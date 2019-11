Star Wars: L'Ascesa di Skywalker, Leia e Luke nel nuovo poster IMAX

Check out the #IMAX exclusive artwork for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker! Don’t wait to get your IMAX tickets, experience the epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga that’s over 40 years in the making. See it in IMAX theatres Dec 20. Reserve your seat today: https://t.co/iV6hDdq6FY pic.twitter.com/VCCxMqvzw0