MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things e The Last of Us guidano le nomination

Drew Barrymore presenterà gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 che vedono Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things e The Last of Us in testa alle candidature, la cerimonia di consegna dei premi si terrà il 7 maggio.

NOTIZIA di 06/04/2023

Gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 prendono il volo con l'hit Top Gun: Maverick in testa alle candidature. A fargli buona compagnia le serie Stranger Things e The Last of Us.

Ieri è stato svelato l'elenco completo delle candidature che premiano cinema e tv, con il sequel guidato da Tom Cruise in testa tra i film con sei nomination. Nelle categorie televisive sceneggiate, Stranger Things e The Last of Us guidano con sei nomination ciascuna, seguite da The White Lotus e Mercoledì a quota quattro.

Le nuove categorie introdotte quest'anno sono Best Reality On-Screen Team e Best Kick-Ass Cast. L'iconica categoria Best Kiss include: Anna Torv e Philip Prajoux in The Last of Us; Harry Styles e David Dawson in My Policeman; Madison Bailey e Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks; Riley Keough e Sam Claflin in Daisy Jones & The Six; e Selena Gomez e Cara Delevingne in Only Murders in the Building.

Condotta da Drew Barrymore, la cerimonia di consegna degli MTV Movie & TV Awards di quest'anno andranno in onda in diretta dal Barker Hangar di Los Angeles domenica 7 maggio.

Perché il successo di Top Gun: Maverick è (anche) merito di Tony Scott

Ecco la lista completa dei candidati agli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023:

Miglior film

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Elvis

  • Nope

  • Scream VI

  • Smile

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior serie

  • Stranger Things

  • The Last of Us

  • The White Lotus

  • Wednesday

  • Wolf Pack

  • Yellowstone

  • Yellowjackets

Miglior performance in un film

  • Austin Butler - Elvis

  • Florence Pugh - Don't Worry Darling

  • Keke Palmer - Nope

  • Michael B. Jordan - Creed III

  • Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior performance in una serie

  • Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

  • Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

  • Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

  • Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

  • Sadie Sink - Stranger Things

  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Miglior eroe

  • Diego Luna - Andor

  • Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

  • Paul Rudd - Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

  • Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior villain

  • Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

  • Harry Styles - Don't Worry Darling

  • Jamie Campbell Bower - Stranger Things

  • M3GAN - M3GAN

  • The Bear - Cocaine Bear

Miglior bacio

  • Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux - The Last of Us

  • Harry Styles and David Dawson - My Policeman

  • Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow - Outer Banks

  • Riley Keough and Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & The Six

  • Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne - Only Murders in the Building

Miglior performance comica

  • Adam Sandler - Murder Mystery 2

  • Dylan O'Brien - Not Okay

  • Jennifer Coolidge - Shotgun Wedding

  • Keke Palmer - Nope

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Miglior performance rivelazione

  • Bad Bunny - Bullet Train

  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

  • Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

  • Joseph Quinn - Stranger Things

  • Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies

Miglior combattimento

  • Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) - Bullet Train

  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface - Scream VI

  • Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) - Stranger Things

  • Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone - John Wick: Chapter 4

  • Escape from Narkina 5 - Andor

Performance più spaventosa

  • Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Cocaine Bear

  • Justin Long - Barbarian

  • Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies

  • Sosie Bacon - Smile

Miglior coppia

  • Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke - Do Revenge

  • Jenna Ortega and Thing - Wednesday

  • Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

  • Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò - The White Lotus

  • Tom Cruise and Miles Teller - Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior cast

  • Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Outer Banks

  • Stranger Things

  • Teen Wolf: The Movie

Miglior canzone

  • Demi Lovato - "Still Alive" (Scream VI)

  • Doja Cat - "Vegas" (Elvis)

  • Lady Gaga - "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)

  • OneRepublic - "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)

  • Rihanna - "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

  • Taylor Swift - "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Miglior Docu-Reality Serie

  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation

  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

  • The Kardashians

  • Vanderpump Rules

Miglior Competition Serie

  • All Star Shore

  • Big Brother

  • RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

  • The Challenge: USA

  • The Traitors

Miglior conduttore

  • Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

  • Joel Madden - Ink Master

  • Nick Cannon - The Masked Singer

  • RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show

Miglior Reality Onscreen Team

  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation

  • Tori Deal and Devin Walker - The Challenge: Ride or Dies

  • RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage - RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules

  • Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Miglior documentario musicale

  • Halftime

  • Love, Lizzo

  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

  • Sheryl

  • The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie