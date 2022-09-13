Emmy 2022: trionfo per Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus e Squid Game

Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus e Squid Game trionfano agli Emmy 2022, premi per Zendaya, Jean Smart e il coreano Lee Jung-jae.

NOTIZIA di 13/09/2022

La serie HBO Succession ha conquistato il premio come miglior serie drammatica alla 74esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards 2022, che sono stati consegnati nella tradizionale cerimonia tenutasi ieri sera a Los Angeles. Tra i vincitori anche gli show Ted Lasso, The White Lotus e la serie Netflix coreana Squid Game.

Per Succession è la seconda vittoria dopo aver conquistato il premio come miglior serie drammatica nel 2020. Lo show comico Apple TV+ Ted Lasso si è portato a casa il suo secondo Emmy consecutivo come miglior serie comica, mentre The White Lotus ha vinto come miglior serie limitata o antologica.

Grande successo anche per Squid Game che ha visto Lee Jung-jae diventare il primo attore asiatico a vincere un Emmy come miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica e per la star di Euphoria, Zendaya Coleman, eletta ancora una volta miglior attrici drammatica. Nel settore commedia si assicurano i premi per le miglior performance la star di Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis e l'interprete di Hacks Jean Smart, tutti alla seconda vittoria consecutiva.

Euphoria e Squid Game hanno temrinato la serata con sei statuette a testa conquistate, seguiti a quota cinque da Adele: One Night Only e dalladocuserie di Peter Jackson The Beatles: Get Back, che però non hanno ricevuto candidature per i Primetime Emmy.

Qui la lista completa dei vincitori agli Emmy 2022:

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max
Jesse Armstrong, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+
MJ Delaney, Directed by

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max
Zendaya as Rue

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC
Quinta Brunson, Written by

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max
Jerrod Carmichael, Written by

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Competition Program

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video
Amazon Studios

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live • NBC

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Murray Bartlett as Armond

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu
Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix