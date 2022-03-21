PGA Awards 2022: Coda - I segni del cuore batte i favoriti e punta all'Oscar

Coda - I segni del cuore sbaraglia la concorrenza ai PGA Awards e si candida come favorito per il film agli Oscar 2022.

A sorpresa, Coda - I segni del cuore sbaraglia la concorrenza e conquista il PGA Award 2022, mettendo una seria ipoteca sull'Oscar come miglior film.

Coda: Marlee Matlin e la sua famiglia a teatro

I Producers Guild Awards, storicamente, sono sempre stati un importante indicatore del film che si porterà a casa l'Oscar più prestigioso, quello per la miglior pellicola. Dal 1989, il vincitore del PGA ha coinciso con il vincitore dell'Oscar 22 volte su 32.

L'emozionante Coda - I segni del cuore ha battuto ai PGA i rivali Being the Ricardos, Belfast, Don't Look Up, Dune, Una famiglia vincente - King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Il potere del cane Tick Tick Boom e West Side Story. Vedremo cosa accadrà agli Oscar.

Le sezioni televisive hanno visto tra i vincitori Omicidio a Easttown, Ted Lasso e Succession. Tra i premi speciali della serata si segnalano quello a Greg Berlanti (Norman Lear Award), Kathleen Kennedy e George Lucas (Milestone Award), Rita Moreno (Stanley Kramer Award), Mary Parent (David O. Selznick Award) e Issa Rae (Visionary Award).

Oscar 2022: lista aggiornata dei favoriti nelle categorie principali

Di seguito la lista dei vincitori dei PGA Awards 2022:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

"Coda - I segni del cuore" (Apple Original Films)

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures**

"Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures)

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

"Summer of Soul"

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

"Succession" (HBO) - Season 3

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus) - Season 2

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

"Omicidio a Easttown" (HBO)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

"Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers"

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

"The Beatles: Get Back" (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup Talk Television

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (Season 8)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (Season 13)