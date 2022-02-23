Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Justice League e Midnight Mass tra i candidati

Annunciate le candidature ai Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home e Shang-Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli guidano la categoria film, Midnight Mass e Evil svettano nella sezione serie tv.

La Critics Choice Association ha annunciato le nomination per il secondo Critics Choice Super Awards 2022, premio che onora i titoli più popolari e amati dai fan nelle sezioni cinema e tv. Tra i candidati Spider-Man: No Way Home, Justice League e l'acclamata serie Netflix Midnight Mass.

Midnight Mass: un'immagine di Hamish Linklater

Shang Chi e la Leggenda dei Dieci Anelli di Destin Daniel Cretton e Spider-Man: No Way Home di Jon Watts guidano le nomination nella categoria film con cinque candidature a testa, tra cui menzioni per Andrew Garfield e Tom Holland, omettendo dalla lista il terzo Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire.

Tra i candidati a miglior film di supereroi, anche Zack Snyder's Justice League, Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man e Suicide Squad - Missione Suicida.

Nella categoria televisione la serie Paramount Plus Evil e Midnight Mass ottengono sei nomination a testa. Disney+ domina la categoria supereroi con molteplici candidature per The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Lokie WandaVision.

I vincitori saranno annunciati il ​​17 marzo, quattro giorni dopo i Critics Choice Awards, che andranno in onda dagli Stati Uniti e a Londra il 13 marzo.

Ecco la lista dei candidati ai Critics Choice Super Awards 2022.

Film Nominations

Best Action Movie

"Gunpowder Milkshake" (Netflix)

"The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

"The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)

"Nobody" (Universal Pictures)

"No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

"Wrath of Man" (United Artists Releasing)

Best Actor in an Action Movie

Daniel Craig, "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Dwayne Johnson, "Jungle Cruise" (Walt Disney Pictures)

Jonathan Majors, "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

Mads Mikkelsen, "Riders of Justice" (Nordisk Film)

Liam Neeson, "The Ice Road" (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, "Nobody" (Universal Pictures)

Best Actress in an Action Movie

Jodie Comer, "The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)

Ana de Armas, "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Karen Gillan, "Gunpowder Milkshake" (Netflix)

Regina King, "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

Lashana Lynch, "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Maggie Q, "The Protégé" (Lionsgate)

Best Superhero Movie

"Black Widow" (Marvel Studios)

"Eternals" (Marvel Studios)

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

'Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

"The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)

"Zack Snyder's Justice League" (HBO Max/Warner Bros)

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie

John Cena, "The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)

Idris Elba, "The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)

Andrew Garfield, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

Tony Leung, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

Simu Liu, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie

Gal Gadot, "Zack Snyder's Justice League" (HBO Max/Warner Bros)

Scarlett Johansson, "Black Widow" (Marvel Studios)

Florence Pugh, "Black Widow" (Marvel Studios)

Margot Robbie, "The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)

Michelle Yeoh, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

Zendaya, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

Best Horror Movie

"Candyman" (Universal Pictures)

"Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)

"Malignant" (Warner Bros)

"The Night House" (Focus Features)

"A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount Pictures)

"Titane" (Neon)

Best Actor in a Horror Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Candyman" (Universal Pictures)

Nicolas Cage, "Willy's Wonderland" (Screen Media Films)

Dave Davis, "The Vigil" (IFC Midnight)

Vincent Lindon, "Titane" (Neon)

Cillian Murphy, "A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount Pictures)

Sam Richardson, "Werewolves Within" (IFC Films)

Best Actress in a Horror Movie

Barbara Crampton, "Jakob's Wife" (RLJE Films/Shudder)

Rebecca Hall, "The Night House" (Focus Features)

Anya-Taylor Joy, "Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)

Thomasin McKenzie, "Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)

Agathe Rousselle, "Titane" (Neon)

Millicent Simmonds, "A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount Pictures)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

"Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

"Dune" (Warner Bros)

"Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)

"The Green Knight" (A24)

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines" (Netflix)

"Swan Song" (Apple Original Films)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song" (Apple Original Films)

Timothée Chalamet, "Dune" (Warner Bros)

