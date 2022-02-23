Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Justice League e Midnight Mass tra i candidati

Annunciate le candidature ai Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home e Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli guidano la categoria film, Midnight Mass e Evil svettano nella sezione serie tv.

La Critics Choice Association ha annunciato le nomination per il secondo Critics Choice Super Awards 2022, premio che onora i titoli più popolari e amati dai fan nelle sezioni cinema e tv. Tra i candidati Spider-Man: No Way Home, Justice League e l'acclamata serie Netflix Midnight Mass.

Midnight Mass
Midnight Mass: un'immagine di Hamish Linklater

Shang Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli di Destin Daniel Cretton e Spider-Man: No Way Home di Jon Watts guidano le nomination nella categoria film con cinque candidature a testa, tra cui menzioni per Andrew Garfield e Tom Holland, omettendo dalla lista il terzo Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire.

Tra i candidati a miglior film di supereroi, anche Zack Snyder's Justice League, Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man e Suicide Squad - Missione Suicida.

Nella categoria televisione la serie Paramount Plus Evil e Midnight Mass ottengono sei nomination a testa. Disney+ domina la categoria supereroi con molteplici candidature per The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Lokie WandaVision.

I vincitori saranno annunciati il ​​17 marzo, quattro giorni dopo i Critics Choice Awards, che andranno in onda dagli Stati Uniti e a Londra il 13 marzo.

Midnight Mass, l'analisi del finale: ego te absolvo

Ecco la lista dei candidati ai Critics Choice Super Awards 2022.

Film Nominations

Best Action Movie

  • "Gunpowder Milkshake" (Netflix)

  • "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

  • "The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)

  • "Nobody" (Universal Pictures)

  • "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

  • "Wrath of Man" (United Artists Releasing)

Best Actor in an Action Movie

  • Daniel Craig, "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

  • Dwayne Johnson, "Jungle Cruise" (Walt Disney Pictures)

  • Jonathan Majors, "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

  • Mads Mikkelsen, "Riders of Justice" (Nordisk Film)

  • Liam Neeson, "The Ice Road" (Netflix)

  • Bob Odenkirk, "Nobody" (Universal Pictures)

Best Actress in an Action Movie

  • Jodie Comer, "The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)

  • Ana de Armas, "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

  • Karen Gillan, "Gunpowder Milkshake" (Netflix)

  • Regina King, "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

  • Lashana Lynch, "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

  • Maggie Q, "The Protégé" (Lionsgate)

Best Superhero Movie

  • "Black Widow" (Marvel Studios)

  • "Eternals" (Marvel Studios)

  • "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

  • 'Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

  • "The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)

  • "Zack Snyder's Justice League" (HBO Max/Warner Bros)

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie

  • John Cena, "The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)

  • Idris Elba, "The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)

  • Andrew Garfield, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

  • Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

  • Tony Leung, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

  • Simu Liu, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie

  • Gal Gadot, "Zack Snyder's Justice League" (HBO Max/Warner Bros)

  • Scarlett Johansson, "Black Widow" (Marvel Studios)

  • Florence Pugh, "Black Widow" (Marvel Studios)

  • Margot Robbie, "The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)

  • Michelle Yeoh, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

  • Zendaya, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

Best Horror Movie

  • "Candyman" (Universal Pictures)

  • "Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)

  • "Malignant" (Warner Bros)

  • "The Night House" (Focus Features)

  • "A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount Pictures)

  • "Titane" (Neon)

Best Actor in a Horror Movie

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Candyman" (Universal Pictures)

  • Nicolas Cage, "Willy's Wonderland" (Screen Media Films)

  • Dave Davis, "The Vigil" (IFC Midnight)

  • Vincent Lindon, "Titane" (Neon)

  • Cillian Murphy, "A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount Pictures)

  • Sam Richardson, "Werewolves Within" (IFC Films)

Best Actress in a Horror Movie

  • Barbara Crampton, "Jakob's Wife" (RLJE Films/Shudder)

  • Rebecca Hall, "The Night House" (Focus Features)

  • Anya-Taylor Joy, "Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)

  • Thomasin McKenzie, "Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)

  • Agathe Rousselle, "Titane" (Neon)

  • Millicent Simmonds, "A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount Pictures)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

  • "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

  • "Dune" (Warner Bros)

  • "Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)

  • "The Green Knight" (A24)

  • "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" (Netflix)

  • "Swan Song" (Apple Original Films)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

  • Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song" (Apple Original Films)

  • Timothée Chalamet, "Dune" (Warner Bros)

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

  • Tom Hanks, "Finch" (Apple Original Films)

  • Dev Patel, "The Green Knight" (A24)

