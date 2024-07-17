Emmy 2024: Shogun e The Bear dominano le nomination, ecco la lista

L'Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha annunciato le nomination degli Emmy 2024, premi arrivati alla loro 76esima edizione.

La cerimonia di premiazione sarà trasmessa in diretta televisiva il 15 settembre su ABC, e il giorno successivo su Hulu, dal palco del Peacock Theater di Los Angeles.

Chi ha conquistato le preferenze dell'Academy

Il maggior numero di nomination ottenuto da una serie in questa annata è quello di Shōgun: ben 25, due in più rispetto al favorito della vigilia The Bear, fermo a 23.

Alle loro spalle ci sono la comedy Only Murders in the Building che ha 21 candidature, mentre True Detective: Night Country è arrivata a 19. A una certa distanza sono invece rimaste Baby Reindeer e Fallout, entrambe a quota 11 potenziali premi

Serie Drammatiche

Miglior Serie

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Fallout" (Prime Video)

"The Gilded Age" (Max)

"The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)

"Shōgun" (FX)

"Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)

"3 Body Problem" (Netflix)

Migliore Attrice Protagonista

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age")

Maya Erskine ("Mr. and Mrs. Smith")

Anna Sawai ("Shōgun")

Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")

Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Miglior Attore Protagonista

Idris Elba ("Hijack")

Donald Glover ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Walton Goggins ("Fallout")

Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")

Hiroyuki Sanada ("Shōgun")

Dominic West ("The Crown")

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age")

Nicole Beharie ("The Morning Show")

Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown Netflix")

Greta Lee ("The Morning Show")

Lesley Manville ("The Crown")

Karen Pittman ("The Morning Show")

Holland Taylor ("The Morning Show")

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Tadanobu Asano ("Shōgun")

Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")

Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show")

Takehiro Hira ("Shōgun")

Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")

Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")

Miglior Attrice Guest Star

Michaela Coel ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Claire Foy ("The Crown")

Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show")

Sarah Paulson ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Parker Posey ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Miglior Attore Guest Star

Néstor Carbonell ("Shōgun")

Paul Dano ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Tracy Letts ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty")

Jonathan Pryce ("Slow Horses")

John Turturro ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Serie Comedy

Miglior Serie

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"The Bear" (FX)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (Max)

"Hacks" (Max)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Palm Royale" (Apple TV+)

"Reservation Dogs" (FX)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Migliore Attrice Protagonista

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear")

Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")

Maya Rudolph ("Loot")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale")

Migliore Attore Protagonista

Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows")

Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Reservation Dogs")

Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista

Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale")

Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear")

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")

Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")

Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")

Meryl Streep ("Only Murders In The Building")

Migliore Attore Non Protagonista

Lionel Boyce ("The Bear")

Paul W. Downs ("Hacks")

Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("The Bear")

Paul Rudd ("Only Murders In The Building")

Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")

Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")

Migliore Attrice Guest star

Olivia Colman ("The Bear")

Jamie Lee Curtis ("The Bear")

Kaitlin Olson ("Hacks")

Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("Only Murders in the Building")

Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live")

Kristen Wiig ("Saturday Night Live")

Migliore Attore Guest Star

Jon Bernthal ("The Bear")

Matthew Broderick ("Only Murders in the Building")

Ryan Gosling ("Saturday Night Live")

Christopher Lloyd ("Hacks")

Bob Odenkirk ("The Bear")

Will Poulter ("The Bear")

Miniserie, serie antologica e Film TV

Miglior Miniserie

"Baby Reindeer"

"Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Miglior Film TV

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Red White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Migliore Attrice in una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv

Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country")

Brie Larson ("Lessons in Chemistry")

Juno Temple ("Fargo")

Sofia Vergara ("Griselda")

Naomi Watts ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans")

Miglior Attore in una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film TV

Matt Bomer ("Fellow Travelers")

Richard Gadd ("Baby Reindeer")

Jon Hamm ("Fargo")

Tom Hollander - "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Andrew Scott ("Ripley")

Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film TV

Jonathan Bailey ("Fellow Travelers")

Robert Downey Jr. ("The Sympathizer")

Tom Goodman-Hill ("Baby Reindeer")

John Hawkes ("True Detective: North Country")

Lamorne Morris ("Fargo")

Lewis Pullman ("Lessons in Chemistry")

Treat Williams ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans")

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film TV

Dakota Fanning ("Ripley")

Lily Gladstone ("Under the Bridge")

Jessica Gunning ("Baby Reindeer")

Aja Naomi King ("Lessons in Chemistry")

Diane Lane ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans")

Nava Mau ("Baby Reindeer")

Kali Reis ("True Detective: Night Country")

Miglior Serie Animata