Hellboy debutta nel mondo del wrestling in Giappone!

Hellboy will make his debut in All Japan on 9/3, teaming with Jake Lee and Koji Iwamoto against Takao Omori, Black Menso~Re and Hokuto Omori.



Biography

Name: Hellboy

Height: 213cm

Weight: 227kg

Hometown: Hell

Date of birth: 23/12/1944

Affiliation: BPRD#ajpw #ajpwtv pic.twitter.com/HxL0Komudc