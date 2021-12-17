Il potere del cane guida le nomination dei London Critics' Circle Awards 2022

Il potere del cane, La figlia oscura, The Souvenir Part II, tre registe guidano le candidature dei London Critics' Circle Awards 2022.

NOTIZIA di 17/12/2021

Annunciate le nomination dei London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2022, che vedono svettare a quota nove candidature Il potere del cane di Jane Campion. Seguono La figlia oscura di Maggie Gyllenhaal con sei candidature e The Souvenir Part II di Joanna Hogg a quota cinque.

Lost Daughter Dakota Johnson
The Lost Daughter: Dakota johnson in una scena

I contendenti di quest'anno presentano un'ampia rappresentazione di registe, sono tre donne a dirigere le tre pellicole con il maggior numero di nomination.

Più di 180 critici dei media cartacei, online e televisivi hanno votato per le nomination di quest'anno, che sono state svelate dagli attori britannici Joanna Vanderham e Gwilym Lee. La cerimonia di consegna dei London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2022 si terrà il 6 febbraio 2022 presso il May Fair Hotel di Londra.

Ecco l'elenco completo dei candidati ai London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2022:

FILM DELL'ANNO

  • Belfast

  • Drive My Car

  • Dune

  • Licorice Pizza

  • The Lost Daughter

  • Memoria

  • Il potere del cane

  • The Souvenir Part II

  • Titane

  • West Side Story

FILM STRANIERO DELL'ANNO

  • Drive My Car

  • The Hand of God

  • Petite Maman

  • Titane

  • The Worst Person in the World

DOCUMENTARIO DELL'ANNO

  • Flee

  • Gunda

  • The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

  • Summer of Soul

  • The Velvet Underground

FILM INGLESE/IRLANDESE DELL'ANNO

  • After Love

  • Belfast

  • The Green Knight

  • Limbo

  • The Souvenir Part II

REGISTA DELL'ANNO

  • Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

  • Joanna Hogg - The Souvenir Part II

  • Céline Sciamma - Petite Maman

  • Denis Villeneuve - Dune

SCENEGGIATORE DELL'ANNO

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

  • Wes Anderson - The French Dispatch

  • Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

  • Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car

ATTRICE DELL'ANNO

  • Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

  • Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

  • Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World

  • Joanna Scanlan - After Love

  • Kristen Stewart - Spencer

ATTORE DELL'ANNO

  • Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

  • Adam Driver - Annette

  • Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!

  • Oscar Isaac - The Card Counter

  • Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

  • Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

  • Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

  • Rita Moreno - West Side Story

  • Ruth Negga - Passing

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Richard Ayoade - The Souvenir Part II

  • Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

  • Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

  • Jeffrey Wright - The French Dispatch

ATTRICE INGLESE/IRLANDESE DELL'ANNO

  • Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

  • Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter/Mothering Sunday/Ron's Gone Wrong/The Mitchells vs The Machines/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

  • Ruth Negga - Passing/Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché

  • Joanna Scanlan - After Love

  • Tilda Swinton - Memoria/The Souvenir Part II/The French Dispatch

ATTORE INGLESE/IRLANDESE DELL'ANNO

  • Riz Ahmed - Encounter

  • Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava/The Nest/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain/Everybody's Talking About Jamie

  • Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog/The Electrical Life of Louis Wain/The Courier

  • Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!/The Eyes of Tammy Faye/Mainstream

  • Stephen Graham - Boiling Point/Venom: Let There Be Carnage

REGISTA EMERGENTE INGLESE/IRLANDESE

  • Prano Bailey-Bond - Censor
  • Rebecca Hall - Passing
  • Aleem Khan - After Love
  • Marley Morrison - Sweetheart
  • Ben Sharrock - Limbo

ATTORE EMERGENTE INGLESE/IRLANDESE

  • Max Harwood - Everybody's Talking About Jamie

  • Jude Hill - Belfast

  • Emilia Jones - Coda

  • Daniel Lamont - Nowhere Special

  • Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

  • Diseased and Disorderly - dir. Andrew Kotting

  • Expensive Shit - dir. Adura Onashile

  • Know the Grass - dir. Sophie Littman

  • Play It Safe - dir. Mitch Kalisa

  • Precious Hair & Beauty - dir. John Ogunmuyiwa

RICONOSCIMENTO TECNICO

  • Cruella - Jenny Beavan, costumes

  • Dune - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, visual effects

  • Flee - Kenneth Ladekjær, animation

  • The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, production design

  • The Green Knight - Andrew Droz Palermo, cinematography

  • The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmão - Hélène Louvart, cinematography

  • Martin Eden - Fabrizio Federico and Aline Hervé, film editing

  • No Time to Die - Olivier Schneider, stunts

  • The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood, music

  • West Side Story - Justin Peck, choreography