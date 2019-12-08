Critics' Choice Awards 2019: The Irishman e Netflix dominano le nomination

I Critics' Choice Awards 2019, almeno in base alle nomination annunciate oggi, sembrano destinati a dare spazio a un dominio di Netflix: The Irishman, da solo, ha conquistato ben 14 candidature, ma i titoli della piattaforma di streaming a contendersi i prestigiosi premi sono più di uno.
Alle spalle del film di Martin Scorsese c'è, arrivato a dodici nomination, C'era una volta a... Hollywood, seguito da Piccole Donne che si è fermato a nove.
Netflix può però contare anche su Storia di un matrimonio (8 nomination), I due Papi, Dolemite Is My Name, Dov'è il mio corpo? e Atlantics.
The Irishman deve inoltre affrontare nella categoria Miglior Film 1917, Le Mans '66 - La grande sfida, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Uncut Gems e Parasite.
Per quanto riguarda il settore televisivo è invece la tv via cavo HBO ad aver dominato con 33 nomination.
La cerimonia di consegna dei Critics Choice Awards, che potrebbe contribuire a delineare i favoriti per le candidature agli Oscar 2020, sarà trasmessa in diretta, su The CW, il 12 gennaio.
Ecco la lista completa delle nomination:
FILM
Miglior Film
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems
Miglior Attore
Antonio Banderas - Dolor y Gloria
Robert De Niro - The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems
Miglior Attrice
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o - Us
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Florence Pugh - Little Women
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell
Miglior Giovane Attore/Attrice
Julia Butters - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe - Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie - Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph - Us
Archie Yates - Jojo Rabbit
Miglior Cast
Bombshell
The Irishman
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite
Miglior Regista
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig - Little Women
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Josh Safdie e Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Rian Johnson - Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho e Han Jin Won - Parasite
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Lulu Wang - The Farewell
Miglior Sceneggiatura non originale
Greta Gerwig - Little Women
Noah Harpster e Micah Fitzerman-Blue - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver - Joker
Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
Miglior Fotografia
Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins - 1917
Phedon Papamichael - Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto - The Irishman
Robert Richardson - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher - Joker
Miglior Production Design
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran - Joker
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales - 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman - Little Women
Lee Ha Jun - Parasite
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves - The Irishman
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell - Downton Abbey
Miglior Montaggio
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker - Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo - Parasite
Fred Raskin - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker - The Irishman
Lee Smith - 1917
Migliori Costumi
Ruth E. Carter - Dolemite Is My Name
Julian Day - Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran - Little Women
Arianne Phillips - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson - The Irishman
Anna Robbins - Downton Abbey
Miglior Trucco e Acconciature
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Rocketman
Migliori Effetti Visivi
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
Miglior Film Animato
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Miglior Film Action
1917
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Miglior Commedia
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Name
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Miglior Film Sci-fi o Horror
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us
Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera
Atlantics
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Miglior Canzone
Glasgow (No Place Like Home) - Wild Rose
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
I'm Standing With You - Breakthrough
Into the Unknown - Frozen II
Speechless - Aladdin
Spirit - The Lion King
Stand Up - Harriet
Miglior Colonna Sonora
Michael Abels - Us
Alexandre Desplat - Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker
Randy Newman - Marriage Story
Thomas Newman - 1917
Robbie Robertson - The Irishman
TELEVISIONE
Miglior Serie Drammatica
The Crown (Netflix)
David Makes Man (OWN)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
Miglior Attore in una serie drammatica
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter - Evil (CBS)
Paul Giamatti - Billions (Showtime)
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones (HBO)
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor (ABC)
Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Porter - Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)
Miglior Attrice in una serie drammatica
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC America)
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies (HBO)
Regina King - Watchmen (HBO)
Mj Rodriguez - Pose (FX)
Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO)
Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO)
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica
Asante Blackk - This Is Us (NBC)
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple)
Asia Kate Dillon - Billions (Showtime)
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones (HBO)
Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)
Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Tim Blake Nelson - Watchmen (HBO)
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie drammatica
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown (Netflix)
Gwendoline Christie - Game of Thrones (HBO)
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies (HBO)
Audra McDonald - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Jean Smart - Watchmen (HBO)
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us (NBC)
Miglior Comedy
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Mom (CBS)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Miglior Attore in una comedy
Ted Danson - The Good Place (NBC)
Walton Goggins - The Unicorn (CBS)
Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself (Netflix)
Bashir Salahuddin - Sherman's Showcase (IFC)
Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu)
Miglior Attrice in una comedy
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)
Alison Brie - GLOW (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep (HBO)
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag (Amazon)
Miglior Attore Non Protaognista in una comedy
Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Anthony Carrigan - Barry (HBO)
William Jackson Harper - The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Nico Santos - Superstore (NBC)
Andrew Scott - Fleabag (Amazon)
Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista un una comedy
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
D'Arcy Carden - The Good Place (NBC)
Sian Clifford - Fleabag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin - GLOW (Netflix)
Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Molly Shannon - The Other Two (Comedy Central)
Miglior Serie Limitata
Catch-22 (Hulu)
Chernobyl (HBO)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Years and Years (HBO)
Miglior Film TV
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Guava Island (Amazon)
Native Son (HBO)
Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Miglior Attore in una Serie Limitata o Film TV
Christopher Abbott - Catch-22 (Hulu)
Mahershala Ali - True Detective (HBO)
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
Jared Harris - Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix)
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Noah Wyle - The Red Line (CBS)
Miglior Attrice in una serie limitata o Film TV
Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable (Netflix)
Anne Hathaway - Modern Love (Amazon)
Megan Hilty - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Joey King - The Act (Hulu)
Jessie Mueller - Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
Merritt Wever - Unbelievable (Netflix)
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una serie limitata o Film TV
Asante Blackk - When They See Us (Netflix)
George Clooney - Catch-22 (Hulu)
John Leguizamo - When They See Us (Netflix)
Dev Patel - Modern Love (Amazon)
Jesse Plemons - El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl (HBO)
Russell Tovey - Years and Years (HBO)
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una serie limitata o Film tv
Patricia Arquette - The Act (Hulu)
Marsha Stephanie Blake - When They See Us (Netflix)
Toni Collette - Unbelievable (Netflix)
Niecy Nash - When They See Us (Netflix)
Margaret Qualley - Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Emma Thompson - Years and Years (HBO)
Emily Watson - Chernobyl (HBO)
Miglior Serie Animata
Big Mouth (Netflix)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Undone (Amazon)