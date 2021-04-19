MTV Movie & Tv Awards 2021: Borat e WandaVision dominano le nomination

Borat e WandaVision hanno dominato le nomination ai premi MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 che verranno consegnati con una cerimonia che si svolgerà domenica 16 maggio.
Tra le candidature anche quella a Chadwick Boseman per la sua interpretazione in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
WandaVision ha ottenuto cinque nomination, comprese quelle come Miglior Serie e Miglior Villain. Alle spalle della serie Marvel prodotta per Disney+ ci sono invece Emily in Paris e The Boys.
Nella categorie cinematografiche, invece, spazio a Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm che è in corsa come Miglior Film e grazie alle interpretazioni delle star Sacha Baron Cohen e Maria Bakalova.
Le votazioni inizieranno il 30 aprile sul sito di MTV.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
Miglior Film
-
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
-
Judas and the Black Messiah
-
Promising Young Woman
-
Soul
-
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Miglior Serie
-
Bridgerton
-
Cobra Kai
-
Emily in Paris
-
The Boys
-
WandaVision
Miglior Interpretazione in un Film
-
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
-
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
-
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
-
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
-
Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie
Miglior Interpretazione in una Serie
-
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
-
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
-
Elliot Page - The Umbrella Academy
-
Emma Corrin - The Crown
-
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
Miglior Eroe
-
Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
-
Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman 1984
-
Jack Quaid - The Boys
-
Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian
-
Teyonah Parris - WandaVision
Miglior Bacio
-
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks
-
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
-
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo - Emily in Paris
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison - Never Have I Ever
-
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor - Bridgerton
Miglior Performance Comica
-
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
-
Eric Andre - Bad Trip
-
Issa Rae - Insecure
-
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
-
Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America
Miglior Villain
-
Aya Cash - The Boys
-
Ewan McGregor - Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
-
Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
-
Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
-
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Miglior Esordio
-
Antonia Gentry - Ginny & Georgia
-
Ashley Park - Emily in Paris
-
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
-
Paul Mescal - Normal People
-
Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Miglior Combattimento
-
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - Battaglia finale
-
Cobra Kai - Scontro finale in casa
-
The Boys - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
-
WandaVision - Wanda vs. Agatha
-
Zack Snyder's Justice League - Battaglia finale contro Steppenwolf
Miglior Interpretazione Genere Horror
-
Elisabeth Moss - The Invisible Man
-
Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
-
Simona Brown - Behind Her Eyes
-
Victoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly Manor
-
Vince Vaughn - Freaky
Miglior Duo
-
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
-
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
-
The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
-
Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
-
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)