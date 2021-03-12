Il cinema da leggere firmato dalla redazione di Movieplayer.it, il regalo last minute perfetto!

Razzie Award 2021: 365 Giorni e Dolittle, con star Robert Downey Jr, guidano con sei nomination

Le nomination ai Razzie Award 2021 "premiano" 365 giorni e Dolittle, con star Robert Downey Jr, annunciato un riconoscimento speciale all'anno 2020.

NOTIZIA di 12/03/2021

Le nomination ai Razzie Award 2021 sono state annunciate e in corsa per conquistare uno dei premi dedicati alle interpretazioni e ai film peggiori proposti sugli schermi ci sono anche star come Robert Downey Jr. e Adam Sandler.
I vincitori saranno annunciati il 24 aprile, un giorno prima della consegna degli Oscar, e ci sarà anche una statuetta speciale ideata per proclamare il 2020 come il Peggior Anno di Sempre.

I co-fondatori dei Golden Raspberry Award, arrivati a quota quarantuno edizioni, hanno dichiarato: "Mentre il 2020 scompare in un ricordo da incubo, c'è un'organizzazione il cui nome è sinonimo di cose negative ed esiste per segnalare il peggio. Con tutti i problemi sanitari, le delusioni e i disastri che hanno afflitto l'ultimo anno, è necessario un premio speciale".
Tra i peggiori film dell'anno è presente anche 365 giorni, diventato il primo lungometraggio straniero a essere in corsa per il riconoscimento, che ha raggiunto un totale di sei nomination. A raccogliere candidature ci sono poi Dolittle con star Robert Downey Jr., il controverso Music e persino Rudy Giuliani per la sua apparizione in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.

Ecco tutte le nomination dei Razzie Award:

Peggior Film

  • 365 Days
  • Absolute Proof
  • Dolittle
  • Fantasy Island
  • Music

Peggior Attore

  • Robert Downey Jr. / Dolittle
  • Mike Lindell (The "My Pillow" Guy) / Absolute Proof
  • Michele Morrone / 365 Days
  • Adam Sandler / Hubie Halloween
  • David Spade / The Wrong Missy

Peggior Attrice

  • Anne Hathaway / The Last Thing He Wanted & The Witches
  • Katie Holmes / Brahms: The Boy II & The Secret: Dare to Dream
  • Kate Hudson / Music
  • Lauren Lapkus / The Wrong Missy
  • Anna-Maria Sieklucka / 365 Days

Peggior Attrice Non Protagonista

  • Glenn Close / Hillbilly Elegy
  • Lucy Hale / Fantasy Island
  • Maggie Q / Fantasy Island
  • Kristen Wiig / Wonder Woman 1984
  • Maddie Ziegler / Music

Peggior Attore Non Protagonista

  • Chevy Chase / The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
  • Rudy Giuliani / Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film
  • Shia LeBeouf / The Tax Collector
  • Arnold Schwarzeneggar / Iron Mask
  • Bruce Willis / Breach, Hard Kill & Survive the Night

Peggior Combo sullo schermo

  • Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani / Borat Subsequent Movie-Film
  • Robert Downey Jr. & Il suo Totalmente Non Convincente Accento "Gallese" / Dolittle
  • Harrison Ford & Quel "Cane" dall'aspetto totalmente finto in CGI / Call of the Wild
  • Lauren Lapkus & David Spade / The Wrong Missy
  • Adam Sandler & la sua voce da sempliciotto / Hubie Halloween

Peggior Regista

  • Charles Band / Tutti i tre film di Barbie & Kendra
  • Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes / 365 Days
  • Stephen Gaghan / Dolittle
  • Ron Howard / Hillbilly Elegy
  • Sia / Music

Peggior Sceneggiatura

  • 365 Days
  • I film di Barbie & Kendra
  • Dolittle
  • Fantasy Island
  • Hillbilly Elegy

Peggior Remake, Rip-off o sequel

  • 365 Days
  • Dolittle
  • Fantasy Island
  • Hubie Halloween
  • Wonder Woman 1984
