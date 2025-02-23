Independent Spirit Awards 2025: Anora domina con miglior film, regia e interpretazione

Il film Anora trionfa agli Independent Spirit Awards 2025, con premi per Sean Baker e Mikey Madison. Ecco tutti i vincitori dell'edizione.

Spirit Awards
NOTIZIA di 23/02/2025

Anche quest'anno, gli Independent Spirit Awards hanno celebrato il meglio del cinema indipendente, con la 40a edizione che si è svolta a Santa Monica il 22 febbraio. Aidy Bryant ha presieduto la cerimonia come conduttrice per il secondo anno consecutivo.

Anora è stato il grande vincitore della serata, aggiudicandosi il premio per miglior film. Il regista Sean Baker e l'attrice Mikey Madison hanno ottenuto riconoscimenti individuali per miglior regia e miglior interpretazione. Il film racconta la storia di una sex worker interpretata da Mikey Madison, che si innamora e sposa impulsivamente un giovane oligarca russo, solo per trovarsi immersa in un conflitto tra ceti sociali che la mette di fronte alla dura realtà delle cose.

Anora: una scena tratta dal film

Anche Baby Reindeer ha visto un grande successo, con Richard Gadd, Nava Mau e Jessica Gunning che si sono aggiudicati i premi rispettivamente per miglior protagonista, miglior interprete non protagonista e miglior performance di spicco. Inoltre, la serie Shōgun ha vinto il premio come miglior nuova serie sceneggiata.

Dìdi di Sean Wang ha fatto il pieno, vincendo entrambi i premi nella categoria opere prime: miglior film d'esordio e miglior sceneggiatura d'esordio.

Di seguito, la lista completa di tutti i vincitori nelle rispettive categorie:

Miglior Film

  • Anora

  • I Saw the TV Glow

  • Nickel Boys

  • Sing Sing

  • The Substance

Miglior film d'esordio

  • Dìdi

  • In the Summers

  • Janet Planet

  • The Piano Lesson

  • Problemista

Miglior Regista

  • Ali Abbasi - The Apprentice

  • Sean Baker - Anora

  • Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

  • Alonso Ruizpalacios - La Cocina

  • Jane Schoenbrun - I Saw the TV Glow

Miglior Interpretazione in un ruolo da protagonista

  • Amy Adams - Nightbitch

  • Ryan Destiny - The Fire Inside

  • Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

  • Keith Kupferer - Ghostlight

  • Mikey Madison - Anora

  • Demi Moore - The Substance

  • Hunter Schafer - Cuckoo

  • Justice Smith - Ho visto la TV brillare (I Saw the TV Glow)

  • June Squibb - Thelma

  • Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice - Alle origini di Trump (The Apprentice)

Miglior Interpretazione in un ruolo da non protagonista

  • Jurij Borisov - Anora

  • Joan Chen - Dìdi

  • Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

  • Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

  • Carol Kane - Tra un tempio e l'altro (Between the Temples)

  • Karren Karagulian - Anora

  • Kani Kusruti - Girls Will Be Girls

  • Brigette Lundy-Paine - Ho visto la TV brillare (I Saw the TV Glow)

  • Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

  • Adam Pearson - A Different Man

Miglior Attore Emergente

  • Isaac Krasner - Big Boys

  • Katy O'Brian - Love Lies Bleeding

  • Mason Alexander Park - National Anthem

  • René Pérez Joglar - In the Summers

  • Maisy Stella - My Old Ass

Miglior Sceneggiatura

  • Scott Beck, Bryan Woods - Heretic

  • Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

  • Megan Park - My Old Ass

  • Aaron Schimberg - A Different Man

  • Jane Schoenbrun - I Saw the TV Glow

Miglior sceneggiatura d'esordio

  • Joanna Arnow - The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

  • Annie Baker - Janet Planet

  • India Donaldson - Good One

  • Julio Torres - Problemista

  • Sean Wang - Dìdi

John Cassavetes Award (Miglior Film con budget inferiore a 1.000.000 di dollari)

  • Big Boys

  • Ghostlight

  • Girls Will Be Girls

  • Jazzy

  • The People's Joker

Miglior fotografia

  • Đinh Duy Hưng - Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (Bên trong vỏ kén vàng)

  • Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys

  • Maria von Hausswolff - Janet Planet

  • Juan Pablo Ramírez - La cocina

  • Rina Yang - The Fire Inside

Miglior montaggio

  • Laura Colwell e Vanara Taing - Jazzy

  • Olivier Bugge Coutté e Olivia Neergaard-Holm - The Apprentice - Alle origini di Trump (The Apprentice)

  • Anne McCabe - Nightbitch

  • Hansjörg Weißbrich - September 5

  • Arielle Zakowski - Dìdi

Premio Robert Altman

  • His Three Daughters

Miglior documentario

  • Gaucho Gaucho, regia di Michael Dweck e Gregory Kershaw

  • Hummingbirds, regia di Silvia Del Carmen Castaños e Estefanía "Beba" Contreras

  • No Other Land, regia di Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor e Hamdan Ballal

  • Patrice: The Movie, regia di Ted Passon

  • Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat, regia di Johan Grimonprez

Miglior film internazionale

  • Amore a Mumbai (All We Imagine as Light), regia di Payal Kapadiya (Paesi Bassi/Lussemburgo/Francia/India)

  • Flow - Un mondo da salvare (Straume), regia di Gints Zilbalodis (Lettonia/Francia/Belgio)

  • Green Border (Zielona granica), regia di Agnieszka Holland (Polonia/Francia/Repubblica Ceca/Belgio)

  • Hard Truths, regia di Mike Leigh (Regno Unito)

  • Black Dog (狗阵), regia di Guan Hu (Cina)

Best New Scripted Series

  • Baby Reindeer

  • Diarra From Detroit

  • English Teacher

  • Fantasmas

  • Shōgun

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

  • Brian Jordan Alvarez - English Teacher

  • Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

  • Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

  • Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

  • Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

  • Julianne Moore - Mary & George

  • Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

  • Anna Sawai - Shōgun

  • Andrew Scott - Ripley

  • Julio Torres - Fantasmas

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

  • Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

  • Enrico Colantoni - English Teacher

  • Betty Gilpin - Three Women

  • Chloe Guidry - Under the Bridge

  • Moeka Hoshi - Shōgun

  • Stephanie Koenig - English Teacher

  • Patti LuPone - Agatha All Along

  • Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer

  • Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent

  • Brian Tee - Expats

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

  • Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

  • Diarra Kilpatrick - Diarra From Detroit

  • Joe Locke - Agatha All Along

  • Megan Stott - Penelope

  • Hoa Xuande - The Sympathizer