflix) - stagione 3, ultima (2021?)
- Lucifer - stagione 5, ultima (2020) (Netfilx)
- L'uomo di casa (ABC) - stagione 8 (2020)
- MacGyver (CBS) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Manhunt: Unabomber (Discovery Channel) - stagione 2 (?)
- Manifest (NBC) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Marcella (Netflix) stagione 3 (2020?)
- Mayans MC (FX) - stagione 3 (2020)
- McMafia (AMC) - stagione 2 (2020?)
- Miracle Workers (TBS) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Mom (CBS) - stagione 8 (2021)
- Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (AppleTV) - stagione 2 (2020?)
- Narcos: Mexico (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
- NCIS - Unità anticrimine (CBS) - stagione 18 (2021)
- NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) - stagione 12 (2021)
- NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) - stagione 7 (2021)
- New Amsterdam (NBC) - stagione 3 - 4 - 5 (fino al 2023)
- NOS4A2 (AMC) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Not Going Out (BBC One) - stagione 11 - 12 - 13 (2020 - 2021 - 2022)
- On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime) - stagione 2 (2020)
- On My Block (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Outlander (Starz) - stagione 5 - 6 (2020 - 2021?)
- Ozark (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Padre Brown (BBC One) - stagione 8 - 9 (2020 - 2021)
- Peaky Blinders (BBC Two) - stagione 7 (ultime stagioni) (2020?)
- Pennyworth (Epix) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Poldark (BBC) - fino alla stagione 6 (fino al 2020)
- Pose (FX) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Prison Break: Sequel (Fox) - stagione 2, in attesa di conferma ufficiale
- Queen of the South (USA Network) - stagione 5 (2020)
- Queen Sugar (OWN) - stagione 5 (2020?)
- Raven's Home (Disney Channel) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Rick and Morty (Adult Swim) fino alla decima stagione (2020 - ?)
- Ride with Norman Reedus (AMC) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Robot Chicken (Adult Swim) - stagione 9 (dicembre)
- Room 104 (HBO) - 4 e ultima stagione (luglio 2020)
- Roswell, New Mexico (CW) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Runaways (Hulu) - stagione 3, ultima (2020)
- Russian Doll - (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Schitt's Creek (CBC) - stagione 6, ultima (2020)
- Search Party (da TBS a HBO) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Secret City (Foxtel)
- Servant (AppleTV+) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Sex Education (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2021?)
- Shameless (Showtime) - stagione 11, ultima (2020?)
- Shrill (Hulu) - stagione 2 (2021?)
- Silicon Valley - (HBO) - stagione 6, ultima (2020)
- Siren (Freeform) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Snowfall (FX) - stagione 4 (2020)
- SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon) stagione 13 (2020)
- Station 19 (ABC) - stagione 4 (2020?)
- Star Wars: le guerre dei Cloni (Disney+) - stagione 7, ultima (2020)
- Star Trek: Discovery (CBS) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access) - stagione 2 (2020)
- Stranger Things (Netflix) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Strike Back (Cinemax) - stagione 8, ultima (2020)
- Suburra (Netflix) - stagione 3 (2020?)
- Succession (HBO) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Superstore (NBC) - stagione 6 (2020?)
- Temple (Sky) - stagione 2 (2020)
- The 100 (CW) - stagione 7, ultima (2020)
- The Blacklist (NBC) - stagione 8 (020?)
- The Bold Type (Freeform) - stagione 4 (2020)
- The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 2 (2020)
- The Chi (Showtime) - stagione 3 (2020)
- The Crown (Netflix) - stagione 5, ultima (2020 - 2021?)
- The Expanse (da Syfy a Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 5 (2020)
- The Girlfriend Experience (Starz) - stagione 3 (2020)
- The Good Doctor (ABC) - stagione 4 (2020)
- The Good Fight (CBS) - stagione 5 (2021)
- The Handmaid's Tale - stagione 4 (2020)
- The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix) - stagione 2 The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020?)
- The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN) - stagione 7 (2020?)
- The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime) - stagione 2 (2020?)
- The Last Kingdom (BBC2) - stagione 4 (2020?)
- The Last O.G. (TBS) - stagione 3 (2020)
- The Mandalorian (Disney+) - stagione 2 - stagione 3 in pre-produzione (2020?)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 4 (2020)
- The Neighborhood (CBS) - stagione 3 (2021)
- The Night Manager (AMC) stagione 2 (2020?)
- The Order (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020?)
- The Orville (Fox) - stagione 3 (2020?)
- The Outpost (CW) - stagione 3 (2020)
- The Politician (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
- The Rain (Netflix) - stagione 3, ultima (2020)
- The Righteous Gemstones (HBO) - stagione 2 (2020)
- The Sinner (USA) - stagione 3 (2020)
- The Society (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020)
- The Spanish Princess - (Starkz) - stagione 2 (2020)
- The Terror (AMC) - stagione 3 (2021?)
- The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access) - stagione 2 (2020)
- The Umbrella Academy (Netlifx) - stagione 2 (2020?)
- The Unicorn (CBS) - stagione 2 (2021)
- The Walking Dead (AMC) - stagione 11 (2020)
- This Is Us (NBC) - stagione 5 - 6 (2020 - 2021 )
- Thunderbirds Are Go! (ITV) - stagione 4 (2020?)
- Tin Star (Sky) - stagione 3, ultima (2020)
- Titans (DC Universe) - stagione 3 (2020)
- Trapped (RUV) - stagione 3 (2020?)
- Tredici (Netflix) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Trinkets (Netflix) - stagione 2, ultima (2020)
- Unforgotten (ITV) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Upload (Amazon Prime Video) - stagione 2 (2021)
- Vampirina (Disney Jr.) - stagione 3 (2020?)
- Van Helsing (Syfy) - stagione 5 (2020)
- Vera (ITV) - stagione 10 (2020)
- Vida (Starz) - stagione 3, ultima (2020)
- Virgin River (Netflix) - stagione 2 (2020?)
- Wentworth (Foxtel) - stagione 9, ultima (2021)
- Westworld (HBO) - stagione 4 (2021)
- Why Women Kill (CBS All Access) - stagione 2 (2020)
- When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel) - stagione 8 (2021?)
- Workin' Moms (CBC) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Work In Progress (Showtime) - stagione 2 (2020?)
- Wynonna Earp (Syfy) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Yellowstone (Paramount Network) - stagione 4 (2021)
- You (Lifetime) - stagione 3 (2020?)
- You Me Her (AT&T) - stagione 4 e 5, ultima (2020?)
- Younger (TV Land) - stagione 7 (2020)
- Young Justice (DC digital platform) - stagione 4 (2020)
- Young Sheldon (CBS) - stagione 4 (2020)
Clicca qui per accedere alla lista completa delle date delle prossime premiere.
SERIE TV IN ATTESA DI RINNOVO
- A Casa dei Loud (Nickelodeon)
- All Americann (CW)
- All Night (Hulu)
- America Divided (Epix)
- American Housewife (ABC)
- American Woman (TV Land)
- A Million Little Things (ABC)
- Another Period (Comedy Central)
- Arrested Development (Netflix)
- B: the Beginning
- Babylon Berlin (Sky Atlantic)
- Baskets (FX) - 4 stagioni
- Beat (Amazon Prime Video)
- Beat Bugs (Netflix)
- Between (Netflix)
- Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Big Time in Hollywood, FL (Comedy Central)
- Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix)
- Black Lightning (CW)
- Black Jesus (Adult Swim)
- Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Blindspot (NBC)
- Bob's Burgers (FOX)
- Boomers (BBC One)
- Brotherhood (Comedy Central)
- Burden of Truth (CBC)
- Camping (HBO)
- Care Bears and Cousins (Netflix)
- Castle Rock (Hulu)
- Caught (CBC)
- C'è sempre il sole a Philadelphia (FX)
- Charmed (CW)
- Chiamatemi Anna (CBC/Netflix)
- Childhood's End (Syfy)
- Clique (BBC Three)
- Close to the Enemy (BBC)
- Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (passa da Crackle a Netflix)
