SAG Award 2022: House of Gucci e Il potere del cane dominano le nomination

Le nomination ai SAG Award 2022 sono state annunciate e tra i film guidano House of Gucci e Il potere del cane, entrambi in corsa per tre statuette, mentre nel settore televisivo il dominio è di Succession e Ted Lasso, con cinque candidature.
Il sindacato degli attori americani ha escluso, un po' a sorpresa, attori molto apprezzati in questa stagione dalla critica e dal pubblico come Kristen Stewart, Aungjanue Ellis e Jamie Dornan.
La cerimonia di premiazione dei SAG Award si svolgerà il 27 febbraio e l'evento verrà trasmesso in diretta su TNT e TBS. Durante la serata verrà inoltre premiata l'attrice Helen Mirren con il premio alla carriera.
Tra le nomination più significative ci sono anche quelle a Squid Game, che diventa la prima serie non girata in inglese a concorrere nella sezione dedicata alle migliori serie drammatiche, e Yellowstone che, dopo una lunga attesa, sta ottenendo finalmente l'attenzione che merita.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
Migliore interpretazione di un attore in un Film tv o miniserie
+ Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus")
+ Oscar Isaac ("Scenes From a Marriage")
+ Michael Keaton ("Dopesick")
+ Ewan McGregor ("Halston")
+ Evan Peters ("Mare of Easttown")
Migliore Interpretazione di un'attrice in un Film tv o miniserie:
+ Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus")
+ Cynthia Erivo ("Genius: Aretha")
+ Margaret Qualley ("Maid")
+ Jean Smart ("Mare of Easttown")
+ Kate Winslet ("Mare of Easttown")
Migliore interpretazione di un attore in una Comedy
+ Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")
+ Brett Goldstein ("Ted Lasso")
+ Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")
+ Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
+ Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")
Miglior interpretazione di un'attrice in una Comedy
+ Elle Fanning ("The Great")
+ Sandra Oh ("The Chair")
+ Jean Smart ("Hacks"
+ Juno Temple ("Ted Lasso")
+ Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso")
Miglior Interpretazione di un cast in una serie Comedy
+ "The Great" (Hulu)
+ "Hacks" (HBO Max)
+ "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)
+ "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
+ "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)
Migliore Interpretazione di un attore in una serie drammatica
+ Brian Cox ("Succession")
+ Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")
+ Kieran Culkin ("Succession")
+ Lee Jung-Jae ("Squid Game")
+ Jeremy Strong ("Succession")
Miglior Interpretazione di un'attrice in una serie drammatica
+ Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")
+ Jung Ho-yeon ("Squid Game")
+ Elizabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")
+ Sarah Snook ("Succession")
+ Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")
Miglior interpretazione di un Cast in una serie drammatica
+ "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
+ "The Morning Show" (Apple TV Plus)
+ "Squid Game" (Netflix)
+ "Succession" (HBO)
+ "Yellowstone" (Paramount Network)
Miglior interpretazione di un'attrice non protagonista
+ Caitríona Balfe ("Belfast")
+ Cate Blanchett ("Nightmare Alley")
+ Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story")
+ Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog")
+ Ruth Negga ("Passing)
Miglior interpretazione di un attore non protagonista
+ Ben Affleck ("The Tender Bar")
+ Bradley Cooper ("Licorice Pizza")
+ Troy Kotsur ("CODA")
+ Jared Leto ("House of Gucci")
+ Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog")
Miglior interpretazione di un'attrice
+ Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye")
+ Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter")
+ Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci")
+ Jennifer Hudson ("Respect")
+ Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos")
Miglior interpretazione di un attore
+ Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos")
+ Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog")
+ Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick ... Boom!")
+ Will Smith ("King Richard")
+ Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth")
Miglior cast in un film
+ "Belfast" (Focus Features)
+ "CODA" (Apple Original Films)
+ "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)
+ "House of Gucci" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
+ "King Richard" (Warner Bros)
Migliori stunt in un film
+ "Black Widow"
+ "Dune"
+ "The Matrix Resurrections"
+ "No Time to Die"
+ "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
Migliori Stunt in una serie tv
+ "Cobra Kai"
+ "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"
+ "Loki"
+ "Mare of Easttown"
+ "Squid Game"