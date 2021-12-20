LA Film Critics Awards 2021: Drive My Car è il miglior film, Penelope Cruz è la miglior attrice

Drive My Car di Ryusuke Hamaguchi è il miglior film del 2021 per i Los Angeles Film Critics Awards, Penelope Cruz e Simon Rex miglior attori dell'anno.

I critici di Los Angeles hanno fatto la scelta. Annunciati gli LA Film Critics Awards 2021 che vedono il trionfo di Drive My Car come miglior film, Penelope Cruz miglior attrice per Madres Paralelas di Pedro Almodovar.

Drive My Car: una scena

Tra i titoli premiati anche Il potere del cane di Jane Campion, runner up in varie categorie, e il documentario musicale Summer of Soul. Simon Rex è stato eletto miglior attore per Red Rocket di Sean Baker.

Come precedentemente annunciato, Mel Brooks ha ricevuto il premio alla carriera. "Mel Brooks è un tesoro nazionale e una leggenda del cinema comico", ha affermato il presidente della LAFCA Claudia Puig. "La maggior parte dei nostri membri potrebbe probabilmente citare intere parti delle sue sceneggiature. Non solo ci ha fatto ridere a crepapelle, ma ha infranto le barriere comiche e ha spianato la strada influenzando generazioni di registi dopo di lui".

Di seguito l'elenco dei vincitori e dei runner-up degli LA Film Critics Awards 2021.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner: "Il potere del cane" Ari Wegner

Runner-Up: "Dune," Greig Fraser

BEST SCORE/MUSIC

Winner: "madres Paralelas" Alberto Iglesias

Runner-Up: "Il potere del cane" and "Spencer," Jonny Greenwood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Runner-Up: Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner: "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," Steve Saklad

Runner-Up: "Nightmare Alley," Tamara Deverell

BEST EDITING

Winner: "Summer of Soul," Joshua L. Pearson

Runner-Up: "Licorice Pizza," Andy Jurgensen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: (tie) Vincent Lindon, "Titane" and Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

BEST ANIMATION

Winner: "Flee"

Runner-Up: "Belle"

DOUGLAS EDWARDS EXPERIMENTAL FILM PRIZE

"The Works and Days (Of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)"

BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: "Drive My Car," Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Runner-Up: "Licorice Pizza," Paul Thomas Anderson

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Winner: "Summer of Soul"

Runner-Up: "Procession"

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Penelope Cruz, "Madres Paralelas"

Runner-Up: Renate Reinsve, "The Worst Person in the World"

BEST ACTOR

Winner: Simon Rex, "Red Rocket"

Runner-Up: Benedict Cumberbatch, "Il potere del cane"

BEST DIRECTOR

Winner: Jane Campion, "Il potere del cane"

Runner-Up: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

NEW GENERATION

(tie) Shatara Michelle Ford, "Test Pattern," and Tatiana Huezo, "Prayers for the Stolen"

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

Winner: "Petite Maman"

Runner-Up: "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

BEST PICTURE

Winner: "Drive My Car"

Runner-Up: "Il potere del cane"