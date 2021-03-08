Zack Snyder's Justice League: svelata la tracklist della colonna sonora di Junkie XL

Zack Snyder's Justice League arriverà il 18 marzo e Junkie XL ha svelato la tracklist della colonna sonora, condividendo così qualche anticipazione riguardante gli eventi proposti nella versione originale ideata dal regista.
L'album con i brani composti da Tom Holkenborg avrà una durata di 4 ore e comprende anche due canzoni.
I fan del film potranno acquistare la colonna sonora di Zack Snyder's Justice League il 18 marzo, in contemporanea con l'uscita sulle piattaforme digitali, e successivamente verrà messo in vendita un vinile.
La tracklist comprende 52 tracce strumentali di Junkie XL e le due canzoni Song to the Siren di Rose Betts e Hallelujah, cover di Allison Crowe.
Ecco la lista dei brani che svela qualche spoiler relativo agli eventi raccontati nel lungometraggio:
- "Song to the Siren" - Rose Betts
- "A Hunter Gathers"
- "Migratory"
- "Things Fall Apart"
- "Wonder Woman Defending / And What Rough Beast"
- "World Ending Fire"
- "Middle Mass"
- "Long Division"
- "No Paradise, No Fall"
- "The Center Will Not Hold, Twenty Centuries of Stony Sleep"
- "As Above, So Below"
- "No Dog, No Master"
- "Take This Kingdom by Force"
- "A Splinter from the Thorn That Pricked You"
- "Cyborg Becoming / Human All Too Human"
- "The Path Chooses You"
- "Aquaman Returning / Carry Your Own Water"
- "The Provenance of Something Gathered"
- "We Do This Together"
- "The Will to Power"
- "Smoke Become Fire"
- "I Teach You, the Overman"
- "A Glimmer at the Door of the Living"
- "How We Achieve Ourselves"
- "The Sun Forever Rising"
- "Underworld"
- "Superman Rising, Pt. 1 / A Book of Hours"
- "Beyond Good and Evil"
- "Monument Builder"
- "Monument Destroyer"
- "Urgrund"
- "So Begins the End"
- "The House of Belonging"
- "Earthling"
- "Flight Is Our Nature"
- "Indivisible:
- "And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 1"
- "And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 2"
- "Superman Rising, Pt. 2 / Immovable"
- "At the Speed of Force"
- "My Broken Boy"
- "That Terrible Strength"
- "An Eternal Reoccurrence of Change"
- "We Slay Ourselves"
- "Your Own House Turned to Ashes"
- "All of You Undisturbed Cities"
- "The Art of Preserving Fire"
- "The Crew at Warpower"
- "The Foundation Theme" (from Zack Snyder's Justice League)
- "Batman, a Duty to Fight / To See"
- "Batman, an Invocation to Heal / To Be Seen"
- "Wonder Woman, a Call to Stand / A World Awakened"
- "Flash, The Space to Win / Our Legacy Is Now"
- "Hallelujah" - Allison Crowe
Nel cast della nuova versione di Justice League ci saranno Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, e Jared Leto.
In Italia il lungometraggio sarà disponibile per l'acquisto su Amazon Prime Video, Apple Tv, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Film & TV. Dal 1° aprile, il film sarà inoltre disponibile per il noleggio su Sky Primafila e Infinity.