Marvel Studios e i registi di Avengers: Endgame annunciano il 'We Love You 3000 Tour'

Marvel Studios e i registi di Avengers: Endgame, i fratello Russo, hanno annunciato il 'We Love You 3000 Tour, evento organizzato per celebrare l'uscita in home video del blockbuster Marvel.
I Russo e altri ospiti speciali dei Marvel Studios e del Marvel Cinematic Universe incontreranno i fan in nove città americane nel corso di un rout che prenderà il via a San Diego il 20 luglio in occasione del San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 e terminerà ad Anaheim con l'evento Disney D23 Expo il 24 agosto.
Le tappe del tour includono sorprendenti esperienze riservate ai fan e gadget esclusivi che verranno offerti a chi avrà la fortuna di accaparrarsi i biglietti per le date del tour. Naturalmente ci sarà l'occasione per farsi una foto con i divi più amati e ci sarà anche una visita guidata ad alcune location del film a Cleveland, Ohio.
Ecco le date del tour
-
July 20 | SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Comic-Con
Where: IMDboat - 5th Avenue Landing Marina, Slip 5B (Directly behind the convention center)
Time: Saturday, July 20 at 1:15 - 2:15pm
-
July 30 | SEATTLE, WA
Funko Fan Experience
Where: Funko Headquarters - Everett, WA
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
-
August 8 | SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Giants Game @ Oracle Park
What: Join the Russo Bros. for Marvel Night at the San Francisco Giants game
Get tickets: Get your tickets for the game now.
-
August 13 | CHICAGO, IL
Best Buy In-Store Event
What: Join the Russo Bros. as the "We Love You 3000 Tour" arrives in Chicago.
-
August 13 | TORRANCE, CA
Best Buy In-Store Event
-
August 13 | MIAMI, FL
Best Buy In-Store Event
-
August 14 | MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Best Buy In-Store Event
-
August 20 | CLEVELAND, OH
Best Buy In-Store Event
Join us for a trolley tour of the city visiting filming locations in Cleveland of your favorite Marvel Studios' films. Details TBD.
-
August 23- 25 | ANAHEIM, CA
D23 EXPO - Anaheim Convention Center
Avengers: Endgame sarà disponibile negli USA in Digital HD a partire dal 30 luglio e in 4K Ultra HD e Blu-ray a partire dal 13 agosto.