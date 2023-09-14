Rogers: The Musical, da domani in vendita e in streaming l'album con le canzoni dello show

Il 15 settembre sarà disponibile in streaming e in vendita l'album che contiene le canzoni originali di Rogers: The Musical, andato in scena a Disneyland Resort.

Walt Disney Records metterà in vendita da domani, oltre a condividerlo in streaming, l'album di Rogers: The Musical, il progetto musicale nato da una scena inserita nella serie Hawkeye.

Lo spettacolo è andato in scena per otto settimane a Disneyland Resort, concludendo le rappresentazioni il 31 agosto.

I brani inediti

Dal 15 settembre sarà ora possibile ascoltare l'album che contiene 12 brani, tra cui quelli di Rogers: The Musical.

Il libretto è stato firmato da Hunter Bell, mentre Christopher Lennertz (Agent Carter) ha composto le musiche e ha firmato i testi insieme ad Alex Karukas. Alla regia dello show c'era Jordan Peterson.

Nell'album ci sono le canzoni originali del musical e brani ispirati al mondo Marvel, tra cui Save the City che si può sentire in Hawkeye ed è composta da Marc Shaiman e Scott Wittman.

La tracklist è la seguente: