Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Justice League e Midnight Mass tra i candidati

La Critics Choice Association ha annunciato le nomination per il secondo Critics Choice Super Awards 2022, premio che onora i titoli più popolari e amati dai fan nelle sezioni cinema e tv. Tra i candidati Spider-Man: No Way Home, Justice League e l'acclamata serie Netflix Midnight Mass.
Shang Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli di Destin Daniel Cretton e Spider-Man: No Way Home di Jon Watts guidano le nomination nella categoria film con cinque candidature a testa, tra cui menzioni per Andrew Garfield e Tom Holland, omettendo dalla lista il terzo Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire.
Tra i candidati a miglior film di supereroi, anche Zack Snyder's Justice League, Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man e Suicide Squad - Missione Suicida.
Nella categoria televisione la serie Paramount Plus Evil e Midnight Mass ottengono sei nomination a testa. Disney+ domina la categoria supereroi con molteplici candidature per The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Lokie WandaVision.
I vincitori saranno annunciati il 17 marzo, quattro giorni dopo i Critics Choice Awards, che andranno in onda dagli Stati Uniti e a Londra il 13 marzo.
Ecco la lista dei candidati ai Critics Choice Super Awards 2022.
Film Nominations
Best Action Movie
-
"Gunpowder Milkshake" (Netflix)
-
"The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)
-
"The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)
-
"Nobody" (Universal Pictures)
-
"No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
-
"Wrath of Man" (United Artists Releasing)
Best Actor in an Action Movie
-
Daniel Craig, "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
-
Dwayne Johnson, "Jungle Cruise" (Walt Disney Pictures)
-
Jonathan Majors, "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)
-
Mads Mikkelsen, "Riders of Justice" (Nordisk Film)
-
Liam Neeson, "The Ice Road" (Netflix)
-
Bob Odenkirk, "Nobody" (Universal Pictures)
Best Actress in an Action Movie
-
Jodie Comer, "The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)
-
Ana de Armas, "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
-
Karen Gillan, "Gunpowder Milkshake" (Netflix)
-
Regina King, "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)
-
Lashana Lynch, "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
-
Maggie Q, "The Protégé" (Lionsgate)
Best Superhero Movie
-
"Black Widow" (Marvel Studios)
-
"Eternals" (Marvel Studios)
-
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)
-
'Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)
-
"The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)
-
"Zack Snyder's Justice League" (HBO Max/Warner Bros)
Best Actor in a Superhero Movie
-
John Cena, "The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)
-
Idris Elba, "The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)
-
Andrew Garfield, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)
-
Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)
-
Tony Leung, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)
-
Simu Liu, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)
Best Actress in a Superhero Movie
-
Gal Gadot, "Zack Snyder's Justice League" (HBO Max/Warner Bros)
-
Scarlett Johansson, "Black Widow" (Marvel Studios)
-
Florence Pugh, "Black Widow" (Marvel Studios)
-
Margot Robbie, "The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)
-
Michelle Yeoh, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)
-
Zendaya, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)
Best Horror Movie
-
"Candyman" (Universal Pictures)
-
"Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)
-
"Malignant" (Warner Bros)
-
"The Night House" (Focus Features)
-
"A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount Pictures)
-
"Titane" (Neon)
Best Actor in a Horror Movie
-
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Candyman" (Universal Pictures)
-
Nicolas Cage, "Willy's Wonderland" (Screen Media Films)
-
Dave Davis, "The Vigil" (IFC Midnight)
-
Vincent Lindon, "Titane" (Neon)
-
Cillian Murphy, "A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount Pictures)
-
Sam Richardson, "Werewolves Within" (IFC Films)
Best Actress in a Horror Movie
-
Barbara Crampton, "Jakob's Wife" (RLJE Films/Shudder)
-
Rebecca Hall, "The Night House" (Focus Features)
-
Anya-Taylor Joy, "Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)
-
Thomasin McKenzie, "Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)
-
Agathe Rousselle, "Titane" (Neon)
-
Millicent Simmonds, "A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount Pictures)
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
-
"Don't Look Up" (Netflix)
-
"Dune" (Warner Bros)
-
"Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)
-
"The Green Knight" (A24)
-
"The Mitchells vs. the Machines" (Netflix)
-
"Swan Song" (Apple Original Films)
