Toronto 2019: Joker, Ford v Ferrari e Hustlers tra i primi titoli annunciati

Joker, Ford v Ferrari e Hustlers sono solo tre dei prestigiosi titoli che verranno presentati al Toronto Film Festival.
L'evento cinematografico canadese ha svelato i primi titoli che comporranno l'atteso programma, confermando anche qualche anticipazione riguardante i possibili film in arrivo alla Mostra del Cinema di Venezia.
Tra le tante anteprime mondiali che compongono l'offerta del Toronto Film Festival, in programma dal 5 al 15 settembre, ci sono quelle di A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood con protagonista Tom Hanks nel ruolo dell'icona della televisione Fred Rogers, Il cardellino tratto dall'omonimo romanzo e con star Ansel Elgort e Nicole Kidman, Blackbird che ha nel suo cast Kate Winslet e Susan Sarandon, la nuova commedia satirica di Taika Waititi Jojo Rabbit, e Hustlers con Jennifer Lopez.
Anteprime mondiali in Canada anche per Knives Out, Greed, Bad Education, Dolemite Is My Name, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Endings, Beginnings, Harriet, Just Mercy, True History of the Kelling Gang, The Song of Names, Western Stars, How To Bukd a Girl, Motherlass Brooklyn, The Other Lamb e While At War.
L'atteso Joker con Joaquin Phoenix nella parte dell'iconico villain e Le Mans '66 - La grande sfida dovrebbero invece avere la propria anteprima mondiale a Venezia, come The Laundromat di Steven Soderbergh, The Two Popes diretto da Fernando Mereilles e il nuovo progetto diretto da Noah Baumbach.
Il 25 luglio la Biennale di Venezia annuncerà i titoli in arrivo alla Mostra, svelando inoltre l'eventuale presenza di lungometraggi molto attesi in questa stagione come Ad Astra, Little Women e The Irishman.
Ecco i titoli annunciati da Toronto:
GALA PRESENTATIONS 2019
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band - Daniel Roher | Canada
Radioactive - Marjane Satrapi | United Kingdom
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - Marielle Heller | USA
Abominable - Jill Culton | USA
Blackbird - Roger Michell | United Kingdom
Ford v Ferrari - James Mangold | USA
Harriet - Kasi Lemmons | USA
Hustlers - Lorene Scafaria | USA
Joker - Todd Phillips | USA
Just Mercy - Destin Daniel Cretton | USA
Ordinary Love - Lisa Barros D'Sa, Glenn Leyburn | United Kingdom
The Goldfinch - John Crowley | USA
The Sky Is Pink - Shonali Bose | India
The Song of Names - François Girard | Canada
True History of the Kelly Gang - Justin Kurzel | Australia
Western Stars - Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen | USA
American Woman - Semi Chellas | Canada
Clemency - Chinonye Chukwu| USA
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2019
A Herdade - Tiago Guedes | Portugal
Bad Education - Cory Finley | USA
Coming Home Again - Wayne Wang | USA/South Korea
The Two Popes - Fernando Meirelles
Dolemite Is My Name - Craig Brewer | USA
Ema - Pablo Larraín | Chile
Endings, Beginnings - Drake Doremus | USA
Frankie - Ira Sachs | France/Portugal
Greed - Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom
Guest of Honour - Atom Egoyan | Canada
Heroic Losers (La odisea de los giles) - Sebastian Borensztein | Argentina/Spain
Honey Boy - Alma Har'el | USA
Hope Gap - William Nicholson | United Kingdom
How to Build a Girl - Coky Giedroyc | United Kingdom
I Am Woman - Unjoo Moon | Australia
Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi | USA
Judy - Rupert Goold | United Kingdom
Knives Out - Rian Johnson | USA
La Belle Époque - Nicolas Bedos | France
Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach | USA
Military Wives - Peter Cattaneo | United Kingdom
Motherless Brooklyn - Edward Norton | USA
No.7 Cherry Lane - Yonfan | Hong Kong
Pain and Glory - Pedro Almodóvar | Spain
Parasite (Gisaengchung) - Bong Joon-ho | South Korea
Pelican Blood (Pelikanblut) - Katrin Gebbe | Germany/Bulgaria
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) - Céline
Sciamma | France
Saturday Fiction (Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan) - Lou Ye | China
The Friend - Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA
The Laundromat - Steven Soderbergh | USA
The Lighthouse - Robert Eggers | USA
The Other Lamb - Malgorzata Szumowska | Belgium/Ireland/USA
The Painted Bird - Václav Marhoul | Czech Republic/Ukraine/Slovakia
The Personal History of David Copperfield - Armando Iannucci | United Kingdom
The Report - Scott Z. Burns | USA
Uncut Gems - Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie | USA
Weathering With You - Makoto Shinkai | Japan
While at War (Mientras Dure La Guerra) - Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Argentina