Spirit Awards 2019: We the Animals guida le nomination
I premi Film Independent Spirit Award saranno assegnati nella serata di sabato 23 febbraio, in una cerimonia trasmessa dal vivo da IFC, e il film We the Animal, diretto da Jeremiah Zager, ha ottenuto il maggior numero di nomination arrivando a quota cinque.
Quattro candidature sono invece state assegnate a Eighth Grade e First Reformed, mentre il regista Barry Jenkins e il suo Se la strada potesse parlare è arrivato a quota tre, Sorry to Bother You a due, a pari merito con l'horror Hereditary - Le radici del male.
We the Animals, presentato al Sundance Film Festival, racconta la storia di tre ragazzi di cui si racconta il passaggio dall'infanzia all'adolescenza seguendo i problemi con i loro genitori.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
MIGLIOR FILM
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
You Were Never Really Here
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Regina Hall, Support the girls
Helena Howard, Madeline's Madeleine
Carey Mulligan, Wildlife
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
John Cho, Searching
Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Christian Malheiros, Socrates
Joaquin Phoenix, You were never really here
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Debra Granik, Leave no trace
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Tamara Jenkins, Private Life
Lynne Ramsay, You were never really here
Paul Schrader, First reformed
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the gap
Of fathers and sons
On her shoulders
Shirkers
Won't you be my neighbor?
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Raúl Castillo, We the animals
Adam Driver, Blackkklansman
Richard E. Grant, Can you ever forgive me?
Josh Hamilton, Eighth grade
John David Washington, Monsters and Men
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Richard Glatzer (Autore/Storia di), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, Colette
Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can you ever forgive me?
Tamara Jenkins, Private life
Boots Riley, Sorry to bother you
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Suspiria
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA DI UN ESORDIENTE
Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Christina Choe, Nancy
Cory Finley, Thoroughbreds
Jennifer Fox, The tale
Quinn Shephard (Autore/Storia di) e Laurie Shephard (Storia di), Blame
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
Joe Bini, You were never really here
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, We the animals
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, American Animals
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall e Gary Levy, The Tale
Nick Houy, MID90S
BONNIE AWARD
Debra Granik
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE
Burning (Corea del Sud)
La Favorita (Regno Unito)
Lazzaro Felice (Italia)
Roma (Messico)
Shoplifters (Giappone)
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
A bread factory
En el séptimo dia
Never Goin' Back
Socrates
Thunder Road
MIGLIOR OPERA PRIMA
Hereditary
Sorry to bother you
The Tale
We the animals
Wildlife
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Kayli Carter, Private life
Tyne Daly, A bread factory
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace
J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Ashley Connor, Madeline's Madeline
Diego Garcia, Wildlife
Benjamin Loeb, Mandy
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria
Zak Mulligan, We the animals