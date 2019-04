Bond 25: Daniel Craig e Jeffrey Wright nelle prime foto dal set

Primer día de rodaje #Jamaica #Bond25 #JamesBond @007 @Veacine El Actor y su Doble : #DanielCraig swaps his Aston Martin for a battered Land Rover during his first day of filming of Bond 25 in Jamaica... as fans swoon over his VERY handsome stunt double. @MunirFalah pic.twitter.com/9ndduRNCs9