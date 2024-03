Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, il Dementus di Chris Hemsworth si svela in una nuova foto

EXCLUSIVE ????



In #Furiosa, @chrishemsworth's new warlord Dementus is "a pretty horrible individual," he tells Empire.



But "it's not just sadistic insanity. There's real purpose, the wheels are turning, he's ten steps ahead of everyone else."



READ MORE: https://t.co/GmdOVmpfJ5