Il film rivelazione con Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once, guida le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards Film 2023 con 14 candidature.

Annunciate le candidature dei Critics Choice Awards Film 2023, che verranno assegnati il 15 gennaio in una cerimonia condotta da Chelsea Handler che si terrà presso il Fairmont Century Plaza di Los Angeles. A guidare la classifica, a quota 14 nomination, è il film rivelazione Everything Everywhere All at Once, interpretato da Michelle Yeoh, che ha ottenuto una nomination personale come miglior attrice protagonista.

Seguono l'autobiografico The Fabelmans di Steven Spielberg con 11 candidature e l'imponente Babylon di Damien Chazelle con 10 candidature.

The Fabelmans: una scena del film

"Questo riconoscimento proviene da un gruppo eterogeneo di oltre 600 critici e giornalisti di spettacolo che condividono le loro opinioni su film e televisione con milioni di persone ogni giorno, tutto l'anno", ha dichiarato mercoledì il dirigente del CCA Joey Berlin. "La nostra opinione collettiva sui migliori risultati dell'anno è davvero significativa per la comunità creativa".

Di seguito la lista completa dei candidati ai Critics Choice Awards Film 2023

Miglior film

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Miglior attore

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Miglior attrice

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Margot Robbie - Babylon

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior attore non protagonista

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley - Women Talking

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Miglior attore/attrice emergente

Frankie Corio - Aftersun

Jalyn Hall - Till

Gabriel LaBelle - The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta - Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink - The Whale

Miglior ensemble

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Miglior regista

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle - Babylon

Todd Field - Tár

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli - RRR

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro - Living

Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Miglior fotografia

Russell Carpenter - Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins - Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister - Tár

Janusz Kaminski - The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren - Babylon

Miglior scenografia

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara - The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole - Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn - Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino - Babylon

Miglior montaggio

Tom Cross - Babylon

Eddie Hamilton - Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond - Elvis

Monika Willi - Tár

Migliori costumi

Ruth E. Carter - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin - Elvis

Gersha Phillips - The Woman King

Mary Zophres - Babylon

Miglior trucco

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Migliori effetti visivi

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior commedia

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Miglior film d'animazione

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Miglior film straniero

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Miglior canzone

"Carolina" - Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa" - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" - RRR

"New Body Rhumba" - White Noise

Miglior colonna sonora

Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino - The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

John Williams - The Fabelmans