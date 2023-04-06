MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things e The Last of Us guidano le nomination

Drew Barrymore presenterà gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 che vedono Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things e The Last of Us in testa alle candidature, la cerimonia di consegna dei premi si terrà il 7 maggio.

Gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 prendono il volo con l'hit Top Gun: Maverick in testa alle candidature. A fargli buona compagnia le serie Stranger Things e The Last of Us.

Ieri è stato svelato l'elenco completo delle candidature che premiano cinema e tv, con il sequel guidato da Tom Cruise in testa tra i film con sei nomination. Nelle categorie televisive sceneggiate, Stranger Things e The Last of Us guidano con sei nomination ciascuna, seguite da The White Lotus e Mercoledì a quota quattro.

The Last of Us: in una foto dell'ottavo episodio

Le nuove categorie introdotte quest'anno sono Best Reality On-Screen Team e Best Kick-Ass Cast. L'iconica categoria Best Kiss include: Anna Torv e Philip Prajoux in The Last of Us; Harry Styles e David Dawson in My Policeman; Madison Bailey e Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks; Riley Keough e Sam Claflin in Daisy Jones & The Six; e Selena Gomez e Cara Delevingne in Only Murders in the Building.

Condotta da Drew Barrymore, la cerimonia di consegna degli MTV Movie & TV Awards di quest'anno andranno in onda in diretta dal Barker Hangar di Los Angeles domenica 7 maggio.

Perché il successo di Top Gun: Maverick è (anche) merito di Tony Scott

Ecco la lista completa dei candidati agli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023:

Miglior film

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior serie

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Miglior performance in un film

Austin Butler - Elvis

Florence Pugh - Don't Worry Darling

Keke Palmer - Nope

Michael B. Jordan - Creed III

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior performance in una serie

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink - Stranger Things

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Miglior eroe

Diego Luna - Andor

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Paul Rudd - Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Tom Cruise - Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior villain

Elizabeth Olsen - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles - Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower - Stranger Things

M3GAN - M3GAN

The Bear - Cocaine Bear

Miglior bacio

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux - The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson - My Policeman

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow - Outer Banks

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne - Only Murders in the Building

Miglior performance comica

Adam Sandler - Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O'Brien - Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge - Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer - Nope

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Miglior performance rivelazione

Bad Bunny - Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Emma D'Arcy - House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn - Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies

Miglior combattimento

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) - Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface - Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) - Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone - John Wick: Chapter 4

Escape from Narkina 5 - Andor

Performance più spaventosa

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Cocaine Bear

Justin Long - Barbarian

Rachel Sennott - Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon - Smile

Miglior coppia

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke - Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing - Wednesday

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò - The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller - Top Gun: Maverick

Miglior cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Miglior canzone

Demi Lovato - "Still Alive" (Scream VI)

Doja Cat - "Vegas" (Elvis)

Lady Gaga - "Hold My Hand" (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic - "I Ain't Worried" (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna - "Lift Me Up" (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift - "Carolina" (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Miglior Docu-Reality Serie

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Miglior Competition Serie

All Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Miglior conduttore

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden - Ink Master

Nick Cannon - The Masked Singer

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson - The Kelly Clarkson Show

Miglior Reality Onscreen Team

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker - The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage - RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Miglior documentario musicale