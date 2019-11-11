People’s Choice Awards 2019: Avengers: Endgame e Stranger Things trionfano

I People's Choice Awards 2019 premiano Avengers: Endgame e Stranger Things, trionfo della Marvel con le star di Spider-Man: Far Home e il mattatore Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame e Stranger Things trionfano ai People's Choice Awards 2019. L'edizione 2019 del premio è dominata da Marvel, con le vittorie delle star di Spider-Man: Far from Home e Robert Downey Jr. star maschile dell'anno, ma anche Netflix trova spazio per celebrare una delle sue serie tv di punta.

Tra i riconoscimenti dei spicca il premio di Icona dell'anno andato a Jennifer Aniston, quello per l'Icona Fashion assegnato alla cantante Gwen Stefani e quello per People's Champion assegnato a Pink per il suo impegno nel sociale.

Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Stranger Things e Keeping Up With the Kardashians si portano a casa un bel po' di premi, ma c'è spazio anche per Riverdale, The Big Bang Theory e America's Got Talent. Nel discorso di apertura, il mattatore Robert Downey Jr. ha svelato quale battuta avrebbe davvero voluto pronunciare nel climax di Avengers: Endgame.

Di seguito la lista dei vincitori dei People's Choice Awards 2019 nelle categorie cinema e televisione:

FILM

Miglior Film : Avengers: Endgame

Miglior Film Comico : Murder Mystery

Miglior Action Movie : Avengers: Endgame

Miglior Dramma : After

Miglior Film per famiglie : Aladdin

Movie Star maschile : Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Movie Star femminile : Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Attore/attrice drammatico : Cole Sprouse, A un metro da te

Attore/attrice comico : Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Action Movie Star : Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star in un film d'animazione: Beyoncé, Il Re Leone

TV