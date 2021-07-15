TCA Award 2021: Ted Lasso guida con cinque nomination

Le nomination ai premi TCA Award 2021, assegnati ogni anno dall'associazione dei critici americani, hanno segnato il successo di Ted Lasso, la serie con star Jason Sudeikis, che guida con cinque candidature.

Per il secondo anno consecutivo la cerimonia di premiazione non si svolgerà e i vincitori delle varie categorie verranno annunciati prossimamente verso la fine dell'estate.

Ted Lasso è in corsa ai TCA Award grazie alle interpretazioni di Jason Sudeikis e Hannah Waddingham, oltre ad aver ottenuto le nomination nelle categorie Miglior Nuovo Programma, Miglior Comedy e Programma dell'Anno.

Alle spalle dello show ambientato nel mondo del calcio ci sono poi le serie Hacks, I May Destroy You, WandaVision e Omicidio a Easttown.

Netflix è in corsa per un totale di 15 potenziali vittorie, lasciandosi alle spalle HBO ferma a 14.

Nella categoria dedicata alle news e all'informazione, come accaduto agli Emmy, sono in corso anche i documentari Allen v. Farrow e Framing Britney Spears.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Performance in una serie drammatica

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You" - HBO

Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird" - Showtime

Thuso Mbedu, "The Underground Railroad" - Amazon

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision" - Disney+

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" - FX

Omar Sy, "Lupin" - Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit" - Netflix

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown" - HBO

Miglior Performance in una comedy

Bo Burnham, "Bo Burnham: Inside" - Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" - HBO Max

Maya Erskine, "Pen15" - Hulu

Renee Elise Goldsberry, "Girls5Eva" - Peacock

Charlotte Nicdao, "Mythic Quest" - Apple TV+

Jean Smart, "Hacks" - HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+

Miglior Programma News e Informazione

"Allen v. Farrow" - HBO

"City So Real" - NatGeo

"Framing Britney Spears" - FX/FX On Hulu

"Frontline" - PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

"I'll Be Gone in the Dark" - HBO

"Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" - CBS

"The Rachel Maddow Show" - MSNBC

"60 Minutes" - CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

Miglior Reality

"Couples Therapy" - Showtime

"Deaf U" - Netflix

"The Great Pottery Throw Down" - HBO Max

"Legendary" - HBO Max

"Nailed It! Double Trouble" - Netflix

"The Real World Homecoming: New York" - Paramount+

"Taste the Nation" - Hulu

"Top Chef: Portland" - Bravo

Miglior Programma per Ragazzi

"The Baby-Sitters Club" - Netflix

"Bluey" - Disney Jr.

"Donkey Hodie" - PBS Kids

"Emily's Wonder Lab" - Netflix

"Odd Squad" - PBS Kids

"Sesame Street" - HBO

"Waffles + Mochi" - Netflix

"Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum" - PBS Kids

Miglior Nuovo Programma

"Bridgerton" - Netflix

"The Flight Attendant" - HBO Max

"Hacks" - HBO Max

"I May Destroy You" - HBO

"Mare of Easttown" - HBO

"P-Valley" - Starz

"Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+

"WandaVision" - Disney+

Miglior Film, Miniserie o Speciale

"Bo Burnham: Inside" - Netflix

"The Good Lord Bird" - Showtime

"I May Destroy You" - HBO

"It's a Sin" - HBO Max

"Mare of Easttown" - HBO

"The Queen's Gambit" - Netflix

"The Underground Railroad" - Amazon

"WandaVision" - Disney+

Miglior Serie Drammatica

"Bridgerton" - Netflix

"The Crown" - Netflix

"For All Mankind" - Apple TV+

"The Handmaid's Tale" - Hulu

"Lovecraft Country" - HBO

"The Mandalorian" - Disney+

"Pose" - FX

"P-Valley" - Starz

Miglior serie Comedy

"The Flight Attendant" - HBO Max

"Girls5Eva" - Peacock

"Hacks" - HBO Max

"Mythic Quest" - Apple TV+

"Pen15" - Hulu

"Superstore" - NBC

"Ted Lasso" - Apple TV+

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" - NBC

Miglior Varietà, Talk Show o Sketch

"The Amber Ruffin Show" - Peacock

"A Black Lady Sketch Show" - HBO

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" - Comedy Central

"Desus & Mero" - Showtime

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" - HBO

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" - NBC

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" - CBS

"Saturday Night Live" - NBC

"Ziwe" - Showtime

Programma dell'anno