LA Film Critics Awards 2021: Drive My Car è il miglior film, Penelope Cruz è la miglior attrice

I critici di Los Angeles hanno fatto la scelta. Annunciati gli LA Film Critics Awards 2021 che vedono il trionfo di Drive My Car come miglior film, Penelope Cruz miglior attrice per Madres Paralelas di Pedro Almodovar.
Tra i titoli premiati anche Il potere del cane di Jane Campion, runner up in varie categorie, e il documentario musicale Summer of Soul. Simon Rex è stato eletto miglior attore per Red Rocket di Sean Baker.
Come precedentemente annunciato, Mel Brooks ha ricevuto il premio alla carriera. "Mel Brooks è un tesoro nazionale e una leggenda del cinema comico", ha affermato il presidente della LAFCA Claudia Puig. "La maggior parte dei nostri membri potrebbe probabilmente citare intere parti delle sue sceneggiature. Non solo ci ha fatto ridere a crepapelle, ma ha infranto le barriere comiche e ha spianato la strada influenzando generazioni di registi dopo di lui".
Di seguito l'elenco dei vincitori e dei runner-up degli LA Film Critics Awards 2021.
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Winner: "Il potere del cane" Ari Wegner
Runner-Up: "Dune," Greig Fraser
BEST SCORE/MUSIC
Winner: "madres Paralelas" Alberto Iglesias
Runner-Up: "Il potere del cane" and "Spencer," Jonny Greenwood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Winner: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Runner-Up: Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Winner: "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar," Steve Saklad
Runner-Up: "Nightmare Alley," Tamara Deverell
BEST EDITING
Winner: "Summer of Soul," Joshua L. Pearson
Runner-Up: "Licorice Pizza," Andy Jurgensen
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Winner: (tie) Vincent Lindon, "Titane" and Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
BEST ANIMATION
Winner: "Flee"
Runner-Up: "Belle"
DOUGLAS EDWARDS EXPERIMENTAL FILM PRIZE
"The Works and Days (Of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)"
BEST SCREENPLAY
Winner: "Drive My Car," Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
Runner-Up: "Licorice Pizza," Paul Thomas Anderson
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Winner: "Summer of Soul"
Runner-Up: "Procession"
BEST ACTRESS
Winner: Penelope Cruz, "Madres Paralelas"
Runner-Up: Renate Reinsve, "The Worst Person in the World"
BEST ACTOR
Winner: Simon Rex, "Red Rocket"
Runner-Up: Benedict Cumberbatch, "Il potere del cane"
BEST DIRECTOR
Winner: Jane Campion, "Il potere del cane"
Runner-Up: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
NEW GENERATION
(tie) Shatara Michelle Ford, "Test Pattern," and Tatiana Huezo, "Prayers for the Stolen"
BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM
Winner: "Petite Maman"
Runner-Up: "Quo Vadis, Aida?"
BEST PICTURE
Winner: "Drive My Car"
Runner-Up: "Il potere del cane"