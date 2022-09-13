Emmy 2022: trionfo per Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus e Squid Game

Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus e Squid Game trionfano agli Emmy 2022, premi per Zendaya, Jean Smart e il coreano Lee Jung-jae.

La serie HBO Succession ha conquistato il premio come miglior serie drammatica alla 74esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards 2022, che sono stati consegnati nella tradizionale cerimonia tenutasi ieri sera a Los Angeles. Tra i vincitori anche gli show Ted Lasso, The White Lotus e la serie Netflix coreana Squid Game.

Per Succession è la seconda vittoria dopo aver conquistato il premio come miglior serie drammatica nel 2020. Lo show comico Apple TV+ Ted Lasso si è portato a casa il suo secondo Emmy consecutivo come miglior serie comica, mentre The White Lotus ha vinto come miglior serie limitata o antologica.

Grande successo anche per Squid Game che ha visto Lee Jung-jae diventare il primo attore asiatico a vincere un Emmy come miglior attore protagonista in una serie drammatica e per la star di Euphoria, Zendaya Coleman, eletta ancora una volta miglior attrici drammatica. Nel settore commedia si assicurano i premi per le miglior performance la star di Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis e l'interprete di Hacks Jean Smart, tutti alla seconda vittoria consecutiva.

Euphoria e Squid Game hanno temrinato la serata con sei statuette a testa conquistate, seguiti a quota cinque da Adele: One Night Only e dalladocuserie di Peter Jackson The Beatles: Get Back, che però non hanno ricevuto candidature per i Primetime Emmy.

Juno Temple: "Ted Lasso è un filosofo moderno: un Platone che ci spinge a essere migliori"

Qui la lista completa dei vincitori agli Emmy 2022:

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+

MJ Delaney, Directed by

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max

Zendaya as Rue

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC

Quinta Brunson, Written by

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max

Jerrod Carmichael, Written by

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Mike White, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Mike White, Directed by

Outstanding Competition Program

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live • NBC

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

Murray Bartlett as Armond

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu

Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix