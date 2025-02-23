Independent Spirit Awards 2025: Anora domina con miglior film, regia e interpretazione

Anche quest'anno, gli Independent Spirit Awards hanno celebrato il meglio del cinema indipendente, con la 40a edizione che si è svolta a Santa Monica il 22 febbraio. Aidy Bryant ha presieduto la cerimonia come conduttrice per il secondo anno consecutivo.

Anora è stato il grande vincitore della serata, aggiudicandosi il premio per miglior film. Il regista Sean Baker e l'attrice Mikey Madison hanno ottenuto riconoscimenti individuali per miglior regia e miglior interpretazione. Il film racconta la storia di una sex worker interpretata da Mikey Madison, che si innamora e sposa impulsivamente un giovane oligarca russo, solo per trovarsi immersa in un conflitto tra ceti sociali che la mette di fronte alla dura realtà delle cose.

Anora: una scena tratta dal film

Anche Baby Reindeer ha visto un grande successo, con Richard Gadd, Nava Mau e Jessica Gunning che si sono aggiudicati i premi rispettivamente per miglior protagonista, miglior interprete non protagonista e miglior performance di spicco. Inoltre, la serie Shōgun ha vinto il premio come miglior nuova serie sceneggiata.

Dìdi di Sean Wang ha fatto il pieno, vincendo entrambi i premi nella categoria opere prime: miglior film d'esordio e miglior sceneggiatura d'esordio.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutti i vincitori nelle rispettive categorie:

Miglior Film

Anora

I Saw the TV Glow

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Miglior film d'esordio

Dìdi

In the Summers

Janet Planet

The Piano Lesson

Problemista

Miglior Regista

Ali Abbasi - The Apprentice

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Alonso Ruizpalacios - La Cocina

Jane Schoenbrun - I Saw the TV Glow

Miglior Interpretazione in un ruolo da protagonista

Amy Adams - Nightbitch

Ryan Destiny - The Fire Inside

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Keith Kupferer - Ghostlight

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Hunter Schafer - Cuckoo

Justice Smith - Ho visto la TV brillare (I Saw the TV Glow)

June Squibb - Thelma

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice - Alle origini di Trump (The Apprentice)

Miglior Interpretazione in un ruolo da non protagonista

Jurij Borisov - Anora

Joan Chen - Dìdi

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Carol Kane - Tra un tempio e l'altro (Between the Temples)

Karren Karagulian - Anora

Kani Kusruti - Girls Will Be Girls

Brigette Lundy-Paine - Ho visto la TV brillare (I Saw the TV Glow)

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Adam Pearson - A Different Man

Miglior Attore Emergente

Isaac Krasner - Big Boys

Katy O'Brian - Love Lies Bleeding

Mason Alexander Park - National Anthem

René Pérez Joglar - In the Summers

Maisy Stella - My Old Ass

Miglior Sceneggiatura

Scott Beck, Bryan Woods - Heretic

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Megan Park - My Old Ass

Aaron Schimberg - A Different Man

Jane Schoenbrun - I Saw the TV Glow

Miglior sceneggiatura d'esordio

Joanna Arnow - The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Annie Baker - Janet Planet

India Donaldson - Good One

Julio Torres - Problemista

Sean Wang - Dìdi

John Cassavetes Award (Miglior Film con budget inferiore a 1.000.000 di dollari)

Big Boys

Ghostlight

Girls Will Be Girls

Jazzy

The People's Joker

Miglior fotografia

Đinh Duy Hưng - Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (Bên trong vỏ kén vàng)

Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys

Maria von Hausswolff - Janet Planet

Juan Pablo Ramírez - La cocina

Rina Yang - The Fire Inside

Miglior montaggio

Laura Colwell e Vanara Taing - Jazzy

Olivier Bugge Coutté e Olivia Neergaard-Holm - The Apprentice - Alle origini di Trump (The Apprentice)

Anne McCabe - Nightbitch

Hansjörg Weißbrich - September 5

Arielle Zakowski - Dìdi

Premio Robert Altman

His Three Daughters

Miglior documentario

Gaucho Gaucho, regia di Michael Dweck e Gregory Kershaw

Hummingbirds, regia di Silvia Del Carmen Castaños e Estefanía "Beba" Contreras

No Other Land , regia di Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor e Hamdan Ballal

Patrice: The Movie, regia di Ted Passon

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat, regia di Johan Grimonprez

Miglior film internazionale

Amore a Mumbai (All We Imagine as Light), regia di Payal Kapadiya (Paesi Bassi/Lussemburgo/Francia/India)

Flow - Un mondo da salvare (Straume), regia di Gints Zilbalodis (Lettonia/Francia/Belgio)

Green Border (Zielona granica), regia di Agnieszka Holland (Polonia/Francia/Repubblica Ceca/Belgio)

Hard Truths, regia di Mike Leigh (Regno Unito)

Black Dog (狗阵), regia di Guan Hu (Cina)

Best New Scripted Series

Baby Reindeer

Diarra From Detroit

English Teacher

Fantasmas

Shōgun

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez - English Teacher

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Julianne Moore - Mary & George

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Julio Torres - Fantasmas

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

Enrico Colantoni - English Teacher

Betty Gilpin - Three Women

Chloe Guidry - Under the Bridge

Moeka Hoshi - Shōgun

Stephanie Koenig - English Teacher

Patti LuPone - Agatha All Along

Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent

Brian Tee - Expats

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series