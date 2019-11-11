People’s Choice Awards 2019: Avengers: Endgame e Stranger Things trionfano

I People's Choice Awards 2019 premiano Avengers: Endgame e Stranger Things, trionfo della Marvel con le star di Spider-Man: Far Home e il mattatore Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame e Stranger Things trionfano ai People's Choice Awards 2019. L'edizione 2019 del premio è dominata da Marvel, con le vittorie delle star di Spider-Man: Far from Home e Robert Downey Jr. star maschile dell'anno, ma anche Netflix trova spazio per celebrare una delle sue serie tv di punta.

Tra i riconoscimenti dei spicca il premio di Icona dell'anno andato a Jennifer Aniston, quello per l'Icona Fashion assegnato alla cantante Gwen Stefani e quello per People's Champion assegnato a Pink per il suo impegno nel sociale.

Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Stranger Things e Keeping Up With the Kardashians si portano a casa un bel po' di premi, ma c'è spazio anche per Riverdale, The Big Bang Theory e America's Got Talent. Nel discorso di apertura, il mattatore Robert Downey Jr. ha svelato quale battuta avrebbe davvero voluto pronunciare nel climax di Avengers: Endgame.

Di seguito la lista dei vincitori dei People's Choice Awards 2019 nelle categorie cinema e televisione:

FILM

  • Miglior Film: Avengers: Endgame

  • Miglior Film Comico: Murder Mystery

  • Miglior Action Movie: Avengers: Endgame

  • Miglior Dramma: After

  • Miglior Film per famiglie: Aladdin

  • Movie Star maschile: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

  • Movie Star femminile: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Attore/attrice drammatico: Cole Sprouse, A un metro da te

  • Attore/attrice comico: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

  • Action Movie Star: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Star in un film d'animazione: Beyoncé, Il Re Leone

TV

  • Miglior serie tv: Stranger Things

  • Miglior serie tv drammatica: Stranger Things

  • Miglior serie tv comica: The Big Bang Theory

  • Miglior reality: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

  • Miglior Competition Show: America's Got Talent

  • Star maschile della tv: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

  • Star femminile della tv: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

  • Star in una serie drammatica:Zendaya, Euphoria

  • Star in una serie comica: Kristen Bell, The Good Place

  • Daytime Talk Show: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

  • Nighttime Talk Show: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

  • Competition Contestant: Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

  • Reality Star: Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

  • Bingeworthy Show: Outlander

  • Miglior serie Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Shadowhunters

