SAG Award 2022: House of Gucci e Il potere del cane dominano le nomination

Le nomination ai SAG Award 2022 sono state annunciate e tra i film guidano House of Gucci e Il potere del cane, entrambi in corsa per tre statuette, mentre nel settore televisivo il dominio è di Succession e Ted Lasso, con cinque candidature.

Il sindacato degli attori americani ha escluso, un po' a sorpresa, attori molto apprezzati in questa stagione dalla critica e dal pubblico come Kristen Stewart, Aungjanue Ellis e Jamie Dornan.

La cerimonia di premiazione dei SAG Award si svolgerà il 27 febbraio e l'evento verrà trasmesso in diretta su TNT e TBS. Durante la serata verrà inoltre premiata l'attrice Helen Mirren con il premio alla carriera.

Tra le nomination più significative ci sono anche quelle a Squid Game, che diventa la prima serie non girata in inglese a concorrere nella sezione dedicata alle migliori serie drammatiche, e Yellowstone che, dopo una lunga attesa, sta ottenendo finalmente l'attenzione che merita.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Migliore interpretazione di un attore in un Film tv o miniserie

+ Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus")

+ Oscar Isaac ("Scenes From a Marriage")

+ Michael Keaton ("Dopesick")

+ Ewan McGregor ("Halston")

+ Evan Peters ("Mare of Easttown")

Migliore Interpretazione di un'attrice in un Film tv o miniserie:

+ Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus")

+ Cynthia Erivo ("Genius: Aretha")

+ Margaret Qualley ("Maid")

+ Jean Smart ("Mare of Easttown")

+ Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown")

Migliore interpretazione di un attore in una Comedy

+ Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

+ Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso")

+ Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

+ Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

+ Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")

Miglior interpretazione di un'attrice in una Comedy

+ Elle Fanning ("The Great")

+ Sandra Oh ("The Chair")

+ Jean Smart ("Hacks"

+ Juno Temple ("Ted Lasso")

+ Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso")

Miglior Interpretazione di un cast in una serie Comedy

+ "The Great" (Hulu)

+ "Hacks" (HBO Max)

+ "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

+ "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

+ "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)

Migliore Interpretazione di un attore in una serie drammatica

+ Brian Cox ("Succession")

+ Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

+ Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

+ Lee Jung-Jae ("Squid Game")

+ Jeremy Strong ("Succession")

Miglior Interpretazione di un'attrice in una serie drammatica

+ Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

+ Jung Ho-yeon ("Squid Game")

+ Elizabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")

+ Sarah Snook ("Succession")

+ Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Miglior interpretazione di un Cast in una serie drammatica

+ "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

+ "The Morning Show" (Apple TV Plus)

+ "Squid Game" (Netflix)

+ "Succession" (HBO)

+ "Yellowstone" (Paramount Network)

Miglior interpretazione di un'attrice non protagonista

+ Caitríona Balfe ("Belfast")

+ Cate Blanchett ("Nightmare Alley")

+ Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story")

+ Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog")

+ Ruth Negga ("Passing)

Miglior interpretazione di un attore non protagonista

+ Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar")

+ Bradley Cooper ("Licorice Pizza")

+ Troy Kotsur ("CODA")

+ Jared Leto ("House of Gucci")

+ Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog")

Miglior interpretazione di un'attrice

+ Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye")

+ Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter")

+ Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci")

+ Jennifer Hudson ("Respect")

+ Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos")

Miglior interpretazione di un attore

+ Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos")

+ Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog")

+ Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick ... Boom!")

+ Will Smith ("King Richard")

+ Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth")

Miglior cast in un film

+ "Belfast" (Focus Features)

+ "CODA" (Apple Original Films)

+ "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

+ "House of Gucci" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

+ "King Richard" (Warner Bros)

Migliori stunt in un film

+ "Black Widow"

+ "Dune"

+ "The Matrix Resurrections"

+ "No Time to Die"

+ "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

Migliori Stunt in una serie tv

+ "Cobra Kai"

+ "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

+ "Loki"

+ "Mare of Easttown"

+ "Squid Game"