Top Gun: Maverick è il miglior film dell'anno per la National Board of Review

La National Board of Review incorona Top Gun: Maverick miglior film dell'anno, Michelle Yeoh e Colin Farrell sono i migliori attori per Everything Everywhere All at Once e Gli spiriti dell'isola.

Top Gun: Maverick è stato eletto miglior film dell'anno dalla National Board of Review, come annunciato poche ore fa.

I vincitori del 2022 nelle categorie della recitazione includono Colin Farrell, miglior attore per Gli spiriti dell'isola, giudizio che conferma il verdetto emesso dal New York Film Critics Circle all'inizio di questo mese, e Michelle Yeoh per il ruolo di Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Due vincitori della National Board of Review negli ultimi 12 anni si sono tradotti in vincitori dell'Oscar: Casey Affleck per Manchester by the Sea (2016) e Will Smith per King Richard (2021). Per i vincitori che sono diventati candidati, alla fine solo tre uomini sono stati snobbati dall'Academy: Oscar Isaac per A Most Violent Year (2014), Tom Hanks per The Post (2017) e Adam Sandler per Diamanti grezzi (2019). Tra le donne, prima di Michelle Yeoh Brie Larson per Room (2015) e Renée Zellweger per Judy (2019)hanno visto seguire il premio della BBR da un Oscar per la miglior interpretazione.

Gli spiriti dell'isola: Colin Farrell e Barry Keoghan in una scena

Nella categoria attore/attrice non protagonista l'hanno spuntata Brendan Gleeson per Gli spiriti dell'isola e la cantante Janelle Monáe per il sequel di Knives Out, Glass Onion.

Il premio per la miglior regia è andato a Steven Spielberg per la pellicola autobiografica The Fabelmans, seconda vittoria nella sua carriera dopo L'impero del sole (1987).

The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg: "Mai stato così a lungo parte attiva di una mia storia sullo schermo"

Di seguito l'elenco completo dei vincitori della National Board of Review 2022.

Miglior Film: "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

Miglior Regista: Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

Miglior Attore: Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

Miglior Attrice: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Miglior Attore non protagonista: Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

Miglior Attrice non protagonista: Janelle Monáe, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)

Miglior Sceneggiatura originale: Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

Miglior Sceneggiatura non originale: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Netflix)

Performance rivelazione: Danielle Deadwyler, "Till" (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

Performance rivelazione: Gabriel LaBelle, "The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

Miglior debutto alla regia: Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun" (A24)

Miglior film d'animazione: "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" (A24)

Miglior film straniero: "Close" from Belgium (A24)

Miglior documentario: "Sr." (Netflix)

Miglior Ensemble: "Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Miglior Fotografia: Claudio Miranda, "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards: "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (Neon) and "Argentina, 1985" (Amazon Studios)

Top Film (in ordine alfabetico):

"Aftersun" (A24)

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)

"RRR" (Variance Films)

"Till" (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

"The Woman King" (Sony Pictures)

"Women Talking"

Top 5 Film Stranieri (in ordine alfabetico):

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germania)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Decision to Leave" (South Korea)

"EO" (Polonia)

"Saint Omer" (Francia)

Top 5 Documentari (in ordine alfabetico):

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (Neon)

"All That Breathes" (HBO)

"Descendant" (Netflix)

"Turn Every Page - The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb" (Sony Pictures Classics)

"Wildcat" (Amazon Studios)

Top 10 Film Indipendenti (in ordine alfabetico):