Serie TV rinnovate e cancellate: tutte le notizie sui serial USA, UK e stranieri (Maggio 2020)

Tutti i teledipendenti là fuori sanno fin troppo bene quanto è diventato difficile, a volte impossibile, tenere a mente cosa sta succedendo nel panorama televisivo attuale delle serie americane o inglesi, e non stiamo parlando delle trame o dei colpi di scena dei vari serial, ma di debutti, cancellazioni, conferme, rinnovi e via dicendo. Se prima era già complicato con i network e i canali via cavo, adesso l'entrata in scena di altri tipi di piattaforme di distribuzione ha complicato ulteriormente le cose e tra Amazon, Hulu, Yahoo! Netflix e perfino Playstation si corre il rischio di perdere il filo sulle serie TV rinnovate e cancellate.

Noi abbiamo deciso di tendervi una mano per districarvi tra le varie informazioni, con un elenco sempre aggiornato, e suddiviso in sezioni, che vi guidi attraverso il labirinto della stagione televisiva in corso, con uno sguardo rivolto al futuro e alle serie non ancora trasmesse. Vediamo in dettaglio quali sono le categorie che abbiamo selezionato per raggruppare i vari titoli:

Cancellate - tutte le serie al primo anno che non sono state confermate, e tutte quelle già in corso che non sono state rinnovate.

Concluse o in conclusione - tutte le serie alla loro ultima stagione.

Rinnovate - tutte le serie che hanno già avuto una conferma per tornare con una nuova stagione.

In attesa di rinnovo - tutte le serie in onda che non sono state ancora confermate o rinnovate per un'altra stagione.

Ordinate ma non ancora trasmesse - tutti le serie ancora in preparazione il cui debutto è previsto per quest'anno.

A volte il confine tra cancellate e in conclusione è vago, considerati gli imprevisti che possono sorgere durante la trasmissione di una serie (calo di ratings, conflitti interni di produzione o divergenze artistiche) quindi se trovate serie che non "appartengono" a una delle due categorie, non ce ne vogliate troppo.

Al fianco di ogni serie troverete il canale di distribuzione originale, il numero di stagioni conclusivo per le serie cancellate o in fase di conclusione e il numero della stagione confermato per le serie rinnovate. Nella sezione Rinnovate inoltre, sarà specificato in base ai dati disponibili, in che periodo verranno trasmesse le future stagioni all'estero; per conoscere eventuali date di premiere verrà fornito un link al termine del paragrafo. Prima di tuffarvi nella ricerca delle vostre serie tv preferite, qui di seguito trovate gli aggiornamenti più recenti in ordine cronologico in merito a cancellazioni, conferme e rinnovi. Nel caso in cui la vostra serie del cuore mancasse dall'elenco, lasciateci un messaggio nei commenti e provvederemo a risolvere il problema al più presto, tuttavia le serie che sono state cancellate già da parecchio tempo verranno man mano eliminate dall'elenco. In ogni caso, se notate errori, mancanze o altro, siamo ben felici di accogliere i vostri commenti in proposito in modo da rimediare subito e rimanere aggiornati.

Nota bene: Se dopo aver fatto binge watching con queste serie volete approfondire (o scoprire) altre imperdibili serie televisive, c'è un libro ufficiale di Movieplayer.it che fa al caso vostro. 100 serie TV in pillole - manuale per malati seriali è un ricchissimo e coloratissimo volume scritto a sei mani da Luca Liguori, Giuseppe Grossi e Antonio Cuomo che comprende le migliori 100 serie televisive degli ultimi trent'anni, dai classici ai successi più recenti. Ma attenzione: non sono soltanto le cento migliori serie che si siano viste sullo schermo, ma quelle capaci di provocare maggior dipendenza. Potete acquistare il libro sul nostro shopping senza spese di spedizione, sui maggiori store online quali Amazon.it, Unilibro e tanti altri, o direttamente in libreria a partire dal 30 agosto 2018. Non fatevelo scappare!

Ultimi aggiornamenti:

15/05/2020: After Life rinnovata per una terza stagione, Upload rinnovata per una seconda stagione, Dave rinnovata per una seconda stagione, Tell Me a Story cancellata dopo due stagioni, The Purge e Treadstone cancellate da USA Network, The Good Fight rinnovata per una quinta stagione.

Knightfall e Project Blue Book cancellate da History Channel dopo due stagioni.

Rinnovi CBS: All Rise (stagione 2), Blood & Treasure (stagione 2) Blue Bloods (stagione 11), Bull (stagione 4), FBI (stagione 3), FBI: Most Wanted (stagione 2), MacGyver (stagione 5), Magnum P.I. (stagione 3), NCIS - Unità anticrimine (stagione 18), NCIS: Los Angeles (stagione 12), NCIS: New Orleans (stagione 7), S.W.A.T. (stagione 4), Seal Team (stagione 4), Bob Hearts Abishola (stagione 2), The Neighborhood (stagione 3), The Unicorn (stagione 2), Young Sheldon (stagione 4), Evil (stagione 2), Mom (stagione 8). Cancellate Man With a Plan (chiude con quattro stagioni), Carol's Second Act, Broke e Tommy, tutte alla prima stagione. God Friended Me chiude con due stagioni, Criminal Minds chiude dopo quindici stagioni, Hawaii Five-0 chiude con dieci stagioni e Madam Secretary con sei stagioni.

SERIE TV CANCELLATE

GALLERIA DI IMMAGINI

SERIE TV CONCLUSE O IN CONCLUSIONE

GALLERIA DI IMMAGINI

SERIE TV RINNOVATE

GALLERIA DI IMMAGINI

Clicca qui per accedere alla lista completa delle date delle prossime premiere.

SERIE TV IN ATTESA DI RINNOVO

GALLERIA DI IMMAGINI

SERIE TV ORDINATE MA NON ANCORA TRASMESSE