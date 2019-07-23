Toronto 2019: Joker, Ford v Ferrari e Hustlers tra i primi titoli annunciati

Joker, Ford v Ferrari e Hustlers sono solo tre dei prestigiosi titoli che verranno presentati al Toronto Film Festival.

L'evento cinematografico canadese ha svelato i primi titoli che comporranno l'atteso programma, confermando anche qualche anticipazione riguardante i possibili film in arrivo alla Mostra del Cinema di Venezia.

Tra le tante anteprime mondiali che compongono l'offerta del Toronto Film Festival, in programma dal 5 al 15 settembre, ci sono quelle di A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood con protagonista Tom Hanks nel ruolo dell'icona della televisione Fred Rogers, Il cardellino tratto dall'omonimo romanzo e con star Ansel Elgort e Nicole Kidman, Blackbird che ha nel suo cast Kate Winslet e Susan Sarandon, la nuova commedia satirica di Taika Waititi Jojo Rabbit, e Hustlers con Jennifer Lopez.

Anteprime mondiali in Canada anche per Knives Out, Greed, Bad Education, Dolemite Is My Name, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Endings, Beginnings, Harriet, Just Mercy, True History of the Kelling Gang, The Song of Names, Western Stars, How To Bukd a Girl, Motherlass Brooklyn, The Other Lamb e While At War.

L'atteso Joker con Joaquin Phoenix nella parte dell'iconico villain e Le Mans '66 - La grande sfida dovrebbero invece avere la propria anteprima mondiale a Venezia, come The Laundromat di Steven Soderbergh, The Two Popes diretto da Fernando Mereilles e il nuovo progetto diretto da Noah Baumbach.

Il 25 luglio la Biennale di Venezia annuncerà i titoli in arrivo alla Mostra, svelando inoltre l'eventuale presenza di lungometraggi molto attesi in questa stagione come Ad Astra, Little Women e The Irishman.

Ecco i titoli annunciati da Toronto:

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2019

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band - Daniel Roher | Canada

Radioactive - Marjane Satrapi | United Kingdom

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood - Marielle Heller | USA

Abominable - Jill Culton | USA

Blackbird - Roger Michell | United Kingdom

Ford v Ferrari - James Mangold | USA

Harriet - Kasi Lemmons | USA

Hustlers - Lorene Scafaria | USA

Joker - Todd Phillips | USA

Just Mercy - Destin Daniel Cretton | USA

Ordinary Love - Lisa Barros D'Sa, Glenn Leyburn | United Kingdom

The Goldfinch - John Crowley | USA

The Sky Is Pink - Shonali Bose | India

The Song of Names - François Girard | Canada

True History of the Kelly Gang - Justin Kurzel | Australia

Western Stars - Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen | USA

American Woman - Semi Chellas | Canada

Clemency - Chinonye Chukwu| USA

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2019

A Herdade - Tiago Guedes | Portugal

Bad Education - Cory Finley | USA

Coming Home Again - Wayne Wang | USA/South Korea

The Two Popes - Fernando Meirelles

Dolemite Is My Name - Craig Brewer | USA

Ema - Pablo Larraín | Chile

Endings, Beginnings - Drake Doremus | USA

Frankie - Ira Sachs | France/Portugal

Greed - Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom

Guest of Honour - Atom Egoyan | Canada

Heroic Losers (La odisea de los giles) - Sebastian Borensztein | Argentina/Spain

Honey Boy - Alma Har'el | USA

Hope Gap - William Nicholson | United Kingdom

How to Build a Girl - Coky Giedroyc | United Kingdom

I Am Woman - Unjoo Moon | Australia

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi | USA

Judy - Rupert Goold | United Kingdom

Knives Out - Rian Johnson | USA

La Belle Époque - Nicolas Bedos | France

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach | USA

Military Wives - Peter Cattaneo | United Kingdom

Motherless Brooklyn - Edward Norton | USA

No.7 Cherry Lane - Yonfan | Hong Kong

Pain and Glory - Pedro Almodóvar | Spain

Parasite (Gisaengchung) - Bong Joon-ho | South Korea

Pelican Blood (Pelikanblut) - Katrin Gebbe | Germany/Bulgaria

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) - Céline

Sciamma | France

Saturday Fiction (Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan) - Lou Ye | China

The Friend - Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA

The Laundromat - Steven Soderbergh | USA

The Lighthouse - Robert Eggers | USA

The Other Lamb - Malgorzata Szumowska | Belgium/Ireland/USA

The Painted Bird - Václav Marhoul | Czech Republic/Ukraine/Slovakia

The Personal History of David Copperfield - Armando Iannucci | United Kingdom

The Report - Scott Z. Burns | USA

Uncut Gems - Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie | USA

Weathering With You - Makoto Shinkai | Japan

While at War (Mientras Dure La Guerra) - Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Argentina