Emmy 2022: trionfo per Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus e Squid Game

La serie HBO Succession ha conquistato il premio come miglior serie drammatica alla 74esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards 2022, che sono stati consegnati nella tradizionale cerimonia tenutasi ieri sera a Los Angeles. Tra i vincitori anche gli show Ted Lasso, The White Lotus e la serie Netflix coreana Squid Game.
Per Succession è la seconda vittoria dopo aver conquistato il premio come miglior serie drammatica nel 2020. Lo show comico Apple TV+ Ted Lasso si è portato a casa il suo secondo Emmy consecutivo come miglior serie comica, mentre The White Lotus ha vinto come miglior serie limitata o antologica.
Grande successo anche per Squid Game che ha visto Lee Jung-jae diventare il primo attore asiatico a vincere un Emmy come miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica e per la star di Euphoria, Zendaya Coleman, eletta ancora una volta miglior attrici drammatica. Nel settore commedia si assicurano i premi per le miglior performance la star di Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis e l'interprete di Hacks Jean Smart, tutti alla seconda vittoria consecutiva.
Euphoria e Squid Game hanno temrinato la serata con sei statuette a testa conquistate, seguiti a quota cinque da Adele: One Night Only e dalladocuserie di Peter Jackson The Beatles: Get Back, che però non hanno ricevuto candidature per i Primetime Emmy.
Qui la lista completa dei vincitori agli Emmy 2022:
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession • HBO/HBO Max
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+
MJ Delaney, Directed by
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Hacks • HBO/HBO Max
Jean Smart as Deborah Vance
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max
Zendaya as Rue
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC
Quinta Brunson, Written by
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max
Jerrod Carmichael, Written by
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Mike White, Written by
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Mike White, Directed by
Outstanding Competition Program
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television
Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live • NBC
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+
Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC
Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Succession • HBO/HBO Max
Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
Murray Bartlett as Armond
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Hulu
Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix