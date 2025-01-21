Razzie Awards 2025: Madame Web, Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux e Megalopolis tra i film peggiori dell'anno

Le nomination ai Razzie Awards 2025 sono state annunciate, inserendo nel peggio proposto dal cinema durante l'ultima stagione film come Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux e Madame Web.
La quarantacinquesima edizione dei Golden Raspberry Awards potrà contare sui voti di oltre 1200 esperti, critici e giornalisti per stabilire le star e i progetti cinematografici che hanno segnato in negativo l'annata.
Le nomination di questa edizione
I titoli in corsa per Peggior Film comprendono snche Megalopolis, diretto da Francis Ford Coppola, e Reagan. Tutti i cinque lungometraggi nominati nella categoria hanno inoltre ottenuto ciascuno sei nomination ai Razzie Awards.
Tra gli attori le cui interpretazioni non hanno convinto spettatori e recensori ci sono anche star di primo livello come il premio Oscar Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Riana DeBose e Jon Voight.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
Peggior Film
- Borderlands
- Joker: Folie a Deux
- Madame Web
- Megalopolis
- Reagan
Peggiore Attore
- Jack Black / Dear Santa
- Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon
- Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie a Deux
- Dennis Quaid / Reagan
- Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted
Peggiore Attrice
- Cate Blanchett / Borderlands
- Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux
- Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle
- Dakota Johnson / Madame Web
- Jennifer Lopez / Atlas
Peggiore Attore Non Protagonista
- Jack Black (Solo voce)/ Borderlands
- Kevin Hart / Borderlands
- Shia LaBeouf (in drag)/ Megalopolis
- Tahar Rahim / Madame Web
- Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers
Peggiore Attrice Non Protagonista
- Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter
- Leslie Anne Down (nel ruolo di Margaret Thatcher)/ Reagan
- Emma Roberts / Madame Web
- Amy Schumer / Unfrosted
- FKA twigs / The Crow
Peggiore Regista
- S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web
- Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis
- Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie a Deux
- Eli Roth / Borderlands
- Jerry Seinfeld/ Unfrosted
Screen Combo
- Qualsiasi due odiosi personaggi (Ma in particolare Jack Black)/Borderlands
- Qualsiasi due 'attori comici' non divertenti/Unfrosted
- L'intero Cast di Megalopolis
- Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux
- Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (nei ruoli di "Ronnie e Nancy") in Reagan
Peggiore Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off o Sequel
- The Crow
- Joker: Folie a Deux
- Kraven the Hunter
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver
Peggiore Sceneggiatura
- Joker: Folie a Deux
- Kraven the Hunter
- Madame Web
- Megalopolis
- Reagan