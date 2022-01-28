WGA 2022: West Side Story, Dune e Licorice Pizza tra le candidature

La Writers Guild of America ha selezionato i film candidati per la sua 74a edizione dei WGA Awards, che anche quest'anno saranno virtuali. Tra i titoli scelti spiccano West Side Story, Dune, Licorice Pizza e The French Dispatch.
La categoria Sceneggiatura originale vedrà contendersi il premio gli sceneggiatori di Being the Ricardos, Don't Look Up, The French Dispatch, King Richard e Licorice Pizza.
Per quanto riguarda la sceneggiatura non originale, i candidati sono CODA, vincitore del Sundance 2021, Dune, Nightmare Alley, Tick, tick... BOOM! e West Side Story.
La rosa dei candidati per miglior sceneggiatura di un documentario comprende Being Cousteau, Exposing Muybridge e Like a Rolling Stone si sfideranno per il trofeo WGA. I vincitori verranno annunciati il 20 marzo.
Di seguito l'elenco completo degli autori e delle sceneggiature nominati di seguito ai WGA Awards 2022.
SCENEGGIATURAA ORIGINALE
-
Being the Ricardos, Written by Aaron Sorkin; Amazon Studios
-
Don't Look Up, Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; Netflix
-
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman; Searchlight Pictures
-
King Richard, Written by Zach Baylin; Warner Bros. Pictures
-
Licorice Pizza, Written by Paul Thomas Anderson; United Artists
SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
-
CODA, Screenplay by Siân Heder, Based on the Original Motion Picture La Famille Belier Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau and Thomas Bidegain; Apple
-
Dune, Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, Based on the novel Dune Written by Frank Herbert; Warner Bros. Pictures
-
Nightmare Alley, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan, Based on the Novel by William Lindsay Gresham; Searchlight Pictures
-
tick...tick...BOOM!, Screenplay by Steven Levenson, Based on the play by Jonathan Larson; Netflix
-
West Side Story, Screenplay by Tony Kushner, Based on the Stage Play, Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Play Conceived, Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins; 20th Century Studios
SCENEGGIATURA DI UN DOCUMETARIO
-
Being Cousteau, Written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wasserman; National Geographic
-
Exposing Muybridge, Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media
-
Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres, Written by Suzanne Joe Kai; StudioLA.TV