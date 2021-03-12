Razzie Award 2021: 365 Giorni e Dolittle, con star Robert Downey Jr, guidano con sei nomination

Le nomination ai Razzie Award 2021 sono state annunciate e in corsa per conquistare uno dei premi dedicati alle interpretazioni e ai film peggiori proposti sugli schermi ci sono anche star come Robert Downey Jr. e Adam Sandler.
I vincitori saranno annunciati il 24 aprile, un giorno prima della consegna degli Oscar, e ci sarà anche una statuetta speciale ideata per proclamare il 2020 come il Peggior Anno di Sempre.
I co-fondatori dei Golden Raspberry Award, arrivati a quota quarantuno edizioni, hanno dichiarato: "Mentre il 2020 scompare in un ricordo da incubo, c'è un'organizzazione il cui nome è sinonimo di cose negative ed esiste per segnalare il peggio. Con tutti i problemi sanitari, le delusioni e i disastri che hanno afflitto l'ultimo anno, è necessario un premio speciale".
Tra i peggiori film dell'anno è presente anche 365 giorni, diventato il primo lungometraggio straniero a essere in corsa per il riconoscimento, che ha raggiunto un totale di sei nomination. A raccogliere candidature ci sono poi Dolittle con star Robert Downey Jr., il controverso Music e persino Rudy Giuliani per la sua apparizione in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.
Ecco tutte le nomination dei Razzie Award:
Peggior Film
- 365 Days
- Absolute Proof
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Music
Peggior Attore
- Robert Downey Jr. / Dolittle
- Mike Lindell (The "My Pillow" Guy) / Absolute Proof
- Michele Morrone / 365 Days
- Adam Sandler / Hubie Halloween
- David Spade / The Wrong Missy
Peggior Attrice
- Anne Hathaway / The Last Thing He Wanted & The Witches
- Katie Holmes / Brahms: The Boy II & The Secret: Dare to Dream
- Kate Hudson / Music
- Lauren Lapkus / The Wrong Missy
- Anna-Maria Sieklucka / 365 Days
Peggior Attrice Non Protagonista
- Glenn Close / Hillbilly Elegy
- Lucy Hale / Fantasy Island
- Maggie Q / Fantasy Island
- Kristen Wiig / Wonder Woman 1984
- Maddie Ziegler / Music
Peggior Attore Non Protagonista
- Chevy Chase / The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
- Rudy Giuliani / Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film
- Shia LeBeouf / The Tax Collector
- Arnold Schwarzeneggar / Iron Mask
- Bruce Willis / Breach, Hard Kill & Survive the Night
Peggior Combo sullo schermo
- Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani / Borat Subsequent Movie-Film
- Robert Downey Jr. & Il suo Totalmente Non Convincente Accento "Gallese" / Dolittle
- Harrison Ford & Quel "Cane" dall'aspetto totalmente finto in CGI / Call of the Wild
- Lauren Lapkus & David Spade / The Wrong Missy
- Adam Sandler & la sua voce da sempliciotto / Hubie Halloween
Peggior Regista
- Charles Band / Tutti i tre film di Barbie & Kendra
- Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes / 365 Days
- Stephen Gaghan / Dolittle
- Ron Howard / Hillbilly Elegy
- Sia / Music
Peggior Sceneggiatura
- 365 Days
- I film di Barbie & Kendra
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Hillbilly Elegy
Peggior Remake, Rip-off o sequel
- 365 Days
- Dolittle
- Fantasy Island
- Hubie Halloween
- Wonder Woman 1984