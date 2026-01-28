Una battaglia dopo l'altra e Hamnet tra i candidati ai WGA Awards 2026, Pluribus guida la TV

Le sceneggiature dei titoli candidati all'Oscar I peccatori, Una battaglia dopo l'altra, Hamnet e Marty Supreme sono tra i candidati ai WGA Awards 2026, che vedono il dominio di Pluribus nella sezione dedicata alla televisione con ben quattro candidature.

La categoria Sceneggiatura Non Originale della WGA ha rispecchiato esattamente le nomination agli Oscar 2026 annunciate la scorsa settimana, con Una battaglia dopo l'altra di Paul Thomas Anderson e Hamnet di Chloé Zhao e Maggie O'Farrell, a cui si sono aggiunti Frankenstein di Guillermo del Toro, Bugonia di Will Tracy e Train Dreams di Clint Bentley e Greg Kwedar.

Per quanto riguarda la Sceneggiatura Originale, l'horror soprannaturale del regista Ryan Coogler guida la cinquina insieme al dramma sul ping-pong con Timothée Chalamet Marty Supreme, scritto dal regista Josh Safdie con Ronald Bronstein. Altri film in lizza per il premio per la migliore sceneggiatura originale includono Black Bag, scritto da David Koepp, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, scritto da Mary Bronstein, e l'eccentrico Weapons, scritto da Zach Cregger.

Timocthée Chalamet in Marty supreme

Pluribus domina le categorie televisive

Come rivela anche la nostra recensione di Pluribus, la serie firmata dall'autore di Breaking Bad Vince Gilligan si è rivelata la novità assoluta di questa stagione e la WGA ne ha riconosciuto la portata qualitativa con quattro candidature. Seguono il medical drama _The Pitt e la parodia The Studio con tre candidature ciascuno. Tutte e tre le serie hanno ricevuto anche nomination per la categoria Migliore nuova serie.

I vincitori dei WGA Awards saranno annunciati nel corso della doppia cerimonia che si terrà l'8 marzo, in simultanea a Los Angeles e New York.

Pluribus: Rhea Seehorn in una scena della serie Apple

Cinema

Sceneggiatura originale

Black Bag, Written by David Koepp; Focus Features

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Written by Mary Bronstein; A24

Marty Supreme, Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie; A24

I peccatori, Written by Ryan Coogler; Warner Bros. Pictures

Weapons, Written by Zach Cregger; Warner Bros. Pictures

Sceneggiatura non originale

Bugonia, Screenplay by Will Tracy, Based on the Film Save the Green Planet Written and Directed by Jang Joon Hwan and Produced by Sidus; Focus Features

Frankenstein, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro, Based on Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus by Mary Shelley; Netflix

Hamnet, Screenplay by Chloe Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell, Based on the Novel Written by Maggie O'Farrell; Focus Features

Una battaglia dopo l'altra, Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson, Screen Story by Paul Thomas Anderson, Inspired by the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon; Warner Bros. Pictures

Train Dreams, Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Based on the Novella by Denis Johnson; Netflix

Documentario

2,000 Meters to Andriivka, Written by Mstyslav Chernov; Frontline Features

Becoming Led Zeppelin, Written by Bernard MacMahon & Allison McGourty; Sony Pictures Classics

White with Fear, Written by Andrew Goldberg; Area23A

Televisione

Serie drammatiche

Andor, Written by Tom Bissell, Dan Gilroy, Tony Gilroy, Beau Willimon; Disney+

The Pitt, Written by Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Valerie Chu, R. Scott Gemmill, Elyssa Gershman, Joe Sachs, Noah Wyle; HBO | Max

Pluribus, Written by Vera Blasi, Jenn Carroll, Vince Gilligan, Jonny Gomez, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock; Apple TV

Scissione, Written by Adam Countee, Mohamad El Masri, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Anna Ouyang Moench, K.C. Perry, Megan Ritchie, Erin Wagoner, Beau Willimon, Wei-Ning Yu; Apple TV

The White Lotus, Written by Mike White; HBO | Max

Serie comiche

Abbott Elementary, Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Lizzy Darrell, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Chad Morton, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Rebekka Pesqueira, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner; ABC

The Chair Company, Written by Zach Kanin, Gary Richardson, Tim Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Sarah Schneider, John Solomon; HBO | Max

Hacks, Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Ariel Karlin, Andrew Law, Carolyn Lipka, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Jen Statsky; HBO | Max

The Rehearsal, Written by Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola; HBO | Max

The Studio, Written by Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen; Apple TV

Nuove serie

The Chair Company, Written by Zach Kanin, Gary Richardson, Tim Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Sarah Schneider, John Solomon; HBO | Max

The Pitt, Written by Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Valerie Chu, R. Scott Gemmill, Elyssa Gershman, Joe Sachs, Noah Wyle; HBO | Max

Pluribus, Written by Vera Blasi, Jenn Carroll, Vince Gilligan, Jonny Gomez, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock; Apple TV

The Studio, Written by Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen; Apple TV

Task, Written by Brad Ingelsby & David Obzud; HBO | Max

Serie Limited

The Beast in Me, Written by Howard Gordon, C.A. Johnson, Ali Liebegott, Daniel Pearle, Gabe Rotter, Erika Sheffer, Mike Skerrett; Netflix

Black Rabbit, Written by Zach Baylin, Sarah Gubbins, Kate Susman, Andrew Hinderaker, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Carlos Rios; Netflix

Death by Lightning, Written by Mike Makowsky; Netflix

Dying for Sex, Written by Sheila Callaghan, Harris Danow, Madeleine George, Elizabeth Meriwether, Kim Rosenstock, Sasha Stewart, Sabrina Wu, Keisha Zollar; FX/Hulu

Sirens, Written by Bekah Brunstetter, Dan LeFranc, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler; Netflix

Film per la tv e streaming

The Best You Can, Written by Michael J. Weithorn; Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Deep Cover, Written by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow; Prime Video

The Life List, Screenplay by Adam Brooks, Based on the novel by Lori Nelson Spielman; Netflix

Swiped, Written by Bill Parker & Rachel Lee Goldenberg and Kim Caramele; Hulu

Animazione

"Abe League of Their Moe" (I Simpson), Written by Joel H. Cohen; Fox

"Don't Worry, Be Hoopy" (Bob's Burgers) Written by Lindsey Stoddart; Fox

"It's a Beef-derful Life" (The Great North), Written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin & Wendy Molyneux; Fox

"Parahormonal Activity" (I Simpson), Written by Loni Steele Sosthand; Fox

"Scared Screenless" (Futurama), Written by Bill Odenkirk; Hulu

"Shira Can't Cook" (Long Story Short) Written by Mehar Sethi; Netflix

Episodio serie drammatica

"7:00 A.M." (The Pitt), Written by R. Scott Gemmill; HBO | Max

"A Still Small Voice" (Task), Written by Brad Ingelsby; HBO | Max

"Charm Offensive" (Pluribus), Written by Jonny Gomez; Apple TV

"Execution" (The Handmaid's Tale), Written by Eric Tuchman; Hulu

"Got Milk" (Pluribus), Written by Ariel Levine; Apple TV

"Reunion" (Forever), Written by Mara Brock Akil; Netflix

Episodio serie comica