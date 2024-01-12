People's Choice Awards 2024: Barbie, Oppenheimer e Guardiani della Galassia 3 tra le nomination

Anche i People's Choice Awards 2024 hanno diffuso la lista delle nomination che vede tra i titoli di spicco i prevedili Barbie, Oppenheimer e Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3.
Sarà proprio la star di Barbie Simu Liu a condurre la cerimonia di premiazione che si terrà il 18 febbraio presso il Barker Hangar di Santa Monica. Le votazioni sono aperte nel sito ufficiale dei People's Choice Awards, che vedono Barbie troneggiare a quota nove candidature. Tra i tanti nominati ci sono icone del settore tra cui Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling, Pedro Pascal e Jennifer Aniston.
In aggiunta a film e serie tv, i People's Choice Awards premiano anche musica e campioni dello sport perciò ce n'è per tutti i gusti.
Ecco la lista completa delle candidature.
FILM DELL'ANNO
-
Barbie
-
Fast X
-
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
-
Oppenheimer
-
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
-
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM
-
La Sirenetta
-
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
FILM D'AZIONE DELL'ANNO
-
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
-
Fast X
-
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
-
John Wick: Chapter 4
-
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
-
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
-
The Marvels
-
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
FILM COMICO DELL'ANNO
-
80 for Brady
-
Anyone but You
-
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
-
Asteroid City
-
Barbie
-
Cocaine Bear
-
No Hard Feelings
-
Wonka
FILM DRAMMATICO DELL'ANNO
-
Creed III
-
Five Nights at Freddy's
-
Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Leave the World Behind
-
M3GAN
-
Oppenheimer
-
Scream VI
-
The Color Purple
STAR MASCHILE DELL'ANNO
-
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
-
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
-
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
-
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
-
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
-
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
-
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
STAR FEMMINILE DELL'ANNO
-
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
-
Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
-
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
-
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
-
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
-
Margot Robbie, Barbie
-
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
-
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
ACTION STAR DELL'ANNO
-
Brie Larson, The Marvels
-
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
-
Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
-
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
-
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
-
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
-
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
-
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
STAR COMICA DELL'ANNO
-
Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
-
Glen Powell, Anyone but You
-
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
-
Margot Robbie, Barbie
-
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
-
Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
-
Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
-
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
STAR DRAMMATICA DELL'ANNO
-
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
-
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
-
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
-
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
-
Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
-
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
-
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
-
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
PERFORMANCE DELL'ANNO
-
America Ferrera, Barbie
-
Charles Melton, May December
-
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
-
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
-
Melissa McCarthy, La Sirenetta
-
Natalie Portman, May December
-
Simu Liu, Barbie
-
Viola Davis, Air
SERIE TV DELL'ANNO
-
Grey's Anatomy
-
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
-
Only Murders in the Building
-
Saturday Night Live
-
Ted Lasso
-
The Bear
-
The Last of Us
-
Vanderpump Rules
SERIE TV COMICA DELL'ANNO
-
Abbott Elementary
-
And Just Like That...
-
Never Have I Ever
-
Only Murders in the Building
-
Saturday Night Live
-
Ted Lasso
-
The Bear
-
Young Sheldon
SERIE TV DRAMATICA DELL'ANNO
-
Chicago Fire
-
Ginny & Georgia
-
Grey's Anatomy
-
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
-
Outer Banks
-
Succession
-
The Last of Us
-
The Morning Show
SERIE TV SCI-FI DELL'ANNO
-
Ahsoka
-
American Horror Story: Delicate
-
Black Mirror
-
Ghosts
-
Loki
-
Secret Invasion
-
The Mandalorian
-
The Witcher
REALITY SHOW DELL'ANNO
-
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
-
Below Deck
-
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
-
Selling Sunset
-
The Kardashians
-
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
-
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
-
Vanderpump Rules
TALENT SHOW DELL'ANNO
-
America's Got Talent
-
American Idol
-
Big Brother
-
Dancing with the Stars
-
RuPaul's Drag Race
-
Survivor
-
Squid Game: The Challenge
-
The Voice
SERIE TV DELL'ANNO DEGNA DI BINGEWATCHING
-
Beef
-
Citadel
-
Jury Duty
-
Love Is Blind
-
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
-
The Crown
-
The Night Agent
-
The Summer I Turned Pretty
STAR MASCHILE TV DELL'ANNO
-
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
-
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
-
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
-
Kieran Culkin, Succession
-
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
-
Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
-
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
-
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
STAR FEMMINILE TV DELL'ANNO
-
Ali Wong, Beef
-
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
-
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
-
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
-
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
-
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
-
Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
-
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
STAR COMICA TV DELL'ANNO
-
Ali Wong, Beef
-
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
-
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
