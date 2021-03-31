Shang-Chi: Dallas Liu farà parte del cast del film Marvel

L'attore Dallas Liu farà parte del cast del film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, uno dei nuovi progetti Marvel.

Nel cast di Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ci sarà anche l'attore Dallas Liu, recentemente tra i protagonisti della serie PEN15.

Il progetto che fa parte della nuova fase del Marvel Cinematic Universe dovrebbe debuttare nelle sale americane il 3 settembre, pur non essendo possibile escludere uno slittamento.

Lo studio non ha rivelato che ruolo è stato affidato nel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings a Dallas Liu, attore apparso recentemente in progetti come No Good Nick, Underdog Kids e Bones.

Nel ruolo del protagonista ci sarà Simu Liu, mentre Tony Leung sarà il villain Il Mandarino e nel cast ci saranno anche Awkwafina e Ronny Cheng. Michelle Yeoh, inoltre, dovrebbe avere un ruolo nel progetto, come dimostrerebbe un post che l'attrice ha condiviso dall'Australia durante le riprese.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Simu Liu sarà il primo eroe Marvel asiatico!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings farà parte della Fase 4 e sarà diretto da Destin Daniel Cretton. Il progetto sarà il primo cinecomic realizzato da Marvel Studios con un supereroe asiatico nel ruolo del protagonista.