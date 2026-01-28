Una battaglia dopo l'altra e Hamnet tra i candidati ai WGA Awards 2026, Pluribus guida la TV

Le sceneggiature dei titoli candidati all'Oscar I peccatori, Una battaglia dopo l'altra, Hamnet e Marty Supreme sono tra i candidati ai WGA Awards 2026, che vedono il dominio di Pluribus nella sezione dedicata alla televisione con ben quattro candidature.
La categoria Sceneggiatura Non Originale della WGA ha rispecchiato esattamente le nomination agli Oscar 2026 annunciate la scorsa settimana, con Una battaglia dopo l'altra di Paul Thomas Anderson e Hamnet di Chloé Zhao e Maggie O'Farrell, a cui si sono aggiunti Frankenstein di Guillermo del Toro, Bugonia di Will Tracy e Train Dreams di Clint Bentley e Greg Kwedar.
Per quanto riguarda la Sceneggiatura Originale, l'horror soprannaturale del regista Ryan Coogler guida la cinquina insieme al dramma sul ping-pong con Timothée Chalamet Marty Supreme, scritto dal regista Josh Safdie con Ronald Bronstein. Altri film in lizza per il premio per la migliore sceneggiatura originale includono Black Bag, scritto da David Koepp, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, scritto da Mary Bronstein, e l'eccentrico Weapons, scritto da Zach Cregger.
Pluribus domina le categorie televisive
Come rivela anche la nostra recensione di Pluribus, la serie firmata dall'autore di Breaking Bad Vince Gilligan si è rivelata la novità assoluta di questa stagione e la WGA ne ha riconosciuto la portata qualitativa con quattro candidature. Seguono il medical drama _The Pitt e la parodia The Studio con tre candidature ciascuno. Tutte e tre le serie hanno ricevuto anche nomination per la categoria Migliore nuova serie.
I vincitori dei WGA Awards saranno annunciati nel corso della doppia cerimonia che si terrà l'8 marzo, in simultanea a Los Angeles e New York.
Cinema
Sceneggiatura originale
-
Black Bag, Written by David Koepp; Focus Features
-
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Written by Mary Bronstein; A24
-
Marty Supreme, Written by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie; A24
-
I peccatori, Written by Ryan Coogler; Warner Bros. Pictures
-
Weapons, Written by Zach Cregger; Warner Bros. Pictures
Sceneggiatura non originale
-
Bugonia, Screenplay by Will Tracy, Based on the Film Save the Green Planet Written and Directed by Jang Joon Hwan and Produced by Sidus; Focus Features
-
Frankenstein, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro, Based on Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus by Mary Shelley; Netflix
-
Hamnet, Screenplay by Chloe Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell, Based on the Novel Written by Maggie O'Farrell; Focus Features
-
Una battaglia dopo l'altra, Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson, Screen Story by Paul Thomas Anderson, Inspired by the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon; Warner Bros. Pictures
-
Train Dreams, Screenplay by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Based on the Novella by Denis Johnson; Netflix
Documentario
-
2,000 Meters to Andriivka, Written by Mstyslav Chernov; Frontline Features
-
Becoming Led Zeppelin, Written by Bernard MacMahon & Allison McGourty; Sony Pictures Classics
-
White with Fear, Written by Andrew Goldberg; Area23A
Televisione
Serie drammatiche
-
Andor, Written by Tom Bissell, Dan Gilroy, Tony Gilroy, Beau Willimon; Disney+
-
The Pitt, Written by Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Valerie Chu, R. Scott Gemmill, Elyssa Gershman, Joe Sachs, Noah Wyle; HBO | Max
-
Pluribus, Written by Vera Blasi, Jenn Carroll, Vince Gilligan, Jonny Gomez, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock; Apple TV
-
Scissione, Written by Adam Countee, Mohamad El Masri, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Anna Ouyang Moench, K.C. Perry, Megan Ritchie, Erin Wagoner, Beau Willimon, Wei-Ning Yu; Apple TV
-
The White Lotus, Written by Mike White; HBO | Max
Serie comiche
-
