The Pitt e The Bear guidano le nomination ai DGA TV Awards 2026

La Directors Guild of America ha annunciato le candidature ai DGA TV Awards 2026. The Pitt e The Bear guidano le candidature nelle categorie televisive, rispettivamente, nelle serie drammatiche e serie comiche con due nomination ciascuna.

Tra i candidati spicca il longevo show comico Saturday Night Live" con tre diverse candidature che riguardano gli speciali SNL50: The Homecoming Concert e SNL50: The Anniversary Special e la serie di documentari SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.

Nelle prossime ore verranno annunciate anche le nomination delle categorie cinematografiche. I vincitori saranno annunciati durante la 78a edizione dei DGA Awards, che si terrà sabato 7 febbraio 2026 presso il Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills.

Ecco la lista completa delle nomination ai DGA TV Awards 2026

Jeremy Allen White in una scena di The Bear

SERIE DRAMMATICHE

Liza Johnson, The Diplomat, "Amagansett" (Netflix)

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt, "6:00 P.M." (HBO Max)

Janus Metz, Andor, "Who Are You?" (Disney+)

Ben Stiller, Severance, "Cold Harbor" (Apple TV+)

John Wells, The Pitt, "7:00 A.M." (HBO Max)

SERIE COMICHE

Lucia Aniello, Hacks, "A Slippery Slope" (HBO Max)

Janicza Bravo, The Bear, "Worms" (FX on Hulu)

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio, "The Oner" (Apple TV+)

Christopher Storer, The Bear, "Bears" (FX on Hulu)

Mike White, The White Lotus, "Denials" (HBO Max)

SERIE LIMITED E ANTOLOGICHE

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit, "The Black Rabbits" (Netflix)

Antonio Campos, The Beast in Me, "Sick Puppy" (Netflix)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day, "Episode 6" (Netflix)

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex, "It's Not That Serious" (FX on Hulu)

Ally Pankiw, Black Mirror, "Common People"(Netflix)

FILM PER LA TV

Jesse Armstrong, "Mountainhead" (HBO Max)

Stephen Chbosky, "Nonnas" (Netflix)

Scott Derrickson, "Misteri dal profondo" (Apple TV+)

Michael Morris, "Bridget Jones: Un amore di ragazzo" (Peacock)

Kyle Newacheck, "Un tipo imprevedibile 2" (Netflix)

VARIETA'

Yvonne De Mare, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "Julia Roberts; Sam Smith" (CBS)

Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "Stephen Colbert; Kumail Nanjiani; Reneé Rapp" (ABC)

Beth McCarthy-Miller, "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" (Peacock)

Liz Patrick, "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" (NBC)

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, "Public Media" (HBO Max)

SPORT

Matthew Gangl, 2025 World Series - Game 7 - Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Fox Sports)

Steve Milton, 2025 Masters Tournament - Augusta National Golf Club (CBS Sports)

Rich Russo, Super Bowl LIX - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Fox Sports)

REALITY / QUIZ

Lucinda M. Margolis, Jeopardy!, "Ep. 9341" (Syndicated)

Adam Sandler, The Price is Right, "10,000th Episode" (CBS)

Mike Sweeney, Conan O'Brien Must Go, "Austria" (HBO Max)

DOCUMENTARI

Mstyslav Chernov, "2000 Meters to Andriivka" (PBS)

Geeta Gandbhir, "The Perfect Neighbor" (Netflix)

Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni, "Cutting Through Rocks" (Assembly Releasing)

Elizabeth Lo, "Mistress Dispeller" (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus, "Cover-Up" (Netflix)

SERIE DOCUMENTARI