Spirit Awards 2019: We the Animals guida le nomination

I premi Film Independent Spirit Award saranno assegnati nella serata di sabato 23 febbraio, in una cerimonia trasmessa dal vivo da IFC, e il film We the Animal, diretto da Jeremiah Zager, ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination arrivando a quota cinque.

Quattro candidature sono invece state assegnate a Eighth Grade e First Reformed, mentre il regista Barry Jenkins e il suo Se la strada potesse parlare è arrivato a quota tre, Sorry to Bother You a due, a pari merito con l'horror Hereditary - Le radici del male.

We the Animals, presentato al Sundance Film Festival, racconta la storia di tre ragazzi di cui si racconta il passaggio dall'infanzia all'adolescenza seguendo i problemi con i loro genitori.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

MIGLIOR FILM

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

You Were Never Really Here

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Regina Hall, Support the girls

Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeleine

Carey Mulligan, Wildlife

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

John Cho, Searching

Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Christian Malheiros, Socrates

Joaquin Phoenix, You were never really here

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Debra Granik, Leave no trace

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Tamara Jenkins, Private Life

Lynne Ramsay, You were never really here

Paul Schrader, First reformed

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the gap

Of fathers and sons

On her shoulders

Shirkers

Won't you be my neighbor?

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Raúl Castillo, We the animals

Adam Driver, Blackkklansman

Richard E. Grant, Can you ever forgive me?

Josh Hamilton, Eighth grade

John David Washington, Monsters and Men

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Richard Glatzer (Autore/Storia di), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can you ever forgive me?

Tamara Jenkins, Private life

Boots Riley, Sorry to bother you

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Suspiria

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA DI UN ESORDIENTE

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Christina Choe, Nancy

Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds

Jennifer Fox, The tale

Quinn Shephard (Autore/Storia di) e Laurie Shephard (Storia di), Blame

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Joe Bini, You were never really here

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the animals

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall e Gary Levy, The Tale

Nick Houy, MID90S

BONNIE AWARD

Debra Granik

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

Burning (Corea del Sud)

La Favorita (Regno Unito)

Lazzaro Felice (Italia)

Roma (Messico)

Shoplifters (Giappone)

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

A bread factory

En el séptimo dia

Never Goin' Back

Socrates

Thunder Road

MIGLIOR OPERA PRIMA

Hereditary

Sorry to bother you

The Tale

We the animals

Wildlife

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Kayli Carter, Private life

Tyne Daly, A bread factory

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace

J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline

Diego Garcia, Wildlife

Benjamin Loeb, Mandy

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria

Zak Mulligan, We the animals