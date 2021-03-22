WGA Award 2021: trionfano Promising Young Woman e Borat 2, The Crown e Ted Lasso per la tv

Promising Young Woman e Borat 2 premiati , rispettivamente, per la miglior sceneggiatura originale e non originale ai WGA Award 2021; per la tv hanno la meglio la serie Netflix The Crown e Ted Lasso.

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, una scena

Quest'anno la cerimonia virtuale deilla Writers Guild Award ha riunito le due tradizionali cerimonie della WGA East Coast e WGA West Coast celebrando la corsa verso gli Oscar degli outsider Promising Young Woman, opera prima della regista Emerald Fennell premiata per la miglior sceneggiatura originale, e Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, miglior script non originale.

I vincitori dello scorso anno, Parasite di Bong Joon-ho e JoJo Rabbit di Taika Waititi hanno conquistato entrambi l'Oscar confermando il giudizio della WGA.

Il premio per il miglior documentario è andato a Mark Monroe e Bryan Fogel per The Dissident. Qui trovate la nostra recensione di The Dissident, dedicato al caso del giornalista Jamal Khashoggi, ucciso a Istanbul su mandato del principe saudita Mohammad Bin Salman.

Sul versante televisivo, la serie Netflix The Crown è stata premiata per lo script della miglior serie drammatica battendo Better Call Saul, Ozark, The Mandalorian e The Boys; Ted Lasso ha avuto la meglio nella categoria serie comica superando i rivali The Great, Curb Your Enthusiasm e PEN15. Di seguito l'elenco dei vincitori dei WGA Award 2021:

SCREENPLAY

Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman Written by Emerald Fennell Focus Features

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen Amazon Studios

Documentary Screenplay

The Dissident Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel Briarcliff Entertainment

TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS

Drama Series

The Crown Written by Peter Morgan, Jonathan Wilson; Netflix

Comedy Series

Ted Lasso Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+

New Series

Ted Lasso Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+

Original Long Form

Mrs. America Written by Tanya Barfield, Joshua Griffith, Sharon Hoffman, Boo Killebrew, Micah Schraft, April Shih, Dahvi Waller; FX Networks

Adapted Long Form

The Queen's Gambit Written by Scott Frank, Allan Scott, Based on the novel by Walter Tevis; Netflix

Original & Adapted Short Form New Media

FREERAYSHAWN Written by Marc Maurino; Quibi

Animation

"Xerox of a Xerox" (BoJack Horseman) Written by Nick Adams; Netflix

Episodic Drama

"Fire Pink" (Ozark) Written by Miki Johnson; Netflix

Episodic Comedy

"The Great" (The Great) Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Desus & Mero Writers: Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Claire Friedman, Ziwe Fumudoh, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young; Showtime

Comedy/Variety Specials

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 Head Writers: Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien; Showtime

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Cole Escola, Peter Grosz, Amy Sedaris; truTV

Quiz And Audience Participation

Weakest Link Head Writer: Ann Slichter Writers: Chip Dornell, Paul Greenberg, Joyce Ikemi, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Mona Mira, Scott Saltzburg, Aaron Solomon, Chris Sturgeon, Grant Taylor; NBC

Daytime Drama

Days of Our Lives Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC

Children's Episodic, Long Form And Specials

"The Sleepover" Written by Sarah Rothschild; Netflix

Documentary Script - Current Events

"Agents of Chaos, Part II" Written by Alex Gibney & Michael J. Palmer; HBO Documentary Films

Documentary Script - Other Than Current Events

"Opioids, Inc." (Frontline) Written by Tom Jennings; PBS

News Script - Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report

"Anger in America" (World News Tonight with David Muir) Written by Dave Bloch, David Muir, Karen Mooney, David Schoetz; ABC News

News Script - Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary

"Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming" Written by Dave Bloch; ABC News

Digital News

"The Store That Called the Cops on George Floyd" Written by Aymann Ismail; Slate.com

RADIO/AUDIO

Radio Audio News Script - Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, Or Breaking Report

"Changemakers: Leaders Who Made a Difference" Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio

Radio Audio News Script - Analysis, Feature, Or Commentary

"Against Those Thugs: Delores Tucker and Bill Bennett" (Slow Burn) Written by Joel Anderson, Christopher Johnson; Slate Podcasts

PROMOTIONAL WRITING

On Air Promotion

"Get Out The Vote - Check Out Those Moves" Written by Meghana Reddy and Angad Bhalla; Facebook, Instagram, YouTube