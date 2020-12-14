Nomadland è il miglior film del 2020 per la Boston Society of Film Critics

Nomadland di Chloe Zhao, Leone d'Oro a Venezia 2020, conquista i premi per miglior film, miglior regia e miglior fotografia ai Boston Society of Film Critics Awards.

La Boston Society of Film Critics ha inaugurato la tradizionale stagione dei premi annunciando i vincitori del 2020, miglior film è stato eletto il Leone d'Oro di Venezia 20220: Nomadland.

Nomadland: Chloé Zhao sul set del film

Qui la nostra recensione di Nomadland. il film diretto da Chloe Zhao ha conquistato i critici dell'area di Boston ottenendo anche i premi per miglior regia e miglior fotografia (Joshua James Richards). Premi che fanno entrare Nomadland nella rosa dei 10 film da tenere d'occhio in vista degli Oscar 2021.

La 21enne Sidney Flanigan ha conquistato il premio come miglior attrice per il suo debutto in Mai raramente a volte sempre, mentre Anthony Hopkins è stato eletto miglior attore con The Father. Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori: