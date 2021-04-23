Independent Spirit Awards 2021: 4 premi a Nomadland, Carey Mulligan e Riz Ahmed migliori attori

La 36° edizione degli Independent Spirit Awards 2021 vede il trionfo, ormai quasi in vista degli Oscar di Nomadland. Quattro premi per il film di Chloe Zhao che conquista il premio per il miglior film, quello per la miglior regia, miglior fotografia e miglior montaggio. Nella recitazione premiati gli inglesi Carey Mulligan per Una donna promettente e Riz Ahmed per Sound of Metal.

La cerimonia virtuale, condotta dall'attrice del Saturday Night Live Melissa Villaseñor, ha visto gli interventi di Adam Sandler, Renee Zellweger, Daveed Diggs, Julia Garner, Kathryn Hahn, Annie Murphy e Lulu Wang. Tutti i film candidati avevano un budget inferiore a 22,5 milioni di dollari.

Carey Mulligan, intervenuta per ritirare il premio per Una donna promettente, ha dedicato la vittoria all'attrice Helen McCrory, scomparsa pochi giorni fa, dichiarando:

"Era un vero spirito indipendente, un'attrice che ho ammirato e che continuerò a guardare per il resto della mia carriera, Helen McCrory, quindi grazie a lei per tutto ciò che ci ha dato."

L'attrice ha aggiunto: "Sono stupita e onorata di essere in questo gruppo di donne straordinarie. Devo innanzitutto ringraziare Emerald Fennell per la sua genialità nello scrivere, dirigere e produrre."

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori degli Independent Spirit Awards 2021:

Best Feature: "Nomadland"

Best Female Lead: Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")

Someone to Watch Award: Ekwa Msangi "( Farewell Amor")

Best Male Lead: Riz Ahmed ("The Sound of Metal")

Piaget Producers Award: Gerry Kim

Best Director: Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series: "Immigration Nation"

John Cassavetes Award: "Residue"

Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards ("Nomadland")

Best International Film: "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Best Editing: "Nomadland"

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series: "I May Destroy You"

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series: Amit Rahav ("Unorthodox")

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series: Shira Haas ("Unorthodox")

Best New Scripted Series: "I May Destroy You"

Robert Altman Award: "One Night in Miami"

Best Screenplay: "Promising Young Woman"

Best Documentary: "Crip Camp"

Best Supporting Male: Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")

Truer Than Fiction Award: Elegance Bratton ("Pier Kids")

Best First Feature: "The Sound of Metal"

Best First Screenplay: Andy Siara ("Palm Springs")