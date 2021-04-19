MTV Movie & Tv Awards 2021: Borat e WandaVision dominano le nomination

Borat e WandaVision hanno dominato le nomination ai premi MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, ecco la lista completa delle candidature.

NOTIZIA di 19/04/2021

Borat e WandaVision hanno dominato le nomination ai premi MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 che verranno consegnati con una cerimonia che si svolgerà domenica 16 maggio.
Tra le candidature anche quella a Chadwick Boseman per la sua interpretazione in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

WandaVision ha ottenuto cinque nomination, comprese quelle come Miglior Serie e Miglior Villain. Alle spalle della serie Marvel prodotta per Disney+ ci sono invece Emily in Paris e The Boys.
Nella categorie cinematografiche, invece, spazio a Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm che è in corsa come Miglior Film e grazie alle interpretazioni delle star Sacha Baron Cohen e Maria Bakalova.
Le votazioni inizieranno il 30 aprile sul sito di MTV.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior Film

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

  • Judas and the Black Messiah

  • Promising Young Woman

  • Soul

  • To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Miglior Serie

  • Bridgerton

  • Cobra Kai

  • Emily in Paris

  • The Boys

  • WandaVision

Miglior Interpretazione in un Film

  • Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

  • Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

  • Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

  • Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

  • Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie

Miglior Interpretazione in una Serie

  • Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

  • Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

  • Elliot Page - The Umbrella Academy

  • Emma Corrin - The Crown

  • Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Miglior Eroe

  • Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

  • Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman 1984

  • Jack Quaid - The Boys

  • Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian

  • Teyonah Parris - WandaVision

Miglior Bacio

  • Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks

  • Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

  • Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo - Emily in Paris

  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison - Never Have I Ever

  • Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor - Bridgerton

Miglior Performance Comica

  • Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

  • Eric Andre - Bad Trip

  • Issa Rae - Insecure

  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

  • Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America

Miglior Villain

  • Aya Cash - The Boys

  • Ewan McGregor - Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

  • Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

  • Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

  • Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Miglior Esordio

  • Antonia Gentry - Ginny & Georgia

  • Ashley Park - Emily in Paris

  • Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

  • Paul Mescal - Normal People

  • Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Miglior Combattimento

  • Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - Battaglia finale

  • Cobra Kai - Scontro finale in casa

  • The Boys - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

  • WandaVision - Wanda vs. Agatha

  • Zack Snyder's Justice League - Battaglia finale contro Steppenwolf

Miglior Interpretazione Genere Horror

  • Elisabeth Moss - The Invisible Man

  • Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

  • Simona Brown - Behind Her Eyes

  • Victoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly Manor

  • Vince Vaughn - Freaky

Miglior Duo

  • Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

  • The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

  • Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

