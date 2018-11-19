Independent Spirit Awards 2019: We the Animals e First Reformed in testa alle nomination

La stagione dei premi è ormai alle porte. Ecco arrivare l'annuncio delle nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards 2019, che onorano le pellicole indie uscite nel 2018.

A guidare il gruppo, con cinque nomination è We the Animals di Jeremiah Zagar. A tallonarlo da vicino ci pensano il coming of age comedy Eighth Grade e il potente dramma di Paul Schrader First Reformed, interpretato da un Ethan Hawke in stato di grazia, entrambi a quota quattro candidature.Tra i film nominati spiccano, inoltre, You Were Never Really Here e l'horror rivelazione Hereditary - Le radici del male.

Gli Independent Spirit Awards verranno annunciati nel corso della cerimonia che si terrà il 23 febbraio 2019. Di seguito la lista completa delle candidature.

BEST FEATURE

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

You Were Never Really Here

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Hereditary

Sorry to Bother You

The Tale

We the Animals

Wildlife

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Regina Hall, Support the Girls

Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeline

Carey Mulligan, Wildlife

BEST MALE LEAD

John Cho, Searching

Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Christian Malheiros, Socrates

Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here

BEST DIRECTOR

Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

Shirkers

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Raúl Castillo, We the Animals

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade

John David Washington, Monsters and Men

BEST SCREENPLAY

Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Christina Choe, Nancy

Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds

Jennifer Fox, The Tale

Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame

BEST EDITING

Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale

Nick Houy, Mid90s

BONNIE AWARD

Debra Granik

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Burning (South Korea)

The Favourite (United Kingdom)

Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

A Bread Factory

En el Septimo Dia

Never Goin' Back

Socrates

Thunder Road

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Kayli Carter, Private Life

Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace

J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline

Diego Garcia, Wildlife

Benjamin Loeb, Mandy

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria

Zak Mulligan, We the Animals

PRODUCERS AWARD

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

Shrihari Sathe

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Alex Moratto, Director of Sócrates

Ioana Uricaru, Director of Lemonade

Jeremiah Zagar, Director of We the Animals

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Alexandria Bombach, Director of On Her Shoulders

Bing Liu, Director of Minding the Gap

RaMell Ross, Director of Hale County This Morning, This Evening

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD