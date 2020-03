Jungle Cruise: Emily Blunt e Dwayne Johnson si sfidano a distanza con i divertenti poster

As the ol’ Hank Williams Sr classic, “You Win Again” plays...

I tried to one up my costar with my version of our @JungleCruise poster.. til she came over the top with a monster dunk.

Actual poster (and new trailer) drops tomorrow. #shewinsagain #junglecruise 🚢🗺🌴🐍🐆 pic.twitter.com/33ZY83ILMX