MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, Spider-Man: No Way Home ed Euphoria dominano le nomination

Le nomination ai premi MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 sono state annunciate e a dominare questa edizione sono stati il film Spider-Man: No Way Home e la serie Euphoria.

I fan, a partire da oggi, potranno ora votare i propri candidati preferiti in ben 26 categorie, senza distinzione di genere, visitando il sito di MTV fino al 18 maggio.

Le cerimonie di premiazione di MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 e delle categorie Unscripted si svolgeranno domenica 5 giugno dalle 20.00 con un epico evento trasmesso in diretta mondiale da Los Angeles dal Barker Hangar. In Italia gli eventi andranno in onda live su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e MTV Music (canale 132 e canale 704 di Sky) lunedì 6 giugno a partire dalle 2.00 del mattino. Martedì 7 giungo dalle 21.10 sarà possibile vedere le repliche di entrambi gli show nelle versioni sottotitolate su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW). Invece su MTV Music (canale 132 e canale 704 di Sky) andranno nuovamente in onda martedì 8 giugno alle 21.30.

A ottenere il maggior numero di nomination sono stati il film Spider-Man: No Way Home con sette candidature, la serie Euphoria che è arrivata a sei potenziali premi, e The Batman, in corsa in quattro categorie.

In questa edizione debutteranno anche due nuove categorie: Best Song e Here for the Hookup.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Film

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

Miglior Serie

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Miglior Interpretazione in un film

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson - The Batman

Sandra Bullock - The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet - Dune

Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior Interpretazione in una serie

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Kelly Reilly - Yellowstone

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

Zendaya - Euphoria

Miglior Eroe

Daniel Craig - No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac - Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior Villain

Colin Farrell - The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe - The Lost City

James Jude Courtney - Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti - You

Willem Dafoe - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior Bacio

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike - Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount - Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake - Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz - The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior Interpretazione Comica

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

John Cena - Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville - Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter - Hacks

Ryan Reynolds - Free Guy

Miglior Esordio

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino - Loki

Miglior Lotta

Black Widow vs. Widows - Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy - Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude - Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior Interpretazione spaventosa

Jenna Ortega - Scream

Kyle Richards - Halloween Kills

Mia Goth - X

Millicent Simmonds - A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink - Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Miglior Team

Loki - Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building - Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project - Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City - Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for the Hookup

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Miglior Canzone

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

"Just Look Up" - Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up

"Little Star" - Dominic Fike / Euphoria

"On My Way (Marry Me)" - Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" - Encanto Cast / Encanto

Miglior Serie Docu-Reality

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Miglior Competition Series

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

Miglior Lifeshow

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

Migliore nuova serie unscripted

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D'Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

Miglior Reality Star

Chris "CT" Tamburello - The Challenge

Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard - Summer House

Teresa Giudice - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14

Miglior Reality Romance

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt - Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik - Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark - The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix - Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees - Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Miglior Talk

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Miglior Conduttore

Charlamagne Tha God - Tha God's Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay - MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek - Ridiculousness

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Miglior Social Star Emergente

Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram

Miglior Lotta

Bosco vs. Lady Camden - RuPaul's Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton - Salad toss fight - The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard- Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Miglior Ritorno in un reality

Bethenny Frankel - The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton - Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher - Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman - The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Miglior Documentario musicale