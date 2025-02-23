Independent Spirit Awards 2025: Anora domina con miglior film, regia e interpretazione

Anche quest'anno, gli Independent Spirit Awards hanno celebrato il meglio del cinema indipendente, con la 40a edizione che si è svolta a Santa Monica il 22 febbraio. Aidy Bryant ha presieduto la cerimonia come conduttrice per il secondo anno consecutivo.
Anora è stato il grande vincitore della serata, aggiudicandosi il premio per miglior film. Il regista Sean Baker e l'attrice Mikey Madison hanno ottenuto riconoscimenti individuali per miglior regia e miglior interpretazione. Il film racconta la storia di una sex worker interpretata da Mikey Madison, che si innamora e sposa impulsivamente un giovane oligarca russo, solo per trovarsi immersa in un conflitto tra ceti sociali che la mette di fronte alla dura realtà delle cose.
Anche Baby Reindeer ha visto un grande successo, con Richard Gadd, Nava Mau e Jessica Gunning che si sono aggiudicati i premi rispettivamente per miglior protagonista, miglior interprete non protagonista e miglior performance di spicco. Inoltre, la serie Shōgun ha vinto il premio come miglior nuova serie sceneggiata.
Dìdi di Sean Wang ha fatto il pieno, vincendo entrambi i premi nella categoria opere prime: miglior film d'esordio e miglior sceneggiatura d'esordio.
Di seguito, la lista completa di tutti i vincitori nelle rispettive categorie:
Miglior Film
-
Anora
-
I Saw the TV Glow
-
Nickel Boys
-
Sing Sing
-
The Substance
Miglior film d'esordio
-
Dìdi
-
In the Summers
-
Janet Planet
-
The Piano Lesson
-
Problemista
Miglior Regista
-
Ali Abbasi - The Apprentice
-
Sean Baker - Anora
-
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
-
Alonso Ruizpalacios - La Cocina
-
Jane Schoenbrun - I Saw the TV Glow
Miglior Interpretazione in un ruolo da protagonista
-
Amy Adams - Nightbitch
-
Ryan Destiny - The Fire Inside
-
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
-
Keith Kupferer - Ghostlight
-
Mikey Madison - Anora
-
Demi Moore - The Substance
-
Hunter Schafer - Cuckoo
-
Justice Smith - Ho visto la TV brillare (I Saw the TV Glow)
-
June Squibb - Thelma
-
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice - Alle origini di Trump (The Apprentice)
Miglior Interpretazione in un ruolo da non protagonista
-
Jurij Borisov - Anora
-
Joan Chen - Dìdi
-
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
-
Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
-
Carol Kane - Tra un tempio e l'altro (Between the Temples)
-
Karren Karagulian - Anora
-
Kani Kusruti - Girls Will Be Girls
-
Brigette Lundy-Paine - Ho visto la TV brillare (I Saw the TV Glow)
-
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
-
Adam Pearson - A Different Man
Miglior Attore Emergente
-
Isaac Krasner - Big Boys
-
Katy O'Brian - Love Lies Bleeding
-
Mason Alexander Park - National Anthem
-
René Pérez Joglar - In the Summers
-
Maisy Stella - My Old Ass
Miglior Sceneggiatura
-
Scott Beck, Bryan Woods - Heretic
-
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
-
Megan Park - My Old Ass
-
Aaron Schimberg - A Different Man
-
Jane Schoenbrun - I Saw the TV Glow
Miglior sceneggiatura d'esordio
-
Joanna Arnow - The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
-
Annie Baker - Janet Planet
-
India Donaldson - Good One
-
Julio Torres - Problemista
-
Sean Wang - Dìdi
John Cassavetes Award (Miglior Film con budget inferiore a 1.000.000 di dollari)
-
Big Boys
-
Ghostlight
-
Girls Will Be Girls
-
Jazzy
-
The People's Joker
Miglior fotografia
-
Đinh Duy Hưng - Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (Bên trong vỏ kén vàng)
-
Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys
-
Maria von Hausswolff - Janet Planet
-
Juan Pablo Ramírez - La cocina
-
Rina Yang - The Fire Inside
Miglior montaggio
-
Laura Colwell e Vanara Taing - Jazzy
-
Olivier Bugge Coutté e Olivia Neergaard-Holm - The Apprentice - Alle origini di Trump (The Apprentice)
-
Anne McCabe - Nightbitch
-
Hansjörg Weißbrich - September 5
-
Arielle Zakowski - Dìdi
Premio Robert Altman
- His Three Daughters
Miglior documentario
-
Gaucho Gaucho, regia di Michael Dweck e Gregory Kershaw
-
Hummingbirds, regia di Silvia Del Carmen Castaños e Estefanía "Beba" Contreras
-
No Other Land, regia di Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor e Hamdan Ballal
-
Patrice: The Movie, regia di Ted Passon
-
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat, regia di Johan Grimonprez
Miglior film internazionale
-
Amore a Mumbai (All We Imagine as Light), regia di Payal Kapadiya (Paesi Bassi/Lussemburgo/Francia/India)
-
Flow - Un mondo da salvare (Straume), regia di Gints Zilbalodis (Lettonia/Francia/Belgio)
-
Green Border (Zielona granica), regia di Agnieszka Holland (Polonia/Francia/Repubblica Ceca/Belgio)
-
Hard Truths, regia di Mike Leigh (Regno Unito)
-
Black Dog (狗阵), regia di Guan Hu (Cina)
Best New Scripted Series
-
Baby Reindeer
-
Diarra From Detroit
-
English Teacher
-
Fantasmas
-
Shōgun
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
-
Brian Jordan Alvarez - English Teacher
-
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
-
Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
-
Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along
-
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
-
Julianne Moore - Mary & George
-
Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun
-
Anna Sawai - Shōgun
-
Andrew Scott - Ripley
-
Julio Torres - Fantasmas
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
-
Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
-
Enrico Colantoni - English Teacher
-
Betty Gilpin - Three Women
-
Chloe Guidry - Under the Bridge
-
Moeka Hoshi - Shōgun
-
Stephanie Koenig - English Teacher
-
Patti LuPone - Agatha All Along
-
Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
-
Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent
-
Brian Tee - Expats
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series
-
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
-
Diarra Kilpatrick - Diarra From Detroit
-
Joe Locke - Agatha All Along
-
Megan Stott - Penelope
-
Hoa Xuande - The Sympathizer