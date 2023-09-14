Rogers: The Musical, da domani in vendita e in streaming l'album con le canzoni dello show

Walt Disney Records metterà in vendita da domani, oltre a condividerlo in streaming, l'album di Rogers: The Musical, il progetto musicale nato da una scena inserita nella serie Hawkeye.
Lo spettacolo è andato in scena per otto settimane a Disneyland Resort, concludendo le rappresentazioni il 31 agosto.
I brani inediti
Dal 15 settembre sarà ora possibile ascoltare l'album che contiene 12 brani, tra cui quelli di Rogers: The Musical.
Il libretto è stato firmato da Hunter Bell, mentre Christopher Lennertz (Agent Carter) ha composto le musiche e ha firmato i testi insieme ad Alex Karukas. Alla regia dello show c'era Jordan Peterson.
Nell'album ci sono le canzoni originali del musical e brani ispirati al mondo Marvel, tra cui Save the City che si può sentire in Hawkeye ed è composta da Marc Shaiman e Scott Wittman.
Rogers: The Musical, Disney ha inserito furtivamente un easter egg su Deadpool (FOTO)
La tracklist è la seguente:
- "U.S. Opening Night," Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose' Simmons, Alex Karukas, Matthew P. Selby, Rogers: The Musical - Cast
- "I Want You," Josey Montana McCoy
- "Star-Spangled Man," Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose' Simmons, Rogers: The Musical - Cast
- "Just One Dance (Preprise 1)," Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz
- "Star-Spangled Man (Reprise)/Just One Dance (Preprise 2)," Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz
- "What You Missed," Jay Donnell, Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose' Simmons, Luke Monday
- "Save the City," Bella Hicks, Andrew Hubert, Luke Monday, Alex Karukas, Rogers: The Musical - Cast
- "Save the City (Playoff)," Luke Monday, Rogers: The Musical - Cast
- "End of the Line," Luke Monday, Josey Montana McCoy
- "Just One Dance," Rachel Wirtz, Luke Monday
- "Rogers: The Musical Finale/Save the City (Reprise)," Luke Monday, Rachel Wirtz, Josey Montana McCoy, Jay Donnell, Andrew Huber, Bella Hicks, Krystle Rose' Simmons, Alex Karukas
- "Rogers: The Musical (Playoff)," Christopher Lennertz, Alex Karukas