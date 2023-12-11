Golden Globe 2024: battaglia tra Barbie e Oppenheimer, Io capitano di Matteo Garrone tra le nomination

Gli attori Cedric the Entertainer e Wilmer Valderrama hanno annunciato le nomination per gli 81° Golden Globe Awards 2024, che premiano i migliori film e serie televisive dell'anno passato. Quest'anno, le nomination di Golden Globes riguardano 27 categorie di premi tra cinema e televisione con l'aggiunta di due nuove categorie: Miglior Blockbuster e Miglior Comico Stand Up. Nel prevedibile testa a testa tra Barbie e Oppenheimer nella categoria cinema, spunta l'italiano Io capitano di Matteo Garrone, nella cinquina dei migliori film in lingua non inglese.
La cerimonia di premiazione dei Golden Globe 2024andrà in onda in diretta su CBS domenica 7 gennaio. per l'Italia sarà Sky a trasmetterla a partire dalle due di notte.
Gli sconvolgimenti nei Golden Globe
L'inserimento di due nuove categorie non è il principale cambiamento subito dai Golden Globe. Negli ultimi anni, la Hollywood Foreign Press Association, storica organizzatrice dell'evento, è stata scossa da una serie di scandali ed è diventata bersaglio dei media dopo che un rapporto del Los Angeles Times ha rivelato che nessuno degli 87 membri del gruppo era nero. Tra la presa di distanza delle star e le polemiche esplose, in molti hanno minacciato il boicottaggio a meno che non fossero state intraprese riforme radicali.
Di conseguenza, la cerimonia del 2022 sulla NBC è stata cancellata. La cerimonia dell'anno scorso è stata condotta dal comico Jerrod Carmichael, che sul palco ha scherzato sulla mancanza di diversità dell'HFPA. Ora, i Globes cercano di reinventarsi e ripristinare la loro reputazione di cerimonia di premiazione rilassata e divertente, ma pur sempre prestigiosa, riconquistando il prestigio perduto per via degli scandali.
Lista completa delle nomination ai Golden Globe 2023
FILM
Miglior Film (Dramma)
-
Anatomia di una caduta
-
Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Maestro
-
Oppenheimer
-
Past Lives
-
La zona d'interesse
Miglior film (Musical o Commedia)
-
Air
-
American Fiction
-
Barbie
-
The Holdovers
-
May December
-
Povere Creature!
Miglior Attrice (Dramma)
-
Annette Bening, Nyad
-
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Sandra Hüller, Anatomia di una caduta
-
Greta Lee, Past Lives
-
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
-
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Miglior Attrice (Musical o Commedia)
-
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
-
Jennifer Lawrence, Fidanzata in Affitto
-
Natalie Portman, May December
-
Margot Robbie, Barbie
-
Emma Stone, Povere Creature!
Miglior Attore (Dramma)
-
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
-
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Colman Domingo, Rustin
-
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
-
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
-
Andrew Scott, Estranei
Miglior Attore (Musical o Commedia)
-
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
-
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
-
Matt Damon, Air
-
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
-
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau ha paura
-
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
-
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
-
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
-
Jodie Foster, Nyad
-
Julianne Moore, May December
-
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
-
Willem Dafoe, Povere Creature!
-
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
-
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
-
Charles Melton, May December
-
Mark Ruffalo, Povere Creature!
Miglior Regista
-
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
-
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
-
Yorgos Lanthimos, Povere Creature!
-
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
-
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Celine Song, Past Lives
Miglior Sceneggiatura
-
Barbie, Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach
-
Povere Creature!, Tony McNamara
-
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
-
Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth e Martin Scorsese
-
Past Lives, Celine Song
-
Anatomia di una caduta, Justine Triet e Arthur Harari
Miglior Colonna Sonora Originale
-
Jerskin Fendrix, Povere Creature!
-
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
-
Joe Hisaishi, Il ragazzo e l'airone
-
Mica Levi, La zona d'interesse
-
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
-
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Miglior Canzone Originale
-
"Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me
-
"Dance the Night" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin - Barbie
-
"I'm Just Ken" by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
-
"Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker - Super Mario Bros. Il Film
-
"Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz - Rustin
-
"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie
Miglior Film d'Animazione
-
Il ragazzo e l'airone
-
Elemental
-
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
-
Super Mario Bros. Il Film
-
Suzume
-
Wish
Miglior Film Straniero
-
Anatomia di una caduta
-
Foglie al vento
-
Io Capitano
-
Past Lives
-
La società della neve
-
La zona dì'interesse
Miglior Blockbuster
-
Barbie
-
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
-
John Wick: Chapter 4
-
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
-
Oppenheimer
-
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
-
Super Mario Bros. Il Film
-
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TELEVISIONE
Miglior Serie Drammatica
-
1923
-
The Crown
-
The Diplomat
-
The Last of Us
-
The Morning Show
-
Succession
Miglior Serie Comica
-
Abbott Elementary
-
Barry
-
The Bear
-
Jury Duty
-
Only Murders in the Building
-
Ted Lasso
Miglior Serie Limitata o Film TV
-
Tutta la luce che non vediamo
-
Beef
-
Daisy Jones & The Six
-
Fargo
-
Fellow Travelers
-
Lezioni di chimica
Miglior Attrice (Dramma)
-
Helen Mirren, 1923
-
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
-
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
-
Sarah Snook, Succession
-
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
-
Emma Stone, The Curse
Miglior Attore (Dramma)
-
Brian Cox, Succession
-
Kieran Culkin, Succession
-
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
-
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
-
Jeremy Strong, Succession
-
Dominic West, The Crown
Miglior Attrice (Musical o Commedia)
-
Rachel Brosnahan, La fantastica signora Maisel
-
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
-
Elle Fanning, The Great
-
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
-
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
-
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Miglior Attrice (Musical o Commedia)
-
Bill Hader, Barry
-
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
-
Jason Segel, Shrinking
-
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
-
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
-
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
-
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
-
Abby Elliott, The Bear
-
Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets
-
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
-
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
-
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
-
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
-
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
-
James Marsden, Jury Duty
-
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
-
Alan Ruck, Succession
-
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Miglior Attrice in una Serie Limitata o Film TV
-
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
-
Brie Larson, Lezioni di chimica
-
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
-
Juno Temple, Fargo
-
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
-
Ali Wong, Beef
Miglior Attore in una Serie Limitata o Film TV
-
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
-
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
-
Jon Hamm, Fargo
-
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
-
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
-
Steven Yeun, Beef
Miglior Comico Stand-Up
-
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
-
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
-
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
-
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
-
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
-
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer