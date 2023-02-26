Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro trionfa agli Annie Award 2023: tutti i vincitori

Il film d'animazione dell'anno per gli Annie Award 2023 è Pinocchio, il capolavoro in stop-motion di Guillermo del Toro.

A Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro va (anche) il premio più ambito degli Annie Award 2023, ovvero quello di Miglior Film d'Animazione dell'anno. Ma scopriamo tutti i vincitori della serata.

La 50esima edizione degli Annie Award, la cerimonia che ogni anno premia le eccellenze in campo d'animazione, ha incoronato nelle scorse ore il Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro come Miglior Film Animato.

Non solo, ma la pellicola in stop-motion del regista messicano ha portato a casa anche altri quattro premi tra le nove categorie in cui era stato nominato: Miglior Regia, Miglior Scenografia, Miglior Character Design e Miglior Colonna Sonora per un film.

Guillermo Del Toro, dalla realizzazione di 'Pinocchio' alla difesa dello stop-motion

"Volevo così tanto questo 'maledetto' Annie Award" ha detto il regista accettando il premio sul palco "È il più bel trofeo che possa esserci al mondo".

Ma come si tradurrà questa vittoria in termini di Oscar? 13 dei 20 vincitori dell'Annie Ward per il Miglior Film hanno poi conquistato anche l'Academy Award nello stesso anno, come ricorda anche Deadline. Sarà anche il caso di del Toro?

Manca ancora qualche giorno per scoprirlo, ma intanto vi lasciamo con la lista completa dei vincitori degli Annie Award 2023.

BEST FEATURE Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro)

BEST INDIE FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

BEST DIRECTION - FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio)

BEST DIRECTION - TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy)

BEST STORYBOARDING - FEATURE

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Anthony Holden)

BEST STORYBOARDING - TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episodio: "The Very Pulse of the Machine"

BEST TV/MEDIA - LIMITED SERIES

Oni: Thunder God's Tale Episodio: "The Demon Moon Rises"

BEST TV/MEDIA - MATURE

Bob's Burgers Episodio: "Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner"

BEST TV/MEDIA - CHILDREN

Abominable and the Invisible City Episodio: "Everest Returns"

BEST TV/MEDIA - PRESCHOOL

The Tiny Chef Show Episodio: "Pancakes"

BEST WRITING - FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm)

BEST WRITING - TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episodio: "Bad Traveling" (Andrew Kevin Walker)

BEST VOICE ACTING - FEATURE

Jenny Slate (Marcel in Marcel the Shell with Shoes On)

BEST VOICE ACTING - TV/MEDIA

Maurice LaMarche come Mr. Big in Zootopia+ Episodio: "The Godfather of the Bride"

BEST EDITORIAL - FEATURE

James Ryan ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody per Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

BEST EDITORIAL - TV/MEDIA

Daniel Budin per The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

BEST FX - FEATURE

Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny per Avatar: The Way of Water

BEST FX - TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episodio: "Bad Traveling" (Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz)

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - FEATURE

Tucker Barrie per Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Tim Watts)

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - LIVE ACTION

Avatar: The Way of Water (Wētā FX)

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - VIDEO GAME

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna)

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN - FEATURE

The Bad Guys (Taylor Krahenbuhl)

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN - TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episodio: "Jibaro" (Alberto Mielgo)

BEST MUSIC - FEATURE

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale per Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

BEST MUSIC - TV/MEDIA

The Cuphead Show! Episodio: "Carn-Evil" (Ego Plum)

BEST SPONSORED

Save Ralph (Arch Model Studio)

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - FEATURE

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis per Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - TV/MEDIA

Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada per Oni: Thunder God's Tale Episodio: "The Demon Moon Rises"

BEST SHORT SUBJECT Ice Merchants (COLA Animation production & Wild Stream)

BEST STUDENT FILM The Soloists

Registi: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu Scuola: Gobelins, l'école de l'image