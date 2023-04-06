MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things e The Last of Us guidano le nomination

Gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 prendono il volo con l'hit Top Gun: Maverick in testa alle candidature. A fargli buona compagnia le serie Stranger Things e The Last of Us.
Ieri è stato svelato l'elenco completo delle candidature che premiano cinema e tv, con il sequel guidato da Tom Cruise in testa tra i film con sei nomination. Nelle categorie televisive sceneggiate, Stranger Things e The Last of Us guidano con sei nomination ciascuna, seguite da The White Lotus e Mercoledì a quota quattro.
Le nuove categorie introdotte quest'anno sono Best Reality On-Screen Team e Best Kick-Ass Cast. L'iconica categoria Best Kiss include: Anna Torv e Philip Prajoux in The Last of Us; Harry Styles e David Dawson in My Policeman; Madison Bailey e Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks; Riley Keough e Sam Claflin in Daisy Jones & The Six; e Selena Gomez e Cara Delevingne in Only Murders in the Building.
Condotta da Drew Barrymore, la cerimonia di consegna degli MTV Movie & TV Awards di quest'anno andranno in onda in diretta dal Barker Hangar di Los Angeles domenica 7 maggio.
Ecco la lista completa dei candidati agli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023:
Miglior film
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior serie
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
Miglior performance in un film
Austin Butler - Elvis
Florence Pugh - Don't Worry Darling
Keke Palmer - Nope
Michael B. Jordan - Creed III
Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior performance in una serie
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink - Stranger Things
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Miglior eroe
Diego Luna - Andor
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Paul Rudd - Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior villain
Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles - Don't Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower - Stranger Things
M3GAN - M3GAN
The Bear - Cocaine Bear
Miglior bacio
Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux - The Last of Us
Harry Styles and David Dawson - My Policeman
Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow - Outer Banks
Riley Keough and Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne - Only Murders in the Building
Miglior performance comica
Adam Sandler - Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O'Brien - Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge - Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer - Nope
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Miglior performance rivelazione
Bad Bunny - Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn - Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies
Miglior combattimento
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) - Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface - Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) - Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone - John Wick: Chapter 4
Escape from Narkina 5 - Andor
Performance più spaventosa
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Cocaine Bear
Justin Long - Barbarian
Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon - Smile
Miglior coppia
Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke - Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega and Thing - Wednesday
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò - The White Lotus
Tom Cruise and Miles Teller - Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior cast
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Miglior canzone
Demi Lovato - "Still Alive" (Scream VI)
Doja Cat - "Vegas" (Elvis)
Lady Gaga - "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic - "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna - "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift - "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Miglior Docu-Reality Serie
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
Miglior Competition Serie
All Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
Miglior conduttore
Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden - Ink Master
Nick Cannon - The Masked Singer
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show
Miglior Reality Onscreen Team
-
-
-
-
-
Miglior documentario musicale
-
-
-
-
-
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie