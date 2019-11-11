People’s Choice Awards 2019: Avengers: Endgame e Stranger Things trionfano

Avengers: Endgame e Stranger Things trionfano ai People's Choice Awards 2019. L'edizione 2019 del premio è dominata da Marvel, con le vittorie delle star di Spider-Man: Far from Home e Robert Downey Jr. star maschile dell'anno, ma anche Netflix trova spazio per celebrare una delle sue serie tv di punta.
Tra i riconoscimenti dei spicca il premio di Icona dell'anno andato a Jennifer Aniston, quello per l'Icona Fashion assegnato alla cantante Gwen Stefani e quello per People's Champion assegnato a Pink per il suo impegno nel sociale.
Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Stranger Things e Keeping Up With the Kardashians si portano a casa un bel po' di premi, ma c'è spazio anche per Riverdale, The Big Bang Theory e America's Got Talent. Nel discorso di apertura, il mattatore Robert Downey Jr. ha svelato quale battuta avrebbe davvero voluto pronunciare nel climax di Avengers: Endgame.
Stranger Things 3: la nostalgia non abita più ad Hawkins
Di seguito la lista dei vincitori dei People's Choice Awards 2019 nelle categorie cinema e televisione:
FILM
Miglior Film: Avengers: Endgame
Miglior Film Comico: Murder Mystery
Miglior Action Movie: Avengers: Endgame
Miglior Dramma: After
Miglior Film per famiglie: Aladdin
Movie Star maschile: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Movie Star femminile: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Attore/attrice drammatico: Cole Sprouse, A un metro da te
Attore/attrice comico: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Action Movie Star: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Star in un film d'animazione: Beyoncé, Il Re Leone
TV
Miglior serie tv: Stranger Things
Miglior serie tv drammatica: Stranger Things
Miglior serie tv comica: The Big Bang Theory
Miglior reality: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Miglior Competition Show: America's Got Talent
Star maschile della tv: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Star femminile della tv: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Star in una serie drammatica:Zendaya, Euphoria
Star in una serie comica: Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Daytime Talk Show: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Competition Contestant: Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Reality Star: Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Bingeworthy Show: Outlander
Miglior serie Sci-Fi/Fantasy: Shadowhunters