Spirit Awards 2020: The Lighthouse e Uncut Gems guidano le nomination

Le nomination degli Spirit Awards 2020 vedono il dominio di Uncut Gems e The Lighthouse, film che hanno ottenuto entrambi cinque candidature ai premi dedicati al cinema indipendente.
Gli Independent Spirit Awards hanno inoltre dimostrato l'apprezzamento nei confronti delle performance di Elisabeth Moss nel film Her Smell, Renée Zellweger che ha portato sul grande schermo la storia di Judy Garland, Robert Pattinson, Matthias Schoenarts per The Mustang e persino Jennifer Lopez che è riuscita a conquistare una nomination grazie al film Le ragazze di Wall Street - Business I$ Business.
Tra i titoli apprezzati dai membri della giuria anche Honey Boy, lungometraggio con cui Shia LaBeouf ha raccontato la sua infanzia e The Farewell, con star Awkwafina.
Ecco tutte le nomination che iniziano a dare il via alla lunga corsa verso i premi più prestigiosi della stagione, di cui potete leggere le nostre previsioni sugli Oscar 2020
Miglior Film
A Hidden Life
Clemency
The Farewell
Storia di un matrimonio
Uncut Gems
Miglior Regista
Robert Eggers - The Lighthouse Alma Har'el - Honey Boy Julius Onah - Luce Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie - Uncut Gems Lorene Scafaria - Le ragazze di Wall Street
Miglior Opera Prima
Booksmart
The Climb
Diane
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Mustang
See You Yesterday
Miglior Attrice Protagonista
Karen Allen - Colewell
Hong Chau - Driveaways
Elisabeth Moss - Her Smell
Mary Kay Place - Diane
Alfre Woodard - Clemency
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Miglior Attore Protagonista
Chris Galust - Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison Jr. - Luce
Robert Pattinson - The Lighthouse
Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems
Matthias Schoenaerts - The Mustang
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
Jennifer Lopez - Le ragazze di Wall Street
Taylor Russell - Waves
Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell
Lauren "Lolo" Spencer - Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer - Luce
Niglior Attore Non Protagonista
Willem Dafoe - The Lighthouse
Noah Jupe - Honey Boy
Shia LaBeouf - Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors - The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce - Burning Cane
Miglior Sceneggiatura
Noah Baumbach - Storia di un matrimonio
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder - To Dust
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie - Uncut Gems
Chinonye Chukwu - Clemency
Tarell Alvin Mccraney - High Flying Bird
Miglior Sceneggiatura di un esordiente
Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol - See you yesterday
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen - Driveways
Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy - Blow The Man Down
Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe - Greener Grass
James Montague, Craig W. Sanger - The Vast of Night
Miglior Fotografia
Todd Banhazl - Le ragazze di Wall Street
Jarin Blaschke - The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier - Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj - The Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski - Midsommar
Miglior Montaggio
Julie Béziau - The Third Wife
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems
Tyler L. Cook - Sword of Trust
Louise Ford - The Ligthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky - Give Me Liberty
John Cassavetes Award
Burning Cane
Colewell
Give Me Liberty
Premature
Wild Nights With Emily
Robert Altman Award
Storia di un matrimonio
Miglior Documentario
American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
Miglior Film Internazionale
Invisible Life, Brasile
Les Miserables, Francia
Parasite, Corea del Sud
Portrait of a Lady in Fire, Francia
Retablo, Peru
The Souvenir, Regno Unito
Piaget Producers Award
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
Someone to Watch Award
Rashaad Ernesto Green - Premature
Ash Mayfair - The Third Wife
Joe Talbot - The Last Black Man In San Francisco
Truer Than Fiction Award
Khalik Allah - Black Mother
Davy Rothbart - 17 Blocks
Nadia Shihab - Jaddoland
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside - América
Annual Bonnie Award
Marielle Heller
Lulu Wang
Kelly Reichardt