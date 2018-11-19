Independent Spirit Awards 2019: We the Animals e First Reformed in testa alle nomination

We the Animals

La stagione dei premi è ormai alle porte. Ecco arrivare l'annuncio delle nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards 2019, che onorano le pellicole indie uscite nel 2018.

A guidare il gruppo, con cinque nomination è We the Animals di Jeremiah Zagar. A tallonarlo da vicino ci pensano il coming of age comedy Eighth Grade e il potente dramma di Paul Schrader First Reformed, interpretato da un Ethan Hawke in stato di grazia, entrambi a quota quattro candidature.Tra i film nominati spiccano, inoltre, You Were Never Really Here e l'horror rivelazione Hereditary - Le radici del male.

Gli Independent Spirit Awards verranno annunciati nel corso della cerimonia che si terrà il 23 febbraio 2019. Di seguito la lista completa delle candidature.

  • BEST FEATURE

  • Eighth Grade

  • First Reformed

  • If Beale Street Could Talk

  • Leave No Trace

  • You Were Never Really Here

  • BEST FIRST FEATURE

  • Hereditary

  • Sorry to Bother You

  • The Tale

  • We the Animals

  • Wildlife

  • BEST FEMALE LEAD

  • Glenn Close, The Wife

  • Toni Collette, Hereditary

  • Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

  • Regina Hall, Support the Girls

  • Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeline

  • Carey Mulligan, Wildlife

  • BEST MALE LEAD

  • John Cho, Searching

  • Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting

  • Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

  • Christian Malheiros, Socrates

  • Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here

  • BEST DIRECTOR

  • Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

  • Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

  • Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

  • Lynne Ramsay, You Were Never Really Here

  • Paul Schrader, First Reformed

  • BEST DOCUMENTARY

  • Hale County This Morning, This Evening

  • Minding the Gap

  • Of Fathers and Sons

  • On Her Shoulders

  • Shirkers

  • Won't You Be My Neighbor?

  • BEST SUPPORTING MALE

  • Raúl Castillo, We the Animals

  • Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

  • Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

  • Josh Hamilton, Eighth Grade

  • John David Washington, Monsters and Men

  • BEST SCREENPLAY

  • Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette

  • Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

  • Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

  • Boots Riley, Sorry to Bother You

  • Paul Schrader, First Reformed

  • BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

  • Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

  • Christina Choe, Nancy

  • Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds

  • Jennifer Fox, The Tale

  • Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), Blame

  • BEST EDITING

  • Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here

  • Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the Animals

  • Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals

  • Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, The Tale

  • Nick Houy, Mid90s

  • BONNIE AWARD

  • Debra Granik

  • Tamara Jenkins

  • Karyn Kusama

  • BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

  • Burning (South Korea)

  • The Favourite (United Kingdom)

  • Happy as Lazzaro (Italy)

  • Roma (Mexico)

  • Shoplifters (Japan)

  • JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

  • A Bread Factory

  • En el Septimo Dia

  • Never Goin' Back

  • Socrates

  • Thunder Road

  • BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

  • Kayli Carter, Private Life

  • Tyne Daly, A Bread Factory

  • Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

  • Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace

  • J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy

  • BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline

  • Diego Garcia, Wildlife

  • Benjamin Loeb, Mandy

  • Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria

  • Zak Mulligan, We the Animals

  • PRODUCERS AWARD

  • Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

  • Gabrielle Nadig

  • Shrihari Sathe

  • SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

  • Alex Moratto, Director of Sócrates

  • Ioana Uricaru, Director of Lemonade

  • Jeremiah Zagar, Director of We the Animals

  • TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

  • Alexandria Bombach, Director of On Her Shoulders

  • Bing Liu, Director of Minding the Gap

  • RaMell Ross, Director of Hale County This Morning, This Evening

  • ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

  • Suspiria