Abbott Elementary, Written by Quinta Brunson, Ava Coleman, Lizzy Darrell, Riley Dufurrena, Justin Halpern, Joya McCrory, Chad Morton, Morgan Murphy, Brittani Nichols, Rebekka Pesqueira, Kate Peterman, Brian Rubenstein, Patrick Schumacker, Justin Tan, Jordan Temple, Garrett Werner; ABC
-
The Chair Company, Written by Zach Kanin, Gary Richardson, Tim Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Sarah Schneider, John Solomon; HBO | Max
-
Hacks, Written by Genevieve Aniello, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Ariel Karlin, Andrew Law, Carolyn Lipka, Joe Mande, Aisha Muharrar, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Jen Statsky; HBO | Max
-
The Rehearsal, Written by Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola; HBO | Max
-
The Studio, Written by Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen; Apple TV
Nuove serie
-
The Chair Company, Written by Zach Kanin, Gary Richardson, Tim Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Sarah Schneider, John Solomon; HBO | Max
-
The Pitt, Written by Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Valerie Chu, R. Scott Gemmill, Elyssa Gershman, Joe Sachs, Noah Wyle; HBO | Max
-
Pluribus, Written by Vera Blasi, Jenn Carroll, Vince Gilligan, Jonny Gomez, Peter Gould, Ariel Levine, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock; Apple TV
-
The Studio, Written by Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Frida Perez, Seth Rogen; Apple TV
-
Task, Written by Brad Ingelsby & David Obzud; HBO | Max
Serie Limited
-
The Beast in Me, Written by Howard Gordon, C.A. Johnson, Ali Liebegott, Daniel Pearle, Gabe Rotter, Erika Sheffer, Mike Skerrett; Netflix
-
Black Rabbit, Written by Zach Baylin, Sarah Gubbins, Kate Susman, Andrew Hinderaker, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Carlos Rios; Netflix
-
Death by Lightning, Written by Mike Makowsky; Netflix
-
Dying for Sex, Written by Sheila Callaghan, Harris Danow, Madeleine George, Elizabeth Meriwether, Kim Rosenstock, Sasha Stewart, Sabrina Wu, Keisha Zollar; FX/Hulu
-
Sirens, Written by Bekah Brunstetter, Dan LeFranc, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler; Netflix
Film per la tv e streaming
-
The Best You Can, Written by Michael J. Weithorn; Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
-
Deep Cover, Written by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow; Prime Video
-
The Life List, Screenplay by Adam Brooks, Based on the novel by Lori Nelson Spielman; Netflix
-
Swiped, Written by Bill Parker & Rachel Lee Goldenberg and Kim Caramele; Hulu
Animazione
-
"Abe League of Their Moe" (I Simpson), Written by Joel H. Cohen; Fox
-
"Don't Worry, Be Hoopy" (Bob's Burgers) Written by Lindsey Stoddart; Fox
-
"It's a Beef-derful Life" (The Great North), Written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin & Wendy Molyneux; Fox
-
"Parahormonal Activity" (I Simpson), Written by Loni Steele Sosthand; Fox
-
"Scared Screenless" (Futurama), Written by Bill Odenkirk; Hulu
-
"Shira Can't Cook" (Long Story Short) Written by Mehar Sethi; Netflix
Episodio serie drammatica
-
"7:00 A.M." (The Pitt), Written by R. Scott Gemmill; HBO | Max
-
"A Still Small Voice" (Task), Written by Brad Ingelsby; HBO | Max
-
"Charm Offensive" (Pluribus), Written by Jonny Gomez; Apple TV
-
"Execution" (The Handmaid's Tale), Written by Eric Tuchman; Hulu
-
"Got Milk" (Pluribus), Written by Ariel Levine; Apple TV
-
"Reunion" (Forever), Written by Mara Brock Akil; Netflix
Episodio serie comica
-
"A Call from God" (Mo), Written by Mohammed Amer & Harris Danow; Netflix
-
"Pilot's Code" (The Rehearsal), Written by Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola; HBO | Max
-
"Prelude" (The Righteous Gemstones), Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Danny R. McBride; HBO | Max
-
"The Promotion" (The Studio), Written by Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg & Peter Huyck & Alex Gregory & Frida Perez; Apple TV
-
"The Sleazy Georgian" (Poker Face), Written by Megan Amram; Peacock
-
"Worms" (The Bear), Written by Ayo Edebiri & Lionel Boyce; FX/Hulu