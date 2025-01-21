Razzie Awards 2025: Madame Web, Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux e Megalopolis tra i film peggiori dell'anno

Le nomination ai Razzie Awards 2025 sono state annunciate, inserendo nel peggio proposto dal cinema durante l'ultima stagione film come Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux e Madame Web.

La quarantacinquesima edizione dei Golden Raspberry Awards potrà contare sui voti di oltre 1200 esperti, critici e giornalisti per stabilire le star e i progetti cinematografici che hanno segnato in negativo l'annata.

Le nomination di questa edizione

I titoli in corsa per Peggior Film comprendono snche Megalopolis, diretto da Francis Ford Coppola, e Reagan. Tutti i cinque lungometraggi nominati nella categoria hanno inoltre ottenuto ciascuno sei nomination ai Razzie Awards.

Tra gli attori le cui interpretazioni non hanno convinto spettatori e recensori ci sono anche star di primo livello come il premio Oscar Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Riana DeBose e Jon Voight.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Peggior Film

Borderlands

Joker: Folie a Deux

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Peggiore Attore

Jack Black / Dear Santa

Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid / Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Peggiore Attrice

Cate Blanchett / Borderlands

Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle

Dakota Johnson / Madame Web

Jennifer Lopez / Atlas

Peggiore Attore Non Protagonista

Jack Black (Solo voce)/ Borderlands

Kevin Hart / Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf (in drag)/ Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim / Madame Web

Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers

Peggiore Attrice Non Protagonista

Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down (nel ruolo di Margaret Thatcher)/ Reagan

Emma Roberts / Madame Web

Amy Schumer / Unfrosted

FKA twigs / The Crow

Madame Web, la recensione: un cinecomic orgogliosamente vecchio stile

Peggiore Regista

S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis

Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie a Deux

Eli Roth / Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld/ Unfrosted

Screen Combo

Qualsiasi due odiosi personaggi (Ma in particolare Jack Black)/Borderlands

Qualsiasi due 'attori comici' non divertenti/Unfrosted

L'intero Cast di Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (nei ruoli di "Ronnie e Nancy") in Reagan

Peggiore Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off o Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver

Peggiore Sceneggiatura