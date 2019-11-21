Spirit Awards 2020: The Lighthouse e Uncut Gems guidano le nomination

Le nomination degli Spirit Awards 2020 vedono il dominio di Uncut Gems e The Lighthouse, film che hanno ottenuto entrambi cinque candidature ai premi dedicati al cinema indipendente.

Gli Independent Spirit Awards hanno inoltre dimostrato l'apprezzamento nei confronti delle performance di Elisabeth Moss nel film Her Smell, Renée Zellweger che ha portato sul grande schermo la storia di Judy Garland, Robert Pattinson, Matthias Schoenarts per The Mustang e persino Jennifer Lopez che è riuscita a conquistare una nomination grazie al film Le ragazze di Wall Street - Business I$ Business.

Tra i titoli apprezzati dai membri della giuria anche Honey Boy, lungometraggio con cui Shia LaBeouf ha raccontato la sua infanzia e The Farewell, con star Awkwafina.

Ecco tutte le nomination che iniziano a dare il via alla lunga corsa verso i premi più prestigiosi della stagione, di cui potete leggere le nostre previsioni sugli Oscar 2020

Miglior Film

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell

Storia di un matrimonio

Uncut Gems

Miglior Regista

Robert Eggers - The Lighthouse Alma Har'el - Honey Boy Julius Onah - Luce Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie - Uncut Gems Lorene Scafaria - Le ragazze di Wall Street

Miglior Opera Prima

Booksmart

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Mustang

See You Yesterday

Miglior Attrice Protagonista

Karen Allen - Colewell

Hong Chau - Driveaways

Elisabeth Moss - Her Smell

Mary Kay Place - Diane

Alfre Woodard - Clemency

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Miglior Attore Protagonista

Chris Galust - Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr. - Luce

Robert Pattinson - The Lighthouse

Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems

Matthias Schoenaerts - The Mustang

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Jennifer Lopez - Le ragazze di Wall Street

Taylor Russell - Waves

Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer - Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer - Luce

Niglior Attore Non Protagonista

Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse

Noah Jupe - Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf - Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors - The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce - Burning Cane

Miglior Sceneggiatura

Noah Baumbach - Storia di un matrimonio

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder - To Dust

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie - Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu - Clemency

Tarell Alvin Mccraney - High Flying Bird

Miglior Sceneggiatura di un esordiente

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol - See you yesterday

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen - Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy - Blow The Man Down

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe - Greener Grass

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger - The Vast of Night

Miglior Fotografia

Todd Banhazl - Le ragazze di Wall Street

Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier - Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj - The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski - Midsommar

Miglior Montaggio

Julie Béziau - The Third Wife

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems

Tyler L. Cook - Sword of Trust

Louise Ford - The Ligthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky - Give Me Liberty

John Cassavetes Award

Burning Cane

Colewell

Give Me Liberty

Premature

Wild Nights With Emily

Robert Altman Award

Storia di un matrimonio

Miglior Documentario

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

Miglior Film Internazionale

Invisible Life, Brasile

Les Miserables, Francia

Parasite, Corea del Sud

Portrait of a Lady in Fire, Francia

Retablo, Peru

The Souvenir, Regno Unito

Piaget Producers Award

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

Someone to Watch Award

Rashaad Ernesto Green - Premature

Ash Mayfair - The Third Wife

Joe Talbot - The Last Black Man In San Francisco

Truer Than Fiction Award

Khalik Allah - Black Mother

Davy Rothbart - 17 Blocks

Nadia Shihab - Jaddoland

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside - América

Annual Bonnie Award

Marielle Heller

Lulu Wang

Kelly Reichardt