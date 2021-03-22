WGA Award 2021: trionfano Promising Young Woman e Borat 2, The Crown e Ted Lasso per la tv

Promising Young Woman e Borat 2 sono stati premiati, rispettivamente, per la miglior sceneggiatura originale e non originale ai WGA Award 2021 che hanno visto il trionfo, nelle categorie televisive della serie Netflix The Crown e di Ted Lasso.
Quest'anno la cerimonia virtuale deilla Writers Guild Award ha riunito le due tradizionali cerimonie della WGA East Coast e WGA West Coast celebrando la corsa verso gli Oscar degli outsider Promising Young Woman, opera prima della regista Emerald Fennell premiata per la miglior sceneggiatura originale, e Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, miglior script non originale.
I vincitori dello scorso anno, Parasite di Bong Joon-ho e JoJo Rabbit di Taika Waititi hanno conquistato entrambi l'Oscar confermando il giudizio della WGA.
Il premio per il miglior documentario è andato a Mark Monroe e Bryan Fogel per The Dissident. Qui trovate la nostra recensione di The Dissident, dedicato al caso del giornalista Jamal Khashoggi, ucciso a Istanbul su mandato del principe saudita Mohammad Bin Salman.
Sul versante televisivo, la serie Netflix The Crown è stata premiata per lo script della miglior serie drammatica battendo Better Call Saul, Ozark, The Mandalorian e The Boys; Ted Lasso ha avuto la meglio nella categoria serie comica superando i rivali The Great, Curb Your Enthusiasm e PEN15. Di seguito l'elenco dei vincitori dei WGA Award 2021:
SCREENPLAY
Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman Written by Emerald Fennell Focus Features
Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen Amazon Studios
Documentary Screenplay
The Dissident Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel Briarcliff Entertainment
TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS
Drama Series
The Crown Written by Peter Morgan, Jonathan Wilson; Netflix
Comedy Series
Ted Lasso Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+
New Series
Ted Lasso Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+
Original Long Form
Mrs. America Written by Tanya Barfield, Joshua Griffith, Sharon Hoffman, Boo Killebrew, Micah Schraft, April Shih, Dahvi Waller; FX Networks
Adapted Long Form
The Queen's Gambit Written by Scott Frank, Allan Scott, Based on the novel by Walter Tevis; Netflix
Original & Adapted Short Form New Media
FREERAYSHAWN Written by Marc Maurino; Quibi
Animation
"Xerox of a Xerox" (BoJack Horseman) Written by Nick Adams; Netflix
Episodic Drama
"Fire Pink" (Ozark) Written by Miki Johnson; Netflix
Episodic Comedy
"The Great" (The Great) Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Desus & Mero Writers: Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Claire Friedman, Ziwe Fumudoh, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young; Showtime
Comedy/Variety Specials
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 Head Writers: Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien; Showtime
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Cole Escola, Peter Grosz, Amy Sedaris; truTV
Quiz And Audience Participation
Weakest Link Head Writer: Ann Slichter Writers: Chip Dornell, Paul Greenberg, Joyce Ikemi, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Mona Mira, Scott Saltzburg, Aaron Solomon, Chris Sturgeon, Grant Taylor; NBC
Daytime Drama
Days of Our Lives Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC
Children's Episodic, Long Form And Specials
"The Sleepover" Written by Sarah Rothschild; Netflix
Documentary Script - Current Events
"Agents of Chaos, Part II" Written by Alex Gibney & Michael J. Palmer; HBO Documentary Films
Documentary Script - Other Than Current Events
"Opioids, Inc." (Frontline) Written by Tom Jennings; PBS
News Script - Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report
"Anger in America" (World News Tonight with David Muir) Written by Dave Bloch, David Muir, Karen Mooney, David Schoetz; ABC News
News Script - Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary
"Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming" Written by Dave Bloch; ABC News
Digital News
"The Store That Called the Cops on George Floyd" Written by Aymann Ismail; Slate.com
RADIO/AUDIO
Radio Audio News Script - Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report
"Changemakers: Leaders Who Made a Difference" Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio
Radio Audio News Script - Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary
"Against Those Thugs: Delores Tucker and Bill Bennett" (Slow Burn) Written by Joel Anderson, Christopher Johnson; Slate Podcasts
PROMOTIONAL WRITING
On Air Promotion
"Get Out The Vote - Check Out Those Moves" Written by Meghana Reddy and Angad Bhalla; Facebook, Instagram, YouTube