- Comrade Detective (Amazon)
- Con Man
- Crossing Lines (da NBC a Netflix)
- Cuckoo (BBC Three)
- Dal Tramonto all'alba: La serie (El Rey) (attualmente in hiatus)
- Dawn of the Croods (Netflix)
- Death Note (NTV)
- Deep State (Fox)
- Detroiters (Comedy Central)
- Deutschland 83 (RTL)
- Devilman: Crybaby (Netflix)
- Diablo Guardián (Netflix)
- Dinotrux (Netflix)
- Doctors (BBC One)
- Doc Martin (ITV)
- Dragon Ball Super (Fuji Television)
- Dynasty (CW)
- El Chapo (Netflix)
- Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)
- Endeavour (ITV)
- Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
- Falco (TF1)
- Family Time (Bounce)
- Flaked (Netflix)
- For Better or Worse (OWN)
- Free Rein (Netflix)
- Frontier (Discovery)
- Full Circle (DirecTV)
- Get Shorty (Epix)
- Godless (Netflix)
- Greenhouse Academy (Netflix)
- Grown Folks (Bounce TV)
- Hard Sun (Hulu)
- Harlots (ITV)
- Henry Danger (Nickelodeon)
- Hiding (ABC1)
- Homecoming (Amazon)
- Ice (Audience)
- Idiotsitter (Comedy Central)
- I Griffin (FOX)
- I Feel Bad (NBC)
- If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN)
- Il metodo Kominsky (Netflix)
- Il principe dei draghi (Netflix)
- I Misteri di Murdoch (CBC)
- Impress Me (POP)
- Ingobernable (Netflix)
- In the Cut (Bounce)
- I segreti di Twin Peaks - hiatus (Showtime)
- Jeff and Some Aliens (Comedy Central)
- Julie's Greenroom (Netflix)
- Justin Time: The New Adventures (Netflix)
- Kazoops! (Netflix)
- Kirby Buckets (Disney XD)
- Kong - il re delle scimmie (Netflix)
- Kuu Kuu Harajuku (Nickelodeon)
- Lab Rats: Elite Force (Disney XD)
- Last Tango in Halifax (BBC)
- Le avventure del Gatto con gli stivali (Netflix)
- Lebowitz vs. Lebowitz (RTBF)
- Le Cronache di Evermoor (Disney Channel)
- LEGO Bionicle: The Journey to One (Netflix)
- Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (Disney XD)
- Les Revenants (Canal +)
- Leyendas (Netflix)
- L'ispettore Barnaby (ITV)
- Lonely and Horny (Vimeo)
- Lore (Amazon)
- Lost & Found Music Studios (Netflix)
- Lovesick (Netflix)
- Magnum P.I. (CBS)
- Making a Murderer (Netflix)
- Mann and Wife (Bounce)
- Marseille (Netflix)
- Marte (National Geographic Channel)
- Medici: Masters Of Florence (Rai)
- Milo Murphy's Law (Disney XD)
- Mike Tyson Mysteries (Adult Swim)
- Miles dal Futuro (Disney Channel)
- Mindhunter (Netflix)
- Monica Chef
- Mosaic (HBO)
- Motive (CTV)
- Mr. D (CBC)
- Mr Inbetween (FX)
- Mr. Mercedes (AT&T)
- Mr. Pickles (Adult Swim)
- Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter (Adult Swim)
- New Blood (BBC)
- Newsreaders (Adult Swim)
- Nightcap (POP)
- No Activity (CBS All Access)
- Nowhere Boys (ABC)
- Olympus (Syfy)
- Ordinary Lies (BBC One)
- Other Space (Yahoo!)
- Our Girl (BBC One)
- Parole in festa (Netflix)
- Paw Patrol (Nickelodeon)
- Piovono polpette - La serie (YTV)
- Popples (Netflix)
- Prey (ITV)
- Private Eyes (Global)
- Queen America (Facebook Watch)
- Real Rob (Netflix)
- Rebel (BET)
- Red Dwarf (Dave)
- Rel (Fox)
- Review (Comedy Central)
- Richie Rich (Netflix)
- Rita (TV 2/Netflix)
- Riverdale (CW)
- Riviera (Sky Atlantic)
- Sacred Games (Netflix
- Safe (Netflix)
- Saints & Sinners (Bounce)
- Sally4Ever (HBO)
- Salvation (CBS)
- Samantha! (Netflix)
- Seal Team (CBS)
- She-Ra e le Principesse Guerriere (Netflix)
- Sherlock (BBC One) - attualmente in hiatus (ma ci sono poche speranze...)
