Zack Snyder's Justice League: svelata la tracklist della colonna sonora di Junkie XL

Zack Snyder's Justice League arriverà il 18 marzo e Junkie XL ha svelato la tracklist della colonna sonora, condividendo così qualche anticipazione riguardante gli eventi proposti nella versione originale ideata dal regista.

L'album con i brani composti da Tom Holkenborg avrà una durata di 4 ore e comprende anche due canzoni.

I fan del film potranno acquistare la colonna sonora di Zack Snyder's Justice League il 18 marzo, in contemporanea con l'uscita sulle piattaforme digitali, e successivamente verrà messo in vendita un vinile.

La tracklist comprende 52 tracce strumentali di Junkie XL e le due canzoni Song to the Siren di Rose Betts e Hallelujah, cover di Allison Crowe.

Ecco la lista dei brani che svela qualche spoiler relativo agli eventi raccontati nel lungometraggio:

"Song to the Siren" - Rose Betts "A Hunter Gathers" "Migratory" "Things Fall Apart" "Wonder Woman Defending / And What Rough Beast" "World Ending Fire" "Middle Mass" "Long Division" "No Paradise, No Fall" "The Center Will Not Hold, Twenty Centuries of Stony Sleep" "As Above, So Below" "No Dog, No Master" "Take This Kingdom by Force" "A Splinter from the Thorn That Pricked You" "Cyborg Becoming / Human All Too Human" "The Path Chooses You" "Aquaman Returning / Carry Your Own Water" "The Provenance of Something Gathered" "We Do This Together" "The Will to Power" "Smoke Become Fire" "I Teach You, the Overman" "A Glimmer at the Door of the Living" "How We Achieve Ourselves" "The Sun Forever Rising" "Underworld" "Superman Rising, Pt. 1 / A Book of Hours" "Beyond Good and Evil" "Monument Builder" "Monument Destroyer" "Urgrund" "So Begins the End" "The House of Belonging" "Earthling" "Flight Is Our Nature" "Indivisible: "And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 1" "And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 2" "Superman Rising, Pt. 2 / Immovable" "At the Speed of Force" "My Broken Boy" "That Terrible Strength" "An Eternal Reoccurrence of Change" "We Slay Ourselves" "Your Own House Turned to Ashes" "All of You Undisturbed Cities" "The Art of Preserving Fire" "The Crew at Warpower" "The Foundation Theme" (from Zack Snyder's Justice League) "Batman, a Duty to Fight / To See" "Batman, an Invocation to Heal / To Be Seen" "Wonder Woman, a Call to Stand / A World Awakened" "Flash, The Space to Win / Our Legacy Is Now" "Hallelujah" - Allison Crowe

Nel cast della nuova versione di Justice League ci saranno Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, e Jared Leto.

In Italia il lungometraggio sarà disponibile per l'acquisto su Amazon Prime Video, Apple Tv, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Film & TV. Dal 1° aprile, il film sarà inoltre disponibile per il noleggio su Sky Primafila e Infinity.