Everything Everywhere All At Once domina ai SAG e PGA Awards 2023 e ipoteca l'Oscar

Everything Everywhere All ha conquistato quattro premi ai SAG Awards 2023, i premi del sindacato degli attori che sono stati consegnati ieri nel corso della cerimonia tenutasi presso il Fairmont Century Plaza a Los Angeles. Il film capitanato da Michelle Yeoh ha trionfato, inoltre, ai PGA Awards 2023, premi del sindacato dei produttori, aprendosi la via verso l'Oscar a colpi di riconoscimenti.
Everything Everywhere All at Once ha conquistato quasi tutti i premi principali: Michelle Yeoh ha vinto come miglior attrice protagonista, Jonathan Ke Quan e Jamie Lee Curtis come non protagonisti.
L'unico a farsi spazio è stato il protagonista di The Whale Brendan Fraser, eletto miglior attore dell'anno, che ha ringraziato il sindacato con un discorso appassionato e commovente. L'interprete ha battuto i temibili rivali Colin Farrell (Gli spiriti dell'isola) e Austin Butler (Elvis).
Sul fronte televisivo, The White Lotus ha conquistato il premio per la miglior ensemble in una serie drammatica, mentre sul fronte comedy ha trionfato il "caso" Abbott Elementary. Jennifer Coolidge è stata eletta miglior attrice per The White Lotus, mentre Jason Bateman ha conquistato il premio come miglior attore in una serie drammatica per l'ormai conclusa Ozark di Netflix.
Jessica Chastain è stata premiata per il suo ruolo da protagonista nella serie limitata George & Tammy, seguita da Sam Elliott che ha vinto per 1883.
Sally Field ha ricevuto il premio alla carriera 2023, che è stato presentato dal collega Andrew Garfield.
La lista completa dei vincitori ai SAG Awards 2023:
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv
Sam Elliott (1883)
Miglior attrice in una serie comedy
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Miglior attore in una serie comedy
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Miglior ensemble in una serie comedy
Abbott Elementary
Miglior attrice in una serie drama
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Miglior attore in una serie drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Miglior ensemble in una serie drama
The White Lotus
Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film
Jonathan Ke Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Miglior attrice in un film
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Miglior attore in un film
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Miglior ensemble in un film
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miglior stunt ensemble in una serie
Stranger Things
Miglior stunt ensemble in un film
Top Gun: Maverick
Everything Everywhere All at Once: vi spieghiamo perché non è solo un film sul multiverso
Come anticipato, Everything Everywhere All at Once ha conquistato il premio per il miglior film dell'anno mentre il Pinocchio di Guillermo del Tor è stato eletto miglior film d'animazione. Nel campo delle serie tv premiati The White Lotus e The Bear.
Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori ai PGA Awards 2023:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
The Bear
Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
The Dropout
Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
Navalny
Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
The White Lotus
Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
PGA Innovation Award
Stay Alive, My Son
Outstanding Short Form Program
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)
Outstanding Children's Program
Sesame Street
Outstanding Sports Program
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off
David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise