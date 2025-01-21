Razzie Awards 2025: Madame Web, Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux e Megalopolis tra i film peggiori dell'anno

Le nomination all'edizione 2025 dei Razzie Awards hanno inserito tra il 'peggio' proposto nei cinema nell'ultimo anno titoli come Borderlands, il sequel di Joker e il discusso Madame Web.

Una foto di Madame Web
NOTIZIA di 21/01/2025

Le nomination ai Razzie Awards 2025 sono state annunciate, inserendo nel peggio proposto dal cinema durante l'ultima stagione film come Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux e Madame Web.
La quarantacinquesima edizione dei Golden Raspberry Awards potrà contare sui voti di oltre 1200 esperti, critici e giornalisti per stabilire le star e i progetti cinematografici che hanno segnato in negativo l'annata.

Le nomination di questa edizione

I titoli in corsa per Peggior Film comprendono snche Megalopolis, diretto da Francis Ford Coppola, e Reagan. Tutti i cinque lungometraggi nominati nella categoria hanno inoltre ottenuto ciascuno sei nomination ai Razzie Awards.
Tra gli attori le cui interpretazioni non hanno convinto spettatori e recensori ci sono anche star di primo livello come il premio Oscar Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Riana DeBose e Jon Voight.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Peggior Film

  • Borderlands
  • Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Madame Web
  • Megalopolis
  • Reagan

Peggiore Attore

  • Jack Black / Dear Santa
  • Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon
  • Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Dennis Quaid / Reagan
  • Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Peggiore Attrice

  • Cate Blanchett / Borderlands
  • Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle
  • Dakota Johnson / Madame Web
  • Jennifer Lopez / Atlas

Peggiore Attore Non Protagonista

  • Jack Black (Solo voce)/ Borderlands
  • Kevin Hart / Borderlands
  • Shia LaBeouf (in drag)/ Megalopolis
  • Tahar Rahim / Madame Web
  • Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers

Peggiore Attrice Non Protagonista

  • Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter
  • Leslie Anne Down (nel ruolo di Margaret Thatcher)/ Reagan
  • Emma Roberts / Madame Web
  • Amy Schumer / Unfrosted
  • FKA twigs / The Crow

Peggiore Regista

  • S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web
  • Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis
  • Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Eli Roth / Borderlands
  • Jerry Seinfeld/ Unfrosted

Screen Combo

  • Qualsiasi due odiosi personaggi (Ma in particolare Jack Black)/Borderlands
  • Qualsiasi due 'attori comici' non divertenti/Unfrosted
  • L'intero Cast di Megalopolis
  • Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (nei ruoli di "Ronnie e Nancy") in Reagan

Peggiore Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off o Sequel

  • The Crow
  • Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Kraven the Hunter
  • Mufasa: The Lion King
  • Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver

Peggiore Sceneggiatura

  • Joker: Folie a Deux
  • Kraven the Hunter
  • Madame Web
  • Megalopolis
  • Reagan