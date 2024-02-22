WGA 2024: Barbie, Oppenheimer, Succession e The Bear tra le nomination

Barbie svetta tra le candidature per la sceneggiatura originale della WGA 2024, in disaccordo con gli Oscar, in nomination anche Oppenheimer e le serie tv Succession e The Bear.

Dopo i ritardi dovuti allo sciopero degli sceneggiatori, finalmente sono state annunciate le nomination della WGA 2024. Invertendo la tradizione, quest'anno i WGA Awards si terranno il 14 aprile, più di un mese dopo gli Oscar.

Come sempre, la Writers Guild of America ha requisiti di ammissibilità diversi rispetto agli Academy Awards, quindi nelle nomination di oggi mancano alcune delle sceneggiature preferite della stagione dei premi.

Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy in una foto del film

Sindacato e Oscar in accordo perfetto nella categoria sceneggiatura originale, dove tra i candidati spiccano The Holdovers, May December e Past Lives. La WGA ha candidato anche Air, mentre l'Academy ha scelto Anatomia di una caduta e Maestro. Ma la Writers Guild ha riconosciuto anche Barbie come sceneggiatura originale, mentre agli Oscar la pellicola è stata inserita nella cinquina della sceneggiatura non originale. Categoria in cui la WGA ha candidato Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, Killers of the Flower Moon, Nyad, _Oppenheimer e American Fiction.

Sul versante televisivo, i candidati a miglior serie drammatica della WGA sono The Crown, The Curse, The Diplomat, The Last of Us e il vincitore dell'Emmy Succession. A contendersi il premio per la miglior sceneggiatura di una serie comica troviamo, invece, Abbott Elementary, Barry, Jury Duty, Only Murders in the Building e il vincitore dell'Emmy The Bear.

The Bear: un momento della serie

Le candidature della WGA 2024

Ecco la lista completa dei candidati ai Writers Guild Awards 2024.

Sceneggiatura originale

Air, Written by Alex Convery; Amazon MGM Studios

Barbie, Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach; Warner Bros. Pictures

The Holdovers, Written by David Hemingson; Focus Features

May December, Screenplay by Samy Burch, Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik; Netflix

Past Lives, Written by Celine Song; A24

Sceneggiatura non originale

American Fiction, Screenplay by Cord Jefferson, Based upon the novel Erasure by Percival Everett; Amazon MGM Studios

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., Screenplay by Kelly Fremon Craig, Based on the book by Judy Blume; Lionsgate

Killers of the Flower Moon, Screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Based on the book by David Grann; Apple Original Films

Nyad, Screenplay by Julia Cox, Based on the book Find a Way by Diana Nyad; Netflix

Oppenheimer, Screenplay by Christopher Nolan, Based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin; Universal Pictures

Documentario

Bella!, Written by Jeff L. Lieberman; Re-Emerging Films

It Ain't Over, Written by Sean Mullin; Sony Pictures Classics

The Pigeon Tunnel, Written by Errol Morris; Apple Original Films

Stamped from the Beginning, Written by David Teague, Based on the book Stamped From the Beginning by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi; Netflix

What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?, Written by John Scheinfeld; Abramorama

TELEVISIONE

Serie drammatica

The Crown, Written by Peter Morgan; Netflix

The Curse, Written by Carmen Christopher, Nathan Fielder, Alex Huggins, Carrie Kemper, Benny Safdie; Showtime

The Diplomat, Written by Eli Attie, Debora Cahn, Mia Chung, Anna Hagen, Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom, Peter Noah; Netflix

The Last of Us, Written by Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, Craig Mazin, Bo Shim; HBO | Max

Succession, Written by Will Arbery, Jesse Armstrong, Miriam Battye, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Nate Elston, Francesca Gardiner, Callie Hersheway, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO | Max

Serie comica

Abbott Elementary, Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner; ABC

Barry, Written byEmma Barrie, Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Nicky Hirsch, Taofik Kolade, Liz Sarnoff; HBO | Max

The Bear, Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Kelly Galuska, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Alex Russell, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer; FX Networks

