Nomadland è il miglior film del 2020 per la Boston Society of Film Critics

La Boston Society of Film Critics ha inaugurato la tradizionale stagione dei premi annunciando i vincitori del 2020, miglior film è stato eletto il Leone d'Oro di Venezia 20220: Nomadland.
Qui la nostra recensione di Nomadland. il film diretto da Chloe Zhao ha conquistato i critici dell'area di Boston ottenendo anche i premi per miglior regia e miglior fotografia (Joshua James Richards). Premi che fanno entrare Nomadland nella rosa dei 10 film da tenere d'occhio in vista degli Oscar 2021.
La 21enne Sidney Flanigan ha conquistato il premio come miglior attrice per il suo debutto in Mai raramente a volte sempre, mentre Anthony Hopkins è stato eletto miglior attore con The Father. Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori:
- Best Picture: "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)
- Best Director: Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)
- Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Best Actress: Sidney Flanigan, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" (Focus Features)
- Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)
- Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari" (A24)
- Best Screenplay: "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (Netflix) - Charlie Kaufman
- Best Cinematography: "Nomadland" - Joshua James Richards (Searchlight Pictures)
- Best Non-English Language Film (awarded in memory of Jay Carr): "La llorona" - Jayro Bustamante (Shudder)
- Best Documentary: "Collective" - Alexander Nanau (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)
- Best Animated Film: "The Wolf House" - Cristóbal León & Joaquín Cociña (Kimstim Films)
- Best Film Editing (awarded in memory of Karen Schmeer): "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" - Robert Frazen (Netflix)
- Best New Filmmaker (awarded in memory of David Brudnoy): "The Father" - Florian Zeller (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Best Ensemble Cast: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)
- Best Original Score: Emile Mosseri, "Minari" (A24)