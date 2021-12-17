Il potere del cane guida le nomination dei London Critics' Circle Awards 2022

Annunciate le nomination dei London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2022, che vedono svettare a quota nove candidature Il potere del cane di Jane Campion. Seguono La figlia oscura di Maggie Gyllenhaal con sei candidature e The Souvenir Part II di Joanna Hogg a quota cinque.
I contendenti di quest'anno presentano un'ampia rappresentazione di registe, sono tre donne a dirigere le tre pellicole con il maggior numero di nomination.
Più di 180 critici dei media cartacei, online e televisivi hanno votato per le nomination di quest'anno, che sono state svelate dagli attori britannici Joanna Vanderham e Gwilym Lee. La cerimonia di consegna dei London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2022 si terrà il 6 febbraio 2022 presso il May Fair Hotel di Londra.
Ecco l'elenco completo dei candidati ai London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2022:
FILM DELL'ANNO
-
Belfast
-
Drive My Car
-
Dune
-
Licorice Pizza
-
The Lost Daughter
-
Memoria
-
Il potere del cane
-
The Souvenir Part II
-
Titane
-
West Side Story
FILM STRANIERO DELL'ANNO
-
Drive My Car
-
The Hand of God
-
Petite Maman
-
Titane
-
The Worst Person in the World
DOCUMENTARIO DELL'ANNO
-
Flee
-
Gunda
-
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
-
Summer of Soul
-
The Velvet Underground
FILM INGLESE/IRLANDESE DELL'ANNO
-
After Love
-
Belfast
-
The Green Knight
-
Limbo
-
The Souvenir Part II
REGISTA DELL'ANNO
-
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
-
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
-
Joanna Hogg - The Souvenir Part II
-
Céline Sciamma - Petite Maman
-
Denis Villeneuve - Dune
SCENEGGIATORE DELL'ANNO
-
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
-
Wes Anderson - The French Dispatch
-
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
-
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
-
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car
ATTRICE DELL'ANNO
-
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
-
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
-
Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World
-
Joanna Scanlan - After Love
-
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
ATTORE DELL'ANNO
-
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
-
Adam Driver - Annette
-
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!
-
Oscar Isaac - The Card Counter
-
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
-
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
-
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
-
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
-
Rita Moreno - West Side Story
-
Ruth Negga - Passing
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
-
Richard Ayoade - The Souvenir Part II
-
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
-
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
-
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
-
Jeffrey Wright - The French Dispatch
ATTRICE INGLESE/IRLANDESE DELL'ANNO
-
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
-
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter/Mothering Sunday/Ron's Gone Wrong/The Mitchells vs The Machines/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
-
Ruth Negga - Passing/Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché
-
Joanna Scanlan - After Love
-
Tilda Swinton - Memoria/The Souvenir Part II/The French Dispatch
ATTORE INGLESE/IRLANDESE DELL'ANNO
-
Riz Ahmed - Encounter
-
Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava/The Nest/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain/Everybody's Talking About Jamie
-
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain/The Courier
-
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!/The Eyes of Tammy Faye/Mainstream
-
Stephen Graham - Boiling Point/Venom: Let There Be Carnage
REGISTA EMERGENTE INGLESE/IRLANDESE
- Prano Bailey-Bond - Censor
- Rebecca Hall - Passing
- Aleem Khan - After Love
- Marley Morrison - Sweetheart
- Ben Sharrock - Limbo
ATTORE EMERGENTE INGLESE/IRLANDESE
-
Max Harwood - Everybody's Talking About Jamie
-
Jude Hill - Belfast
-
Emilia Jones - Coda
-
Daniel Lamont - Nowhere Special
-
Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM
-
Diseased and Disorderly - dir. Andrew Kotting
-
Expensive Shit - dir. Adura Onashile
-
Know the Grass - dir. Sophie Littman
-
Play It Safe - dir. Mitch Kalisa
-
Precious Hair & Beauty - dir. John Ogunmuyiwa
RICONOSCIMENTO TECNICO
-
Cruella - Jenny Beavan, costumes
-
Dune - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects
-
Flee - Kenneth Ladekjær, animation
-
The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, production design
-
The Green Knight - Andrew Droz Palermo, cinematography
-
The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmão - Hélène Louvart, cinematography
-
Martin Eden - Fabrizio Federico and Aline Hervé, film editing
-
No Time to Die - Olivier Schneider, stunts
-
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood, music
-
West Side Story - Justin Peck, choreography