The Morning Show e Succession guidano le nomination dei Critics Choice Awards TV 2023 con sei e cinque candidature, rispettivamente, ecco tutti i candidati ai premi per la tv che verranno annunciati il 14 gennaio.

Annunciate le nomination ai Critics Choice Awards TV 2023. A guidare la classifica è la serie Apple The Morning Show, a quota sei candidature, tallonata dall'acclamato dramma familiare Succession, che ha ottenuto cinque candidature. Seguono Abbott Elementary (ABC), The Bear (FX), Beef (Netflix), Lezioni di chimica (Apple TV+), Loki (Disney+), Reserve Dogs (FX) e A Small Light (National Geographic) con quattro nomination ciascuna.

Succession: un'immagine di Brian Cox

In lizza per la migliore serie drammatica sono The Morning Show, Succession, Loki, The Crown, The Diplomat, insieme alla rivelazione The Last of Us, ma anche a Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty e Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+). A contendersi il premio per la migliore serie comica sono Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Reserve Dogs, Barry, La fantastica signora Maisel, Poker Face, Shrinking e What We Do in the Shadows.

La combo HBO/Max guida la classifica con 23 nominations, superando le 21 di Netflix. Apple TV+ e FX seguono a pari merito con 16 candidature ciascuno. I vincitori saranno annunciati durante la cerimonia di premiazione dei Critics Choice Awards 2023 condotta da Chelsea Handler che si terrà il 14 gennaio. Di seguito l'elenco completo dei candidati.

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO | Max)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston - Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant - Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO | Max)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis - Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO | Max)

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PRPOTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Khalid Abdalla - The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Ron Cephas Jones - Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen - Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan - Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PRPOTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino - Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman - The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MIGLIOR SERIE COMICA

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Bear (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver - The Other Two (HBO | Max)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs (FX)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (FX)

Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden - Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (FX)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO | Max)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PRPOTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMICA

Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

MIGLIOR SERIE LIMITED

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

MIGLIOR FILM TV

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (HBO | Max)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE LIMITED O FILM TV

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland - The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland - The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun - Beef (Netflix)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE LIMITED O FILM TV

Kaitlyn Dever - No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley - A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney - Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple - Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong - Beef (Netflix)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE LIMITED O FILM TV

Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch - Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons - Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman - Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber - A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux - White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE LIMITED O FILM TV

Maria Bello - Beef (Netflix)

Billie Boullet - A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald - The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell - The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

MIGLIOR FILM D'ANIMAZIONE

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

MIGLIOR COMEDY SPECIAL