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
-
Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song" (Apple Original Films)
-
Timothée Chalamet, "Dune" (Warner Bros)
-
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)
-
Tom Hanks, "Finch" (Apple Original Films)
-
Dev Patel, "The Green Knight" (A24)
-
Ryan Reynolds, "Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
-
Cate Blanchett, "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)
-
Jodie Comer, "Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)
-
Rebecca Ferguson, "Dune" (Warner Bros)
-
Mckenna Grace, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (Sony Pictures)
-
Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)
-
Alicia Vikander, "The Green Knight" (A24)
Best Villain in a Movie
-
Ben Affleck, "The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)
-
Willem Dafoe, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)
-
Idris Elba, "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)
-
Tony Leung, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)
-
Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice), "Malignant" (Warner Bros)
-
Tony Todd, "Candyman" (Universal Pictures)
Television nominations
Best Action Series
-
"9-1-1" (Fox)
-
"Cobra Kai" (Netflix)
-
"Heels" (Starz)
-
"Kung Fu" (The CW)
-
"Lupin" (Netflix)
-
"Squid Game" (Netflix)
Best Actor in an Action Series
-
Mike Faist, "Panic" (Amazon Prime Video)
-
Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game" (Netflix)
-
Alexander Ludwig, "Heels" (Starz)
-
Ralph Macchio, "Cobra Kai" (Netflix)
-
Omar Sy, "Lupin" (Netflix)
-
William Zabka, "Cobra Kai" (Netflix)
Best Actress in an Action Series
-
Angela Bassett, "9-1-1" (Fox)
-
Kim Joo-ryoung, "Squid Game" (Netflix)
-
Ho Yeon Jung, "Squid Game" (Netflix)
-
Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer" (CBS)
-
Olivia Liang, "Kung Fu" (The CW)
-
Mary McCormack, "Heels" (Starz)
Best Superhero Series
-
"Doom Patrol" (HBO Max)
-
"Hawkeye" (Disney Plus)
-
"Loki" (Disney Plus)
-
"Lucifer" (Netflix)
-
"Superman & Lois" (The CW)
-
"WandaVision" (Disney Plus)
Best Actor in a Superhero Series
-
Paul Bettany, "WandaVision" (Disney Plus)
-
Tom Ellis, "Lucifer" (Netflix)
-
Brendan Fraser, "Doom Patrol" (HBO Max)
-
Tom Hiddleston, "Loki" (Disney Plus)
-
Tyler Hoechlin. "Superman & Lois" (The CW)
-
Anthony Mackie, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" (Disney Plus)
Best Actress in a Superhero Series
-
Sophia Di Martino, "Loki" (Disney Plus)
-
Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision" (Disney Plus)
-
Javicia Leslie, "Batwoman" (The CW)
-
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, "Loki" (Disney Plus)
-
Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision" (Disney Plus)
-
Hailee Steinfeld, "Hawkeye" (Disney Plus)
Best Horror Series
-
"Chucky" (Syfy)
-
"Dr. Death" (Peacock)
-
"Evil" (Paramount Plus)
-
"Midnight Mass" (Netflix)
-
"Servant" (Apple TV Plus)
-
"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)
Best Actor in a Horror Series
-
Adrien Brody, "Chapelwaite" (Epix)
-
Mike Colter, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)
-
Zach Gilford, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)
-
Rupert Grint, "Servant" (Apple TV Plus)
-
Hamish Linklater, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)
-
Aasif Mandvi, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)
Best Actress in a Horror Series
-
Lauren Ambrose, "Servant" (Apple TV Plus)
-
Katja Herbers, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)
-
Christine Lahti, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)
-
Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets" (Showtime)
-
Kate Siegel, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)
-
Samantha Sloyan, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
-
"Foundation" (Apple TV Plus)
-
"Resident Alien" (Syfy)
-
"Snowpiercer" (TNT)
-
"Star Trek: Discovery" (Paramount Plus)
-
"Station Eleven" (HBO Max)
-
"The Witcher" (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
-
Henry Cavill, "The Witcher" (Netflix)
-
Daveed Diggs, "Snowpiercer" (TNT)
-
Matthew Goode, "A Discovery of Witches" (Sky Max)
-
Jared Harris, "Foundation" (Apple TV Plus)
-
Lee Pace, "Foundation" (Apple TV Plus)
-
Alan Tudyk, "Resident Alien" (Syfy)
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
-
Mackenzie Davis, "Station Eleven" (HBO Max)
-
Laura Donnelly, "The Nevers" (HBO Max)
-
Sonequa Martin-Green, "Star Trek: Discovery" (Paramount Plus)
-
Teresa Palmer, "A Discovery of Witches" (Sky Max)
-
Jodie Whittaker, "Doctor Who" (Netflix)
-
Alison Wright, "Snowpiercer" (TNT)
Best Villain in a Series
-
Vincent D'Onofrio, "Hawkeye" (Disney Plus)
-
Michael Emerson, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)
-
Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision" (Disney Plus)
-
Joshua Jackson, "Dr. Death" (Peacock)
-
Jonathan Majors, "Loki" (Disney Plus)
-
Samantha Sloyan, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)