- Skylanders Academy (Netflix)
- Siblings (BBC Three)
- Single Parents (ABC)
- Slasher (TVA/AddikTV)
- Snatch (Crackle)
- South of Hell (WE TV)
- South Park (Comedy Central)
- Speechless (ABC)
- Spirit Riding Free
- Star vs. The Force of Evil
- Star Wars: Resistance (Disney Channel)
- Stan Lee's Lucky Man (Sky)
- Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)
- Suits (USA)
- SunTrap (BBC)
- Supergirl (CW)
- Suspects (Channel 5)
- S.W.A.T. (CBS)
- Swedish Dicks (Lionsgate TV)
- Taboo (FX)
- Tangled (Disney Channel)
- Tarzan and Jane (Netflix)
- Testimoni silenziosi (BBC One)
- The American West (AMC)
- The Art of More (Crackle)
- The Bisexual (Hulu)
- The Comeback (HBO) - in limbo, in attesa di decisione su una possibile terza stagione
- The Conners (ABC)
- The Deleted (Fullscreen)
- The Disappearance (CTV)
- The Durrells
- The Flash (CW)
- The First (Hulu)
- The Frankenstein Chronicles (ITV)
- The Goldbergs (ABC)
- The Heart, She Holler (Adult Swim)
- The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret (IFC)
- The Job Lot - (ITV2)
- The Kids Are Alright (ABC)
- The Last Panthers (Sky)
- The Little Drummer Girl (AMC)
- The Long Road Home (NatGeo)
- The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show (Netflix)
- The Night Of (HBO)
- The Oath (Crakle)
- The Other Kingdom (Nickelodeon)
- The Refugees (La Sexta)
- The Resident (Fox)
- The Rookie (ABC)
- The Stinky & Dirty Show (Amazon)
- The Windsors (Channel 4)
- Thirteen (BBC America)
- Time Traveling Bong (Comedy Central)
- Things You Shouldn't Say Past Midnight (DIRECTV)
- Ties That Bind (UP Network)
- Top of the Lake (BBC)
- Trailer Park Boys (Netflix)
- Transformers: Robots in Disguise (Cartoon Network)
- TripTank (Comedy Central)
- Trollied (Sky 1)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Netflix)
- Troy - Fall Of A City (BBC One)
- True Detective (HBO)
- Trust (FX)
- Tutti pazzi per Re Julien (Netflix)
- Undercover (BBC One)
- Upstart Crow (BBC Comedy)
- Velvet (Antena 3)
- Victoria (ITV)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (Netflix)
- War and Peace (BBC)
- We Bare Bears (Cartoon Network)
- Weird Loners (FOX)
- Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later (Netflix)
- What Would Diplo Do? (Viceland)
- Wicked City (ABC)
- Winx Club WOW: World of Winx - (Netflix)
- Wolfblood - Sangue di Lupo (CBBC)
- X-Files (Fox) - ufficialmente cancellato? (resta da vedersi)
- Years of Living Dangerously (National Geografic)
- You (Lifetime)
- You Are Wanted (Amazon Prime)
SERIE TV ORDINATE MA NON ANCORA TRASMESSE
- 3001: The Final Odyssey (Syfy)
- Almost There (DirecTV)
- Bandolero
- Black Flags (HBO)
- B.O.O. (Bureau of Otherworldly Operations) (Netflix)
- Cold (Go90)
- Criminal Justice (HBO)
- Dimension 404 (Hulu)
- Dogs of Berlin (Netflix)
- El Dandy (UniMas)
- Ever After High (Netflix)
- Fatal Attraction (Fox) Limited series event
- Foundation (HBO)
- Freedom Run (NBC)
- From Darkness (BBC)
- Good Omens
- Guantanamo
- Halo: Nightfall (Xbox Live)
- Her Story Show (Youtube)
- Hyperion (Syfy)
- Humboldt (ancora senza canale di distribuzione)
- Ice (Audience)
- Kiss Me First (Netflix)
- Llama Llama (Netflix)
- Les Italiens
- Lewis and Clark (HBO) (in fase di ri-sviluppo)
- Life in Squares (BBC)
- Little Darlings (MTV)
- MaddAddam (HBO)
- Morning Has Broken (Channel 4)
- Most Wanted (ABC)
- Napoleon (HBO)
- New Warriors
- Nobodies (TV Land)
- Rex Undercover (webseries italiana in preparazione)
- Rio Heat
- Sick Note (Sky)
- Spin (Syfy)
- The Ambassador's Wife (E!)
- The Barbary Coast
- The Comedians
- The Council (CBC)
- The Expendables (Fox)
- The Life and Times of Teddy Roosevelt (Showtime)
- The Night of the Gun (AMC)
- The One Percent - al momento il progetto è sospeso
- The Reaper (NBC)
- The Seventh Day (Televisa)
- The Way (Hulu)
- Video Synchronicity (HBO)
- Viva La Madness (ancora privo di canale di distribuzione)
- Watership Down
- We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves (HBO)