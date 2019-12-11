SAG Awards 2020: The Irishman e C'era una volta a... Hollywood tra i nominati

I SAG Awards 2020 verranno consegnati il 19 gennaio e le nomination confermano l'apprezzamento nei confronti di The Irishman e C'era una volta a... Hollywood.

I protagonisti dei film diretti da Martin Scorsese e Quentin Tarantino partono da favoriti in questa stagione di premi che si concluderà con gli Oscar 2020, ma tra le new entry nella corsa alle statuette sembra inserirsi anche Bombshell - La voce dello scandalo.

Le nomination ai SAG Awards 2020, per quanto riguarda il settore televisivo, ha per ora premiato il lavoro compiuto dalla comedy La fantastica signora Maisel, dal cast di The Handmaid's Tale e de Il trono di spade.

Ecco la lista completa delle nomination:

Miglior Attore Protagonista

Christian Bale (Le Mans '66)

Leonardo DiCaprio (C'era una volta a... Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Storia di un matrimonio)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Miglior Attrice Protagonista

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Storia di un matrimonio)

Lupita Nyong'o (Us)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (C'era una volta a... Hollywood)

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Laura Dern (Storia di un matrimonio

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Miglior Cast

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox)

C'era una volta a... Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

Miglior Attore in un Film TV o Serie Limitata

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Miglior Attrice in un Film TV o Serie Limitata

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Miglior Attore in una serie Drammatica

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Miglior Attrice in una serie Drammatica

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Miglior Attore in una serie Comedy

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Miglior Attrice in una serie Comedy

Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (La fantastica signora Maisel)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Mgilior Cast in una serie Drammatica

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Il Trono di Spade (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Miglior Cast in una serie Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

La fantastica signora Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt's Creek (CBC Television)

Migliori Stunt in una serie TV Il Trono di Spade

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Migliori Stunt in un film

Avengers: Endgame

Le Mans '66

The Irishman

Joker

C'era una volta a... Hollywood