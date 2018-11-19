Independent Spirit Awards 2019: We the Animals e First Reformed in testa alle nomination
Independent Spirit Awards 2019: We the Animals e First Reformed in testa alle nomination
La stagione dei premi è ormai alle porte. Ecco arrivare l'annuncio delle nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards 2019, che onorano le pellicole indie uscite nel 2018.
A guidare il gruppo, con cinque nomination è We the Animals di Jeremiah Zagar. A tallonarlo da vicino ci pensano il coming of age comedy Eighth Grade e il potente dramma di Paul Schrader First Reformed, interpretato da un Ethan Hawke in stato di grazia, entrambi a quota quattro candidature.Tra i film nominati spiccano, inoltre, You Were Never Really Here e l'horror rivelazione Hereditary - Le radici del male.
Gli Independent Spirit Awards verranno annunciati nel corso della cerimonia che si terrà il 23 febbraio 2019. Di seguito la lista completa delle candidature.
-
BEST FEATURE
-
Eighth Grade
-
First Reformed
-
If Beale Street Could Talk
-
Leave No Trace
-
You Were Never Really Here
-
BEST FIRST FEATURE
-
Hereditary
-
Sorry to Bother You
-
The Tale
-
We the Animals
-
Wildlife
-
BEST FEMALE LEAD
-
Glenn Close, The Wife
-
Toni Collette, Hereditary
-
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
-
Regina Hall, Support the Girls
-
Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeline
-
Carey Mulligan, Wildlife
-
BEST MALE LEAD
-
John Cho, Searching
-
Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting
-
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
-
Christian Malheiros, Socrates
-
Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here
-
BEST DIRECTOR
-
Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
-
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
-
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
-
Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here
-
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
-
BEST DOCUMENTARY
-
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
-
Minding the Gap
-
Of Fathers and Sons
-
On Her Shoulders
-
Shirkers
-
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
-
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
-
Raúl Castillo, We the Animals
-
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
-
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
-
Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade
-
John David Washington, Monsters and Men
-
BEST SCREENPLAY
-
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette
-
Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
-
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
-
Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You
-
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
-
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
-
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
-
Christina Choe, Nancy
-
Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds
-
Jennifer Fox, The Tale
-
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame
-
BEST EDITING
-
Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here
-
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals
-
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals
-
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale
-
Nick Houy, Mid90s
-
BONNIE AWARD
-
Debra Granik
-
Tamara Jenkins
-
Karyn Kusama
-
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
-
Burning (South Korea)
-
The Favourite (United Kingdom)
-
Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)
-
Roma (Mexico)
-
Shoplifters (Japan)
-
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
-
A Bread Factory
-
En el Septimo Dia
-
Never Goin' Back
-
Socrates
-
Thunder Road
-
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
-
Kayli Carter, Private Life
-
Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory
-
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
-
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace
-
J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy
-
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
-
Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline
-
Diego Garcia, Wildlife
-
Benjamin Loeb, Mandy
-
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria
-
Zak Mulligan, We the Animals
-
PRODUCERS AWARD
-
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
-
Gabrielle Nadig
-
Shrihari Sathe
-
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
-
Alex Moratto, Director of Sócrates
-
Ioana Uricaru, Director of Lemonade
-
Jeremiah Zagar, Director of We the Animals
-
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
-
Alexandria Bombach, Director of On Her Shoulders
-
Bing Liu, Director of Minding the Gap
-
RaMell Ross, Director of Hale County This Morning, This Evening
-
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
-
Suspiria
