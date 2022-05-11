MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, Spider-Man: No Way Home ed Euphoria dominano le nomination

Le nomination ai premi MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 sono state annunciate e a dominare questa edizione sono stati il film Spider-Man: No Way Home e la serie Euphoria.
I fan, a partire da oggi, potranno ora votare i propri candidati preferiti in ben 26 categorie, senza distinzione di genere, visitando il sito di MTV fino al 18 maggio.
Le cerimonie di premiazione di MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 e delle categorie Unscripted si svolgeranno domenica 5 giugno dalle 20.00 con un epico evento trasmesso in diretta mondiale da Los Angeles dal Barker Hangar. In Italia gli eventi andranno in onda live su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e MTV Music (canale 132 e canale 704 di Sky) lunedì 6 giugno a partire dalle 2.00 del mattino. Martedì 7 giungo dalle 21.10 sarà possibile vedere le repliche di entrambi gli show nelle versioni sottotitolate su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW). Invece su MTV Music (canale 132 e canale 704 di Sky) andranno nuovamente in onda martedì 8 giugno alle 21.30.
A ottenere il maggior numero di nomination sono stati il film Spider-Man: No Way Home con sette candidature, la serie Euphoria che è arrivata a sei potenziali premi, e The Batman, in corsa in quattro categorie.
In questa edizione debutteranno anche due nuove categorie: Best Song e Here for the Hookup.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
Miglior Film
- Dune
- Scream
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Adam Project
- The Batman
Miglior Serie
- Euphoria
- Inventing Anna
- Loki
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- Yellowstone
Miglior Interpretazione in un film
- Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
- Robert Pattinson - The Batman
- Sandra Bullock - The Lost City
- Timothée Chalamet - Dune
- Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Miglior Interpretazione in una serie
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
- Kelly Reilly - Yellowstone
- Lily James - Pam & Tommy
- Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Miglior Eroe
- Daniel Craig - No Time to Die
- Oscar Isaac - Moon Knight
- Scarlett Johansson - Black Widow
- Simu Liu - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Miglior Villain
- Colin Farrell - The Batman
- Daniel Radcliffe - The Lost City
- James Jude Courtney - Halloween Kills
- Victoria Pedretti - You
- Willem Dafoe - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Miglior Bacio
- Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike - Euphoria
- Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount - Emily in Paris
- Poopies & the snake - Jackass Forever
- Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz - The Batman
- Tom Holland & Zendaya - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Miglior Interpretazione Comica
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- John Cena - Peacemaker
- Johnny Knoxville - Jackass Forever
- Megan Stalter - Hacks
- Ryan Reynolds - Free Guy
Miglior Esordio
- Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Jung Ho-yeon - Squid Game
- Sophia Di Martino - Loki
Miglior Lotta
- Black Widow vs. Widows - Black Widow
- Cassie vs. Maddy - Euphoria
- Guy vs. Dude - Free Guy
- Shang-Chi bus fight - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Men end battle - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Miglior Interpretazione spaventosa
- Jenna Ortega - Scream
- Kyle Richards - Halloween Kills
- Mia Goth - X
- Millicent Simmonds - A Quiet Place Part II
- Sadie Sink - Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Miglior Team
- Loki - Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
- Only Murders in the Building - Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
- The Adam Project - Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
- The Lost City - Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Here for the Hookup
- Euphoria
- Never Have I Ever
- Pam & Tommy
- Sex/Life
- Sex Lives of College Girls
Miglior Canzone
- "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
- "Just Look Up" - Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up
- "Little Star" - Dominic Fike / Euphoria
- "On My Way (Marry Me)" - Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
- "We Don't Talk About Bruno" - Encanto Cast / Encanto
Miglior Serie Docu-Reality
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- Selling Sunset
- Summer House
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Miglior Competition Series
- American Idol
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- The Masked Singer
Miglior Lifeshow
- Bar Rescue
- Dr. Pimple Popper
- Making It
- Selena + Chef
- Queer Eye
Migliore nuova serie unscripted
- Hart to Heart
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion
- The D'Amelio Show
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- Queen of the Universe
Miglior Reality Star
- Chris "CT" Tamburello - The Challenge
- Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
- Lindsay Hubbard - Summer House
- Teresa Giudice - The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Willow Pill - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14
Miglior Reality Romance
- Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt - Bachelor in Paradise
- Loren & Alexei Brovarnik - Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
- Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark - The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix - Vanderpump Rules
- Yandy & Mendeecees - Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Miglior Talk
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Miglior Conduttore
- Charlamagne Tha God - Tha God's Honest Truth
- Gordon Ramsay - MasterChef
- Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Rob Dyrdek - Ridiculousness
- RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
Miglior Social Star Emergente
- Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch on TikTok
- Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram
- Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter
- Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok
- Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram
Miglior Lotta
- Bosco vs. Lady Camden - RuPaul's Drag Race
- Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton - Salad toss fight - The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
- Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard- Summer House
- Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice - The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Miglior Ritorno in un reality
- Bethenny Frankel - The Big Shot with Bethenny
- Kylie Sonique Love - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
- Paris Hilton - Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
- Sher - Ex on the Beach
- Tami Roman - The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Miglior Documentario musicale
- JANET JACKSON.
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
- The Beatles: Get Back