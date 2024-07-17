Emmy 2024: Shogun e The Bear dominano le nomination, ecco la lista

L'Academy ha svelato le nomination agli Emmy 2024 e le serie con il maggior numero di candidature sono Shogun e The Bear.

L'Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha annunciato le nomination degli Emmy 2024, premi arrivati alla loro 76esima edizione.
La cerimonia di premiazione sarà trasmessa in diretta televisiva il 15 settembre su ABC, e il giorno successivo su Hulu, dal palco del Peacock Theater di Los Angeles.

Chi ha conquistato le preferenze dell'Academy

Il maggior numero di nomination ottenuto da una serie in questa annata è quello di Shōgun: ben 25, due in più rispetto al favorito della vigilia The Bear, fermo a 23.
Alle loro spalle ci sono la comedy Only Murders in the Building che ha 21 candidature, mentre True Detective: Night Country è arrivata a 19. A una certa distanza sono invece rimaste Baby Reindeer e Fallout, entrambe a quota 11 potenziali premi

Serie Drammatiche

Miglior Serie

  • "The Crown" (Netflix)
  • "Fallout" (Prime Video)
  • "The Gilded Age" (Max)
  • "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)
  • "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)
  • "Shōgun" (FX)
  • "Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)
  • "3 Body Problem" (Netflix)

Migliore Attrice Protagonista

  • Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")
  • Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age")
  • Maya Erskine ("Mr. and Mrs. Smith")
  • Anna Sawai ("Shōgun")
  • Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")
  • Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Miglior Attore Protagonista

  • Idris Elba ("Hijack")
  • Donald Glover ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
  • Walton Goggins ("Fallout")
  • Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")
  • Hiroyuki Sanada ("Shōgun")
  • Dominic West ("The Crown")
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

  • Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age")
  • Nicole Beharie ("The Morning Show")
  • Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown Netflix")
  • Greta Lee ("The Morning Show")
  • Lesley Manville ("The Crown")
  • Karen Pittman ("The Morning Show")
  • Holland Taylor ("The Morning Show")

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

  • Tadanobu Asano ("Shōgun")
  • Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")
  • Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")
  • Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show")
  • Takehiro Hira ("Shōgun")
  • Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")
  • Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")

Miglior Attrice Guest Star

  • Michaela Coel ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
  • Claire Foy ("The Crown")
  • Marcia Gay Harden ("The Morning Show")
  • Sarah Paulson ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
  • Parker Posey ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Miglior Attore Guest Star

  • Néstor Carbonell ("Shōgun")
  • Paul Dano ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")
  • Tracy Letts ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty")
  • Jonathan Pryce ("Slow Horses")
  • John Turturro ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Serie Comedy

Miglior Serie

  • "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
  • "The Bear" (FX)
  • "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (Max)
  • "Hacks" (Max)
  • "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)
  • "Palm Royale" (Apple TV+)
  • "Reservation Dogs" (FX)
  • "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Migliore Attrice Protagonista

  • Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear")
  • Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Maya Rudolph ("Loot")
  • Jean Smart ("Hacks")
  • Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale")

Migliore Attore Protagonista

  • Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows")
  • Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")
  • Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Reservation Dogs")
Migliore Attrice Non Protagonista

  • Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale")
  • Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear")
  • Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")
  • Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Meryl Streep ("Only Murders In The Building")

Migliore Attore Non Protagonista

  • Lionel Boyce ("The Bear")
  • Paul W. Downs ("Hacks")
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("The Bear")
  • Paul Rudd ("Only Murders In The Building")
  • Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")
  • Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")

Migliore Attrice Guest star

  • Olivia Colman ("The Bear")
  • Jamie Lee Curtis ("The Bear")
  • Kaitlin Olson ("Hacks")
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live")
  • Kristen Wiig ("Saturday Night Live")

Migliore Attore Guest Star

  • Jon Bernthal ("The Bear")
  • Matthew Broderick ("Only Murders in the Building")
  • Ryan Gosling ("Saturday Night Live")
  • Christopher Lloyd ("Hacks")
  • Bob Odenkirk ("The Bear")
  • Will Poulter ("The Bear")

Miniserie, serie antologica e Film TV

Miglior Miniserie

  • "Baby Reindeer"
  • "Fargo"
  • "Lessons in Chemistry"
  • "Ripley"
  • "True Detective: Night Country"

Miglior Film TV

  • Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
  • Quiz Lady
  • Red White & Royal Blue
  • Scoop
  • Unfrosted

Migliore Attrice in una miniserie, serie antologica o film tv

  • Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country")
  • Brie Larson ("Lessons in Chemistry")
  • Juno Temple ("Fargo")
  • Sofia Vergara ("Griselda")
  • Naomi Watts ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans")

Miglior Attore in una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film TV

  • Matt Bomer ("Fellow Travelers")
  • Richard Gadd ("Baby Reindeer")
  • Jon Hamm ("Fargo")
  • Tom Hollander - "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
  • Andrew Scott ("Ripley")

Migliore Attore Non Protagonista in una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film TV

  • Jonathan Bailey ("Fellow Travelers")
  • Robert Downey Jr. ("The Sympathizer")
  • Tom Goodman-Hill ("Baby Reindeer")
  • John Hawkes ("True Detective: North Country")
  • Lamorne Morris ("Fargo")
  • Lewis Pullman ("Lessons in Chemistry")
  • Treat Williams ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans")
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Miniserie, Serie Antologica o Film TV

  • Dakota Fanning ("Ripley")
  • Lily Gladstone ("Under the Bridge")
  • Jessica Gunning ("Baby Reindeer")
  • Aja Naomi King ("Lessons in Chemistry")
  • Diane Lane ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans")
  • Nava Mau ("Baby Reindeer")
  • Kali Reis ("True Detective: Night Country")

Miglior Serie Animata

  • "Blue Eye Samurai"
  • "Bob's Burgers"
  • "Scavengers Reign"
  • "The Simpsons"
  • "X-Men '97"