-
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
-
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
-
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
-
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
-
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
STAR DRAMMATICA TV DELL'ANNO
-
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
-
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
-
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
-
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
-
Kieran Culkin, Succession
-
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
-
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
-
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
PERFORMANCE TV DELL'ANNO
-
Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
-
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
-
Billie Eilish, Swarm
-
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
-
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
-
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
-
Steven Yuen, Beef
-
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
STAR REALITY TV DELL'ANNO
-
Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
-
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
-
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
-
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
-
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
-
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
-
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
-
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
STAR DI UN TALENT SHOW DELL'ANNO
-
Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race
-
Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
-
Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
-
Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
-
Iam Tongi, American Idol
-
Keke Palmer, That's My Jam
-
Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race
-
Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
DAYTIME TALK SHOW DELL'ANNO
-
Good Morning America
-
LIVE with Kelly and Mark
-
Sherri
-
The Drew Barrymore Show
-
The Jennifer Hudson Show
-
The Kelly Clarkson Show
-
The View
-
Today
NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW DELL'ANNOHart to Heart
-
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
-
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
-
Late Night with Seth Meyers
-
The Daily Show
-
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
-
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
-
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
CONDUTTORE DELL'ANNO
-
Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen
-
Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam
-
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
-
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
-
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
-
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
-
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
-
Terry Crews, America's Got Talent
MUSICA
ARTISTA MASCHILE DELL'ANNO
-
Bad Bunny
-
Drake
-
Jack Harlow
-
Jung Kook
-
Luke Combs
-
Morgan Wallen
-
Post Malone
-
The Weeknd
ARTISTA FEMMINIILE DELL'ANNO
-
Beyoncé
-
Doja Cat
-
Karol G
-
Lainey Wilson
-
Miley Cyrus
-
Nicki Minaj
-
Olivia Rodrigo
-
Taylor Swift
ARTISTA MASCHILE COUNTRY DELL'ANNO
-
Chris Stapleton
-
Cody Johnson
-
HARDY
-
Jelly Roll
-
Kane Brown
-
Luke Combs
-
Morgan Wallen
-
Zach Bryan
ARTISTA FEMMINILE COUNTRY DELL'ANNO
-
Ashley McBryde
-
Carly Pearce
-
Carrie Underwood
-
Gabby Barrett
-
Kelsea Ballerini
-
Lainey Wilson
-
Megan Moroney
-
Shania Twain
ARTISTA MASCHILE LATINO DELL'ANNO
-
Bad Bunny
-
Bizarrap
-
Feid
-
Manuel Turizo
-
Maluma
-
Peso Pluma
-
Rauw Alejandro
-
Ozuna
ARTISTA FEMMINILE LATINA DELL'ANNO
-
Ángela Aguilar
-
Anitta
-
Becky G
-
Kali Uchis
-
Karol G
-
Rosalía
-
Shakira
-
Young Miko
ARTISTA POP DELL'ANNO
-
Billie Eilish
-
Doja Cat
-
Dua Lipa
-
Jung Kook
-
Miley Cyrus
-
Olivia Rodrigo
-
Tate McRae
-
Taylor Swift
ARTISTA HIP-HOP DELL'ANNO
-
Cardi B
-
Drake
-
Future
-
Jack Harlow
-
Latto
-
Nicki Minaj
-
Post Malone
-
Travis Scott
ARTISTA R&B DELL'ANNO
-
Beyoncé
-
Brent Faiyaz
-
Janelle Monáe
-
SZA
-
Tems
-
The Weeknd
-
Usher
-
Victoria Monét
ARTISTA EMERGENTE DELL'ANNO
-
Coi Leray
-
Ice Spice
-
Jelly Roll
-
Jung Kook
-
Noah Kahan
-
Peso Pluma
-
PinkPantheress
-
Stephen Sanchez
GRUPPO DELL'ANNO
-
Dan + Shay
-
Fuerza Regida
-
Grupo Frontera
-
Jonas Brothers
-
Old Dominion
-
Paramore
-
Stray Kids
-
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
CANZONE DELL'ANNO
-
"Dance The Night," Dua Lipa
-
"Fast Car," Luke Combs
-
"Flowers," Miley Cyrus
-
"Fukumean," Gunna
-
"greedy," Tate McRae
-
"Last Night," Morgan Wallen
-
"Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat
-
"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo
ALBUM DELL'ANNO
-
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
-
For All The Dogs, Drake
-
Gettin' Old, Luke Combs
-
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
-
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
-
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
-
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
-
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
COLLABORAZIONE DELL'ANNO
-
"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
-
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
-
"Ella Baila Sola," Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
-
"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole
-
"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
-
"Seven," Jung Kook Feat. Latto
-
"TQG," Karol G, Shakira
-
"Un x100to," Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
TOUR DELL'ANNO
-
+-=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
-
COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
-
Love On Tour, Harry Styles
-
Luke Combs World Tour
-
Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
-
P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
-
Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
-
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR
CULTURA POP
CELEBRITY SOCIAL DELL'ANNO
-
Britney Spears
-
Dwayne Johnson
-
Kim Kardashian
-
Kylie Jenner
-
Megan Thee Stallion
-
Nicki Minaj
-
Selena Gomez
-
Taylor Swift
COMICO DELL'ANNO
-
Baby J, John Mulaney
-
Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
-
God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
-
I'm An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
-
Off The Record, Trevor Noah
-
Reality Check, Kevin Hart
-
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
-
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
ATLETA DELL'ANNO
-
Coco Gauff
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo
-
LeBron James
-
Lionel Messi
-
Sabrina Ionescu
-
Simone Biles
-
Stephen Curry
-
Travis Kelce