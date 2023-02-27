Everything Everywhere All At Once domina ai SAG e PGA Awards 2023 e ipoteca l'Oscar

L'Osccar come miglior film si avvicina sempre di più per Everything Everywhere All At Once, dopo il dominio ai SAG e PGA Awards 2023.

Everything Everywhere All ha conquistato quattro premi ai SAG Awards 2023, i premi del sindacato degli attori che sono stati consegnati ieri nel corso della cerimonia tenutasi presso il Fairmont Century Plaza a Los Angeles. Il film capitanato da Michelle Yeoh ha trionfato, inoltre, ai PGA Awards 2023, premi del sindacato dei produttori, aprendosi la via verso l'Oscar a colpi di riconoscimenti.

Everything Everywhere All at Once ha conquistato quasi tutti i premi principali: Michelle Yeoh ha vinto come miglior attrice protagonista, Jonathan Ke Quan e Jamie Lee Curtis come non protagonisti.

L'unico a farsi spazio è stato il protagonista di The Whale Brendan Fraser, eletto miglior attore dell'anno, che ha ringraziato il sindacato con un discorso appassionato e commovente. L'interprete ha battuto i temibili rivali Colin Farrell (Gli spiriti dell'isola) e Austin Butler (Elvis).

Sul fronte televisivo, The White Lotus ha conquistato il premio per la miglior ensemble in una serie drammatica, mentre sul fronte comedy ha trionfato il "caso" Abbott Elementary. Jennifer Coolidge è stata eletta miglior attrice per The White Lotus, mentre Jason Bateman ha conquistato il premio come miglior attore in una serie drammatica per l'ormai conclusa Ozark di Netflix.

Jessica Chastain è stata premiata per il suo ruolo da protagonista nella serie limitata George & Tammy, seguita da Sam Elliott che ha vinto per 1883.

Sally Field ha ricevuto il premio alla carriera 2023, che è stato presentato dal collega Andrew Garfield.

La lista completa dei vincitori ai SAG Awards 2023:

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv

Sam Elliott (1883)

Miglior attrice in una serie comedy

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Miglior attore in una serie comedy

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Miglior ensemble in una serie comedy

Abbott Elementary

Miglior attrice in una serie drama

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Miglior attore in una serie drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Miglior ensemble in una serie drama

The White Lotus

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Jonathan Ke Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Miglior attrice in un film

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Miglior attore in un film

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Miglior ensemble in un film

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Miglior stunt ensemble in una serie

Stranger Things

Miglior stunt ensemble in un film

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All at Once: vi spieghiamo perché non è solo un film sul multiverso

Come anticipato, Everything Everywhere All at Once ha conquistato il premio per il miglior film dell'anno mentre il Pinocchio di Guillermo del Tor è stato eletto miglior film d'animazione. Nel campo delle serie tv premiati The White Lotus e The Bear.

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori ai PGA Awards 2023:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

The Bear

Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

The Dropout

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Navalny

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

The White Lotus

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

PGA Innovation Award

Stay Alive, My Son

Outstanding Short Form Program

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)

Outstanding Children's Program

Sesame Street

Outstanding Sports Program

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Tom Cruise