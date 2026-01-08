The Pitt e The Bear guidano le nomination ai DGA TV Awards 2026

La Directors Guild of America ha annunciato le candidature ai DGA TV Awards 2026. The Pitt e The Bear guidano le candidature nelle categorie televisive, rispettivamente, nelle serie drammatiche e serie comiche con due nomination ciascuna.
Tra i candidati spicca il longevo show comico Saturday Night Live" con tre diverse candidature che riguardano gli speciali SNL50: The Homecoming Concert e SNL50: The Anniversary Special e la serie di documentari SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night.
Nelle prossime ore verranno annunciate anche le nomination delle categorie cinematografiche. I vincitori saranno annunciati durante la 78a edizione dei DGA Awards, che si terrà sabato 7 febbraio 2026 presso il Beverly Hilton Hotel di Beverly Hills.
Ecco la lista completa delle nomination ai DGA TV Awards 2026
SERIE DRAMMATICHE
-
Liza Johnson, The Diplomat, "Amagansett" (Netflix)
-
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt, "6:00 P.M." (HBO Max)
-
Janus Metz, Andor, "Who Are You?" (Disney+)
-
Ben Stiller, Severance, "Cold Harbor" (Apple TV+)
-
John Wells, The Pitt, "7:00 A.M." (HBO Max)
SERIE COMICHE
-
Lucia Aniello, Hacks, "A Slippery Slope" (HBO Max)
-
Janicza Bravo, The Bear, "Worms" (FX on Hulu)
-
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio, "The Oner" (Apple TV+)
-
Christopher Storer, The Bear, "Bears" (FX on Hulu)
-
Mike White, The White Lotus, "Denials" (HBO Max)
SERIE LIMITED E ANTOLOGICHE
-
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit, "The Black Rabbits" (Netflix)
-
Antonio Campos, The Beast in Me, "Sick Puppy" (Netflix)
-
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day, "Episode 6" (Netflix)
-
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex, "It's Not That Serious" (FX on Hulu)
-
Ally Pankiw, Black Mirror, "Common People"(Netflix)
FILM PER LA TV
-
Jesse Armstrong, "Mountainhead" (HBO Max)
-
Stephen Chbosky, "Nonnas" (Netflix)
-
Scott Derrickson, "Misteri dal profondo" (Apple TV+)
-
Michael Morris, "Bridget Jones: Un amore di ragazzo" (Peacock)
-
Kyle Newacheck, "Un tipo imprevedibile 2" (Netflix)
VARIETA'
-
Yvonne De Mare, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "Julia Roberts; Sam Smith" (CBS)
-
Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "Stephen Colbert; Kumail Nanjiani; Reneé Rapp" (ABC)
-
Beth McCarthy-Miller, "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" (Peacock)
-
Liz Patrick, "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" (NBC)
-
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, "Public Media" (HBO Max)
SPORT
-
Matthew Gangl, 2025 World Series - Game 7 - Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Fox Sports)
-
Steve Milton, 2025 Masters Tournament - Augusta National Golf Club (CBS Sports)
-
Rich Russo, Super Bowl LIX - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Fox Sports)
REALITY / QUIZ
-
Lucinda M. Margolis, Jeopardy!, "Ep. 9341" (Syndicated)
-
Adam Sandler, The Price is Right, "10,000th Episode" (CBS)
-
Mike Sweeney, Conan O'Brien Must Go, "Austria" (HBO Max)
DOCUMENTARI
-
Mstyslav Chernov, "2000 Meters to Andriivka" (PBS)
-
Geeta Gandbhir, "The Perfect Neighbor" (Netflix)
-
Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni, "Cutting Through Rocks" (Assembly Releasing)
-
Elizabeth Lo, "Mistress Dispeller" (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
-
Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus, "Cover-Up" (Netflix)
SERIE DOCUMENTARI
-
Marshall Curry, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, "Written By: A Week Inside the SNL Writers Room" (Peacock)
-
Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, "Part Two" (HBO Max)
-
Rebecca Miller, Mr. Scorsese, "All This Filming Isn't Healthy" (Apple TV+)
-
Alexandra Stapleton, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, "Official Girl" (Netflix)
-
Matt Wolf, Pee-Wee as Himself, "Part 1" (HBO Max)