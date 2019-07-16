Marvel Studios e i registi di Avengers: Endgame annunciano il 'We Love You 3000 Tour'

Marvel Studios e i registi di Avengers: Endgame annunciano il 'We Love You 3000 Tour' per celebrare l'uscita del cinecomic in versione home video.

NOTIZIA di 4 minuti fa

Marvel Studios e i registi di Avengers: Endgame, i fratello Russo, hanno annunciato il 'We Love You 3000 Tour, evento organizzato per celebrare l'uscita in home video del blockbuster Marvel.

Schermata 2019 03 14 Alle 140523
Avengers: Endgame - Tony Stark

I Russo e altri ospiti speciali dei Marvel Studios e del Marvel Cinematic Universe incontreranno i fan in nove città americane nel corso di un rout che prenderà il via a San Diego il 20 luglio in occasione del San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 e terminerà ad Anaheim con l'evento Disney D23 Expo il 24 agosto.

Le tappe del tour includono sorprendenti esperienze riservate ai fan e gadget esclusivi che verranno offerti a chi avrà la fortuna di accaparrarsi i biglietti per le date del tour. Naturalmente ci sarà l'occasione per farsi una foto con i divi più amati e ci sarà anche una visita guidata ad alcune location del film a Cleveland, Ohio.

Il Marvel Cinematic Universe e la Fase 4 dopo Avengers Endgame: prime ipotesi sul futuro

Ecco le date del tour

  • July 20 | SAN DIEGO, CA
    San Diego Comic-Con
    Where: IMDboat - 5th Avenue Landing Marina, Slip 5B (Directly behind the convention center)
    Time: Saturday, July 20 at 1:15 - 2:15pm

  • July 30 | SEATTLE, WA
    Funko Fan Experience
    Where: Funko Headquarters - Everett, WA
    Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

  • August 8 | SAN FRANCISCO, CA
    Giants Game @ Oracle Park
    What: Join the Russo Bros. for Marvel Night at the San Francisco Giants game
    Get tickets: Get your tickets for the game now.

  • August 13 | CHICAGO, IL
    Best Buy In-Store Event
    What: Join the Russo Bros. as the "We Love You 3000 Tour" arrives in Chicago.

  • August 13 | TORRANCE, CA
    Best Buy In-Store Event

  • August 13 | MIAMI, FL
    Best Buy In-Store Event

  • August 14 | MINNEAPOLIS, MN
    Best Buy In-Store Event

  • August 20 | CLEVELAND, OH
    Best Buy In-Store Event
    Join us for a trolley tour of the city visiting filming locations in Cleveland of your favorite Marvel Studios' films. Details TBD.

  • August 23- 25 | ANAHEIM, CA
    D23 EXPO - Anaheim Convention Center

Avengers: Endgame sarà disponibile negli USA in Digital HD a partire dal 30 luglio e in 4K Ultra HD e Blu-ray a partire dal 13 agosto.

Cinecittà World

Movieplayer.it

Abbiamo aggiornato la normativa sulla privacy. Devi accettarla per andare avanti.