Jury Duty, Written by Tanner Bean, Lee Eisenberg, Marcos Gonzalez, Cody Heller, Mekki Leeper, Katrina Mathewson, Kerry O'Neill, Ese Shaw, Gene Stupnitsky, Andrew Weinberg, Evan Williams; Amazon Freevee

Only Murders in the Building, Written by Matteo Borghese, Madeleine George, Sas E. Goldberg, Joshua Allen Griffith, John Hoffman, Elaine Ko, Noah Levine, Tess Morris, J.J. Philbin, Ben Philippe, Jake Schnesel, Ben Smith, Siena Streiber, Pete Swanson, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu

Nuova serie

The Diplomat, Written by Eli Attie, Debora Cahn, Mia Chung, Anna Hagen, Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom, Peter Noah; Netflix

Jury Duty, Written by Tanner Bean, Lee Eisenberg, Marcos Gonzalez, Cody Heller, Mekki Leeper, Katrina Mathewson, Kerry O'Neill, Ese Shaw, Gene Stupnitsky, Andrew Weinberg, Evan Williams; Amazon Freevee

The Last of Us, Written by Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, Craig Mazin, Bo Shim; HBO | Max

Poker Face, Written by Christine Boylan, Wyatt Cain, Chris Downey, CS Fischer, Rian Johnson, Alice Ju, Joe Lawson, Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Peppers, Lilla Zuckerman, Nora Zuckerman; Peacock

Shrinking, Written by Wally Baram, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Neil Goldman, Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, Annie Mebane, Bill Posley, Jason Segel, Sofia Selig; Apple TV+

Miniserie

A Murder at the End of the World, Written by Zal Batmanglij, Cherie Dimaline, Brit Marling, Melanie Marnich, Rebecca Roanhorse; FX Networks

Beef, Written by Joanna Calo, Bathsheba Doran, Jean Kyoung Frazier, Niko Gutierrez-Kovner, Lee Sung Jin, Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper, Mike Makowsky, Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen, Kevin Rosen, Alex Russell; Netflix

Daisy Jones & The Six, Written by Susan Coyne, Jihan Crowther, Harris Danow, Charmaine DeGraté, Will Graham, Nora Kirkpatrick, Jenny Klein, Liz Koe, Judalina Neira, Scott Neustadter, Stacy Traub, Michael H. Weber; Prime Video

Fargo, Written by Thomas Bezucha, Bob DeLaurentis, Noah Hawley, April Shih; FX Networks

Lessons in Chemistry, Written by Victoria Bata, Lee Eisenberg, Hannah Fidell, Emily Jane Fox, Susannah Grant, Rosa Handelman, Elissa Karasik, Boo Killebrew, Mfoniso Udofia; Apple TV+

Film per la tv

Finestkind, Written by Brian Helgeland; Paramount +

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, Written by Andy Breckman; Peacock

No One Will Save You, Written by Brian Duffield; Hulu

Quiz Lady, Written by Jen D'Angelo; Hulu

Totally Killer, Screenplay by David Matalon & Sasha Perl-Raver and Jen D'Angelo, Story by David Matalon & Sasha Perl-Raver; Prime Video

Animazione

"A Mid-Childhood Night's Dream" (The Simpsons), Written by Carolyn Omine; Fox

"Carl Carlson Rides Again" (The Simpsons), Written by Loni Steele Sosthand; Fox

"Homer's Adventure Through the Windshield Glass" (The Simpsons), Written by Tim Long; Fox

"I Know What You Did Next Xmas" (Futurama), Written by Ariel Ladensohn; Hulu

"Thirst Trap: A Corporate Love Story" (The Simpsons), Written by Rob LaZebnik; Fox

Episodio in una serie drammatica

"Crown Jewels" (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Written by Shonda Rhimes; Netflix

"Kill List" (Succession), Written by Jon Brown & Ted Cohen; HBO | Max

"The Last Generation" (Star Trek: Picard), Written by Terry Matalas; Paramount +

"Living+" (Succession), Written by Georgia Pritchett & Will Arbery; HBO | Max

"Our Black Shining Prince" (Godfather of Harlem), Written by Chris Brancato & Michael Panes; MGM+

"Sleep, Dearie Sleep" (The Crown), Written by Peter Morgan; Netflix

Episodio in una serie comica