Golden Globe 2024: battaglia tra Barbie e Oppenheimer, Io capitano di Matteo Garrone tra le nomination

Gli attori Cedric the Entertainer e Wilmer Valderrama hanno annunciato le nomination per gli 81° Golden Globe Awards 2024, che premiano i migliori film e serie televisive dell'anno passato. Quest'anno, le nomination di Golden Globes riguardano 27 categorie di premi tra cinema e televisione con l'aggiunta di due nuove categorie: Miglior Blockbuster e Miglior Comico Stand Up. Nel prevedibile testa a testa tra Barbie e Oppenheimer nella categoria cinema, spunta l'italiano Io capitano di Matteo Garrone, nella cinquina dei migliori film in lingua non inglese.

La cerimonia di premiazione dei Golden Globe 2024andrà in onda in diretta su CBS domenica 7 gennaio. per l'Italia sarà Sky a trasmetterla a partire dalle due di notte.

Barbie: Margot Robbie in un'immagine

Gli sconvolgimenti nei Golden Globe

L'inserimento di due nuove categorie non è il principale cambiamento subito dai Golden Globe. Negli ultimi anni, la Hollywood Foreign Press Association, storica organizzatrice dell'evento, è stata scossa da una serie di scandali ed è diventata bersaglio dei media dopo che un rapporto del Los Angeles Times ha rivelato che nessuno degli 87 membri del gruppo era nero. Tra la presa di distanza delle star e le polemiche esplose, in molti hanno minacciato il boicottaggio a meno che non fossero state intraprese riforme radicali.

Di conseguenza, la cerimonia del 2022 sulla NBC è stata cancellata. La cerimonia dell'anno scorso è stata condotta dal comico Jerrod Carmichael, che sul palco ha scherzato sulla mancanza di diversità dell'HFPA. Ora, i Globes cercano di reinventarsi e ripristinare la loro reputazione di cerimonia di premiazione rilassata e divertente, ma pur sempre prestigiosa, riconquistando il prestigio perduto per via degli scandali.

Oppenheimer: lo studio ovale usato da Nolan è quello di una celebre serie comica

Lista completa delle nomination ai Golden Globe 2023

FILM

Miglior Film (Dramma)

Anatomia di una caduta

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

La zona d'interesse

Miglior film (Musical o Commedia)

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Povere Creature!

Miglior Attrice (Dramma)

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomia di una caduta

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Miglior Attrice (Musical o Commedia)

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, Fidanzata in Affitto

Natalie Portman, May December

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Povere Creature!

Miglior Attore (Dramma)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, Estranei

Miglior Attore (Musical o Commedia)

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau ha paura

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Willem Dafoe, Povere Creature!

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Povere Creature!

Miglior Regista

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Povere Creature!

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Miglior Sceneggiatura

Barbie, Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach

Povere Creature!, Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth e Martin Scorsese

Past Lives, Celine Song

Anatomia di una caduta, Justine Triet e Arthur Harari

Miglior Colonna Sonora Originale

Jerskin Fendrix, Povere Creature!

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, Il ragazzo e l'airone

Mica Levi, La zona d'interesse

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Miglior Canzone Originale

"Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me

"Dance the Night" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin - Barbie

"I'm Just Ken" by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

"Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker - Super Mario Bros. Il Film

"Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz - Rustin

"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie

Miglior Film d'Animazione

Il ragazzo e l'airone

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Super Mario Bros. Il Film

Suzume

Wish

Miglior Film Straniero

Anatomia di una caduta

Foglie al vento

Io Capitano

Past Lives

La società della neve

La zona dì'interesse

Miglior Blockbuster

Barbie

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Super Mario Bros. Il Film

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TELEVISIONE

Miglior Serie Drammatica

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Miglior Serie Comica

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Miglior Serie Limitata o Film TV

Tutta la luce che non vediamo

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lezioni di chimica

Miglior Attrice (Dramma)

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Miglior Attore (Dramma)

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Miglior Attrice (Musical o Commedia)

Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Miglior Attrice (Musical o Commedia)

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Miglior Attrice in una Serie Limitata o Film TV

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Miglior Attore in una Serie Limitata o Film TV

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Miglior Comico Stand-Up