  • Ryan Reynolds, "Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

  • Cate Blanchett, "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

  • Jodie Comer, "Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)

  • Rebecca Ferguson, "Dune" (Warner Bros)

  • Mckenna Grace, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (Sony Pictures)

  • Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

  • Alicia Vikander, "The Green Knight" (A24)

Best Villain in a Movie

  • Ben Affleck, "The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)

  • Willem Dafoe, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

  • Idris Elba, "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

  • Tony Leung, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

  • Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice), "Malignant" (Warner Bros)

  • Tony Todd, "Candyman" (Universal Pictures)

Television nominations

Best Action Series

  • "9-1-1" (Fox)

  • "Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

  • "Heels" (Starz)

  • "Kung Fu" (The CW)

  • "Lupin" (Netflix)

  • "Squid Game" (Netflix)

Best Actor in an Action Series

  • Mike Faist, "Panic" (Amazon Prime Video)

  • Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game" (Netflix)

  • Alexander Ludwig, "Heels" (Starz)

  • Ralph Macchio, "Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

  • Omar Sy, "Lupin" (Netflix)

  • William Zabka, "Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

Best Actress in an Action Series

  • Angela Bassett, "9-1-1" (Fox)

  • Kim Joo-ryoung, "Squid Game" (Netflix)

  • Ho Yeon Jung, "Squid Game" (Netflix)

  • Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer" (CBS)

  • Olivia Liang, "Kung Fu" (The CW)

  • Mary McCormack, "Heels" (Starz)

Best Superhero Series

  • "Doom Patrol" (HBO Max)

  • "Hawkeye" (Disney Plus)

  • "Loki" (Disney Plus)

  • "Lucifer" (Netflix)

  • "Superman & Lois" (The CW)

  • "WandaVision" (Disney Plus)

Best Actor in a Superhero Series

  • Paul Bettany, "WandaVision" (Disney Plus)

  • Tom Ellis, "Lucifer" (Netflix)

  • Brendan Fraser, "Doom Patrol" (HBO Max)

  • Tom Hiddleston, "Loki" (Disney Plus)

  • Tyler Hoechlin. "Superman & Lois" (The CW)

  • Anthony Mackie, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" (Disney Plus)

Best Actress in a Superhero Series

  • Sophia Di Martino, "Loki" (Disney Plus)

  • Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision" (Disney Plus)

  • Javicia Leslie, "Batwoman" (The CW)

  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw, "Loki" (Disney Plus)

  • Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision" (Disney Plus)

  • Hailee Steinfeld, "Hawkeye" (Disney Plus)

Best Horror Series

  • "Chucky" (Syfy)

  • "Dr. Death" (Peacock)

  • "Evil" (Paramount Plus)

  • "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

  • "Servant" (Apple TV Plus)

  • "Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Horror Series

  • Adrien Brody, "Chapelwaite" (Epix)

  • Mike Colter, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)

  • Zach Gilford, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

  • Rupert Grint, "Servant" (Apple TV Plus)

  • Hamish Linklater, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

  • Aasif Mandvi, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)

Best Actress in a Horror Series

  • Lauren Ambrose, "Servant" (Apple TV Plus)

  • Katja Herbers, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)

  • Christine Lahti, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)

  • Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

  • Kate Siegel, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

  • Samantha Sloyan, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

  • "Foundation" (Apple TV Plus)

  • "Resident Alien" (Syfy)

  • "Snowpiercer" (TNT)

  • "Star Trek: Discovery" (Paramount Plus)

  • "Station Eleven" (HBO Max)

  • "The Witcher" (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

  • Henry Cavill, "The Witcher" (Netflix)

  • Daveed Diggs, "Snowpiercer" (TNT)

  • Matthew Goode, "A Discovery of Witches" (Sky Max)

  • Jared Harris, "Foundation" (Apple TV Plus)

  • Lee Pace, "Foundation" (Apple TV Plus)

  • Alan Tudyk, "Resident Alien" (Syfy)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

  • Mackenzie Davis, "Station Eleven" (HBO Max)

  • Laura Donnelly, "The Nevers" (HBO Max)

  • Sonequa Martin-Green, "Star Trek: Discovery" (Paramount Plus)

  • Teresa Palmer, "A Discovery of Witches" (Sky Max)

  • Jodie Whittaker, "Doctor Who" (Netflix)

  • Alison Wright, "Snowpiercer" (TNT)

Best Villain in a Series

  • Vincent D'Onofrio, "Hawkeye" (Disney Plus)

  • Michael Emerson, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)

  • Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision" (Disney Plus)

  • Joshua Jackson, "Dr. Death" (Peacock)

  • Jonathan Majors, "Loki" (Disney Plus)

  • Samantha Sloyan, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)