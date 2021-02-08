Nomadland Miglior Film del 2020 per il London Critics' Circle

Prosegue la marcia trionfale di Nomadland nella stagione dei premi, il lungometraggio di Chloe Zhao è stato eletto Miglior Film del 2020 dal London Critics' Circle.
Oltre a conquistare il riconoscimento come Miglior film, il road movie di Chloe Zhao ha vinto i premi per la miglior interpretazione femminile, andato a Frances McDormand, e per la miglior sceneggiatura.
Tre premi anche per l'horror psicologico Saint Maud, miglior film inglese dell'anno, migliro attrice inglese dell'anno - Morfydd Clark - e regista rivelazione inglese per Rose Glass.
Steve McQueen è stato nominato miglior regista dell'anno per la sua serie antologica Small Axe, Chadwick Boseman ha vinto un premio postumo per Ma Rainey's Black Bottom e Riz Ahmed è stato premiato per il suo lavoro in Sound of Metal e Mogul Mowgli.
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori dei London Critics' Circle Awards 2021:
Film of the year: Nomadland
Foreign-language film of the year: Another Round
Documentary of the year: Collective
The Attenborough Award: British/Irish film of the year: Saint Maud
Director of the year: Steve McQueen (Small Axe)
Screenwriter of the year: Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Actress of the year: Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Actor of the year: Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Supporting actress of the year: Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Supporting actor of the year: Shaun Parkes (Mangrove)
British/Irish actress of the year (for body of work): Morfydd Clark (Eternal Beauty, Saint Maud)
British/Irish actor of the year (for body of work): Riz Ahmed (Mogul Mowgli, Sound of Metal)
The Philip French Award: Breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker: Rose Glass (Saint Maud)
Young British/Irish performer: Bukky Bakray (Rocks)
British/Irish short film: The Long Goodbye
Technical achievement: Rocks (Lucy Pardee, casting)