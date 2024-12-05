Anora e I Saw the TV Glow guidano le nomination degli Spirit Awards 2025, Shogun è la serie TV più nominata

Il film di Sean Baker e l'horror visionario I Saw the Tv Blow in testa alle candidature, mentre nel settore televisivo domina la serie Disney+ Shogun.

Anora, la storia di una prostituta che si lega al figlio di un oligarca russo, e I Saw the TV Glow, film horror su due adolescenti la cui ossessione per una serie tv li allontana dalla percezione della realtà, dominano le nomination degli Independent Spirit Awards 2025 annunciate ieri, raccogliendo sei candidature ciascuno. Entrambi i film sono in lizza per il miglior lungometraggio, dove competeranno con il film body horror The Substance, con Nickel Boys e Sing Sing.

Questa edizione degli Spirit Awards ha preso in considerazione pellicole con un budget compreso tra 112.000 dollari e 28 milioni, regola che non si applica alle serie tv dove ad avere la meglio, per il momento, è la serie Disney+ Shōgun, epico dramma storico che svetta con cinque candidature. Candidature anche per la rivelazione Netflix Baby Reindeer, Diarra From Detroit, English Teacher e Fantasmas.

A24, casa produttrice di I Saw the TV Glow, Sing Sing, dell'acclamato The Brutalist e di altre pellicole indie che hanno catturato l'attenzione del pubblico è la produzione più nominata con 19 candidature. Seguono FX, che ha realizzato le serie Shōgun e English Teacher e ha ottenuto 10 candidature.

Scoprite la nostra recensione di Anora, che ha ottenuto nomination anche per il suo regista, Sean Baker, per la protagonista Mikey Madison e per le interpretazioni secondarie di Yura Borisov e Karren Karagulian. I Saw the TV Glow ha ricevuto le nomination per la regista Jane Schoenbrun, per la sceneggiatura del film, per la performance principale di Justice Smith e la performance non protagonista di Brigette Lundy-Paine. I membri dell'ensemble di Shōgun Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano e Moeka Hoshi sono stati tutti nominati per la recitazione.

Una scena di Shogun

La lista completa dei candidati agli Independent Spirit Awards 2025

Miglior Film

Anora

I Saw the TV Glow

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Miglior Opera Prima

Dìdi

In the Summers

Janet Planet

The Piano Lesson

Problemista

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD - Miglior film costato meno di un milione

Big Boys

Ghostlight

Girls Will Be Girls

Jazzy

The People's Joker

Miglior Regista

Ali Abbasi - The Apprentice

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Alonso Ruizpalacios - La Cocina

Jane Schoenbrun - I Saw the TV Glow

Miglior Sceneggiatura

Scott Beck, Bryan Woods - Heretic

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Megan Park - My Old Ass

Aaron Schimberg - A Different Man

Jane Schoenbrun - I Saw the TV Glow

Miglior Sceneggiatura Opera Prima

Joanna Arnow - The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Annie Baker - Janet Planet

India Donaldson - Good One

Julio Torres - Problemista

Sean Wang - Dìdi

Miglior Protagonista

Amy Adams - Nightbitch

Ryan Destiny - The Fire Inside

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Keith Kupferer - Ghostlight

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Hunter Schafer - Cuckoo

Justice Smith - I Saw the TV Glow

June Squibb - Thelma

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Miglior Non Protagonista

Yura Borisov - Anora

Joan Chen - Dìdi

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Carol Kane - Between the Temples

Karren Karagulian - Anora

Kani Kusruti - Girls Will Be Girls

Brigette Lundy-Paine - I Saw the TV Glow

Clarence "Divine Eye" Maclin - Sing Sing

Adam Pearson - A Different Man

Miglior Performance Rivelazione

Isaac Krasner - Big Boys

Katy O'Brian - Love Lies Bleeding

Mason Alexander Park - National Anthem

René Pérez Joglar - In the Summers

Maisy Stella - My Old Ass

Miglior Fotografia

Dinh Duy Hung - Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell

Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys

Maria von Hausswolff - Janet Planet

Juan Pablo Ramírez - La Cocina

Rina Yang - The Fire Inside

Miglior Montaggio

Laura Colwell, Vanara Taing - Jazzy

Olivier Bugge Coutté, Olivia Neergaard-Holm - The Apprentice

Anne McCabe - Nightbitch

Hansjörg Weissbrich - September 5

Arielle Zakowski - Dìdi

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD - Dato al regista, al direttore del casting e al cast di un film

His Three Daughters

Director: Azazel Jacobs

Casting Director: Nicole Arbusto

Ensemble Cast: Jovan Adepo, Jasmine Bracey, Carrie Coon, Jose Febus, Rudy Galvan, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Randy Ramos Jr., Jay O. Sanders

Miglior Documentario

Gaucho Gaucho

Hummingbirds

No Other Land

Patrice: The Movie

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Miglior Film Internazionale

All We Imagine as Light

Black Dog

Flow

Green Border

Hard Truths

Miglior Serie non scritta o Documentario

Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color

Hollywood Black

Photographer

Ren Faire

Social Studies

Miglior Serie

Baby Reindeer

Diarra From Detroit

English Teacher

Fantasmas

Shōgun

Miglior Protagonista in una Serie

Brian Jordan Alvarez - English Teacher

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Julianne Moore - Mary & George

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Julio Torres - Fantasmas

Miglior Non Protagonista in una Serie

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

Enrico Colantoni - English Teacher

Betty Gilpin - Three Women

Chloe Guidry - Under the Bridge

Moeka Hoshi - Shōgun

Stephanie Koenig - English Teacher

Patti LuPone - Agatha All Along

Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent

Brian Tee - Expats

Miglior Rivelazione in una Serie

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Diarra Kilpatrick - Diarra From Detroit

Joe Locke - Agatha All Along

Megan Stott - Penelope

Hoa Xuande - The Sympathizer

Miglior Ensemble in una Serie

How to Die Alone

Ensemble Cast: Melissa DuPrey, Jaylee Hamidi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Arkie Kandola, Elle Lorraine, Michelle McLeod, Chris "CP" Powell, Conrad Ricamora, Natasha Rothwell, Jocko Sims