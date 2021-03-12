Razzie Award 2021: 365 Giorni e Dolittle, con star Robert Downey Jr, guidano con sei nomination

Le nomination ai Razzie Award 2021 sono state annunciate e in corsa per conquistare uno dei premi dedicati alle interpretazioni e ai film peggiori proposti sugli schermi ci sono anche star come Robert Downey Jr. e Adam Sandler.

I vincitori saranno annunciati il 24 aprile, un giorno prima della consegna degli Oscar, e ci sarà anche una statuetta speciale ideata per proclamare il 2020 come il Peggior Anno di Sempre.

I co-fondatori dei Golden Raspberry Award, arrivati a quota quarantuno edizioni, hanno dichiarato: "Mentre il 2020 scompare in un ricordo da incubo, c'è un'organizzazione il cui nome è sinonimo di cose negative ed esiste per segnalare il peggio. Con tutti i problemi sanitari, le delusioni e i disastri che hanno afflitto l'ultimo anno, è necessario un premio speciale".

Tra i peggiori film dell'anno è presente anche 365 giorni, diventato il primo lungometraggio straniero a essere in corsa per il riconoscimento, che ha raggiunto un totale di sei nomination. A raccogliere candidature ci sono poi Dolittle con star Robert Downey Jr., il controverso Music e persino Rudy Giuliani per la sua apparizione in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.

Ecco tutte le nomination dei Razzie Award:

Peggior Film

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Peggior Attore

Robert Downey Jr. / Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The "My Pillow" Guy) / Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone / 365 Days

Adam Sandler / Hubie Halloween

David Spade / The Wrong Missy

Peggior Attrice

Anne Hathaway / The Last Thing He Wanted & The Witches

Katie Holmes / Brahms: The Boy II & The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson / Music

Lauren Lapkus / The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka / 365 Days

Peggior Attrice Non Protagonista

Glenn Close / Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale / Fantasy Island

Maggie Q / Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig / Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler / Music

Peggior Attore Non Protagonista

Chevy Chase / The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani / Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film

Shia LeBeouf / The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar / Iron Mask

Bruce Willis / Breach, Hard Kill & Survive the Night

Peggior Combo sullo schermo

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani / Borat Subsequent Movie-Film

Robert Downey Jr. & Il suo Totalmente Non Convincente Accento "Gallese" / Dolittle

Harrison Ford & Quel "Cane" dall'aspetto totalmente finto in CGI / Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade / The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & la sua voce da sempliciotto / Hubie Halloween

Peggior Regista

Charles Band / Tutti i tre film di Barbie & Kendra

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes / 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan / Dolittle

Ron Howard / Hillbilly Elegy

Sia / Music

Peggior Sceneggiatura

365 Days

I film di Barbie & Kendra

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Peggior Remake, Rip-off o sequel