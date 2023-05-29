Legends of Tomorrow, una bizzarra scena della serie diventa virale dopo la conclusione di The Flash

Perché Legends of Tomorrow è di nuovo sulla bocca di tutti ora che è terminato The Flash? Per via di questa bizzarra scena della serie diventata virale su Twitter nelle ultime ore.

La tanto anticipata conclusione di The Flash è arrivata, e con essa è giunto anche al termine un capitolo importante della storia della televisione, specialmente in relazione ai prodotti dedicati ai supereroi.

Sebbene il futuro di Superman & Lois e Gotham Knights (le due serie DC ancora in programma su The CW dopo l'acquisizione da parte di Nexstar) sia incerto, l'Arrowverse - l'universo condiviso nato con Arrow e The Flash - può dirsi ormai un ricordo.

Questo avvenimento ha portato i fan a discuterne sui social, partendo anche con qualche thread amarcord su Twitter, come fa notare Comicbook.

Quella scena di Legends of Tomorrow in cui...

"L'Arrowverse è ora giunto a conclusione. Quale è stato il vostro momento preferito?" è stata infatti la domanda di Discussing Film su Twitter che ha generato non poco dibattito.

E tra le risposte, quella riguardante questo bizzarro momento di Legends of Tomorrow ha avuto decisamente riscontro, in un modo o nell'altro...

"La scena in cui Grodd va indietro nel tempo e cerca di uccidere Obama è per sempre impressa nella mia mente" scrive qualcuno "Dovrebbe essere seria, ma è così divertente!".

Legends of Tomorrow è stata una serie dalle particolari caratteristiche, andando a riprendere spesso personaggi che, per un motivo o per un altro, vedevamo ormai poco o per nulla negli altri show dell'Arrowverse. Sono stati i momenti emozionanti, ma anche diversi quelli buffi, bizzarri o addirittura assolutamente ridicoli, ma rimane comunque una serie in grado di restare nel cuore degli spettatori. Non trovate?

Last week saw the end of the Arrowverse, The CW's shared universe of superhero shows taking place in DC's multiverse. Although Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights are still on the air (though on the cancellation bubble), those shows have been explicitly distanced from the likes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. With the finale of The Flash now in the rear view mirror, fans are looking back on the Arrowverse, which marks one of the most ambitious projects in the history of live-action superhero media. One way they're looking back, is by bringing up some of the most bizarre moments from the shows.

Legends of Tomorrow provides plenty of those, and it's an out-of-context clip from Legends that has been making the rounds on social media over the weekend. In it, Gorilla Grodd launches an attack on a college-aged Barack Obama (Lovell Adams-Gray), telling the future President of the United States that it's time to "make America Grodd again."