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

Tom Hanks, "Finch" (Apple Original Films)

Dev Patel, "The Green Knight" (A24)

Ryan Reynolds, "Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Cate Blanchett, "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, "Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)

Rebecca Ferguson, "Dune" (Warner Bros)

Mckenna Grace, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (Sony Pictures)

Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

Alicia Vikander, "The Green Knight" (A24)

Best Villain in a Movie

Ben Affleck, "The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)

Willem Dafoe, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

Idris Elba, "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

Tony Leung, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice), "Malignant" (Warner Bros)

Tony Todd, "Candyman" (Universal Pictures)

Television nominations

Best Action Series

"9-1-1" (Fox)

"Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

"Heels" (Starz)

"Kung Fu" (The CW)

"Lupin" (Netflix)

"Squid Game" (Netflix)

Best Actor in an Action Series

Mike Faist, "Panic" (Amazon Prime Video)

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game" (Netflix)

Alexander Ludwig, "Heels" (Starz)

Ralph Macchio, "Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

Omar Sy, "Lupin" (Netflix)

William Zabka, "Cobra Kai" (Netflix)

Best Actress in an Action Series

Angela Bassett, "9-1-1" (Fox)

Kim Joo-ryoung, "Squid Game" (Netflix)

Ho Yeon Jung, "Squid Game" (Netflix)

Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer" (CBS)

Olivia Liang, "Kung Fu" (The CW)

Mary McCormack, "Heels" (Starz)

Best Superhero Series

"Doom Patrol" (HBO Max)

"Hawkeye" (Disney Plus)

"Loki" (Disney Plus)

"Lucifer" (Netflix)

"Superman & Lois" (The CW)

"WandaVision" (Disney Plus)

Best Actor in a Superhero Series

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision" (Disney Plus)

Tom Ellis, "Lucifer" (Netflix)

Brendan Fraser, "Doom Patrol" (HBO Max)

Tom Hiddleston, "Loki" (Disney Plus)

Tyler Hoechlin. "Superman & Lois" (The CW)

Anthony Mackie, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" (Disney Plus)

Best Actress in a Superhero Series

Sophia Di Martino, "Loki" (Disney Plus)

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision" (Disney Plus)

Javicia Leslie, "Batwoman" (The CW)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, "Loki" (Disney Plus)

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision" (Disney Plus)

Hailee Steinfeld, "Hawkeye" (Disney Plus)

Best Horror Series

"Chucky" (Syfy)

"Dr. Death" (Peacock)

"Evil" (Paramount Plus)

"Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

"Servant" (Apple TV Plus)

"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Horror Series

Adrien Brody, "Chapelwaite" (Epix)

Mike Colter, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)

Zach Gilford, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

Rupert Grint, "Servant" (Apple TV Plus)

Hamish Linklater, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

Aasif Mandvi, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)

Best Actress in a Horror Series

Lauren Ambrose, "Servant" (Apple TV Plus)

Katja Herbers, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)

Christine Lahti, "Evil" (Paramount Plus)

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

Kate Siegel, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

Samantha Sloyan, "Midnight Mass" (Netflix)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

"Foundation" (Apple TV Plus)

"Resident Alien" (Syfy)

"Snowpiercer" (TNT)

"Star Trek: Discovery" (Paramount Plus)

"Station Eleven" (HBO Max)

"The Witcher" (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Henry Cavill, "The Witcher" (Netflix)

Daveed Diggs, "Snowpiercer" (TNT)

Matthew Goode, "A Discovery of Witches" (Sky Max)

Jared Harris, "Foundation" (Apple TV Plus)

Lee Pace, "Foundation" (Apple TV Plus)

Alan Tudyk, "Resident Alien" (Syfy)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Mackenzie Davis, "Station Eleven" (HBO Max)

Laura Donnelly, "The Nevers" (HBO Max)

Sonequa Martin-Green, "Star Trek: Discovery" (Paramount Plus)

Teresa Palmer, "A Discovery of Witches" (Sky Max)

Jodie Whittaker, "Doctor Who" (Netflix)

Alison Wright, "Snowpiercer" (TNT)

Best Villain in a Series