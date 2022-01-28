WGA 2022: West Side Story, Dune e Licorice Pizza tra le candidature

La Writers Guild of America ha selezionato i film candidati per la sua 74a edizione dei WGA Awards, che anche quest'anno saranno virtuali. Tra i titoli scelti spiccano West Side Story, Dune, Licorice Pizza e The French Dispatch.

La categoria Sceneggiatura originale vedrà contendersi il premio gli sceneggiatori di Being the Ricardos, Don't Look Up, The French Dispatch, King Richard e Licorice Pizza.

Per quanto riguarda la sceneggiatura non originale, i candidati sono CODA, vincitore del Sundance 2021, Dune, Nightmare Alley, Tick, tick... BOOM! e West Side Story.

La rosa dei candidati per miglior sceneggiatura di un documentario comprende Being Cousteau, Exposing Muybridge e Like a Rolling Stone si sfideranno per il trofeo WGA. I vincitori verranno annunciati il 20 marzo.

Di seguito l'elenco completo degli autori e delle sceneggiature nominati di seguito ai WGA Awards 2022.

SCENEGGIATURAA ORIGINALE

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman; Searchlight Pictures

Don't Look Up, Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; Netflix

Being the Ricardos, Written by Aaron Sorkin; Amazon Studios

SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

CODA, Screenplay by Siân Heder, Based on the Original Motion Picture La Famille Belier Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau and Thomas Bidegain; Apple

Dune, Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, Based on the novel Dune Written by Frank Herbert; Warner Bros. Pictures

Nightmare Alley, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan, Based on the Novel by William Lindsay Gresham; Searchlight Pictures

tick...tick...BOOM!, Screenplay by Steven Levenson, Based on the play by Jonathan Larson; Netflix