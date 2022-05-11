MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, Spider-Man: No Way Home ed Euphoria dominano le nomination

Spider-Man: No Way Home e la serie Euphoria guidano le nomination dei premi MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

NOTIZIA di 11/05/2022

Le nomination ai premi MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 sono state annunciate e a dominare questa edizione sono stati il film Spider-Man: No Way Home e la serie Euphoria.
I fan, a partire da oggi, potranno ora votare i propri candidati preferiti in ben 26 categorie, senza distinzione di genere, visitando il sito di MTV fino al 18 maggio.

Le cerimonie di premiazione di MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 e delle categorie Unscripted si svolgeranno domenica 5 giugno dalle 20.00 con un epico evento trasmesso in diretta mondiale da Los Angeles dal Barker Hangar. In Italia gli eventi andranno in onda live su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e MTV Music (canale 132 e canale 704 di Sky) lunedì 6 giugno a partire dalle 2.00 del mattino. Martedì 7 giungo dalle 21.10 sarà possibile vedere le repliche di entrambi gli show nelle versioni sottotitolate su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW). Invece su MTV Music (canale 132 e canale 704 di Sky) andranno nuovamente in onda martedì 8 giugno alle 21.30.

A ottenere il maggior numero di nomination sono stati il film Spider-Man: No Way Home con sette candidature, la serie Euphoria che è arrivata a sei potenziali premi, e The Batman, in corsa in quattro categorie.
In questa edizione debutteranno anche due nuove categorie: Best Song e Here for the Hookup.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Film

  • Dune
  • Scream
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • The Adam Project
  • The Batman

Miglior Serie

  • Euphoria
  • Inventing Anna
  • Loki
  • Squid Game
  • Ted Lasso
  • Yellowstone

Miglior Interpretazione in un film

  • Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
  • Robert Pattinson - The Batman
  • Sandra Bullock - The Lost City
  • Timothée Chalamet - Dune
  • Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior Interpretazione in una serie

  • Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
  • Kelly Reilly - Yellowstone
  • Lily James - Pam & Tommy
  • Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
  • Zendaya - Euphoria

Miglior Eroe

  • Daniel Craig - No Time to Die
  • Oscar Isaac - Moon Knight
  • Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow
  • Simu Liu - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior Villain

  • Colin Farrell - The Batman
  • Daniel Radcliffe - The Lost City
  • James Jude Courtney - Halloween Kills
  • Victoria Pedretti - You
  • Willem Dafoe - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior Bacio

  • Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike - Euphoria
  • Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount - Emily in Paris
  • Poopies & the snake - Jackass Forever
  • Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz - The Batman
  • Tom Holland & Zendaya - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior Interpretazione Comica

  • Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
  • John Cena - Peacemaker
  • Johnny Knoxville - Jackass Forever
  • Megan Stalter - Hacks
  • Ryan Reynolds - Free Guy

Miglior Esordio

  • Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
  • Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
  • Sophia Di Martino - Loki

Miglior Lotta

  • Black Widow vs. Widows - Black Widow
  • Cassie vs. Maddy - Euphoria
  • Guy vs. Dude - Free Guy
  • Shang-Chi bus fight - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Men end battle - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Miglior Interpretazione spaventosa

  • Jenna Ortega - Scream
  • Kyle Richards - Halloween Kills
  • Mia Goth - X
  • Millicent Simmonds - A Quiet Place Part II
  • Sadie Sink - Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Miglior Team

  • Loki - Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
  • Only Murders in the Building - Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • The Adam Project - Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
  • The Lost City - Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for the Hookup

  • Euphoria
  • Never Have I Ever
  • Pam & Tommy
  • Sex/Life
  • Sex Lives of College Girls

Miglior Canzone

  • "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
  • "Just Look Up" - Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up
  • "Little Star" - Dominic Fike / Euphoria
  • "On My Way (Marry Me)" - Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
  • "We Don't Talk About Bruno" - Encanto Cast / Encanto

Miglior Serie Docu-Reality

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
  • Selling Sunset
  • Summer House
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Miglior Competition Series

  • American Idol
  • Dancing with the Stars
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
  • The Masked Singer

Miglior Lifeshow

  • Bar Rescue
  • Dr. Pimple Popper
  • Making It
  • Selena + Chef
  • Queer Eye

Migliore nuova serie unscripted

  • Hart to Heart
  • Teen Mom: Family Reunion
  • The D'Amelio Show
  • The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
  • Queen of the Universe

Miglior Reality Star

  • Chris "CT" Tamburello - The Challenge
  • Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
  • Lindsay Hubbard - Summer House
  • Teresa Giudice - The Real Housewives of New Jersey
  • Willow Pill - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14

Miglior Reality Romance

  • Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt - Bachelor in Paradise
  • Loren & Alexei Brovarnik - Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
  • Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark - The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
  • Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix - Vanderpump Rules
  • Yandy & Mendeecees - Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Miglior Talk

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Miglior Conduttore

  • Charlamagne Tha God - Tha God's Honest Truth
  • Gordon Ramsay - MasterChef
  • Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • Rob Dyrdek - Ridiculousness
  • RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Miglior Social Star Emergente

  • Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch on TikTok
  • Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram
  • Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter
  • Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok
  • Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram

Miglior Lotta

  • Bosco vs. Lady Camden - RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton - Salad toss fight - The Real Housewives of Potomac
  • Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
  • Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard- Summer House
  • Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Miglior Ritorno in un reality

  • Bethenny Frankel - The Big Shot with Bethenny
  • Kylie Sonique Love - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
  • Paris Hilton - Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
  • Sher - Ex on the Beach
  • Tami Roman - The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Miglior Documentario musicale

  • JANET JACKSON.
  • jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
  • Oasis Knebworth 1996
  • Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
  • The Beatles: Get Back