MTV Movie & Tv Awards 2021: Borat e WandaVision dominano le nomination

Borat e WandaVision hanno dominato le nomination ai premi MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 che verranno consegnati con una cerimonia che si svolgerà domenica 16 maggio.

Tra le candidature anche quella a Chadwick Boseman per la sua interpretazione in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

WandaVision ha ottenuto cinque nomination, comprese quelle come Miglior Serie e Miglior Villain. Alle spalle della serie Marvel prodotta per Disney+ ci sono invece Emily in Paris e The Boys.

Nella categorie cinematografiche, invece, spazio a Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm che è in corsa come Miglior Film e grazie alle interpretazioni delle star Sacha Baron Cohen e Maria Bakalova.

Le votazioni inizieranno il 30 aprile sul sito di MTV.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Film

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Miglior Serie

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

Miglior Interpretazione in un Film

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie

Miglior Interpretazione in una Serie

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Elliot Page - The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Miglior Eroe

Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid - The Boys

Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris - WandaVision

Miglior Bacio

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo - Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison - Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor - Bridgerton

Miglior Performance Comica

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

Eric Andre - Bad Trip

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America

Miglior Villain

Aya Cash - The Boys

Ewan McGregor - Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Miglior Esordio

Antonia Gentry - Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park - Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal - Normal People

Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Miglior Combattimento

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - Battaglia finale

Cobra Kai - Scontro finale in casa

The Boys - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision - Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder's Justice League - Battaglia finale contro Steppenwolf

Miglior Interpretazione Genere Horror

Elisabeth Moss - The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown - Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn - Freaky

Miglior Duo