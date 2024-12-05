Anora e I Saw the TV Glow guidano le nomination degli Spirit Awards 2025, Shogun è la serie TV più nominata

Anora, la storia di una prostituta che si lega al figlio di un oligarca russo, e I Saw the TV Glow, film horror su due adolescenti la cui ossessione per una serie tv li allontana dalla percezione della realtà, dominano le nomination degli Independent Spirit Awards 2025 annunciate ieri, raccogliendo sei candidature ciascuno. Entrambi i film sono in lizza per il miglior lungometraggio, dove competeranno con il film body horror The Substance, con Nickel Boys e Sing Sing.
Questa edizione degli Spirit Awards ha preso in considerazione pellicole con un budget compreso tra 112.000 dollari e 28 milioni, regola che non si applica alle serie tv dove ad avere la meglio, per il momento, è la serie Disney+ Shōgun, epico dramma storico che svetta con cinque candidature. Candidature anche per la rivelazione Netflix Baby Reindeer, Diarra From Detroit, English Teacher e Fantasmas.
A24, casa produttrice di I Saw the TV Glow, Sing Sing, dell'acclamato The Brutalist e di altre pellicole indie che hanno catturato l'attenzione del pubblico è la produzione più nominata con 19 candidature. Seguono FX, che ha realizzato le serie Shōgun e English Teacher e ha ottenuto 10 candidature.
Scoprite la nostra recensione di Anora, che ha ottenuto nomination anche per il suo regista, Sean Baker, per la protagonista Mikey Madison e per le interpretazioni secondarie di Yura Borisov e Karren Karagulian. I Saw the TV Glow ha ricevuto le nomination per la regista Jane Schoenbrun, per la sceneggiatura del film, per la performance principale di Justice Smith e la performance non protagonista di Brigette Lundy-Paine. I membri dell'ensemble di Shōgun Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano e Moeka Hoshi sono stati tutti nominati per la recitazione.
La lista completa dei candidati agli Independent Spirit Awards 2025
Miglior Film
-
Anora
-
I Saw the TV Glow
-
Nickel Boys
-
Sing Sing
-
The Substance
Miglior Opera Prima
-
Dìdi
-
In the Summers
-
Janet Planet
-
The Piano Lesson
-
Problemista
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD - Miglior film costato meno di un milione
-
Big Boys
-
Ghostlight
-
Girls Will Be Girls
-
Jazzy
-
The People's Joker
Miglior Regista
-
Ali Abbasi - The Apprentice
-
Sean Baker - Anora
-
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
-
Alonso Ruizpalacios - La Cocina
-
Jane Schoenbrun - I Saw the TV Glow
Miglior Sceneggiatura
-
Scott Beck, Bryan Woods - Heretic
-
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
-
Megan Park - My Old Ass
-
Aaron Schimberg - A Different Man
-
Jane Schoenbrun - I Saw the TV Glow
Miglior Sceneggiatura Opera Prima
-
Joanna Arnow - The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
-
Annie Baker - Janet Planet
-
India Donaldson - Good One
-
Julio Torres - Problemista
-
Sean Wang - Dìdi
Miglior Protagonista
-
Amy Adams - Nightbitch
-
Ryan Destiny - The Fire Inside
-
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
-
Keith Kupferer - Ghostlight
-
Mikey Madison - Anora
-
Demi Moore - The Substance
-
Hunter Schafer - Cuckoo
-
Justice Smith - I Saw the TV Glow
-
June Squibb - Thelma
-
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Miglior Non Protagonista
-
Yura Borisov - Anora
-
Joan Chen - Dìdi
-
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
-
Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
-
Carol Kane - Between the Temples
-
Karren Karagulian - Anora
-
Kani Kusruti - Girls Will Be Girls
-
Brigette Lundy-Paine - I Saw the TV Glow
-
Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin - Sing Sing
-
Adam Pearson - A Different Man
Miglior Performance Rivelazione
-
Isaac Krasner - Big Boys
-
Katy O'Brian - Love Lies Bleeding
-
Mason Alexander Park - National Anthem
-
René Pérez Joglar - In the Summers
-
Maisy Stella - My Old Ass
Miglior Fotografia
-
Dinh Duy Hung - Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell
-
Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys
-
Maria von Hausswolff - Janet Planet
-
Juan Pablo Ramírez - La Cocina
-
Rina Yang - The Fire Inside
Miglior Montaggio
-
Laura Colwell, Vanara Taing - Jazzy
-
Olivier Bugge Coutté, Olivia Neergaard-Holm - The Apprentice
-
Anne McCabe - Nightbitch
-
Hansjörg Weissbrich - September 5
-
Arielle Zakowski - Dìdi
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD - Dato al regista, al direttore del casting e al cast di un film
His Three Daughters
Director: Azazel Jacobs
Casting Director: Nicole Arbusto
Ensemble Cast: Jovan Adepo, Jasmine Bracey, Carrie Coon, Jose Febus, Rudy Galvan, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Randy Ramos Jr., Jay O. Sanders
Miglior Documentario
-
Gaucho Gaucho
-
Hummingbirds
-
No Other Land
-
Patrice: The Movie
-
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Miglior Film Internazionale
-
All We Imagine as Light
-
Black Dog
-
Flow
-
Green Border
-
Hard Truths
Miglior Serie non scritta o Documentario
-
Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color
-
Hollywood Black
-
Photographer
-
Ren Faire
-
Social Studies
Miglior Serie
-
Baby Reindeer
-
Diarra From Detroit
-
English Teacher
-
Fantasmas
-
Shōgun
Miglior Protagonista in una Serie
-
Brian Jordan Alvarez - English Teacher
-
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
-
Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
-
Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along
-
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
-
Julianne Moore - Mary & George
-
Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
-
Anna Sawai - Shōgun
-
Andrew Scott - Ripley
-
Julio Torres - Fantasmas
Miglior Non Protagonista in una Serie
-
Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
-
Enrico Colantoni - English Teacher
-
Betty Gilpin - Three Women
-
Chloe Guidry - Under the Bridge
-
Moeka Hoshi - Shōgun
-
Stephanie Koenig - English Teacher
-
Patti LuPone - Agatha All Along
-
Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
-
Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent
-
Brian Tee - Expats
Miglior Rivelazione in una Serie
-
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
-
Diarra Kilpatrick - Diarra From Detroit
-
Joe Locke - Agatha All Along
-
Megan Stott - Penelope
-
Hoa Xuande - The Sympathizer
Miglior Ensemble in una Serie
How to Die Alone
Ensemble Cast: Melissa DuPrey, Jaylee Hamidi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Arkie Kandola, Elle Lorraine, Michelle McLeod, Chris "CP" Powell, Conrad Ricamora, Natasha Rothwell, Jocko Sims