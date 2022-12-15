Everything Everywhere All at Once guida le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards Film 2023

Annunciate le candidature dei Critics Choice Awards Film 2023, che verranno assegnati il 15 gennaio in una cerimonia condotta da Chelsea Handler che si terrà presso il Fairmont Century Plaza di Los Angeles. A guidare la classifica, a quota 14 nomination, è il film rivelazione Everything Everywhere All at Once, interpretato da Michelle Yeoh, che ha ottenuto una nomination personale come miglior attrice protagonista.
Seguono l'autobiografico The Fabelmans di Steven Spielberg con 11 candidature e l'imponente Babylon di Damien Chazelle con 10 candidature.
"Questo riconoscimento proviene da un gruppo eterogeneo di oltre 600 critici e giornalisti di spettacolo che condividono le loro opinioni su film e televisione con milioni di persone ogni giorno, tutto l'anno", ha dichiarato mercoledì il dirigente del CCA Joey Berlin. "La nostra opinione collettiva sui migliori risultati dell'anno è davvero significativa per la comunità creativa".
Di seguito la lista completa dei candidati ai Critics Choice Awards Film 2023
Miglior film
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Miglior attore
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Miglior attrice
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Margot Robbie - Babylon
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miglior attore non protagonista
Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley - Women Talking
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Miglior attore/attrice emergente
Frankie Corio - Aftersun
Jalyn Hall - Till
Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta - Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink - The Whale
Miglior ensemble
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
Miglior regista
James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle - Babylon
Todd Field - Tár
Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli - RRR
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro - Living
Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Miglior fotografia
Russell Carpenter - Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins - Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister - Tár
Janusz Kaminski - The Fabelmans
Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren - Babylon
Miglior scenografia
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara - The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole - Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn - Elvis
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon
Miglior montaggio
Tom Cross - Babylon
Eddie Hamilton - Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond - Elvis
Monika Willi - Tár
Migliori costumi
Ruth E. Carter - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Eagan - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin - Elvis
Gersha Phillips - The Woman King
Mary Zophres - Babylon
Miglior trucco
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
Migliori effetti visivi
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior commedia
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Miglior film d'animazione
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
Miglior film straniero
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Miglior canzone
"Carolina" - Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" - RRR
"New Body Rhumba" - White Noise
Miglior colonna sonora
Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino - The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
John Williams - The Fabelmans