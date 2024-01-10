SAG Awards 2024: Barbie, Oppenheimer e la serie Succession guidano le nomination

La sfida tra Barbie e Oppenheimer continuerà anche ai SAG Awards 2024: i due film hanno infatti ottenuto entrambi quattro nomination ai premi assegnati ogni anno dal sindacato degli attori.
Per quanto riguarda le serie tv, invece, è ancora una volta Succession a dominare con cinque candidature.
I protagonisti della stagione
I vincitori delle quindici categorie che compongono la trentesima edizione dei SAG Awards 2024 saranno annunciati sabato 24 febbraio durante una cerimonia trasmessa dal vivo in streaming su Netflix.
Barbie, diretto da Greta Gerwig, ha ottenuto le nomination come Miglior Cast, Miglior Attrice Protagonista, Miglior Attore non protagonista, Migliori Controfigure.
Candidature a Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt e Robert Downey Jr per Oppenheimer, in corsa anche nella categoria dedicata al lavoro compiuto dal cast.
Per quanto riguarda le serie tv, invece, Succession è in corsa per i premi come Miglior Cast di un progetto drammatico e grazie alle interpretazioni di Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen e Sarah Snook.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
Film
Migliore Interpretazione di un attore protagonista
- Bradley Cooper / Leonard Bernstein - "Maestro"
- Colman Domingo / Bayard Rustin - "Rustin"
- Paul Giamatti / Paul Hunham - "The Holdovers"
- Cillian Murphy / J. Robert Oppenheimer - "Oppenheimer"
- Jeffrey Wright / Thelonious "Monk" Ellison - "American Fiction"
Migliore Interpretazione di un'attrice protagonista
- Annette Bening / Diana Nyad - "Nyad"
- Lily Gladstone / Mollie Burkhart - "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Carey Mulligan / Felicia Montealegre - "Maestro"
- Margot Robbie / Barbie - "Barbie"
- Emma Stone / Bella Baxter - "Povere Creature"
Migliore Interpretazione di un attore non protagonista
- Sterling K. Brown / Clifford Ellison - "American Fiction"
- Willem Dafoe / Godwin Baxter - "Povere Creature"
- Robert De Niro / William Hale - "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Robert Downey Jr / Lewis Strauss - "Oppenheimer"
- Ryan Gosling / Ken - "Barbie"
Migliore Interpretazione di un'attrice non protagonista
- Emily Blunt / Kitty Oppenheimer - "Oppenheimer"
- Danielle Brooks / Sofia - "Il colore viola"
- Penélope Cruz / Laura Ferrari - "Ferrari"
- Jodie Foster / Bonnie Stoll - "Nyad"
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph / Mary Lamb - "The Holdovers"
Migliore Interpretazione di un cast
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Il Colore Viola
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Miniserie o film tv
Migliore interpretazione maschile
- Matt Bomer / Hawkins "Hawk" Fuller - "Fellow Travelers"
- Jon Hamm/ Roy Tillman - "Fargo"
- David Oyelowo / Bass Reeves - "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"
- Tony Shalhoub / Adrian Monk - "Mr. Monks Last Case: A Monk Movie"
- Steven Yeun / Danny Cho - "Beef - Lo scontro"
Migliore Interpretazione femminile
- Uzo Aduba / Edie Flowers - "Painkiller"
- Kathryn Hahn / Clare Pierce - "Tiny Beautiful Things"
- Brie Larson / Elizabeth Zott - "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Bel Powley / Miep Gies - "A Small Light"
- Ali Wong / Amy Lau - "Beef - Lo scontro"
Serie tv Drammatiche
Migliore interpretazione attore protagonista
- Brian Cox / Logan Roy - "Succession"
- Billy Crudup / Cory Ellison - "The Morning Show"
- Kieran Culkin / Roman Roy - "Succession"
- Matthew Macfadyen / Tom Wambsgans - "Succession"
- Pedro Pascal/ Joel - "The Last of Us"
Migliore interpretazione attrice protagonista
- Jennifer Aniston / Alex Levy - "The Morning Show"
- Elizabeth Debicki/ Princess Diana - "The Crown"
- Bella Ramsey / Ellie - "The Last of Us"
- Keri Russell / Kate Wyler - "The Diplomat"
- Sarah Snook / Shiv Roy - "Succession"
Serie di genere comedy
Migliore interpretazione attore protagonista
- Brett Goldstein / Roy Kent - "Ted Lasso"
- Bill Hader / Barry - "Barry"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich - "The Bear"
- Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso - "Ted Lasso"
- Jeremy Allen White / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "The Bear"
Migliore interpretazione di un'attrice protagonista
- Alex Borstein / Susie Myerson - "La fantastica signora Maisel"
- Rachel Brosnahan / Miriam "Midge" Maisel - "La fantastica signora Maisel"
- Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues - "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu - "The Bear"
- Hannah Waddingham / Rebecca Welton - "Ted Lasso"
Miglior Cast in una serie drammatica
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Miglior cast in una serie comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders in the building
- Ted Lasso
Stunt
Migliore performance action degli stunt in un film
- Barbie
- Guardiani della Galassia vol. 3
- Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Parte 1
Migliore performance action degli stunt in una serie
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Beef - Lo scontro
- The Last of Us
- The Mandalorian