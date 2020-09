Suicide Squad: Missione Suicida, James Gunn svela le foto del cast alla lettura del copione

One year ago we did the table read for #TheSuicideSquad. Today, you can watch (or rewatch!) our panel over at #DCFanDome - https://t.co/Xsyrrpv5lO (Apologies to the cast members I can’t post photos of at this reading because they were sitting in front of spoiler concept art!) pic.twitter.com/tSrxTwIL5j